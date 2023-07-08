You are here

Saudi females are driving the SME boom in the Kingdom

Saudi females are driving the SME boom in the Kingdom
Honayda Serafi, who launched her eponymous fashion brand in 2016 and focuses on pret-a-porter and couture lines, sees her brand as a way to empower women both psychologically and also to start their own fashion businesses. (Supplied)
Rebecca Anne Proctor

Rebecca Anne Proctor

Saudi females are driving the SME boom in the Kingdom
  • Reforms over the past several years have provided funding and opportunities to women who are increasingly leading the growth of the Saudi SME sector
  • Official figures show 45 percent of SMEs in the Kingdom are now led by Saudi women
Rebecca Anne Proctor

RIYADH: As the Kingdom continues to transform both economically and socially, ushering in a host of new institutes, ministries and mega and giga-projects, a large segment in its change is growth in the private sector. 

In February this year, the non-oil element of this witnessed its highest growth since 2015, with the Kingdom’s Purchasing Managers Index hitting 59.8, up from 58.2 in January. 

At the helm of Saudi Arabia’s private sector growth are small and medium enterprises, with many increasingly led by the Kingdom’s women. 

Saudi women ran their own businesses long before the social reforms of Vision 2030 were implemented. Yet the acceleration and growth in the sector — propelled by an increasing number of female entrepreneurs — can be largely attributed to the changes taking place in the Kingdom as it opens up to the world.

“I established my consultancy Niche Arabia over 13 years ago and now I am investing in female-owned start-ups,” Marriam Mossalli, a Saudi lifestyle editor, journalist and founder of communications agency Niche Arabia, told Arab News.

“I have been able to witness firsthand the difference in the entire process; from legal registration to even human resources and training support, through programs like Hadaf and Tamheer,” she added.

Mossalli emphasized how the Kingdom is witnessing an increase in women not just in the workforce — up from 17.4 percent  to 33.6 percent in just the last five years, according to Saudi Arabia’s General Authority for Statistics — but also in the world of entrepreneurship.

“Whether it’s in tourism or technology, there are many sectors that are attractive to women and we are seeing more women take on the entrepreneurial role,” said Mossalli, adding: “Women-owned companies in the Kingdom have increased by 60 percent in the past two years.”




Niche Arabia's founder Marriam Mossalli. (Photo by  Lina Qummosani)

Mossalli says she’s focusing on the next wave of “conscious consumers coming out of Saudi Arabia from Gen Z,” and as such in September she will invest in two female-owned businesses that focus on clean beauty and fashion.

“I am investing in women,” states Mossalli. “What is exciting for me now is being able to invest in the next generation.”

According to the Brookings Institute, the female labor force participation rate in Saudi Arabia jumped 64 percent between 2018 and 2020. 

This growth was of a magnitude rarely seen elsewhere in the world. 

According to the report, between 2018 and 2020, the labor force participation rate of Saudi women, that is to say those working or looking for work, rose from 19.7 percent to 33 percent.

Historically, the labor female labor force participation rate for Saudi women has been low, but it increased substantially due to reforms providing more freedom and business incentives to women under Vision 2030, which is actively supporting female SMEs through various programs.

A report in 2022 by Monsha’at, the Kingdom’s official SME general authority in 2022, revealed that 45 percent of such businesses are now led by women in Saudi Arabia.

“This is concrete proof that women are leading the SME growth in Saudi Arabia and in multiple sectors from retail to the food industry and to tech,” Honayda Serafi, an esteemed Saudi fashion designer, told Arab News.

Serafi, who launched her eponymous fashion brand in 2016 and focuses on pret-a-porter and couture lines, sees her brand as a way to empower women both psychologically and also to start their own fashion businesses.

Serafi recently designed the gown worn by Saudi Rajwa Al Saif, Jordan’s future queen.

“My journey was definitely a challenging one,” Serafi said. “When I launched my brand in 2016, the Kingdom was still not yet on the line of growth of the Vision 2030. I struggled a lot because back then the Saudi fashion industry lacked everything — from raw materials, to technical information, guidance, support etc … so I started from scratch looking for external consultancy, for suppliers internationally.”

