You are here

  • Home
  • Gambia says repatriated nearly 300 migrants in 2 weeks

Gambia says repatriated nearly 300 migrants in 2 weeks

A woman carries her belongings as a dinghy transporting 27 refugees and migrants originating from Gambia and the Republic of Congo lands in Lesbos island after they were rescued by a war ship during their sea crossing between Turkey and Greece on February 29, 2020. (AFP)
A woman carries her belongings as a dinghy transporting 27 refugees and migrants originating from Gambia and the Republic of Congo lands in Lesbos island after they were rescued by a war ship during their sea crossing between Turkey and Greece on February 29, 2020. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/2dk7v

Updated 16 sec ago
AFP

Gambia says repatriated nearly 300 migrants in 2 weeks

Gambia says repatriated nearly 300 migrants in 2 weeks
  • A total of 231 Gambians had been aboard the three boats, the ministry said in a statement, but many had “absconded” before being returned
Updated 16 sec ago
AFP

BANJUL: The Gambia has repatriated 296 migrants in a two-week period, over half of whom had been stranded in Libya, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Sunday.
One hundred and forty Gambians were repatriated between June 21 and July 4 after authorities in Senegal, Mauritania and Morocco each intercepted boats carrying citizens of the west African nation, a ministry spokeswoman confirmed.
A total of 231 Gambians had been aboard the three boats, the ministry said in a statement, but many had “absconded” before being returned.
Meanwhile, 156 Gambians were on June 24 repatriated from Libya, where they had been stranded, it said.

FASTFACT

Human Rights Watch has accused Tunisia of expelling hundreds of sub-Saharan Africans to a desert area near the Libyan border since July 2, following violence against migrants in the city of Sfax.

On Thursday, Human Rights Watch accused Tunisia of expelling hundreds of sub-Saharan Africans to a desert area near the Libyan border since July 2, following violence against migrants in the city of Sfax.
“Regarding the disturbing video of migrants in Tunisia circulating on social media, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is closely working ... to ascertain their numbers and verify their nationalities as part of the evacuation procedures,” the statement said.
Earlier this year, West African nations including Burkina Faso, Guinea, Ivory Coast, Mali and Senegal repatriated hundreds of citizens from Tunisia amid a wave of racist attacks there.
It followed a tirade by the Tunisian president blaming “hordes of illegal migrants from sub-Saharan Africa” for crime and alleging a “criminal plot” to change the country’s demographic makeup.

 

 

Topics: Gambia migrants

Related

Rescue ship saves 47 migrants in Mediterranean off coast of Libya
Middle-East
Rescue ship saves 47 migrants in Mediterranean off coast of Libya

Erdogan, Biden to meet at NATO summit

Erdogan, Biden to meet at NATO summit
Updated 11 sec ago
AFP

Erdogan, Biden to meet at NATO summit

Erdogan, Biden to meet at NATO summit
  • Talks to focus on “Ukraine’s position in NATO, Sweden’s NATO membership, and the delivery of F-16” fighter jets
  • Statement did not say when the meeting will be held
Updated 11 sec ago
AFP

ISTANBUL: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will meet US counterpart Joe Biden on the sidelines of the upcoming NATO summit in Lithuania, the Turkish presidency said Sunday.
The talks will focus on “Ukraine’s position in NATO, Sweden’s NATO membership, and the delivery of F-16” fighter jets, which Turkiye hopes to secure from the United States, Erdogan’s office said.
The statement did not say when the meeting will be held.
The two-day summit starting Tuesday will be preceded by talks Monday between Erdogan and Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson, organized by NATO.
Kristersson will hope to convince Erdogan to lift Turkiye’s objections to Sweden becoming the 32nd member of the US-led defense organization.
Erdogan’s office said it was “not correct” to link Turkiye’s desire to acquire US fighter jets, which need congressional approval, with Sweden’s membership drive.
Biden himself linked the two issues in a call he placed to Erdogan after the Turkish leader’s May 28 re-election.
Erdogan “still wants to work on something on the F-16s. I told him we wanted a deal with Sweden, so let’s get that done,” Biden told reporters in a press conference after the call.
Erdogan also reaffirmed his longstanding position Sunday that Sweden still needed to crack down harder on suspected Kurdish militants to win Turkiye’s support.
“Sweden has taken some steps in the right direction by making changes to its anti-terrorism legislation,” the statement quoted him telling Biden.
But Erdogan repeated that Sweden’s decision to allow pro-Kurdish groups to stage demonstrations in Stockholm “nullifies” these steps.

