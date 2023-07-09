You are here

Sweet success: Jordan's beekeepers busy as honey demand soars

Sweet success: Jordan’s beekeepers busy as honey demand soars
Jordanian honey sells for 15 to 30 dinars ($21 to $42) per kilogram, depending on the type. (AFP)
AFP

date 2023-07-09

Sweet success: Jordan’s beekeepers busy as honey demand soars
  • Country’s 4,000 apiarists have ramped up output of the sweet and sticky golden substance country’s 4,000 apiarists have ramped up output of the sweet and sticky golden substance
IRBID, Jordan: Jordan’s key tourism industry may have been hammered by COVID-19, but the pandemic gave a boost to another sector, keeping its beekeepers busy as demand for honey has soared.
The country’s 4,000 apiarists have ramped up output of the sweet and sticky golden substance long praised for its anti-inflammatory and other health benefits.
Even if there is no scientific consensus that honey helps fight COVID-19, many of those infected have used it to soothe symptoms such as sore throats.
“The COVID-19 period in particular had a great, positive impact on us,” said beekeeper Mutasim Hammad, 48, who retired 12 years ago from the public security directorate and turned his hobby into his main job.
“There was good demand for honey, and people got to know it,” added Hammad, dressed in a white protective suit while checking on his 80 beehive boxes on a property in Irbid 90 kilometers north of Amman.
“People have become more aware of the value of honey and are turning to the guaranteed locally produced honey,” said Hammad, who sells about 400 kilograms (880 pounds) a year.
The kingdom of Jordan prides itself on its 19 different types of honey, including citrus, eucalyptus and maple varieties, depending on which plants the bees pollinate.
“We have about 2,500 flowering plants,” said Mohammad Rababaa, head of the Jordan Beekeeping Association.
“This diversity distinguishes Jordanian honey and means that the therapeutic and nutritional value of this honey is expected to be better than other types.”
Rababaa said the slightly bitter maple honey variety, for example, boasts “very high phenolic compounds and antioxidants compared to other types, which indicates that it has a higher value.”
Rababaa also said that, since the COVID-19 pandemic, “demand for locally produced honey has clearly increased.”
He said the sector has a much bigger workforce than Jordan’s official count of about 1,400 beekeepers.
“The reality is that the number of beekeepers is more than 4,000,” said the professor of Natural Resources and Environment at the Jordan University of Science and Technology.
They produce about 700 to 800 tons annually, or about 70 percent of Jordan’s annual domestic needs, he said.
“We are very close to self-sufficiency,” said Rababaa, adding that “imports must be stopped.”
A fellow enthusiast, Mohammad Khatib, 49, also pointed to the pandemic and lockdown periods, saying it “helped me and gave me enough time to learn about bees and take good care of them.”
A French language professor at Al-Bayt University, he now works about 15 bee boxes in his garden, which he said earns him a nice side income.
“People are looking for reliable honey” and some customers place their orders a year in advance, he said.
Jordanian honey sells for 15 to 30 dinars ($21 to $42) per kilogram, depending on the type.
Rababaa said the economic benefit “is not limited to honey as it also produces pollen, royal jelly, wax, propolis and bee venom, which is included in many therapeutic compounds.”
Crucially, healthy populations of bees and other insects provide an almost immeasurable ecosystem service by pollinating plants.
While the beekeeping sector generates about $28 million a year, Rababaa said, “the indirect value of crop pollination exceeds $100 million.”

Topics: Jordan

Thumbs-up emoji legally binding as a signature, Canadian judge rules
Updated 08 July 2023

Thumbs-up emoji legally binding as a signature, Canadian judge rules
Updated 08 July 2023
Arab News

Thumbs-up emoji legally binding as a signature, Canadian judge rules

Thumbs-up emoji legally binding as a signature, Canadian judge rules
  • Farmer fined $61k for failing to deliver on a contract he ‘approved’ using the symbol
  • Judge said use of emojis showed new reality of society, with courts needing to adapt
Updated 08 July 2023
Arab News

LONDON: In a landmark ruling, a Canadian judge has declared that a simple thumbs-up emoji carries the same legal weight as a traditional signature.

The ruling came as a farmer was ordered to pay a hefty C$82,000 ($61,461) for failing to deliver on a contract he had approved with the digital symbol, according to The Guardian on Thursday.

“This court readily acknowledges that a thumbs-up emoji is a non-traditional means to ‘sign’ a document but nevertheless under these circumstances this was a valid way to convey the two purposes of a ‘signature,’” the judge wrote.

