Tunisian Ons Jabeur takes rain check as she reaches Wimbledon last 16

Tunisia's Ons Jabeur returns to Canada's Bianca Andreescu in a women's singles match on day six of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Saturday, July 8, 2023. (AP)
Tunisia's Ons Jabeur returns to Canada's Bianca Andreescu in a women's singles match on day six of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Saturday, July 8, 2023. (AP)
Updated 25 sec ago
AFP

Tunisia's Ons Jabeur returns to Canada's Bianca Andreescu in a women's singles match on day six of Wimbledon
  • Jabeur will play two-time champion Petra Kvitova in the last 16
WIMBLEDON, London: Ons Jabeur thanked the rain after battling back from a set down to beat Canada’s Bianca Andreescu and reach the Wimbledon fourth round on Saturday.
A single break in the first set cost last year’s finalist at the All England Club but she engineered a break of her own in the second set to level the match.
Andreescu, the 2019 US Open champion, struck first in the decider, opening up a 3-1 lead, but the Tunisian sixth seed broke back immediately.
The match was halted at 3-2 in the decider as rain returned to Wimbledon, resuming after a prolonged inspection under the roof.
The turning point came in the ninth game when Jabeur, 28, broke her 50th-ranked opponent to love and she sealed the 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 win with an ace.
Jabeur will play two-time champion Petra Kvitova in the last 16.
“I’ve got to thank the rain a little bit for letting me speak to my coach and have a bit of perspective about the match,” she said. “I felt like I didn’t play my best tennis.”
Jabeur last year became the first Arab woman to reach a Grand Slam women’s singles final, also making the final of the US Open.
She said it felt emotional to return to Center Court after her painful defeat to Elena Rybakina in 2022.
“I love the energy, love how beautiful it is and hopefully I can come back and play more matches here,” she said.

Topics: tennis Wimbledon Wimbledon 2023 Ons Jabeur Tunisia

Max Verstappen nudges out Lando Norris in ‘crazy’ British Grand Prix qualifying

Max Verstappen nudges out Lando Norris in ‘crazy’ British Grand Prix qualifying
Updated 08 July 2023
AFP

Max Verstappen nudges out Lando Norris in ‘crazy’ British Grand Prix qualifying

Max Verstappen nudges out Lando Norris in ‘crazy’ British Grand Prix qualifying
  • McLaren claimed their first front row start at their home British Grand Prix since 2008
  • Norris who briefly held provisional pole position claimed his third front row start
Updated 08 July 2023
AFP