After a period of trial and error, Serafi began producing seasonal collections to exhibit in Paris, and raised an international name for the brand.

“From a marketing perspective, the public was very much interested in my story,” she said. “I am the first Saudi woman to have created an international ready-to-wear brand and to have dressed A-list celebrities in Hollywood. When I talk about the mission of the brand to empower women, I am one of those women.”

From all corners of the Kingdom, women are becoming the driving force behind Saudi Arabia’s growing SME sector.

In Baljurashi, a city in the Al-Baha region, Sharifa Algamdi has transformed her traditional home into a boutique hotel. 

A retired mathematics professor, three years ago she set out to restore her family’s home, built around the turn of the century. 

It was easier to refurbish it and build her business after the reforms of Vision 2030 began being implemented, as it allowed her to more freely interact with other men to buy fabrics and other goods for the home, as well as hotel guests.

Both Mossalli and Serafi emphasize that the government’s support for the growth of the private sector has led to the creation of a full accelerator body with incubators, accessible data, funding, and loan facilities to develop different sectors in the Kingdom.

Serafi is clear that the Saudi Fashion Commission — established in February 2020 — and the Ministry of Culture have led the growth of the sector.

“I have been myself part of that supporting system providing mentorship, guidance and practical assistance to the small and emerging brands,” says Serafi. “And now the announcement of the first Saudi fashion week that will not only showcase emerging Saudi brands, but also involve other industries in the Kingdom for the production of that big event.”

Ranyah Seraj, who is half-Saudi, half-Scottish, launched her platform 6th Dimension of the Arts in Riyadh in 2021, a consultancy focused on art advising, concept creation and design catering to businesses and individuals.

“Women in Saudi are super in charge, but they have been for ages,” Seraji tells Arab News. 




Art consultant Ranyah Seraj. (Supplied)

Seraj had a previous company that she launched in 2009 before the reforms were made, but it was an entirely different process then.

“It was one of the first companies as soon as Saudi made it applicable for women to have their own registered commercial registration,” she explained, adding: “However, you still needed a male component with you in your company, even if it was registered as a sole trader. 

“You needed your father, your brother, your son, your husband's name on that — that has been abolished since then. 

“Everything has changed significantly. There are hundreds of thousands of opportunities that are now available to Saudi women. 

“It is really a fantastic time for Saudi women now to lead the way in entrepreneurship and business.”

How does the increasingly female driving force of SMEs in Saudi Arabia compare to its Gulf Cooperation Council neighbors?

The difference, state Saudi women, is the focus on investing and growing homegrown Saudi brands instead of relying on foreign direct investment.

As Serafi states: “Vision 2030 has set goals to achieve growth for and by the Saudi citizens, which means that the Kingdom’s economy is being constructed to rely on its local businesses, rather than depending solely on foreign investors in Saudi Arabia. 

“SMEs are being pushed financially, technically and technologically, to grow beyond the Kingdom and be competitive internationally.”

It is a model that is not only empowering women, but empowering a newfound sense of Saudi pride and identity — one that works with foreign investment but seeks to identify itself for its Saudi authenticity. Women are a big part of this push.

Topics: small and medium enterprises (SMEs) Purchasing Managers Index Niche Arabia Marriam Mossalli General Authority for Statistics Honayda Serafi Saudi fashion commission Ranyah Seraj

Updated 08 July 2023
Arab News

Saudi-based ITFC signs $1.4bn deal to fund Bangladesh oil imports

Saudi-based ITFC signs $1.4bn deal to fund Bangladesh oil imports
Updated 08 July 2023
Arab News

JEDDAH: The International Islamic Trade Finance Corp., a member of the Islamic Development Bank Group, has signed a $1.4 billion financing plan with the Bangladeshi government to fund the country’s oil imports, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Saturday.

The signing took place during a recent official visit by a high-level delegation from Bangladesh to the ITFC headquarters in Jeddah.

“This financing plan will enable the Bangladesh Petroleum Company to import oil products from July to June 2024,” the statement on SPA said.

The agreement “reflects the successful long-term partnership between the two parties and will contribute to ensuring energy security for one of the fastest-growing economies in South Asia.”

