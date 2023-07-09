You are here

  • Home
  • London’s Met Police continues Muslim outreach with Eid event

London’s Met Police continues Muslim outreach with Eid event

London’s Met Police continues Muslim outreach with Eid event
Police officer Sobia Seher shares her experiences on the importance of representation. (Supplied)
Short Url

https://arab.news/44he2

Updated 18 sec ago
Tamara Turki

London’s Met Police continues Muslim outreach with Eid event

London’s Met Police continues Muslim outreach with Eid event
  • Second outreach event following the release of a govt report labeling the Met as institutionally racist
  • Speakers encouraged more people from diverse backgrounds to consider a career in policing
Updated 18 sec ago
Tamara Turki

LONDON: London’s Metropolitan Police opened its doors to British Muslims for Eid Al-Adha celebrations in its latest effort to restore staggeringly low rates of public trust among ethnic communities in the capital.

The reception in London on Tuesday was held at New Scotland Yard, the Met’s headquarters, in collaboration with the British Islamic Trade Association and Algebra Consulting, a company focused on serving the Muslim community in the capital. The event was attended by community leaders and government representatives.

It was the second community outreach event in recent months following the release of a government report which labeled the Met as institutionally racist.

According to the report in March, London is more diverse than other UK cities in terms of nationalities, ethnic and faith groups. In contrast, Met officers are 82 percent white and 71 percent male, and the majority do not live in the city they police.

The event aimed to encourage more people from diverse backgrounds to consider a career in policing, as speakers highlighted the importance of representation.

Sobia Seher, a British-Pakistani emergency response officer who wears the hijab, shared her experiences on the importance of representation in fostering better cultural awareness in frontline policing.

“Being able to speak two different languages, Urdu and Punjabi, I’m able to put my victims at ease when dealing with a case in their native language,” Seher told Arab News.

One in five people living in London speak a main language other than English.

Seher said that her ability to speak several languages also improves work efficiency, as it saves time having to contact translators.

Noting her positive experience in her three years working with the Met, she added: “I’m here to break down barriers, misconceptions and encourage all women from the Muslim community to join frontline policing.”

Public trust in the Met has fallen from 89 percent in 2016 to 66 percent in March 2022, with the figures being 10-20 percent lower among Black and mixed ethnic groups.

The 346-page government report revealed a bullying culture and discrimination “baked into the system.” It cited a number of cases where minority ethnic officers were mistreated by colleagues, with one Muslim officer reporting having bacon stuffed in his boots.

Detective Sgt. Zak Hullemuth, chair and vice president of the National Association of Muslim Police, told Arab News that positive community engagement with police, such as the Tuesday event, breaks down prejudices while “showcasing what the police are really about.

“With 30 years of experience with the Met, I’m here today and I look forward to a future career over the next few years. It’s certainly not a career I’d shy away from and I would like to encourage people to come and have a look,” he added.

According to the report, the appointment of a new commissioner and deputy commissioner with a pledge to reform in September 2022 signaled a positive start for the £4 billion ($5.1 billion) public institution.

However, it noted that “deep-seated cultures need to be tackled in order for change to be sustained.”

Waleed Jahangir, director of Algebra Consulting, told Arab News: “The Metropolitan police have had some challenges in the past but the great thing is that they actually recognize these challenges and they recognize the diversity issues within the police force, and this is why they’re reaching out to community partners such as ourselves.”

He said that the next step in Algebra Consulting’s campaign is educating the police on how to deal with Muslim communities in the capital.
 