Topics: US Turkiye NATO US President Joe Biden Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Related

Biden traveling to Europe with focus on reinforcing alliance backing Ukraine in fight with Russia
World
Biden traveling to Europe with focus on reinforcing alliance backing Ukraine in fight with Russia
Zelensky meets Turkiye’s Erdogan to push Ukraine NATO bid
World
Zelensky meets Turkiye’s Erdogan to push Ukraine NATO bid

Italy agrees to lift ban on flights from conflict-stricken Libya, officials say

Italy agrees to lift ban on flights from conflict-stricken Libya, officials say
Updated 16 min 30 sec ago
AP

Italy agrees to lift ban on flights from conflict-stricken Libya, officials say

Italy agrees to lift ban on flights from conflict-stricken Libya, officials say
  • Libyan prime minister called the removal of the ban a “breakthrough”
Updated 16 min 30 sec ago
AP

CAIRO: Commercial flights between Italy and conflict-torn Libya will resume in September after the Italian government agreed to lift a 10-year-long ban on civil aviation in the North African nation, one of Libya’s rival governments said Sunday.
Abdul-Hamid Dbeibah, prime minister of the Tripoli-based government, said on Twitter that the Italian government of Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni informed his government of the decision.
He called the removal of the ban a “breakthrough.”
The decision came after Libyan and Italian aviation officials met Sunday in the Libyan capital of Tripoli to discuss “the upcoming restoration of direct flights and the strengthening of cooperation” between the two countries, according to a statement from the Italian Embassy in Libya.
Oil-rich Libya plunged into chaos after a NATO-backed uprising toppled and killed longtime dictator Muammar Qaddafi in 2011. In the disarray that followed, the country split into rival administrations in the east and west, each backed by rogue militias and foreign governments.
Italy and other European countries banned Libyan flights from their airspace as the country descended into chaos.
Over the past decade, Libya has had direct flights to limited destinations, including cities in neighboring Egypt and Tunisia, and other Middle Eastern countries, such as Jordan.
A Libyan government statement said the two countries have agreed that one airliner from each country would operate flights starting in September. They did not name the destination cities.

Topics: Libya Italy

Related

Rescue ship saves 47 migrants in Mediterranean off coast of Libya
Middle-East
Rescue ship saves 47 migrants in Mediterranean off coast of Libya
Hannibal Gadhafi. (Photo/Twitter)
Middle-East
Concerns grow over health of late Libyan leader’s hunger-striker son

Sri Lanka seeks stolen artifacts on anniversary of president’s ouster

Sri Lanka seeks stolen artifacts on anniversary of president’s ouster
Updated 30 min 57 sec ago
AFP

Sri Lanka seeks stolen artifacts on anniversary of president’s ouster

Sri Lanka seeks stolen artifacts on anniversary of president’s ouster
  • Officials released photos of five coats of arms, including one of Jorge de Albuquerque, the seventh Portuguese governor appointed in 1622 to administer the island
Updated 30 min 57 sec ago
AFP

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka offered an amnesty on Sunday for the return of historical treasures looted when protesters stormed the presidential palace a year ago, forcing then-leader Gotabaya Rajapaksa to flee.
Months of protests over Sri Lanka's worst economic crisis since gaining independence from Britain in 1948 culminated in thousands of people breaking into the palace on July 9, 2022.
"Various valuable artifacts and archaeological items went missing, including coats of arms associated with former governors and presidents of Sri Lanka," the office of Rajapaksa's successor Ranil Wickremesinghe said in a statement, announcing a month-long amnesty to surrender the items.
The artifacts were stolen from the palace in the heart of the capital Colombo — a symbol of state authority for over 200 years — during its five-day occupation.

FASTFACT

The artifacts were stolen from the palace in the heart of the capital Colombo — a symbol of state authority for over 200 years — during its five-day occupation.