SILVERSTONE, UK: Max Verstappen showed his relief at surviving tricky and changeable conditions on Saturday when he outpaced friend and rival Lando Norris to take pole position for the British Grand Prix.
The defending double world champion and runaway series leader outpaced McLaren’s Norris with a late final lap to secure pole in one minute and 26.720, beating Norris by two-tenths.
“It’s been a crazy qualifying,” said the 25-year-old Dutchman, who is seeking his first British Grand Prix win at the eighth attempt.
“Really quite hectic and also quite slippery in some places, but we did our laps and in Q3 I was surprised to see those two (McLaren) there.
“I mean, it’s great for McLaren to be here and from our side I am very happy to be on pole.”
McLaren claimed their first front row start at their home British Grand Prix since 2008 through Norris with his team-mate Australian rookie Oscar Piastri taking third behind him ahead of both Ferraris.
Verstappen added that the changing conditions had been a challenge “especially in Q1 and Q2 and there were a few little damp spots so we had to be a bit careful in Q3.
“Of course, you push close to the limit, but obviously we have a quick car so we didn’t need to go to 100 percent.”
“It wasn’t a very big gap today, but for us it has been a great day and I am looking forward to the race already.”
Verstappen’s pole was his fifth in succession, his seventh of the season and the 27th of his career as he leads Red Bull’s bid for a record-equalling 11th consecutive race victory, drawing level with McLaren’s 1988 achievement.
Piastri was third fastest ahead of the Ferraris of Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz and the Mercedes of George Russell and seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton.
As Verstappen celebrated, his Red Bull team-mate Sergio Perez and nearest championship rival, who trails him by 81 points in the drivers’ title race, suffered a fifth early exit this season, this time from Q1.
Norris who briefly held provisional pole position claimed his third front row start.
“I was close,” he said. “I was P1 in Q1, pretty sure I was P1 in Q2 and just a couple of tenths off being P1 in Q3. Pretty insane! My last lap was a good lap.
“I could hear Zak (team boss, Zak Brown) on the radio on the last lap. For us to be second and third is great for the team, but it’s always Max — and he always ruins everything for everyone!“
Piastri was also delighted.
“What a qualifying session!” he said. “We were almost out in Q1! But the car was a rocket ship in Q2 and Q3 and it felt like I put a pretty good lap together.
“It’s a massive result for the team as well. To have both of us up here is a mega result and we have got to try and stay there for tomorrow.”
Williams’ Alex Albon was eighth ahead of two-time champion Fernando Alonso and Pierre Gasly of Alpine.
Qualifying began after heavy rain and the first session was red-flagged with three minutes remaining when Kevin Magnussen parked his Haas on track, close to the pits entry.
This led to a delay before, with Perez and Albon at the head of a queue, a re-start was scheduled — during which Verstappen pulled out, but hit the pit wall and damaged his car’s front wing.
After repairs, he was back out and en route to the 27th pole of his career.

Topics: Motorsport Formula 1 Formula One F1 UK British Grand Prix Max Verstappen Lando Norris Red Bull Racing McLaren

Gamers8 esports festival sells out for first days of its second event in Riyadh

Gamers8 esports festival sells out for first days of its second event in Riyadh
Updated 08 July 2023
Nada Alturki

Gamers8 esports festival sells out for first days of its second event in Riyadh

Gamers8 esports festival sells out for first days of its second event in Riyadh
  • Coming eight weeks will see 15 tournaments from a list of top-12 video games at purpose-built venue, in addition to global concert lineups
  • Event is vital part of Saudi Esports Federation and Saudi Arabia’s vision to become a global hub for gaming and esports investment
Updated 08 July 2023
Nada Alturki

RIYADH: Dazzling fireworks cascaded on Boulevard Riyadh City on Friday, signifying the official kickoff of Gamers8: The Land of Heroes, the second outing of the world’s largest esports and gaming festival.

Organized by the Saudi Esports Federation, or SEF, the coming eight weeks will see 15 tournaments from a list of top-12 video games at its purpose-built venue, in addition to global concert lineups every Friday and various entertainment zones and activations.

Omar Batterjee, director of corporate communications and public relations at SEF, told Arab News: “We keep saying we’re going to make this year’s event three times bigger and we mean it in every way. Looking back at how last year catapulted us to getting here, I think Saudi Arabia as a whole had a community of over 21 million gamers. However, I think the industry, the investors, did not realize the magnitude, did not realize how much buying power there is or the market appetite.”

The season has already sold out tickets for the first couple of days, including its education program seats, and expects to welcome upwards of 2.5 million visitors for more than 1,000 events and activations throughout the festival.

With a $45 million total prize pool, tripled from their inaugural event, the festival will host tournaments for Fortnite, Tekken 7 Nations Cup, PUBG Mobile World Invitational, Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege, Dota 2, StarCraft II, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (CS:GO), Rocket League, PUBG Global Series 2, three FIFAe tournaments, and Street Fighter 6.

The theme, Land of Heroes, highlights its representation of Saudi Arabia as the ultimate destination for gamers across the globe, and also celebrates the event’s inclusivity.

The big date outlines the summer in Riyadh, allowing the venue to become a place of community engagement and immersion into the gaming industry, aligned with its six main pillars: compete, amuse, rhythm, challenge, meet, and learn.

Including access to elite competitions, Gamers8 offers a range of live concerts from star local, regional and international names, and community gaming opportunities, education platforms and programs, and family activities.