Topics: Metropolitan Police British Muslims

Related

London’s police call on more Muslims to join service amid negative criticism video
World
London’s police call on more Muslims to join service amid negative criticism
British Muslim woman detained at UK airport ‘for having similar name to Daesh bride Shamima Begum’
World
British Muslim woman detained at UK airport ‘for having similar name to Daesh bride Shamima Begum’

Philippines steps up patrols after spotting dozens of Chinese vessels in South China Sea

Chinese coast guard personnel (C) aboard their rigid hull inflatable boat observing Philippine coast guard personnel.
Chinese coast guard personnel (C) aboard their rigid hull inflatable boat observing Philippine coast guard personnel.
Updated 09 July 2023
Ellie Aben

Philippines steps up patrols after spotting dozens of Chinese vessels in South China Sea

Chinese coast guard personnel (C) aboard their rigid hull inflatable boat observing Philippine coast guard personnel.
  • Forty-eight ‘Chinese maritime militia’ vessels recently spotted in Philippine part of disputed waters
  • China claims sovereignty over most of South China Sea based on its so-called “nine-dash line”
Updated 09 July 2023
Ellie Aben

MANILA: The Philippines will step up patrols in its part of the South China Sea, a coast guard official said on Sunday, after authorities recently recorded nearly 50 “Chinese maritime militia” ships in the contested, resource-rich waterway.

The Armed Forces of the Philippines reported on Friday the presence of 48 vessels believed to be part of “Chinese maritime militia” during an air patrol conducted in late June.

They were spotted “swarming” Iroquois Reef, which authorities said is within the Philippines’ exclusive economic zone.

“Based on our last monitoring, Chinese maritime militia (remains) in the area,” Philippine Coast Guard spokesperson Cdre. Jay Tarriela said in a radio interview.

“The Philippine Coast Guard and the Armed Forces of the Philippines for this coming week will be intensifying our patrols to make sure that they will leave the reef.”

Over 100 Chinese vessels were also spotted in the Philippine part of the South China Sea in mid-April, consisting of the Chinese maritime militia and two ships from the Chinese Coast Guard. 

China claims sovereignty over almost the entirety of the South China Sea based on its so-called “nine-dash line” stretching more than 1,500 km off its mainland and cutting into the exclusive economic zones of several countries, including the Philippines.

In 2016, an international tribunal in The Hague dismissed the expansive Chinese claim of the waters, but Beijing did not recognize the ruling and has in recent years rapidly developed its military presence, including by building artificial island bases in the contested waters.

Tarriela said their increased presence in the disputed waters is part of China’s “usual strategic objective, adding: “That is for them to occupy a particular feature, (they will) swarm the area for a very long period of time. If you fail to notice them. they will increase their number eventually.”

The PCG has adopted a strategy of its own to counter such approaches, by publicizing China’s activities in the South China Sea.

“Once we publicize these events, the international community condemns them and various embassies criticize such activities of China. When we follow up with the deployment of our government assets, they leave immediately,” Tarriela said.

Topics: Philippines China South China Sea

Related

Philippines writes off $1 billion in farmer debt to boost food production
World
Philippines writes off $1 billion in farmer debt to boost food production
Saudi Arabia keen to strengthen partnerships with Hong Kong, China
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia keen to strengthen partnerships with Hong Kong, China

Bangladesh says $1.4bn deal with Saudi-based ITFC will smooth out oil imports

BPC signed the agreement with the ITFC during a recent visit of a Bangladeshi delegation to Jeddah. (BPC)
BPC signed the agreement with the ITFC during a recent visit of a Bangladeshi delegation to Jeddah. (BPC)
Updated 09 July 2023

Bangladesh says $1.4bn deal with Saudi-based ITFC will smooth out oil imports

BPC signed the agreement with the ITFC during a recent visit of a Bangladeshi delegation to Jeddah. (BPC)
  • Financing plan to help fund Bangladesh’s crude imports
  • ITFC has approved $16bn in loans for Dhaka since 2008
Updated 09 July 2023
SHEHAB SUMON

DHAKA: The $1.4 billion financing plan between Bangladesh and the International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation will help smooth out imports of crude oil for the South Asian nation, authorities in Dhaka said on Sunday, with the agreement expected to come into force this month.

The Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation, which controls the import and marketing of fuel in the country, signed the agreement with the Jeddah-based ITFC during a recent visit of a Bangladeshi delegation to the Saudi port city.

“Under this financing agreement we will take a loan of $1.4 billion, mainly to import crude oil,” BPC finance director Kazi Mohammad Mozammel Haque told Arab News.

