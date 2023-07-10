You are here

  • Home
  • UK Home Office rejects Sudan asylum-seeker based on old data
Sudan Unrest
Sudan Unrest

UK Home Office rejects Sudan asylum-seeker based on old data

More than 600,000 people have fled Sudan in the wake of violence that broke out in April, which has left hundreds of people dead. (Reuters/File Photo)
More than 600,000 people have fled Sudan in the wake of violence that broke out in April, which has left hundreds of people dead. (Reuters/File Photo)
Short Url

https://arab.news/rut82

Updated 14 sec ago
Arab News

UK Home Office rejects Sudan asylum-seeker based on old data

UK Home Office rejects Sudan asylum-seeker based on old data
  • Man judged as not ‘facing real risk of harm’ based on information before civil war
  • More than 600,000 people have fled country since April
Updated 14 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: A Sudanese asylum-seeker attempting to flee his war-torn country to the UK was rejected by the Home Office based on outdated information, Metro newspaper reported.

Authorities had used information from 2021, before the outbreak of the civil war, to judge the safety level of the country and make an asylum decision.

There was “not a real risk” to the Sudanese national from “indiscriminate violence in situations of international or internal armed conflict,” a rejection letter said. He would also not “face a real risk of suffering serious harm.”

However, more than 600,000 people have fled Sudan in the wake of violence that broke out in April, which has left hundreds of people dead.

Metro reported that it is unclear how many other Sudanese asylum-seekers have been rejected by the UK based on the outdated information.

A Home Office spokesperson said it would communicate with the Sudanese national to “review his asylum application,” adding: “All asylum applications are considered on their individual merits in line with the asylum rules and the evidence presented.”

Hannah Marwood, Care4Calais legal access manager, said: “With over 5,000 Sudanese asylum-seekers stuck in the government’s legacy backlog, they should be getting on with processing claims and offering them protection given the ongoing conflict in Sudan.”

Topics: Sudan Unrest Sudan UK asylum seekers UK Home Office

Related

Special Sudanese struggle with a medical meltdown as doctors flee and hospitals close graphic
Middle-East
Sudanese struggle with a medical meltdown as doctors flee and hospitals close
Red Cross facilitates release of 125 Sudanese soldiers captured by paramilitary force
Middle-East
Red Cross facilitates release of 125 Sudanese soldiers captured by paramilitary force

Thousands of skilled workers leave crisis-hit Sri Lanka, mostly for Gulf 

Thousands of skilled workers leave crisis-hit Sri Lanka, mostly for Gulf 
Updated 6 sec ago

Thousands of skilled workers leave crisis-hit Sri Lanka, mostly for Gulf 

Thousands of skilled workers leave crisis-hit Sri Lanka, mostly for Gulf 
  • Over 152,000 Sri Lankan workers have left the country since January 
  • Most of them opt for Saudi Arabia, followed by Kuwait, Qatar, and the UAE 
Updated 6 sec ago
Mohammed Rasooldeen

COLOMBO: At least 300,000 Sri Lankans will leave their crisis-hit country for overseas jobs this year, with most of them choosing to work in Gulf countries, the Bureau of Foreign Employment said on Monday. 

More than 152,000 Sri Lankan workers have left the country since the beginning of the year, with over 112,000 of them going to the Gulf Cooperation Council region, opting first for Saudi Arabia, followed by Kuwait, Qatar, and the UAE. 

“We expect the total departures for 2023 will reach 300,000,” Gamini Senarath Yapa, deputy general manager of the Sri Lanka Bureau of Foreign Employment, told Arab News.

The Middle East is their preferred destination due to traditional labor links and high salary packages, which make the region a major source of remittances. 

Currently more than 1 million Sri Lankan expats — or over half of the country’s overseas workforce — are employed in Gulf countries. 

“Most of our agents are targeting the Middle Eastern market,” Yapa said. “There is easy access and also availability of jobs because they need people to develop their economy.”  

