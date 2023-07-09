Enrichment exhibition unveils Two Holy Mosques’ history

MAKKAH: The enrichment exhibition, located in the lobby of the library of the Grand Mosque in Makkah, provides a unique cultural experience for pilgrims, visitors and anyone interested in exploring.
Since its opening, the exhibition has attracted thousands of visitors who are eager to explore the diverse exhibits showcasing the historical heritage of the Two Holy Mosques. It has become a popular destination for those seeking to learn more about these holy sites.
The exhibition showcases a wide array of treasures from the Two Holy Mosques, including the Kiswa, rare manuscripts, and documentaries about the Zamzam water. These exhibits offer insights into Saudi Arabia’s rich cultural heritage and dedication to serving the Two Holy Mosques.
The General Administration of Digital Exhibitions at the General Presidency for the Affairs of Two Holy Mosques has introduced virtual reality technology, enhancing the visitor experience in exploring virtual exhibitions of the Two Holy Mosques. This innovative addition enriches knowledge and understanding of the landmarks, treasures, and history associated with these holy sites.
Rayan Al-Masoudi, director of the General Administration of Digital Exhibitions, describes the experience as a revolutionary way of presenting religious and historical information.
By integrating modern technologies and scientific advancements, the exhibition provides visitors with a unique and enriching opportunity, further enhancing the services offered by the Grand Mosque.
Minister of Communications and Information Technology meets Saudi scholarship students in China
The meeting came at the conclusion of a tour by a Saudi delegation, which included several cities in China
Updated 08 July 2023
Arab News
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Communications and Information Technology met with a number of Saudi students on scholarships for training and education in the Chinese capital, Beijing.
The meeting came at the conclusion of a tour by a Saudi delegation of the digital economy, space and innovation system, which included several cities in China, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Saturday.
Abdullah Al-Swaha held talks with the scholarship students, in the presence of Deputy Minister of Communications and Information Technology Haitham Al-Ohali, and the Kingdom’s Ambassador to China Abdulrahman Al-Harbi.
He expressed pride in the country’s students studying on scholarships, explaining the importance of human capital in light of the Saudi Vision 2030 and the human capacity development program.
He said youth and women were among the main pillars for achieving the Kingdom’s ambition.
During the meeting, he briefed the students on updates on the digital economy, the research, development and innovation sector, the space sector, and the Kingdom’s ambitions in each sector, which requires preparing a generation capable of competing globally in the fields of science, engineering, mathematics and technology.
Rapper Jeed on marketing the image of the new Saudi artist
Saudi rapper Jeed discusses creative marketing at Hrmny, branding for artists, and how to ‘tell the Saudi story’
Updated 08 July 2023
Nada Alturki
RIYADH: For years, flipping through magazines and passing by billboards guided people to products. Today, technology and innovation have shifted marketing tactics to the digital realm.
Artist and marketeer Jeed told Arab News that “the adverts and typical detergent ads where the little football player falls and they put in the detergent and split the screen … that’s not working anymore.”
Commenting on the sophistication of consumers, he added: “No one is only from Saudi, the Emirates or France. They’re also from the Internet.”
Jeed has made a name for himself regionally as a rapper, but the Saudi creative has much more than sly hooks and fresh sounds under his belt.
For the first time, he talks about the “accidental” founding of the creative marketing agency Hrmny Creative Co., the new age of marketing, and shaping identity as an artist.
In the past, the agency has acquired high-profile clients, including NEOM, Puma, Reebok and Albaik.
HIGHLIGHTS
• Saudi rapper Jeed is the founder of the marketing agency Hrmny Creative Co.
• The ‘From the Sand’ rapper is on Apple Music’s ‘Rap Life’ playlist, alongside names such as Drake and Lil Baby.
• The agency has acquired high-profile clients, including NEOM, Puma, Reebok and Albaik.
Far from a typical agency, it includes Hrmny + Lab, which offers a library of royalty-free sounds for music production, and Hrmny Records, a label formed in partnership with Empire Inc.