Bangladesh has previously signed similar agreements with the ITFC, he added, with the current financing plan in effect from July 2023 to June 2024.

The ITFC is a member of the Islamic Development Bank Group, the largest development organization in the Muslim world and also based in Jeddah.

Bangladesh imports about 100,000 tons of crude oil every month, mostly from Saudi Aramco and the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company, which already have relations with the ITFC, Haque said.

“It’s very convenient for us as Saudi Aramco and ADNOC rely on this lender. That’s why our crude oil imports become smooth.”

The ITFC has approved more than $16 billion in loans for Bangladesh since 2008 to support the country’s energy security, it said in a statement, adding that such agreements are part of its “commitment to support the economic development of its member countries.

“With both parties having agreed to the terms of the financing, this financing plan will ensure the energy security of one of South Asia’s fastest-growing economies,” ITFC said.

“This agreement is a testament to the longstanding successful partnership between the two parties.”

Topics: Bangladesh Saudi Arabia International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation

Related

Bangladeshi Hajj pilgrims thankful for help, care of Saudi volunteers
Saudi Arabia
Bangladeshi Hajj pilgrims thankful for help, care of Saudi volunteers

Prince Harry should be ashamed and brought to justice, Taliban leader says

Prince Harry should be ashamed and brought to justice, Taliban leader says
Updated 6 sec ago
Arab News

Prince Harry should be ashamed and brought to justice, Taliban leader says

Prince Harry should be ashamed and brought to justice, Taliban leader says
  • In his memoir “Spare,” the Duke of Sussex claimed he eliminated two dozen Taliban “enemy combatants” while on deployment in Afghanistan
  • On Arab News talk show “Frankly Speaking” Suhail Shaheen accuses the prince of not only killing innocent Afghans but also boasting about it
Updated 6 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: A senior Taliban leader has lashed out against Prince Harry over the British royal’s claim that he killed 25 Afghans while serving as an Apache helicopter co-pilot and gunner in Afghanistan in 2012-2013.

In his recently released memoir “Spare,” the Duke of Sussex wrote that he had eliminated two dozen Taliban militants, and said he felt neither satisfaction nor shame about his actions.

However, Suhail Shaheen, speaking on the latest edition of Arab News “Frankly Speaking” current-affairs talk show, anchored by Katie Jensen, said Prince Harry ought to feel ashamed of what he did.

In his recently released memoir “Spare,” the Duke of Sussex wrote that he had eliminated two dozen Taliban militants. (AP)

“They claim they are a democracy, that they are the advocates and champions of human rights. And then they do this,” he said, condemning the prince for not only killing innocent Afghans but also boasting about it.

Shaheen said the men Harry killed were not “enemy combatants,” as described by the prince, but innocent villagers.

He demanded that the prince be brought to justice, saying: “If their laws are meant for the protection of human rights, then he should be tried (before a court of law). By his own admission he has acknowledged that he killed 25 people. It is a crime.”

Prince Harry said the killings took place near the end of his tour of Afghanistan in 2013. “If there’s people trying to do bad stuff to our guys, then we’ll take them out of the game,” he wrote in the memoir.

Describing the victims as “pieces being removed from a chessboard,” the prince wrote: “Baddies eliminated before they could kill Goodies.”

In the “Frankly Speaking” interview, Shaheen said Harry was not the only one who killed innocent Afghans. “Many other soldiers have done the same. There are many cases. A lot of families lost their breadwinners. There are thousands of videos of innocent people, villagers, farmers being killed in their fields.”

Prince Harry undertook two operational tours of duty in Afghanistan and qualified as an Apache aircraft commander. (Reuters/Alamy stock photo)

He said that if the killings had taken place in other countries, there would be calls for justice.

“If that had been in your country, (after) what you have said, (wouldn’t you) ask for justice? As a human being, it is your obligation and others to raise this,” Shaheen told Jensen.

The Taliban returned to power when the US-led Western troops withdrew from Afghanistan in 2021.