The top destination is Saudi Arabia, which signed with Sri Lanka in February an agreement on skill verification, easing the recruitment process of skilled workers from the island nation. The deal covers 23 professions and Saudi employers recognize accreditations issued by Sri Lanka’s Tertiary and Vocational Education Commission. 

“There are many sectors,” Yapa said. “If you are qualified, if you are a skilled worker, there are opportunities for you.” 

Expat workers are a main source of remittances for the country, which since last year has been in the grip of its worst financial crisis. 

This year’s inflows are expected to be higher than last year, when they reached $3.8 billion, as until May Sri Lankans have already sent home $2.3 billion. 

But it is not only dollars that make their stay abroad important. It is also the know-how they acquire. 

“They are not only bringing the currency but experience as well,” Yapa said. “That definitely gives support to our economy as they are coming back with a lot of knowledge.” 

Topics: Sri Lanka Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Saudi Arabia

Related

Special Sri Lankan doctors raise alarm over critical drug shortage 
World
Sri Lankan doctors raise alarm over critical drug shortage 
Special With gas pumps all but dry, Sri Lankans pedal through crisis
World
With gas pumps all but dry, Sri Lankans pedal through crisis

Manila urges remaining Filipinos to leave Sudan as security worsens  

Trucks carrying foreign humanitarian aid pass by Gadaref on the main road linking Khartoum with Port Sudan on July 10, 2023.
Trucks carrying foreign humanitarian aid pass by Gadaref on the main road linking Khartoum with Port Sudan on July 10, 2023.
Updated 55 min 18 sec ago
Ellie Aben

Manila urges remaining Filipinos to leave Sudan as security worsens  

Trucks carrying foreign humanitarian aid pass by Gadaref on the main road linking Khartoum with Port Sudan on July 10, 2023.
  • About 100 Philippine nationals are still in Sudan
  • Authorities are calling on them to leave ‘immediately’
Updated 55 min 18 sec ago
Ellie Aben

MANILA: The Philippines has called on its nationals who opted to stay in Sudan to register for repatriation, the Department of Foreign Affairs said on Monday, as about 100 Filipinos are still in the conflict-torn country. 

Nearly 900 overseas Filipino workers and their family members were in Sudan when deadly fighting erupted in April between the Sudanese army and the paramilitary group Rapid Support Forces. 

At least 748 have since returned home, evacuated by Philippine government teams to neighboring Egypt or rescued by Saudi security forces and taken to safety in the Kingdom. 

But dozens still choose to stay in Sudan, where escalating tensions and deadly violence that has claimed hundreds of lives are increasing concerns among Philippine officials. 

“About 100 are still there,” DFA Undersecretary for Migrant Workers Affairs Eduardo de Vega told Arab News. “Many Filipinos decide to stay in the countries where they are due to their desire to keep earning. They only decide to leave when the situation is really affecting them personally already.” 

Citing reports from the Philippine mission in Cairo, he said the situation “continues to deteriorate,” as ceasefire conditions are not followed. Parts of the capital Khartoum have already become a war zone. 

“The embassy is telling all (Filipinos) in Sudan that it is best to leave while they still can,” De Vega said. 

The Philippine Embassy in Egypt reiterated on Sunday its call to all Filipinos in Sudan to “leave the country immediately to ensure their safety.” 

The embassy provides two channels of evacuation for those who register to be repatriated — through the border with Egypt and to Saudi Arabia via Port Sudan in the country’s east, where the evacuation process may take even 10 days. 

Topics: Sudan Unrest Philippines Sudan

Related

Update Oman foreign minister: Sudan crisis deeply concerning
Middle-East
Oman foreign minister: Sudan crisis deeply concerning
Sudanese fleeing violence arrive in Gadaref, the capital of Sudan's eastern state of Gadaref, on July 3, 2023. (AFP)
Middle-East
Egypt to host summit of Sudan’s neighbors on July 13

Probe into Greek migrant tragedy casts doubt on coast guard account

Probe into Greek migrant tragedy casts doubt on coast guard account
Updated 10 July 2023
Arab News

Probe into Greek migrant tragedy casts doubt on coast guard account

Probe into Greek migrant tragedy casts doubt on coast guard account
  • UK-German-Greek investigation used 3D model to map last moments of fishing trawler’s fatal journey
  • More than 500 people went missing after boat sank off Greek coastline on June 14
Updated 10 July 2023
Arab News

LONDON: The sinking of a migrant boat off Greece may have been caused by the towing of the boat by the country’s coast guard, a new independent investigation has suggested.