It “demonstrates the corporation’s commitment to supporting the economic development of its member states and providing financing solutions that meet the needs of its customers,” the statement added.

Topics: Bangladesh International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation (ITFC) Islamic Development Bank Group

Saudi Arabia and Kuwait urge Iran to engage in talks to de-escalate the Al-Durra gas field row

  • Saudi Foreign Ministry: Natural resources in the ‘Divided Area’ are solely owned by Saudi Arabia and Kuwait
  • Long-running tensions over the gas field have once again re-emerged after Iran revealed plans to resume activities in the area
Updated 08 July 2023
Reina Takla

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia and Kuwait have asserted exclusive ownership of the Al-Durra gas field in the maritime “Divided Area” after tensions with Iran rose once again in the long-running dispute over the lucrative site.

The Saudi minister of foreign affairs reaffirmed the joint ownership, calling on Iran to engage in negotiations to demarcate the eastern border of the area. 

The Kuwaiti oil minister also rejected Iran’s claims over the field and urged Tehran to initiate discussions about the area.

In a statement released by the Saudi Press Agency on Tuesday, a Foreign Ministry source emphasized the natural resources in the “Divided Area” are solely owned by Saudi Arabia and Kuwait. 

“We renew our previous calls for Iran to start negotiations to demarcate the eastern border of the submerged divided area between the Kingdom and Kuwait, as one negotiating party opposite the Iranian side,” the ministry stated.

Following Saudi Arabia’s declaration, Kuwait also asserted its exclusive rights over the Al-Durra gas field. According to state news agency KUNA, Kuwaiti Oil Minister Saad Al-Barrak expressed strong opposition to Iran’s planned activities in the area. 

“We categorically and totally reject Iran’s planned activities around the premises of the Al-Durra offshore gas field,” Al-Barrak said, 

In an interview with Asharq during the 8th Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries’s International Seminar, he added: “Iran must first enter into the demarcation of international borders, and after that, whoever has a right will get it according to the rules of international law.”

A source close to Kuwait’s Foreign Ministry revealed to KUNA that the “maritime area where Al-Durra offshore field lies is part of the State of Kuwait’s sea territories, and the natural resources therein are shared between Kuwait and Saudi Arabia,” dismissing any claims by Iran.

The source added: “Only the state of Kuwait and Saudi Arabia have exclusive rights to the natural resources of the Al-Durra field.”

This assertion solidifies Kuwait’s position and underscores the shared ownership between the two neighboring countries.

Kuwaiti Oil Minister Saad Al-Barrak says his country categorically and totally reject Iran’s planned activities around the premises of the Al-Durra offshore gas field. (Supplied)

The dispute over the Al-Durra gas field has been ongoing for many years. In March, Kuwait and Iran held joint negotiations in Tehran, emphasizing the need to resolve the matter in accordance with international laws. 

Iran’s persistence in pursuing activities in the area however adds to the complexity of the dispute and poses challenges to achieving a resolution.

The Al-Durra gas field is a common submerged area between Saudi Arabia and Kuwait located in the Arabian Gulf. It is situated within the Al-Hasa Governorate, which is a part of the Eastern Province of Saudi Arabia. 

The discovery of this oil field dates back to the 1960s, which coincided with the commencement of the demarcation process for the maritime borders between Saudi Arabia and Kuwait.

TIMELINE

• 1967 Al-Durra gas field discovered.

• 2013 Talks stall between Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and Iran.

• 2019 Saudi Arabia and Kuwait resume production from Neutral Zone fields.

• 2022 Saudi Arabia and Kuwait sign MoU to invest in Al-Durra gas field.

• 2023 Resources in Neutral Zone confirmed to be fully owned by Saudi Arabia and Kuwait.

The ownership of the field was evenly divided between the two countries, becoming effective in 1970. 

The gas field is one of the largest in the world with abundant natural gas reserves. 

It is expected to produce 1 billion cubic feet of gas daily and 84,000 barrels per day of condensate, and plays a significant role in Saudi Arabia and Kuwait’s gas production.

The Al-Durra oil field’s strategic importance and the potential wealth it holds have attracted the attention of neighboring countries, particularly Iran. 