Jeed, producer A’Y, and artist Moh Flow originally came together to collaborate as musicians, and eventually created their own content and event planning. By managing their own social media, community engagement, and analytics, they realized their potential.
Jeed explained the origins of the idea: “It was like a light-bulb moment. These are services that we’re doing. We worked with small companies in the beginning, then we found our way to Saudi.
“We opened an office in 2019, and we were there for a gig, actually. I said, if I get one more client in Saudi, I’m not leaving. And we got one.”
Originally kicking off in Dubai with a focus on social media and music, their work has grown to reflect the nuances of an evolving region by blending corporate and pop culture.
“We walk a fine line between the two. It’s this duality that we have going on which is the new Saudi in my opinion,” he said.
The agency is gaining ground by knowing the Saudi audience.
You have stories in Riyadh, Alkhobar; you have Gen Z, older folks; you have heritage. There are so many layers to unfold. Saudi Arabia also changed. As marketing companies, it’s our job to communicate the new Saudi as well, because that is our direction.
Jeed, Saudi rapper and founder of Hrmny Creative Co.
Last year, for example, Saudia Airlines was criticized for a commercial featuring Senegalese American singer Akon wearing an Emirati thobe on a Eid holiday ad campaign. The ad was turned into a meme, and mocked for its inaccurate representation.
It was a lesson on the importance of local knowledge.
“You have to tell the Saudi story. You can’t sidestep that at all. I find some agencies struggle when they first go (to Saudi Arabia). It’s because they may not have lived there,” Jeed said.
In a customs and culture-driven country, the key to a successful marketing strategy lies in highlighting its homegrown roots.
“You have stories in Riyadh, Alkhobar; you have Gen Z, older folks; you have heritage. There are so many layers to unfold. Saudi Arabia also changed. As marketing companies, it’s our job to communicate the new Saudi as well, because that is our direction.”
Music, like other products, is also sold as a commodity on the global market. But the post-2000s digital revolution has made it more accessible than ever, creating a more intimate experience for fans. According to Jeef, rather than marketing music itself, the artist is now the face of the product.
As a musician taking on the role of a marketeer, he emphasizes the importance of narrating a story, unlike the past where the public found exclusivity and mystery more intriguing.
He said: “Now, the face sells everything. That goes back to artistry as well. I come from the era where your face doesn’t matter so much, where you don’t do too many interviews, you don’t do behind the scenes too much.
“People had mystique. In today’s world, you can’t do that anymore. They want way more than the music.”
However, with a more flexible mold for advertising, one bolstered by creativity, artists have become more of a self-standing brand. International artists such as Frank Ocean rarely share posts, and when they do, it’s the talk of their fanbase, while others like SZA have made a habit of posting nonchalant photo dumps, making their brand much more personal, like their music. Jeed, meanwhile, has kept a minimal online presence.
“I know what works, and what brands should do is very different from what your personal brand should do,” he said.
The tactic has seemed to work for the “From the Sand” rapper, landing him on Apple Music’s “Rap Life” playlist, alongside names such as Drake and Lil Baby, on the “New Gulf” playlist, and others on Spotify and Anghami.
He has performed on the Soundstorm Music Festival stage in Riyadh, Sole DXB in Dubai, and most recently at Cannes Lions International Festival of Creatives in Cannes in June. He was not always the type to flaunt his nationality, but quickly realized what a positive impact that could create.
He said: “Putting myself out there changed so much by saying I’m Saudi. That was step one. Step two was how could I incorporate that musically?”
While Jeed sometimes gets criticized for claiming to be a Saudi rapper while promoting English lyrics, his songs are littered with Saudi cultural anecdotes: the chicken nuggets from Albaik, pronouncing Pepsi as “Bebsi,” and getting Nova chewing gum at the baqala instead of change in coins.
His latest single “Spaceship” includes the lyrics “I’m so Saudi, man, I’m so Vimto,” and others that are relatable to locals.