The case recently unfolded at the Court of King’s Bench in Saskatchewan, Canada, after grain buyer South West Terminal had reached out to clients via text message in March 2021.

The group was seeking to purchase 86 tonnes of flax at a price of C$17 ($12) per bushel.

Kent Mickleborough, the buyer from South West Terminal, claimed to have had a phone conversation with farmer Chris Achter, after which he sent Achter a text message containing an image of the flax contract to be delivered in November and asked him to confirm the agreement.

Achter texted back a thumbs-up emoji. But when November came around, he did not deliver the promised flax and prices for the crop had increased, leading to a dispute over the interpretation of the emoji response.

Mickleborough argued that the thumbs-up emoji was Achter’s acceptance of the contract’s terms, pointing to past contracts that had been confirmed via text message.

Achter, on the other hand, contended that the emoji was merely an acknowledgment of receiving the contract via text.

“I deny that he accepted the thumbs-up emoji as a digital signature of the incomplete contract. I did not have time to review the Flax Contract and merely wanted to indicate that I did receive his text message,” Achter said.

During the trial, Achter’s lawyer even objected to questioning about the thumbs-up emoji’s meaning, stating that his client “is not an expert in emojis.”

Justice Timothy Keene lamented that the case “led the parties to a far-flung search for the equivalent of the Rosetta Stone in cases from Israel, New York State and some tribunals in Canada, etc. to unearth what a thumbs-up emoji means,” referring to the definition of the symbol mentioned in dictionary.com.

The judge also dismissed defense arguments saying that the use of emojis appear “to be the new reality in Canadian society” and that this decision underscores the need for courts to adapt to modern communication methods.

UAE livestock holders faced with new grazing regulations to protect environment
Updated 07 July 2023

UAE livestock holders faced with new grazing regulations to protect environment
Updated 07 July 2023
Arab News

UAE livestock holders faced with new grazing regulations to protect environment

UAE livestock holders faced with new grazing regulations to protect environment
Updated 07 July 2023
Arab News

ABU DHABI: The UAE’s Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi (EAD) has begun issuing licenses to owners and breeders of livestock to regulate grazing and all other related activities in Abu Dhabi in aim to protect natural rangelands and promote sustainable traditional grazing practices, state news agency WAM reported.

The licensing policy has been introduced to ensure the recovery of vegetation cover and to promote the sustainability of biodiversity.

It also gives the rangelands an opportunity for natural regeneration and ensures their continuity for future generations the report added.

Applicants can obtain a grazing license if they are over 21, a UAE citizen, and hold a valid animal log wealth certificate approved by the Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority (ADAFSA).

Applicants must be aged 21 and older. (Peter Harrison)

Owners and breeders of livestock can apply to EAD for a license in accordance with the procedures and requirements specified by the agency and after paying the prescribed fees.

Applicants must also attach a copy of their identity card, and a copy of an approved and valid animal log wealth certificate stating that the applicant owns livestock and that it is registered in the Animal Identification and Registration System by the concerned authorities.

The license applicant must identify the persons who will accompany and care for the livestock and provide a copy of their Emirates ID.

Licensees will be allowed to graze their livestock in open wild areas.

But they are required to stay at least 2km away from protected areas, forests, residential, military, petroleum and private areas, and all roads and places with restricted access.
Livestock are prohibited from grazing unaccompanied and the license is valid for one grazing season only.

Licensees must adhere to a number of environmental conditions, which include not introducing exotic plants, animals, or any harmful substances into the grazing areas.

Topics: UAE farming

Egyptian man runs over family of five, killing mother
Updated 05 July 2023

Egyptian man runs over family of five, killing mother
Updated 05 July 2023
Arab News

Egyptian man runs over family of five, killing mother

Egyptian man runs over family of five, killing mother
  • The woman was killed after the suspect allegedly ran over a family of five, in a case that has shocked Egypt
Updated 05 July 2023
Arab News

CAIRO: An Egyptian man drove his car into the family of five living next door, killing the mother - the father and children suffered serious injuries. 

The shocking incident at a residential compound in Eastern Cairo, was triggered by an argument between the driver and the father of the family, according to reports.

Witnesses say the driver - a military doctor – intentionally drove into the family instantly killing the mother.

The military prosecution released a statement, charging the attacker with the crimes of “intentional homicide and attempted murder.”

