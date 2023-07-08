You are here

Egypt's 'death beach' reopens in Alexandria after three-year gap

Egypt’s ‘death beach’ reopens in Alexandria after three-year gap
Known officially as Palm Beach, the notorious site earned its grim moniker due to the significant number of drowning incidents witnessed annually. (Supplied)
Mohammed Al-Shamaa

Egypt’s ‘death beach’ reopens in Alexandria after three-year gap

Egypt’s ‘death beach’ reopens in Alexandria after three-year gap
  • New safety regulations and tougher standards set by diving and rescue federation to boost summer attraction
Mohammed Al-Shamaa

CAIRO: Egypt’s infamous “death beach” has reopened in Al-Ajami, Alexandria governorate, after three years of closure.

Known officially as Palm Beach, this notorious site earned its grim moniker due to the significant number of drowning incidents witnessed annually.

The surge in fatalities forced Egyptian authorities to shut down the beach three years ago.

However, the beach’s reopening this summer has been facilitated by new safety regulations, field supervision, and adherence to standards set by the Egyptian Diving and Rescue Federation.

The beach was permitted to reopen after the successful implementation of new regulations.

Dr. Mohamed Abdel Razek, head of the central administration for tourism and resorts, discussed the safety provisions with Arab News.

“We instructed for immediate rescue facilities, such as jet skis, to be stationed within the water rather than the shore, along with lifeguards stationed along the beachfront,” he said.

Abdel Razek emphasized strict restrictions on swimming outside designated areas.

“There will be no leniency on this matter,” he said.

“If necessary, we will forcibly remove anyone breaching these rules to safeguard lives. The public has shown good compliance with these instructions.”

Abdel Razek warned that any violation or laxity regarding the instructions would result in the immediate closure of the beach.

“The lives of beachgoers are a red line we will not cross,” he said.

In previous years, Palm Beach was notorious for posing a significant risk to holidaymakers.

It consistently reported the highest percentage of drowning incidents among Alexandria’s beaches every summer.

Osama Ali, director general of the General Administration of Resorts, shared some insights.

He said: “Theories have emerged suggesting that the breakwaters placed along the beach create dangerous whirlpools, particularly hazardous for inexperienced swimmers.”

The crisis escalated until the beach’s closure in 2020.

The Council of Ministers and the Public Prosecution ordered the closure following a series of mass drowning incidents.

The main routes to the corniche and the beach were sealed off with barbed wire stretching more than 1,600 meters following the Public Prosecution’s decision.

Signs were displayed, highlighting that the beach was closed by Public Prosecution’s order and entry was strictly prohibited.

Ali said: “With the summer of 2023 upon us, the Central Administration for Tourism and Resorts in Alexandria announced Palm Beach’s reopening, having set up all the requirements to ensure visitors’ safety and security.”

The measures include certified lifeguards, stationed at both the breakwaters in the sea and the watchtowers on the beach, and teams patrolling along the sandy shore.

Additionally, three or four jet skis were to be permanently present at sea to secure the beach length. Rescue tools approved by regulatory standards were also provided.

Ali added that four ambulance points, fully equipped for emergency cases, had been distributed along the beach.

A control tower has been set up on the sand, located before the first breakwater from the eastern side, and another after the last barrier — the seventh barrier, he said.

Each tower is assigned a rescuer at its top and another at the bottom, with warning signs placed in areas between checkpoints prohibiting public access.

The Palm Beach crisis began several years ago when drowning incidents started to surge, peaking at 16 cases in a single day in 2018.

The recovery of bodies was often a challenging task that could take weeks.

The alarming trend caught the attention of the executive bodies, leading to investigations into the causes and the development of scientific solutions to mitigate drowning incidents on the beach.

Ahmed Fawaz, a vacationer at Palm Beach, expressed optimism to Arab News.

“The situation this summer has significantly improved.”

Most drowning incidents occured before or after official working hours, he said.

The beach regulations specify operating hours from sunrise to sunset.

Swimming at dawn or after sunset is particularly dangerous due to poor visibility in dark waters and the absence of lifeguards.