Jeed’s message to upcoming artists is to just be yourself.
“There’s nothing called you’re ‘not Saudi enough,’ or you’re ‘too Saudi.’ There’s nothing called only do it in Arabic or only do it in English. What makes sense for you?”
It wasn’t long ago when Afrobeat and Latin pop were niche genres, but now they top the global charts. With an authentic approach, he believes Saudi talent could go much further than the region.
Successful separation of conjoined twins in Riyadh puts humanitarian feats of Saudi surgeons in the limelight
Dr. Abdullah Al-Rabeeah, head of Saudi aid agency KSrelief, led latest operation undertaken on directives of King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman
Surgeries carried out by Saudi-sponsored Conjoined Twins Program offer children a chance to enjoy a normal and independent life, free of round-the-clock care
Updated 09 July 2023
Rawan Radwan
JEDDAH: For more than 30 years, the skilled work of surgeons at Saudi Arabia’s Conjoined Twins Program has allowed children to enjoy healthy, normal and independent lives, making the Kingdom a world leader in one of the most complex surgical procedures in modern medicine.
Among them is pediatric surgeon Dr. Abdullah Al-Rabeeah, who has variously served as the Kingdom’s health minister, as an adviser to the Royal Court, and as supervisor-general of the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center, KSrelief.
On Thursday, Al-Rabeeah successfully separated Syrian twins Bassam and Ihsan in a surgery that lasted seven and a half hours and took place over five phases with the participation of 26 specialized Saudi doctors, according to SPA.
Over the course of his career as a surgeon, Al-Rabeeah has conducted 58 operations on conjoined twins born to poor families from 23 countries. Overall, the program has supervised some 130 cases, clocking up hundreds of operating hours.
Bassam and Ihsan, who were flown in from Turkiye in May, are just shy of their third birthday. Joined at the lower chest, abdomen, liver and intestines, they together weighed 19kg. Although Bassam’s condition is stable, Ihsan is sadly not expected to live longer than a few days.
“(Ihsan is) considered an intruder on his brother Bassam because there is no urinary and reproductive system at the kidneys, ureters, bladder and male genitals,” Al-Rabeeah said following the surgery, according to SPA.
“(He) also suffers from significant birth defects in the heart that impede his life with atrophy in neurological development, and he has deficiencies and congenital defects in the intestine.”
To save Bassam’s life, the medical team decided to go ahead with the highly complex operation to separate the twins. “This operation is a rescue operation for Bassam, who is in fair and stable health condition,” the medical team told SPA.
Surgeries carried out by the Conjoined Twins Program are fully sponsored by the Saudi government. They offer children a chance to enjoy a long and healthy life, free of round-the-clock care, and relieved of the mental and physical strain of their condition.
Conjoined twins, often referred to as Siamese twins, are a rare reproductive phenomenon, occurring only once in every 50,000 to 60,000 births. Other estimates suggest that they occur just once in every 200,000 live births.
INNUMBERS
130 Cases supervised by medical staff.
58 Separation surgeries carried out.
28 Countries from where patients have traveled.
According to medical studies, about 60 percent of conjoined twins are stillborn, while some 40 percent of those who survive birth then die within a few days. About 70 percent of conjoined twins are females.
The frequency of cases tends to vary depending on various factors such as geographical location — with a somewhat higher incidence in Southwest Asia and Africa — genetic predisposition and environmental influences.
In May last year, doctors performed a complicated 15-hour surgery on twin Yemeni boys, Yousef and Yassin. Underlining the difficulties involved, one of the twins also died on the second day of the surgery as a result of heart failure.
The surviving twin pulled through and remains in a stable condition under observation at the King Abdullah Specialized Children’s Hospital in King Abdulaziz Medical City in Riyadh, according to the Saudi Press Agency.
The hospital plays a crucial role in the Kingdom’s Conjoined Twins Program. Equipped with state-of-the-art medical facilities and advanced technology, the hospital is staffed by a highly skilled medical team specializing in complex pediatric care.