Officials released photos of five coats of arms, including one of Jorge de Albuquerque, the seventh Portuguese governor appointed in 1622 to administer the island.
Other coats of arms belonged to governors during British colonial rule in the 19th and 20th centuries.
Soon after protesters overran the palace, social media posts showed them frolicking in the presidential pool and bouncing on four-poster beds.
As Rajapaksa escaped through a back entrance, security forces stepped back while crowds took selfies in front of valuable artefacts.
Rajapaksa was blamed by protesters for corruption and mismanaging the nation's finances.
Police later arrested a man who walked home with a presidential beer mug, and two others who took flags of Rajapaksa — turning them into a sarong and a bedsheet — were caught after posting photographs on Facebook.
Activists, however, handed over to the police some $6,000 in cash found in Rajapaksa's bedroom, with a court since calling on the former president to explain how he earned it.
Rajapaksa initially fled to Singapore and Thailand, but has since returned under tight security.
His successor has clamped down on protests and also restored essential supplies after doubling taxes and sharply raising prices.

 

Topics: Sri Lanka Gotabaya Rajapaksa

Related

Dutch to return colonial treasures to Indonesia, Sri Lanka
Art & Culture
Dutch to return colonial treasures to Indonesia, Sri Lanka
Special Sri Lankan doctors raise alarm over critical drug shortage 
World
Sri Lankan doctors raise alarm over critical drug shortage 

London’s Met Police continues Muslim outreach with Eid event

London’s Met Police continues Muslim outreach with Eid event
Updated 09 July 2023
Tamara Turki

London’s Met Police continues Muslim outreach with Eid event

London’s Met Police continues Muslim outreach with Eid event
  • Second outreach event following the release of a govt report labeling the Met as institutionally racist
  • Speakers encouraged more people from diverse backgrounds to consider a career in policing
Updated 09 July 2023
Tamara Turki

LONDON: London’s Metropolitan Police opened its doors to British Muslims for Eid Al-Adha celebrations in its latest effort to restore staggeringly low rates of public trust among ethnic communities in the capital.

The reception in London on Tuesday was held at New Scotland Yard, the Met’s headquarters, in collaboration with the British Islamic Trade Association and Algebra Consulting, a company focused on serving the Muslim community in the capital. The event was attended by community leaders and government representatives.

It was the second community outreach event in recent months following the release of a government report which labeled the Met as institutionally racist.

According to the report in March, London is more diverse than other UK cities in terms of nationalities, ethnic and faith groups. In contrast, Met officers are 82 percent white and 71 percent male, and the majority do not live in the city they police.

The event aimed to encourage more people from diverse backgrounds to consider a career in policing, as speakers highlighted the importance of representation.

Sobia Seher, a British-Pakistani emergency response officer who wears the hijab, shared her experiences on the importance of representation in fostering better cultural awareness in frontline policing.

“Being able to speak two different languages, Urdu and Punjabi, I’m able to put my victims at ease when dealing with a case in their native language,” Seher told Arab News.

One in five people living in London speak a main language other than English.

Seher said that her ability to speak several languages also improves work efficiency, as it saves time having to contact translators.

Noting her positive experience in her three years working with the Met, she added: “I’m here to break down barriers, misconceptions and encourage all women from the Muslim community to join frontline policing.”

Public trust in the Met has fallen from 89 percent in 2016 to 66 percent in March 2022, with the figures being 10-20 percent lower among Black and mixed ethnic groups.

The 346-page government report revealed a bullying culture and discrimination “baked into the system.” It cited a number of cases where minority ethnic officers were mistreated by colleagues, with one Muslim officer reporting having bacon stuffed in his boots.

Detective Sgt. Zak Hullemuth, chair and vice president of the National Association of Muslim Police, told Arab News that positive community engagement with police, such as the Tuesday event, breaks down prejudices while “showcasing what the police are really about.

“With 30 years of experience with the Met, I’m here today and I look forward to a future career over the next few years. It’s certainly not a career I’d shy away from and I would like to encourage people to come and have a look,” he added.

According to the report, the appointment of a new commissioner and deputy commissioner with a pledge to reform in September 2022 signaled a positive start for the £4 billion ($5.1 billion) public institution.

However, it noted that “deep-seated cultures need to be tackled in order for change to be sustained.”