Topics: tourism Egypt

US military: Russian fighter jets harass American drones over Syria

US military: Russian fighter jets harass American drones over Syria
Updated 48 min 4 sec ago
AP

US military: Russian fighter jets harass American drones over Syria

US military: Russian fighter jets harass American drones over Syria
  • Tension between Russian and US troops is not uncommon in Syria as both countries conduct patrols on the ground as well as overflights
Updated 48 min 4 sec ago
AP

BEIRUT: Russian fighter jets have “harassed” American drones over Syria for the third day in a row this week, the US military said.
Tension between Russian and US troops is not uncommon in Syria as both countries conduct patrols on the ground as well as overflights. Syria’s 12-year conflict has left half a million people dead and over 1 million wounded.
The US military said in a statement that Friday’s encounter lasted for about two hours during which three MQ-9 drones were “once again harassed” by Russian fighter aircraft while flying over Syria.
“Russian aircraft flew 18 unprofessional close passes that caused the MQ-9s to react to avoid unsafe situations,” Lt. Gen. Alex Grynkewich, head of US Air Forces Central Command, said in a statement.
Rear Adm. Oleg Gurinov, head of the Russian Reconciliation Center for Syria, said earlier this week that the Russian and Syrian militaries have started a six-day joint training that ends Monday.
Gurinov added in comments carried by Syrian state media earlier this week that Moscow is concerned about the flights of drones by the US-led coalition over northern Syria, calling them “systematic violations of protocols” designed to avoid clashes between the two militaries.
The first friction occurred on Wednesday morning when Russian military aircraft “engaged in unsafe and unprofessional behavior” as three US MQ-9 drones were conducting a mission against the Daesh group, the US military said. On Thursday, the US military said Russian fighter aircraft flew “incredibly unsafe and unprofessionally” against both French and US aircraft over Syria.
The US and France are part of an international coalition fighting Daesh that once controlled largest parts of Syria and Iraq where the extremists declared a caliphate. Despite Daesh defeat in Iraq in 2017 and in Syria less than two years later, the extremists still carry out deadly attack in both countries.
On Friday, a drone attack by the US-led coalition killed a man in northern Syria who was riding a motorcycle. The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, an opposition war monitor, said the man was an Daesh militant.
Russia joined Syria’s conflict in September 2015 and has since helped tip the balance of power in favor of Syrian President Bashar Assad’s forces. Russian warplanes still carry out attacks against the last major rebel stronghold in Syria’s northwest.
On any given day there are at least 900 US forces in Syria, along with an undisclosed number of contractors, who partner with the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces.
“We continue to encourage Russia to return to the established norms of a professional Air Force so we can all return our focus to ensuring the enduring defeat of Daesh,” Grynkewich said, using a term to refer to Daesh.
Gurinov, the Russian officer, warned that the increase of “uncoordinated flights” for the coalition’s drones leads to escalation and “Russia is not responsible for the safety of these flights.”

Two dead as militants attack police station in southeast Iran, state TV says

Two dead as militants attack police station in southeast Iran, state TV says
Updated 08 July 2023
AP

Two dead as militants attack police station in southeast Iran, state TV says

Two dead as militants attack police station in southeast Iran, state TV says
  • Iran’s powerful Revolutionary Guard says in a statement that the four militants were killed
Updated 08 July 2023
AP

TEHRAN: Four militants attacked a police station and killed two security forces in southeastern Iran, state TV reported on Saturday.

The armed group attacked a police station in Zahedan, a city in Iran’s Sistan and Baluchistan province, about 30 kilometers from the border with Pakistan, triggering a shootout. Two security forces were killed, the report said.

Iran’s powerful Revolutionary Guard said in a statement that the four militants were killed.

The report quoted Alireza Marhamati, the province’s deputy governor, as saying the militants were trying to gain access to the police station and were equipped with grenades, but did not elaborate further.

State-run IRNA news agency also reported that authorities on Saturday hanged two men involved in the October 26 deadly attack on Shah Cheragh mosque in the city of Shiraz, the second holiest site in Iran.

The report said the two were members of the extremist Daesh group and were behind the deadly attack that killed at least 13 and wounded 30 people.

Semi-official ISNA and Tasnim news agencies said that the two were publicly executed in the city of Shiraz.

The gunmen who executed the attack, identified as Sobhan Komrouni, died in a hospital in southern Iran, days after the Oct. 26 attack, from injuries sustained during his arrest.

State TV at the time blamed the attack on “takfiris,” a term that refers to Sunni Muslim extremists who have targeted the country’s Shiite majority in the past.