“With the grace of Allah, then the presence of a specialized team and a specialized center, the Kingdom, under the leadership of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and his trustworthy crown prince, have invested in two things — in infrastructure (and), what’s more important than that, is investing in people,” Al-Rabeeah told Arab News on Thursday.
“My colleagues have the experience and ability. Therefore, the presence of experience and infrastructure contribute to building the success of these operations.”
Given the risks involved, doctors are not always convinced separation is the best course. From 1990-2011, 34 of the 64 cases that were presented to the Saudi team were deemed inoperable due to life-threatening deformities in the infants.
Conjoined twins are in different classifications depending on the extent and location of their physical connection.
The condition arises from a rare event during early embryonic development, when a single fertilized egg fails to separate completely into two individuals. As a result, the twins may share certain organs, limbs or other body structures.
Due to the complexity of conjoined twin pregnancies and the potential health challenges they pose, medical professionals often closely monitor such pregnancies and may recommend specialized prenatal care and planning for delivery.
The ultimate decision on whether to attempt separation surgery depends on several factors, including the twins’ overall health, the feasibility of separation and the potential risks involved.
“The existence of conjoined organs that are important and sensitive makes a twin separation operation difficult, as well as the existence of congenital defects in some organs, such as the heart, urinary system, or the reproductive system and, at times, in the brain, makes the operation complex,” Al-Rabeeah told Arab News.
“Therefore, the difficulty lies in how the twins are conjoined, and to what degree exactly, and congenital defect generally makes the operation complex, performed in specific medical centers in the world.”
The most common type of conjoined twins, thoracopagus, account for about 40 percent of cases, whereby twins are joined at the chest or upper abdomen, and in some cases may share a heart, liver, or other thoracic organs.
BIO
Abdullah Al-Rabeeah, MD, FRCSC
Dr. Al-Rabeeah is head of the surgical and multidisciplinary team for the Saudi conjoined twins program.
Education
1979: Bachelor’s degrees in medicine and surgery from King Saud University, Riyadh
1986: General surgery fellowship at the University of Alberta Hospital Edmonton, Canada
1987: Pediatric surgery fellowship at the IWK Hospital for Children, Dalhousie University, Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada
Employment
2015-present: Supervisor general of aid agency KSrelief
2009-14: Minister of Health
2009-16: Member of the board of trustees of King Abdullah University of Science and Technology
2010-14: Chairman of the board of King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Center
2005-09: Founder and president of the King Saud bin Abdulaziz University for Health Sciences at King Abdulaziz Medical City
2003-09: CEO of National Guard Health Affairs at King Abdulaziz Medical City
Omphalopagus twins, meanwhile, are connected at the lower abdomen and may share parts of the gastrointestinal tract, liver, or other abdominal organs.
The rarest type of conjoined twin, craniopagus parasiticus, is when one twin is not fully formed and is dependent on the other for survival. The underdeveloped twin may be attached to the head or body of the more fully formed sibling.
The specific challenges associated with each type of conjoined twin can vary widely. The feasibility of separation surgery and the potential health risks depend on the extent of the connection and the vital organs involved.
Each case requires individualized medical evaluation and decision-making by a multidisciplinary team of experts. Highly detailed surgical planning is required for a conjoined twin separation surgery to go ahead.
“For me, every twin matters,” Al-Rabeeah told Arab News in an interview in March this year. “And I can tell you myself, and all of my colleagues, the team, they believe that those children are part of their family.”
Expert discusses trends in higher education in Saudi Arabia and beyond
“Behind any major management decision, there’s always a vision of the world, there’s a vision of what is business and how should business be,” Iniguez said
Updated 08 July 2023
Dhai Al-Mutairi
RIYADH: New global trends such as micro-credentials, virtual reality and augmented reality, and artificial intelligence chatbots such as ChatGPT and Jasper, are reshaping the future of higher education in the Kingdom and beyond.