The dispute over its ownership and exploitation rights arises from differing interpretations of maritime boundaries and conflicting claims by Tehran. 

In 2001, Iran began granting contracts for its exploration, which prompted Saudi Arabia and Kuwait to finalize the demarcation of their maritime borders, which included the Al-Durra oil field.

Despite objections from Iran, Saudi Arabia and Kuwait signed an agreement in 2022 to jointly develop and explore the field. 

IN NUMBERS

• 1 billion cubic feet estimated daily gas production.

• 84,000 barrels estimated daily production of liquefied natural gas.

The controversies surrounding the operations escalated following Iran’s announcement in June that it was prepared to commence drilling in the Al-Durra gas field.

Mohsen Khojsteh Mehr, the managing director of the National Iranian Oil Co., indicated that Iran is allocating sizeable resources for exploring the site. 

“Considerable resources have been allocated to the board of directors of the National Iranian Oil Co. for the implementation of the development plan for this field,” said Mehr, according to Iranian state media.  

Despite attempts at negotiations and agreements between Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, and Iran, a definitive resolution to the dispute has remained elusive, leading to ongoing tensions and disagreements in the region.

The competing claims and Iran’s readiness to begin drilling in the Al-Durra field further exacerbate the tensions in the region. 

As the situation unfolds, it remains to be seen whether diplomatic negotiations or other means will be employed to reach a mutually agreeable resolution between the concerned parties.

Topics: Al-Durra gas field Kuwait Saudi Arabia Iran Arabian Gulf Saad Al-Barrak

Red Sea Global installs 750k solar panels in massive boost for renewable energy drive

Red Sea Global installs 750k solar panels in massive boost for renewable energy drive
Updated 08 July 2023
Arab News

Red Sea Global installs 750k solar panels in massive boost for renewable energy drive

Red Sea Global installs 750k solar panels in massive boost for renewable energy drive
  • RSG is also implementing the world’s largest battery storage facility at a capacity of 1,200 megawatts per hour, which will enable the company to achieve 100 percent grid independence
Updated 08 July 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Red Sea Global has announced the installation of 750,000 solar panels in a huge boost for the development’s sustainability drive.

The giga-project has also constructed five solar stations as it gears up for the first phase of its opening, which will see 16 hotels, retail, and entertainment venues come online and powered entirely by renewable energy.

RSG is also implementing the world’s largest battery storage facility at a capacity of 1,200 megawatts per hour, which will enable the company to achieve 100 percent grid independence. 

The tourist destination is set to operate 50 resorts by 2030, with up to 8,000 hotel rooms and over 1,000 residential buildings spread across 22 islands and six inland areas.   

Along with the giga-project of NEOM, RSG has put sustainability as a key tenet of its development, in line with Saudi Arabia’s target to reach net-zero for carbon emissions by 2060.

John Pagano, the CEO of RSG, said ensuring that the world’s largest tourism destination is fully powered by renewable energy falls within such commitment, according to the Saudi Press Agency.

Pagano added that the installation of electroluminescent panels at the five solar stations had been completed as part of the first phase of the Red Sea Project, and the complete independence of the venture from the national grid makes it not only the largest, but also the first of its kind in the world.

All vehicles transporting visitors to the Red Sea Tourism Project will be fully powered by solar energy, starting with their arrival at the Red Sea International Airport and continuing through their movements within the sites and between the nearby islands.

According to the SPA, RSG is also investing in human capital, and has provided vocational training scholarships to 500 people in cooperation with the Human Resources Development Fund, of which 50 people have received training in renewables. 

The company aims to provide specialized training to a total of 10,000 Saudi citizens by 2030.

Alongside this, RSG is working to ensure half of its workforce are Saudi nationals.  

In May, while speaking to Arab News on the sidelines of Arabian Travel Market 2023 in Dubai, Tracy Lanza, global head of brand development at RSG, revealed the company was edging closer to hitting that target.  

“The goal is 50-50 and we are nearly there, and I can say from a marketing standpoint, our team is at 67 percent and growing. We also have the largest percentage of Saudi women, I think, at the company,” said Lanza.