The incident on June 14 left about 500 people missing after a fishing trawler carrying hundreds of people sank on a journey from Libya to Italy off the Greek coast. Following rescue operations, 104 people from the vessel were transported to Greece.

But a joint investigation by The Guardian, German broadcaster ARD/NDR/Funk, Greek media outlet Solomon and Berlin research agency Forensis has unearthed new evidence surrounding the incident, suggesting inconsistencies in the account of the Greek coast guard.

Using a 3D model of the boat’s journey based on survivor accounts, the investigation argued that the trawler had been towed, contrary to claims by the coast guard.

The probe added that a coast guard vessel moored at a closer port to the fishing trawler had failed to move to the incident, and that Greek authorities had thrice failed to respond to offers of assistance from EU border and coast guard agency Frontex.

The investigation also used data from the Greek coast guard’s log as well as survivor testimony, flight and maritime data, satellite imagery and eyewitness videos.

One key discrepancy between the coast guard and survivor accounts concerns the fishing vessel’s sudden move westward.

The official coast guard account described the vessel as having shifted direction of its own accord, but the investigation argued that the Greek rescue boat had reached the trawler at the time it had changed direction, suggesting that a tow had been attached. Multiple survivors also said the coast guard had told migrants they were being led westward.

Other survivors, who were below deck on the fishing trawler, described a reported second towing event, after the vessel had sat stationary for an hour.

Though the boat’s engine had been turned off, the trawler moved forward “like a rocket,” survivors said, which the investigation said stands as further evidence of a towing attempt.

“I feel that they have tried to push us out of Greek water so that their responsibility ends,” one survivor said.

Greek Council for Refugees lawyer Maria Papamina, who is representing a group of survivors, said the coast guard had made two towing attempts, according to survivor testimony that was presented to prosecutors.

The coast guard vessel that was present during the incident, named 920, was 90 percent financed by the EU as part of a scheme to improve border operations.

The vessel features thermal cameras to record operations, but they failed to record any video of the incident, with the crew saying their focus was on the rescue.

The Greek account also said no search and rescue operation was initially conducted for the fishing trawler because the boat’s crew had refused assistance.

Both the coast guard and Frontex had previously photographed the trawler before the rescue attempt and sinking.

Following the incident, nine Egyptian citizens on the trawler were arrested on charges including involuntary manslaughter.

Almost half of the 750 people estimated to have been on the trawler came from Pakistan, with the North Africa-Italy journey emerging as a popular route for people smugglers.

Ahmed Farouq, the father of a victim, said the Greek coast guard was responsible for the sinking.

He said: “They wanted it to sink. Why didn’t they save the people first? If they don’t want illegal migrants, let them deport us, but don’t let us drown.”

Topics: Greece Frontex migrants

Related

Pakistanis ‘singled out,’ forced below deck in Greek migrant vessel disaster: survivors
World
Pakistanis ‘singled out,’ forced below deck in Greek migrant vessel disaster: survivors

Putin held post-mutiny talks with Wagner leader Prigozhin and his fighters – Kremlin

Putin held post-mutiny talks with Wagner leader Prigozhin and his fighters – Kremlin
Updated 10 July 2023
Reuters

Putin held post-mutiny talks with Wagner leader Prigozhin and his fighters – Kremlin

Putin held post-mutiny talks with Wagner leader Prigozhin and his fighters – Kremlin
  • The meeting was held on June 29, five days after the aborted mutiny
  • Vladmir Putin had invited 35 people to the meeting, including Prigozhin and Wagner unit commanders
Updated 10 July 2023
Reuters