Online learning became dominant after the COVID-19 pandemic, and academic institutions with prior investment in digital technologies emerged as more resilient and agile.
Professor Santiago Iniguez de Onzono, executive president of IE University in Madrid, said: “Legislation here has been reluctant to bring in online education in pair with other traditional arrangements of education.
“But the fact is that we at IE University have experienced that the best methodology for enhancing skills and developing attitudes and upskilling is using the blended format, that combines presence with an online form of education.”
It (Saudi Vision 2030’s Human Capability DevelopmentProgram) will render lots of positive results in future generations.
Santiago Iniguez de Onzono, IE University executive president
Iniguez is a pioneer in business education, actively contributing and participating in various forums and networks to foster innovation and development in higher education.
He was described by the Financial Times as “one of the most significant figures in promoting European business schools internationally.”
According to the professor, among the challenges facing higher education is preparing faculty, traditionally a group “that are difficult to move because they normally hold tenure for life, and they are sometimes quite comfortable doing their traditional research.” That can result in not prioritizing teaching, engaging with students and participating in class.
“I guess the challenge here to embrace these new opportunities for technology is to prepare the faculty to become the orchestrators of the whole learning process and the best possible managers of artificial intelligence,” he said.
The Human Capability Development Program, one of the Vision 2030 programs, focuses on developing a solid education base for all Saudis from an early age, by instilling values, developing current and future skills, enhancing their knowledge, and preparing them for the future local and global labor market.
“My first reaction is of admiration regarding the very ambitious objectives of the program,” Iniguez said.
The program includes early childhood education and the Kingdom now requires and promotes preschool education.
“That will render lots of positive results in future generations. It is already proven how the Chinese young generation has become much more competent, and motivated in areas like math and languages because of this emphasis on kindergarten education,” he said.
The program works to align the education output with labor market needs, which is another challenge facing many countries.
According to Iniguez, one of the criticisms of the US has been that universities do not prepare graduates to directly join the labor market. However, he believes that “universities should not just prepare employable graduates, but also global citizens, and part of the university has to do with putting and instilling these skills and global feelings, of belonging and respecting basic norms of tolerance to learn from others, to learn from diversity.”
He has closely worked with the higher education sector in the Kingdom as a consultant. In increasing the presence of IE University, Iniguez has worked with Saudi governmental agencies and has attracted several Saudi students to programs directed by the university.
“We are currently already running a master’s degree program, collaborating masters for a number of companies here including Aramco and stc (Saudi Telecom Company),” Iniguez said.
Iniguez was in Riyadh recently to launch his book “Philosophy Inc.: Applying Wisdom to Everyday Management.”
The book revolves around the central idea of management as philosophy in action.
“Behind any major management decision, there’s always a vision of the world, there’s a vision of what is business and how should business be,” Iniguez said.
The book discussions include leadership, the types of leaders the world needs, how to manage uncertainty, and how to make a good atmosphere at work as “two-thirds of our life is spent working, if we are not happy at work, then we have a problem,” he said.
Saudi Arabia joins global effort to combat synthetic drug menace
Al-Rassi stressed the importance of strengthening international efforts to tackle the smuggling and manufacture of drugs
Updated 08 July 2023
Arab News
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia recently participated in the virtual ministerial meeting announcing the launch of the Global Coalition to Address Synthetic Drug Threats.
Deputy Minister for International Multilateral Affairs Dr. Abdulrahman Al-Rassi represented the Kingdom in the meeting on behalf of Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan, the Saudi Foreign Ministry tweeted on Saturday.
In his speech at the meeting, Al-Rassi stressed the importance of strengthening international efforts to tackle the smuggling and manufacture of drugs and highlighted the dangers they pose to society as a whole.
According to the White House website, the coalition aims to “expedite actions against illegal synthetic drugs.” It will “employ coordinated strategies to prevent illicit drug production, identify emerging drug threats, disrupt trafficking, combat illicit financial activities, and address the impacts on public safety and public health.”