Waleed Jahangir, director of Algebra Consulting, told Arab News: “The Metropolitan police have had some challenges in the past but the great thing is that they actually recognize these challenges and they recognize the diversity issues within the police force, and this is why they’re reaching out to community partners such as ourselves.”

He said that the next step in Algebra Consulting’s campaign is educating the police on how to deal with Muslim communities in the capital.
 

Topics: Metropolitan Police British Muslims

Related

London’s police call on more Muslims to join service amid negative criticism video
World
London’s police call on more Muslims to join service amid negative criticism
British Muslim woman detained at UK airport ‘for having similar name to Daesh bride Shamima Begum’
World
British Muslim woman detained at UK airport ‘for having similar name to Daesh bride Shamima Begum’

Philippines steps up patrols after spotting dozens of Chinese vessels in South China Sea

Chinese coast guard personnel (C) aboard their rigid hull inflatable boat observing Philippine coast guard personnel.
Chinese coast guard personnel (C) aboard their rigid hull inflatable boat observing Philippine coast guard personnel.
Updated 09 July 2023
Ellie Aben

Philippines steps up patrols after spotting dozens of Chinese vessels in South China Sea

Chinese coast guard personnel (C) aboard their rigid hull inflatable boat observing Philippine coast guard personnel.
  • Forty-eight ‘Chinese maritime militia’ vessels recently spotted in Philippine part of disputed waters
  • China claims sovereignty over most of South China Sea based on its so-called “nine-dash line”
Updated 09 July 2023
Ellie Aben

MANILA: The Philippines will step up patrols in its part of the South China Sea, a coast guard official said on Sunday, after authorities recently recorded nearly 50 “Chinese maritime militia” ships in the contested, resource-rich waterway.

The Armed Forces of the Philippines reported on Friday the presence of 48 vessels believed to be part of “Chinese maritime militia” during an air patrol conducted in late June.

They were spotted “swarming” Iroquois Reef, which authorities said is within the Philippines’ exclusive economic zone.

“Based on our last monitoring, Chinese maritime militia (remains) in the area,” Philippine Coast Guard spokesperson Cdre. Jay Tarriela said in a radio interview.

“The Philippine Coast Guard and the Armed Forces of the Philippines for this coming week will be intensifying our patrols to make sure that they will leave the reef.”

Over 100 Chinese vessels were also spotted in the Philippine part of the South China Sea in mid-April, consisting of the Chinese maritime militia and two ships from the Chinese Coast Guard. 

China claims sovereignty over almost the entirety of the South China Sea based on its so-called “nine-dash line” stretching more than 1,500 km off its mainland and cutting into the exclusive economic zones of several countries, including the Philippines.

In 2016, an international tribunal in The Hague dismissed the expansive Chinese claim of the waters, but Beijing did not recognize the ruling and has in recent years rapidly developed its military presence, including by building artificial island bases in the contested waters.

Tarriela said their increased presence in the disputed waters is part of China’s “usual strategic objective, adding: “That is for them to occupy a particular feature, (they will) swarm the area for a very long period of time. If you fail to notice them. they will increase their number eventually.”

The PCG has adopted a strategy of its own to counter such approaches, by publicizing China’s activities in the South China Sea.

“Once we publicize these events, the international community condemns them and various embassies criticize such activities of China. When we follow up with the deployment of our government assets, they leave immediately,” Tarriela said.

Topics: Philippines China South China Sea

Related

Philippines writes off $1 billion in farmer debt to boost food production
World
Philippines writes off $1 billion in farmer debt to boost food production
Saudi Arabia keen to strengthen partnerships with Hong Kong, China
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia keen to strengthen partnerships with Hong Kong, China

Latest updates

Gambia says repatriated nearly 300 migrants in 2 weeks
Gambia says repatriated nearly 300 migrants in 2 weeks
PSG make Bayern’s Hernandez their fifth new signing
PSG make Bayern’s Hernandez their fifth new signing
Rublev survives Bublik barrage in five-set thriller
Rublev survives Bublik barrage in five-set thriller
Saudi Arabia leads global cybersecurity with new platform
Saudi Arabia leads global cybersecurity with new platform
Locker room fave Eubanks takes Wimbledon by storm, faces Tsitsipas in last 16
US player Christopher Eubanks celebrates beating Australia's Christopher O'Connell during their men's singles tennis match.

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.