MOSCOW: President Vladimir Putin has held Kremlin talks with Wagner mercenary group founder Yevgeny Prigozhin and his commanders to discuss the armed mutiny Wagner attempted to mount against the army’s top brass, Putin’s spokesman said on Monday.
The meeting was first reported by French newspaper Liberation, which said Prigozhin had met Putin and the head of the National Guard, Viktor Zolotov, and SVR Foreign Intelligence boss Sergei Naryshkin.
The meeting, according to Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, was held on June 29, five days after the aborted mutiny, which is widely regarded to have posed the most serious challenge to Putin since he came to power on the last day of 1999.
Peskov told reporters that Putin had invited 35 people to the meeting, including Prigozhin and Wagner unit commanders, and that the meeting had lasted three hours.
“The only thing we can say is that the president gave his assessment of the company’s (Wagner’s) actions at the front during the Special Military Operation (in Ukraine) and also gave his assessment of the events of 24 June (the day of the mutiny),” Peskov told reporters.
He said Putin had listened to the commanders’ own explanations of what had happened and had offered them further options for employment and combat.
“The commanders outlined their version of what happened (on June 24). They emphasized that they are staunch supporters and soldiers of the head of state and the supreme commander-in-chief. They also said that they are ready to continue fighting for the Motherland,” said Peskov.
The brief mutiny led by Prigozhin, in which Wagner fighters took control of the southern city of Rostov-on-Don and a military headquarters building, was defused in a deal brokered by Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko.
Putin, who likened the events to the turmoil which engulfed Russia in the run-up to the 1917 Russian Revolution, has since thanked his army and security services for averting chaos and civil war.
Prigozhin has said the mutiny was not aimed at overthrowing the government but at “bringing to justice” the army and defense chiefs for what he called their blunders and unprofessional actions in Ukraine.
Putin has so far kept Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and Chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov in place, judging by appearances by both men on state TV — rejecting Prigozhin’s appeals to sack them.
Prigozhin was meant to leave for Belarus under the terms of the deal that ended the mutiny. But Lukashenko said last week that Prigozhin was back in Russia and that Wagner fighters had not yet taken up an offer to relocate to Belarus, raising questions about the implementation of the agreement.

Topics: Russia Wagner Vladimir Putin Yevgeny Prigozhin

Related

Where’s Wagner? Belarus president says Prigozhin is in Russia
World
Where’s Wagner? Belarus president says Prigozhin is in Russia
Wagner boss ‘gone off the rails’ over money: Russian TV
World
Wagner boss ‘gone off the rails’ over money: Russian TV

Biden takes tea and talks climate with King Charles III

Britain's King Charles III and US President Joe Biden pose for photograph in the Grand Corridor at Windsor Castle in Windsor.
Britain's King Charles III and US President Joe Biden pose for photograph in the Grand Corridor at Windsor Castle in Windsor.
Updated 10 July 2023
AFP

Biden takes tea and talks climate with King Charles III

Britain's King Charles III and US President Joe Biden pose for photograph in the Grand Corridor at Windsor Castle in Windsor.
  • Biden last had formal talks with Charles, then prince, at the COP26 UN climate summit in Glasgow, Scotland, in November 2021
Updated 10 July 2023
AFP

Windsor Castle, United Kingdom: US President Joe Biden dropped in for tea and climate change talks with King Charles III on Monday, after a garden meeting with UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak before a NATO leaders’ summit on Ukraine.
Biden, 80, flew in his Marine One helicopter from Downing Street in central London to Windsor Castle, touching down for a ceremonial welcome from a band of red-jacketed Welsh Guards.
“The Star Spangled Banner” and “God Save the King” rang out across the manicured lawns of the stately royal residence west of London, before the pair disappeared inside.
It was Biden’s first meeting with Charles since he was officially crowned king in May. The US president did not attend the coronation but was represented by his wife, First Lady Jill Biden.
The couple had been at the state funeral of Charles’s mother, Queen Elizabeth II, in September last year, while Biden visited the late queen at Windsor after the G7 summit in 2021.
Charles, 74, is a lifelong environmentalist and Biden considers him a “clarion voice” on climate change, White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan told reporters on Sunday.
Top financiers and philanthropists are also meeting in Windsor to discuss climate finance to boost support for developing nations to cut carbon emissions.
Attending the meeting are UK energy security and net zero minister Grant Shapps and Biden’s special climate envoy John Kerry.
The UK government said more than $1 trillion is needed by 2030 to help developing economies get on track to reach net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.