Topics: Egypt car

Princess Kate takes her seat in Royal Box at Wimbledon, right next to Roger Federer
Updated 04 July 2023

Britain's Kate, Princess of Wales arrives on day two of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Tuesday, July 4, 2023. AP
Britain's Kate, Princess of Wales arrives on day two of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Tuesday, July 4, 2023. AP
Updated 04 July 2023
AP

Princess Kate takes her seat in Royal Box at Wimbledon, right next to Roger Federer

Britain's Kate, Princess of Wales arrives on day two of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Tuesday, July 4, 2023. AP
  • Kate has been somewhat of a regular visitor to Wimbledon since marrying Prince William
  • The future queen wore a mint green blazer and white skirt
Updated 04 July 2023
AP

WIMBLEDON: Kate, the Princess of Wales, had the best seat in the house Tuesday on Center Court at Wimbledon — in the front row of the Royal Box and right next to Roger Federer.
The future queen, wearing a mint green blazer, made her way down to her seat only moments before Federer was feted ahead of the opening match on Day 2 of the grass-court tournament.
Federer, an eight-time champion at the All England Club, sat between the princess and his wife, Mirka.
The first match on a wet second day of Wimbledon — with the retractable roof closed — featured Elena Rybakina against American opponent Shelby Rogers. As is tradition at the most traditional of all tennis tournaments, Rybakina opened play on Tuesday as the defending women’s champion.
Kate has been somewhat of a regular visitor to Wimbledon since marrying Prince William. The late Queen Elizabeth II, William’s grandmother, made only a handful of trips to the All England Club during her 70-year reign. Her last appearance in the Royal Box was in 2010.
King Charles III has taken his seat in the Royal Box at times but not since taking over as monarch from his mother. Elizabeth died last September and Charles had his coronation in May.

Topics: Wimbledon Princess Catherine of Wales UK

European telescope launched to hunt for clues to universe's darkest secrets
Updated 02 July 2023

European telescope launched to hunt for clues to universe’s darkest secrets
Updated 02 July 2023
AP

European telescope launched to hunt for clues to universe’s darkest secrets

European telescope launched to hunt for clues to universe’s darkest secrets
  • The lead scientist for the $1.5 billion mission (1.4 billion euros) said Euclid will measure dark energy and dark matter with unprecedented precision
Updated 02 July 2023
AP

CAPE CANAVERAL, Florida: A European space telescope blasted off Saturday on a quest to explore the mysterious and invisible realm known as the dark universe.
SpaceX launched the European Space Agency’s Euclid observatory toward its ultimate destination 1 million miles (1.5 million kilometers) away, the Webb Space Telescope’s neighborhood. It will take a month to get there and another two months before it starts its ambitious six-year survey this fall.
Flight controllers in Germany declared success nearly an hour into the flight, applauding and shouting “Yes!” as the telescope phoned home after a smooth liftoff.
“I’m so thrilled, I’m so excited to see now this mission up in space, knowing it is on its way,” the European Space Agency’s director general, Josef Aschbacher, said from the Florida launch site.
Named for antiquity’s Greek mathematician, Euclid will scour billions of galaxies covering more than one-third of the sky. By pinpointing the location and shape of galaxies up to 10 billion light-years away — almost all the way back to the cosmos-creating Big Bang — scientists hope to glean insight into the dark energy and dark matter that make up most of the universe and keep it expanding.
Scientists understand only 5 percent of the universe: stars, planets, us. The rest is “still a mystery and an enigma, a huge frontier in modern physics that we hope this mission will actually help to push forward,” the European Space Agency’s science director, Carole Mundell, said just before liftoff.
The telescope’s highly anticipated 3D map of the cosmos will span both space and time in a bid to explain how the dark universe evolved and why its expansion is speeding up.
The lead scientist for the $1.5 billion mission (1.4 billion euros) said Euclid will measure dark energy and dark matter with unprecedented precision.
“It’s more than a space telescope, Euclid. It’s really a dark energy detector,” Rene Laureijs noted.
Fifteen feet (4.7 meters) tall and almost as wide, Euclid sports a 1.2-meter (4-foot) telescope and two scientific instruments capable of observing the cosmos in both visible light and the near infrared. A huge sunshield is designed to keep the sensitive systems at the properly frigid temperatures.
NASA, which contributed Euclid’s infrared detectors, has its own mission coming up to better understand dark energy and dark matter: the Roman Space Telescope due to launch in 2027. The US-European Webb telescope can also join in this quest, officials said.
Euclid was supposed to launch on a Russian rocket from French Guiana in South America, Europe’s main spaceport. The European and Russian space agencies cut ties following the invasion of Ukraine last year, and the telescope switched to a SpaceX ride from Cape Canaveral. Waiting for Europe’s next-generation, yet-to-fly Ariane rocket would have meant a two-year-plus delay, according to project manager Giuseppe Racca.
 

 

Topics: European space telescope