The attack came as protesters elsewhere in Iran marked a symbolic 40 days since a woman’s death in custody ignited the biggest anti-government movement in over a decade. It appeared to be unrelated to the demonstrations.

Iran hangs two in public over Shiraz shrine shooting

Iran hangs two in public over Shiraz shrine shooting
Updated 08 July 2023
AFP

Iran hangs two in public over Shiraz shrine shooting

Iran hangs two in public over Shiraz shrine shooting
  • October 26 attack on the highly revered Shiite Muslim shrine of Shah Cheragh left 13 people dead and 30 wounded
Updated 08 July 2023
AFP

TEHRAN: Iran hanged two men in public on Saturday over an October attack on a shrine in the southern city of Shiraz that claimed over a dozen lives, the judiciary said.

The October 26 attack on the highly revered Shiite Muslim shrine of Shah Cheragh, which left 13 people dead and 30 wounded, was claimed by the Sunni Muslim extremist Daesh group.

“The death sentences of two of the perpetrators of the Shah Cheragh terrorist attack were carried out in public this morning,” the judiciary’s Mizan Online website said.

The pair were hanged at dawn on a street near the shrine in Shiraz, the capital of Fars province, the official news agency IRNA reported.

They were identified as Mohammad Ramez Rashidi and Naeem Hashem Qatali, Mizan said, without elaborating.

In March, an Iranian court had sentenced the two men to death after they were convicted of “corruption on earth, armed rebellion and acting against national security.”

They were also charged with membership of Daesh and “conspiracy against the security of the country.”

At the time, Fars chief justice Kazem Moussavi said they were directly involved in the “arming, procurement, logistics and guidance” of the main perpetrator.

Three other defendants in the case were sentenced to prison for five, 15 and 25 years for being members of Daesh, he said.

One of the attackers, identified by media in Iran as Hamed Badakhshan, died of injuries sustained during his arrest, the authorities said.

In November, the Islamic republic said 26 “takfiri terrorists” from Afghanistan, Azerbaijan and Tajikistan had been arrested in connection with the attack.

In Shiite-dominated Iran, the term takfiri generally refers to militants or proponents of radical Sunni Islam.

The shrine attack came more than a month after protests erupted across Iran over the death in custody of a young Iranian Kurdish woman.

Mahsa Amini, 22, died after her arrest by the morality police in Tehran for allegedly violating the country’s dress code for women.

Daesh claimed its first attack in Iran in 2017 when armed men and suicide bombers attacked the seat of parliament in Tehran and the mausoleum of Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, the founder of the Islamic republic, killing 17 people and wounding dozens.

Public executions are relatively rare in Iran with almost all hangings carried out inside prisons.

Iran executes more people annually than any nation other than China, according to rights groups including the London-based Amnesty International.

Turkiye’s Erdogan to host Putin, hopes for Black Sea grain deal extension

Turkiye’s Erdogan to host Putin, hopes for Black Sea grain deal extension
Updated 08 July 2023
Reuters

Turkiye’s Erdogan to host Putin, hopes for Black Sea grain deal extension

Turkiye’s Erdogan to host Putin, hopes for Black Sea grain deal extension
  • Erdogan said work was under way on extending the Black Sea grain deal beyond its expiration date of July 17 and for longer periods beyond that
Updated 08 July 2023
Reuters