US President Joe Biden and Britain's King Charles III review a honorary guard at Windsor Castle in Windsor, England, Monday, July 10, 2023. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung, Pool)


Additional investment, including from the private sector, is required to cut non-CO2 emissions, halt deforestation as well as to adapt and build resilience to climate change.
Biden, who arrived in the UK on Air Force One late Sunday, is heading to the Lithuanian capital, Vilnius, for the two-day NATO meeting.
Biden’s flying visit to the UK came with Ukraine topping the agenda at the upcoming alliance meeting, as Kyiv pushes to join once its war with Russia is over.
Western allies agree that Ukraine cannot join while war is still raging, as it would pull NATO into direct conflict with nuclear-armed Russia.
But the United States is seen as most hesitant about its membership. Biden has described Kyiv’s bid as “premature.”
“I don’t think it’s ready for membership in NATO,” he told broadcaster CNN.
Nevertheless, a Western official told AFP the allies were “set” to drop the Membership Action Plane requirement for Ukraine’s application.
Biden and Sunak held talks for just under 40 minutes, seated in wicker chairs and sipping from specially branded Downing Street mugs.
Downing Street said the pair “agreed on the need to strengthen our alliance and maintain our support for Ukraine.”
Sunak also played down any talk of a rift after some Western allies questioned the US supply of cluster munitions to Ukraine, and concern from rights groups about their dangers to civilians.
The prime minister’s official spokesman told reporters afterwards the issue was discussed, acknowledging that providing the weapons “was a difficult choice for the US.”
But it had been “forced on them by Russia’s war of aggression,” he added.
Biden and Sunak have met regularly in recent months, as the UK leader tries to repair transatlantic ties strained by the turbulent tenures of Boris Johnson and Liz Truss.
Irish-American Biden’s position on UK wrangling with the European Union over post-Brexit trade in Northern Ireland has been seen as at the heart of the tensions.
Relations have improved since Sunak and Brussels struck a deal about the movement of goods, protecting a hard-won peace after 30 years violence over British rule in the province.
Biden told reporters he “couldn’t be meeting with a closer friend and greater ally,” adding: “Our relationship is rock solid.”
From Lithuania, Biden travels to Finland, NATO’s newest member, for a US-Nordic Leaders’ Summit.

Topics: Joe Biden rishi sunak US Britain King Charles

Related

Biden, Sunak vow to stick together on Ukraine, deepen cooperation on clean energy transition, AI
World
Biden, Sunak vow to stick together on Ukraine, deepen cooperation on clean energy transition, AI
Update Biden arrives in UK ahead of NATO summit
World
Biden arrives in UK ahead of NATO summit

Latest updates

UK Home Office rejects Sudan asylum-seeker based on old data
UK Home Office rejects Sudan asylum-seeker based on old data
Thousands of skilled workers leave crisis-hit Sri Lanka, mostly for Gulf 
Thousands of skilled workers leave crisis-hit Sri Lanka, mostly for Gulf 
No negotiations over Al-Durra gas field until Iran demarcates borders: Kuwait oil minister 
No negotiations over Al-Durra gas field until Iran demarcates borders: Kuwait oil minister 
Lebanon PM will not extend central bank governor’s mandate, office says
A view shows Lebanon's Central Bank building in Beirut, Lebanon July 6, 2023. (Reuters)
RB Leipzig crowned FIFAe Club World Champion 2023 at Gamers8
RB Leipzig crowned FIFAe Club World Champion 2023 at Gamers8

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.