Tens of thousands of British troops served in Afghanistan, and more than 450 died between 2001 and the end of UK combat operations in 2014.

Prince Harry spent a decade in the British army, serving twice in Afghanistan.

Topics: Prince Harry Taliban Afghanistan

Related

Copies of “Spare” by Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, are displayed at Daunt Books on Marylebone High Street in London.
World
Bloody artwork protesting Prince Harry’s Afghan kills to be projected on London landmark
Prince Harry says he killed 25 in Afghanistan: Media
World
Prince Harry says he killed 25 in Afghanistan: Media

NATO’s unity will be tested at annual summit in Lithuania

NATO’s unity will be tested at annual summit in Lithuania
Updated 09 July 2023
AP

NATO’s unity will be tested at annual summit in Lithuania

NATO’s unity will be tested at annual summit in Lithuania
  • World’s biggest security alliance is struggling to reach an agreement on admitting Sweden as its 32nd member
Updated 09 July 2023
AP

WASHINGTON: As the Russian invasion of Ukraine continues with no end in sight, NATO’s much-celebrated unity faces fresh strains when leaders gather for their annual summit this week in Vilnius, Lithuania.
The world’s biggest security alliance is struggling to reach an agreement on admitting Sweden as its 32nd member. Military spending by member nations still lags behind longstanding goals. And an inability to compromise over who should serve as NATO’s next leader forced an extension of the current secretary general’s term for an extra year.
Perhaps most thorny are questions over how Ukraine should be eased into the alliance. Some maintain admitting Ukraine to NATO would be the fulfillment of a promise made years ago and a necessary step to deter Russian aggression in Eastern Europe. Others are fearful it would be seen as a provocation that could spiral into an even wider conflict.
Bickering among friends is not uncommon, and the current catalogue of disputes pales in comparison to past fears that Donald Trump would turn his back on the alliance during his presidency. However, the challenges come at a moment when President Joe Biden and his counterparts are heavily invested in demonstrating harmony among members.
“Any fissure, any lack of solidarity provides an opportunity for those who would oppose the alliance,” said Douglas Lute, who served as US ambassador to NATO under President Barack Obama.
Russian President Vladimir Putin is eager to exploit divisions as he struggles to gain ground in Ukraine and faces political challenges at home, including the aftermath of a brief revolt by the Wagner mercenary group.
“You don’t want to present any openings,” Lute said. “You don’t want to present any gaps or seams.”
By some measures, the Ukraine conflict has reinvigorated NATO, which was created at the beginning of the Cold War as a bulwark against Moscow. Members of the alliance have poured military hardware into Ukraine to help with its ongoing counteroffensive, and Finland ended a history of nonalignment to become NATO’s 31st member.
The US announced Friday it will provide Ukraine with the controversial cluster munitions. Such a bomb poses a higher risk of civilian harm as it opens in the air releasing smaller “bomblets” across a wide area, hitting multiple targets simultaneously. Ukraine has promised to use it carefully.
In a statement on Saturday evening, Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni — one of Western Europe’s staunchest backers of Ukraine in the war — reiterated her country’s condemnation of the Russian aggression but called for the “universal application of the principles” of the international convention banning the production, transfer, and stockpiling of cluster munitions.
UN deputy spokesman Farhan Haq said Secretary-General Antonio Guterres “wants countries to abide by the terms of that convention and so as a result, of course, he does not want there to be continued use of cluster munitions on the battlefield.”
But the ongoing war has allowed other challenges to fester or bubble to the surface.
In particular, NATO leaders said back in 2008 that Ukraine would eventually become a member, but little action has been taken toward that goal. Putin occupied parts of the country in 2014 and then attempted to capture Kyiv in 2022, leading to the current war.
“A gray zone is a green light for Putin,” said Daniel Fried, a former US ambassador to Poland, and now a distinguished fellow at the Atlantic Council.
The US and Germany insist that the focus should be on supplying weapons and ammunition to help Ukraine win the current conflict, rather than taking the more provocative step of extending a formal invitation to join NATO.
However, countries on NATO’s Eastern flank — Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Poland — want firmer assurances on future membership.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is pushing for that as well. During a visit to Prague on Thursday, he said the “ideal” result of the Vilnius summit would be an invitation for his country to join the alliance.
NATO could use the occasion to elevate its relationship with Ukraine, creating what would be known as the NATO-Ukraine Council and giving Kyiv a seat at the table for consultations.
Also in the spotlight in Vilnius will be Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the main obstacle blocking Sweden’s attempts to join NATO alongside its neighbor Finland.
Erdogan accuses Sweden of being too lenient on anti-Islamic demonstrations and militant Kurdish groups that have waged a decades-long insurgency in Turkiye.
Sweden recently changed its anti-terrorism legislation and lifted an arms embargo on Turkiye. However, a man burned a Qur’an outside a mosque in Stockholm last week, and Erdogan signaled that this would pose another obstacle. He equated “those who permitted the crime” to those who perpetrated it.
Turkiye and the US are also at an impasse over the sale of F-16 fighter jets. Erdogan wants the upgraded planes, but Biden says that Sweden’s NATO membership has to be dealt with first.
Sullivan said the US is confident that Sweden will join NATO “in the not-too-distant future,” but it’s unclear if the matter will be resolved during the summit.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict NATO Russia Ukraine Sweden US