Last year’s Gamers8 saw 1.4 million visitors, 132 million people watching the elite competitions, 392 professional players representing 61 nationalities, 113 international professional teams, and eight nights of music throughout the summer that brought in a total of 74,670 ticket-holders attending performances from 19 global artists, 10 Arab artists, and 17 local Saudi artists.

Batterjee said: “What we hope to do is take this passion that a lot of people have and create career opportunities… The Saudi Sports Federation can’t do everything and the National Gaming and Esports strategy is where this all ties in. There are over 20 government entities, over 80 initiatives, 86 to be exact, all working together on different elements.

“We’re all going together to take this sector and hopefully reach a contribution to GDP of 50 billion riyals by 2030,” he said.

The event is a vital step to SEF and Saudi Arabia’s grand vision to become a global hub for gaming and esports investment. It also aligns with the National Gaming and Esports Strategy that boasts six main pillars: esports, gaming consumption, game development, education and talent attraction, funds and infrastructure, as well as technical and physical infrastructure.

Turki Alfawzan, CEO of SEF, told Arab News: “We’re very proud that we have a national strategy on a sector level to push the gaming sector to become one of the main (ones) within Saudi.

“Looking at the demographics of Saudi, with the youth of 70 percent, this is a reflection of the gaming industry. We have more than 20 million gamers in Saudi, so that’s why it’s really important for us to make and to create an opportunity for all these youth with a very exciting sector.”

Gamers8: The Land of Heroes will conclude alongside the Next World Forum, an esports and gaming worldwide forum, from Aug. 30-31.

Topics: esport Gamers8

Sfaxien book their place at King Salman Club Cup finals

Sfaxien book their place at King Salman Club Cup finals
Updated 08 July 2023
Arab News

Sfaxien book their place at King Salman Club Cup finals

Sfaxien book their place at King Salman Club Cup finals
Updated 08 July 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Tunisia’s CS Sfaxien are through to the group stages of the King Salman Club Cup with a 2-0 win against Sudan’s Al-Hilal S.C. in the second leg. 

Mohamed Abdel-Rahman’s first-leg penalty raised Al-Hilal’s optimism, but second-half goals by Aziz Al-Sayihi and Barakat Al-Hamidi in the second leg in Sfax ended all hope for the Omdurman team’s participation in the Arab world’s premier club contest, which Saudi Arabia is hosting this year.

Sayihi’s confident back-post header on the 65th minute drew the home side level on aggregate before Hamidi scored a close-range goal with three minutes to go in the tie.

In Group A, Sfaxien will join Saudi league champions Al-Ittihad, who have spent the summer beefing up their squad with top European signings, including World Cup winners Karim Benzema and N’Golo Kante. The two teams will meet at King Fahd stadium in Taif on July 30. 

Tunisian side ES Tunis and Iraq’s Al-Shorta are also in Group A.

The competition, also known as the Arab Club Champions Cup, will take place between July 27 and Aug. 12.

Topics: 2023 King Salman Club Cup

Milan, Aston Villa and Brighton get UEFA green light

Milan, Aston Villa and Brighton get UEFA green light
Updated 07 July 2023
AFP

Milan, Aston Villa and Brighton get UEFA green light

Milan, Aston Villa and Brighton get UEFA green light
Updated 07 July 2023
AFP

LAUSANNE: UEFA on Friday authorized AC Milan, Aston Villa and Brighton to take part in European competitions next season after they made changes to avoid potential conflict with the multiclub ownership rule.

Seven-time European champions Milan share the same US owners, RedBird Capital Partners, as French Cup winners Toulouse, while Villa’s owners have a stake in Portuguese club Vitoria Guimaraes.

Brighton owner Tony Bloom became the majority shareholder of Union Saint-Gilloise when he bought the Belgian side in 2018.

European football’s governing body had appointed investigators to study the links between the teams in question, but said it was now satisfied “no one has control or decisive influence over more than one club” participating in its competitions.