Topics: Red Sea Global solar power Renewable Energy

Oil Updates — crude heads for second straight weekly gain on resilient demand

Oil Updates — crude heads for second straight weekly gain on resilient demand
Updated 07 July 2023
Reuters

Oil Updates — crude heads for second straight weekly gain on resilient demand

Oil Updates — crude heads for second straight weekly gain on resilient demand
Updated 07 July 2023
Reuters

SINGAPORE: Oil prices rose on Friday and were on track for their second straight weekly gain as resilient demand resulted in a larger-than-expected fall in US oil stocks, offsetting fears of higher interest rates in the North American country, according to Reuters.

Brent crude futures were up 45 cents, or 0.6 percent, at $76.97 a barrel at 9:15 a.m. Saudi time, while US West Texas Intermediate crude gained 44 cents, also 0.6 percent, to $72.24 a barrel.

Both benchmarks were set to gain about 2 percent for the second straight week.

“The crude demand outlook is starting to look better as we enter peak summer travel in the US, and as the Saudis were able to raise prices to Europe and Asia,” said Edward Moya, an analyst at OANDA.

US crude stocks fell more than expected on strong refining demand, while gasoline inventories posted a large draw after an increase in driving last week, the Energy Information Administration said on Thursday.

That comes as top oil exporters Saudi Arabia and Russia announced a fresh round of output cuts for August. The total cuts now stand at more than five million barrels per day, equating to 5 percent of global oil output.

However, oil price gains were capped by strengthening expectations that the US central bank is likely to raise interest rates at its July 25-26 meeting after holding rates steady at 5 to 5.25 percent in June.

The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits increased moderately last week, while private payrolls surged in June, data showed on Thursday, raising the likelihood of a Federal Reserve rate hike this month.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries will likely maintain an upbeat view on oil demand growth for next year when it publishes its first outlook later this month, predicting a slowdown from this year but still an above-average increase, sources close to the organization said.

Higher interest rates increase borrowing costs for businesses and consumers, which could slow economic growth and reduce oil demand. Investors will look for cues on rate paths from US and China inflation data next week.

“Oil has found a floor this week and it looks like it could head higher as long as global recession fears don’t run wild,” Moya said.

Topics: oil updates

Saudia plans 10% rise in seat capacity to 7.4m during summer

Saudia plans 10% rise in seat capacity to 7.4m during summer
Updated 06 July 2023
Arab News

Saudia plans 10% rise in seat capacity to 7.4m during summer

Saudia plans 10% rise in seat capacity to 7.4m during summer
Updated 06 July 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: State-owned Saudia, formerly Saudi Arabian Airlines, announced on Thursday that it would allocate over 7.4 million seats to domestic and international flights in July and August, a 10 percent increase over the same period last year.

According to a press statement, the national carrier will operate over 32,400 flights during this period, up 4 percent from the same time last year.

These measures aim to meet high demand during peak seasons and ensure smooth operations, efficient reservations for scheduled and seasonal destinations, and streamlined airport processes, the statement said.

The airline will provide over 4.2 million seats on its international routes, a 16 percent rise over July and August last year.

It will also introduce over 14,800 flights during the period, a 15 percent climb over last year.

The statement added that over 3.2 million seats will be available on domestic routes through 17,600 flights.

Captain Ibrahim Koshy, CEO of SAUDIA, emphasized the airline’s extensive experience managing operations throughout the year, especially during peak seasons.

The plan includes increasing flights and seat capacity and introducing seasonal destinations to meet guests’ needs while providing excellent services.

The airline has implemented comprehensive procedures and prepared the necessary facilities to ensure a successful summer season and Hajj pilgrimage.

The company relies on its young fleet and dedicated team from Saudia Aerospace Engineering Industries to maintain on-time aircraft performance.

Earlier this year, Saudia Group announced the addition of 25 new international destinations, expanding its network to over 100 destinations.

This expansion aims to give travelers more options and connect the world with the Kingdom. As part of the global SkyTeam alliance, guests can access 1,000 destinations in 170 countries and enjoy over 790 first-class and business-class lounges worldwide.

Topics: Saudia Saudi Arabian Airlines seat capacity