Related

Zelensky meets Turkiye’s Erdogan to push Ukraine NATO bid
World
Zelensky meets Turkiye’s Erdogan to push Ukraine NATO bid
Salwan Momika protests outside a mosque in Stockholm on June 28, 2023, during the Eid Al-Adha holiday. (AFP)
World
Burning of Qur’an torpedoes Sweden’s NATO bid

After riots, France bans July 14 fireworks sales

After riots, France bans July 14 fireworks sales
Updated 09 July 2023
AFP

After riots, France bans July 14 fireworks sales

After riots, France bans July 14 fireworks sales
  • The ban does not extend to professionals or municipalities that are organising traditional fireworks for the Bastille Day celebrations
Updated 09 July 2023
AFP

PARIS: France has banned the sale, possession and transport of fireworks during the July 14 national holiday weekend, following riots sparked by the police killing a teenager, the government said Sunday.
Fireworks were among the weapons of choice during the unrest that exploded in France after a police officer shot dead a 17-year-old during a traffic stop on June 27 near Paris, rekindling long pent-up frustrations and accusations of systemic racism among France's security forces.
"In order to prevent the risk of serious disturbances to public order during the July 14 festivities, the sale, possession, transport and use of pyrotechnical articles and fireworks is banned until July 15 inclusively," said a government decree published in the official Journal on Sunday.
The ban does not extend to professionals or municipalities that are organising traditional fireworks for the Bastille Day celebrations, it added.
Worried about a possible resurgence of rioting, Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne told the daily Le Parisien on Saturday that the government would deploy "massive means to protect the French" during the national holiday.
Fireworks displays are an annual feature of Bastille Day celebrations. They are also often used during protests in the country.
The police killing in the Paris suburb of Nanterre of Nahel M., who had Algerian roots, sparked France's worst urban violence since 2005.
More than 3,700 people were taken into police custody in connection with the protests since Nahel's death, including at least 1,160 minors, according to official figures.

Topics: France

Latest updates

London’s Met Police continues Muslim outreach with Eid event
London’s Met Police continues Muslim outreach with Eid event
1,350 km of water pipes to irrigate 7.5m trees in Riyadh
1,350 km of water pipes to irrigate 7.5m trees in Riyadh
Saudi Agricultural Development Fund inks deals worth $246.8m  
Saudi Agricultural Development Fund inks deals worth $246.8m  
OECD revises Saudi Arabia’s growth outlook upward to 2.9% for 2023
OECD revises Saudi Arabia’s growth outlook upward to 2.9% for 2023
Enrichment exhibition unveils Two Holy Mosques’ history
The exhibition has attracted thousands of visitors who are eager to explore the diverse exhibits.

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.