BACKGROUND

European football’s governing body had appointed investigators to study the links between the teams in question, but said it was now satisfied ‘no one has control or decisive influence over more than one club’ participating in its competitions.

“Following the implementation of significant changes by the clubs and their related investors, the CFCB First Chamber accepted the admission of the aforementioned clubs to the UEFA club competitions for the 2023/24 season,” UEFA said in a statement.

“The CFCB found that the significant changes implemented brought the clubs into compliance with the multi-club ownership rule.

It added: “These changes substantially restrict the investors’ influence and decision-making power over more than one club, ensuring compliance with the multi-club ownership rule.”

UEFA has multi-club ownership regulations in place to protect the integrity of its competitions when such teams could be drawn to play each other.

Rules do not allow a club to hold or deal in securities or shares of another club playing in a European competition and no club can be a member of any other club participating in UEFA competitions.

Additionally, no person has the power to be “simultaneously involved” in the management, administration or sporting performance of more than one club.

As part of complying with the rules, none of the affected clubs will be able to transfer players to each other, whether permanently or on loan, until September 2024.

Milan are due to play in the Champions League, with Brighton, Union and Toulouse in the Europa League. Villa and Vitoria are both in the qualifying rounds of the Conference League.

Topics: Brighton Aston Villa Milan

Alcaraz cruises into Wimbledon third round

Alcaraz cruises into Wimbledon third round
Updated 07 July 2023
AFP

Alcaraz cruises into Wimbledon third round

Alcaraz cruises into Wimbledon third round
Updated 07 July 2023
AFP

LONDON: Carlos Alcaraz swept into the third round of Wimbledon on Friday, beating Frenchman Alexandre Muller 6-4, 7-6 (7/2), 6-3.

The Spanish top seed, who reached the last 16 last year, is attempting to become the third-youngest player in the Open era to win the title after Boris Becker and Bjorn Borg.

The 20-year-old, seen as the greatest threat to defending champion Novak Djokovic, won his opening match against French veteran Jeremy Chardy on Tuesday.

But heavy rain has played havoc with the schedule at the All England Club — Djokovic, in action later Friday against Stan Wawrinka, is a round ahead of his rival.

A single break was enough for Alcaraz to seal the first set and he won the second-set tiebreak to take an iron grip on the contest.

He broke 84th-ranked Muller again in the eighth game of the third set and served out for the match.

FASTFACT

The US Open champion won his first grass court title at Queen’s last month.

“I’m really, really happy to play here again and this time with a win on this really beautiful court,” he said. “I wanted to enjoy every single second and I think I did.”

Alcaraz said he was learning quickly on grass — he is playing in only his fourth tournament on the surface.

“I’m playing really, really well on grass. I’m not an experienced guy like other players but I’m enjoying playing on grass ... getting better every match that I play.

“Playing here in Wimbledon is something special. You feel different compared to other tournaments.”

Sabalenka digs deep to reach 3rd round

Earlier, second seed Aryna Sabalenka recovered from a set down to beat France’s Varvara Gracheva 2-6, 7-5, 6-2 and reach the last 32 at Wimbledon on Friday.

Russia-born Gracheva, who recently became a French citizen, broke the Belarusian three times in the first set to take control on No. 1 Court.

The second set was a much tighter affair, with serve dominating until Sabalenka pounced in the 11th game, creating three break points and capitalizing on the second.

She served out for the set, levelling the match when Gracheva went long with a forehand.

Australian Open champion Sabalenka broke early in the decider to take a 2-1 lead and underlined the momentum shift by repeating the feat to stretch her lead to 5-2.

The 25-year-old sealed victory with an ace to set up a third-round clash against Russia’s Anna Blinkova.

Sabalenka reached the Wimbledon semifinals in 2021, but was banned last year along with all Belarusian and Russian players due to the invasion of Ukraine

Topics: Wimbledon 2023 Carlos Alcaraz