ISTANBUL: Turkiye’s President Tayyip Erdogan said on Saturday that he was pressing Russia to extend a Black Sea grain deal by at least three months and announced a visit by President Vladimir Putin in August.
He was speaking at a joint news conference with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky after the two parties met to discuss
the fate of an arrangement
, brokered last year by Turkiye and the United Nations, to allow for the safe export of grain from Ukrainian ports via the Black Sea despite the war.
Zelensky’s visit followed stops in Bulgaria and the Czech Republic, part of a tour of some NATO capitals aimed at encouraging them to take concrete steps at a summit next week toward granting Kyiv membership of the alliance, which Erdogan said Ukraine deserved.
Erdogan said work was under way on extending the Black Sea grain deal beyond its expiration date of July 17 and for longer periods beyond that. The deal would be one of the most important issues on the agenda for his meeting with Putin in Turkiye next month, he said.
“Our hope is that it will be extended at least once every three months, not every two months. We will make an effort in this regard and try to increase the duration of it to two years,” he said at the news conference with Zelensky.
Both men said they had also discussed another key question for Erdogan’s talks with Putin — the question of prisoner exchanges, which Zelensky said had been the first thing on their agenda. “I hope we will get a result from this soon,” Erdogan said.
Zelensky said he would wait for a result to comment but made clear the discussion had gone into specifics on returning all captives including children deported to Russia and other groups.
“We are working on the return of our captives, political prisoners, Crimean Tatars,” he said, referring to members of Ukraine’s Muslim community in the peninsula annexed by Russia in 2014. “Our partners have all the lists. We are really working on this.”
Erdogan said the issue could also come up in his contacts with the Russian leader before his visit. “If we make some phone calls before that, we will discuss it on the call as well,” he said.
The Kremlin said it would be watching the talks closely, saying Putin has highly appreciated the mediation of Erdogan in attempting to resolve the conflict in Ukraine.
“As for forthcoming contacts between Putin and Erdogan, we do not rule them out in the foreseeable future,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters ahead of the Istanbul talks with Zelensky, which began on Friday.
Russia, angry about aspects of the grain deal’s implementation, has threatened not to allow its further extension beyond July 17.
Turkiye, a NATO member, has managed to retain cordial relations with both Russia and Ukraine over the past 16 months of the war and last year it helped to broker prisoner exchanges.
Turkiye has not joined its Western allies in imposing economic sanctions on Russia, but has also supplied arms to Ukraine and called for its sovereignty to be respected.

 

Iraq launches probe into kidnapping of missing Israeli-Russian academic

Israeli-Russian academic Elizabeth Tsurkov. (AFP)
Israeli-Russian academic Elizabeth Tsurkov. (AFP)
Updated 08 July 2023
AP

Iraq launches probe into kidnapping of missing Israeli-Russian academic

Israeli-Russian academic Elizabeth Tsurkov. (AFP)
  • Tsurkov could not have used her Israeli passport to enter Iraq as the two countries do not have diplomatic relations
Updated 08 July 2023
AP

BAGHDAD: Iraq opened an investigation into the case of a dual Israeli-Russian academic who has been missing in Iraq since March, a government spokesman said on Friday.
Bassem Al-Awadi’s comments were the first official Iraqi statements since Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said on Wednesday that Elizabeth Tsurkov is still alive “and we hold Iraq responsible for her safety and well-being.”
Netanyahu said Tsurkov is being held by the Shiite group Kataeb Hezbollah, or Hezbollah Brigades, a powerful Iran-backed group that the US government listed as a terrorist organization in 2009.
Tsurkov, whose work focuses on the Middle East, and specifically war-torn Syria, is an expert on regional affairs and has been widely quoted over the years by international media. Tsurkov last tweeted on March 21.

HIGHLIGHT

Tsurkov could not have used her Israeli passport to enter Iraq as the two countries do not have diplomatic relations.

Tsurkov, who is pursuing a doctorate at Princeton University, is a fellow at the Washington-based think tank New Lines Institute.
“Due to the ongoing official investigations into the disappearance of a foreign journalist, there is no official statement yet,” Al-Awadi said in a text message. “We are unable to provide specific details at this time.”
Netanyahu said Tsurkov is an academic who visited Iraq on her Russian passport, “at her own initiative pursuant to work on her doctorate and academic research on behalf of Princeton University.”
Tsurkov could not have used her Israeli passport to enter Iraq as the two countries do not have diplomatic relations.
A senior official from Kataeb Hezbollah would not comment on the matter.
The group later issued a statement in which they did not confirm nor deny their role in Tsurkov’s disappearance but called for identification and prosecution of Iraqis involved in facilitating the work of Israeli citizens in a country that prohibits engagement with Israel.
Iran emerged as a major power broker in Iraq after the US-led invasion in 2003, supporting Shiite groups and militias that have enjoyed wide influence in the country ever since.
Days after her disappearance, a local website reported that Iraqi authorities had detained an Iranian citizen involved in her kidnapping.
It said Tsurkov was kidnapped from Baghdad’s central neighborhood of Karradah and that Iran’s Embassy in the Iraqi capital was pressing for the man’s release and to have him deported to Iran.
Some Iraqi activists posted a copy of a passport of an Iranian man at the time, claiming that he was involved in the kidnapping.
Israel considers Iran to be its greatest enemy, citing the country’s hostile rhetoric, support for militant groups such as Lebanon’s Hezbollah and its suspected nuclear program.

 

