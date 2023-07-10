Roadside bomb kills 8 family members in Somalia: mayor

UK immigration minister orders removal of cartoon murals at children asylum seeker center

LONDON: Murals of cartoon characters intended to welcome children at Dover asylum seeker reception center were on Tuesday removed by order of British Immigration Minister Robert Jenrick, the BBC reported.

Jenrick directed that the murals, including Mickey Mouse, Tom and Jerry, and Baloo from “The Jungle Book,” be painted over because he thought they were too welcoming, which sent the wrong message.

Confirming the removal, a spokesperson told the BBC: “We do all we can to ensure children are safe, secure, and supported as we urgently seek placements with a local authority.

“All children receive a welfare interview on their arrival at accommodation, which includes questions designed to identify potential indicators of trafficking or safeguarding issues. Our priority is to stop the boats and disrupt the people smugglers.”

The move was slammed by Labour’s shadow immigration minister, Stephen Kinnock, who said the idea that removing the murals would “somehow stop the boats, is utterly absurd.”

Kinnock told the BBC that the decision reflected a “chaotic government in crisis, whose failing approach means all they have left is tough talk and cruel and callous policies.”

He pointed out that Labour had a plan to “end the dangerous crossings, defeat the criminal smuggler gangs, and end hotel use by clearing the asylum backlog.”

The i newspaper, which broke the story first, quoted sources saying staff at the center were “horrified” by Jenrick’s directive and refused to carry out the work.

According to the Home Office, the Kent Intake Unit was established in November 2022 to care for unaccompanied child migrants. Facilities included softer interview rooms and an outdoor area. There were also prayer rooms, a larger reception area, and enhanced security measures to safeguard children, the Home Office added.

A report issued in June by His Majesty’s Inspectorate of Prisons following visits to the KIU and the surrounding processing centers found that facilities had improved since earlier inspections.

However, there are ongoing issues, including medical isolation procedures at the unit. According to the report, “inspectors found no examples of notable positive practice during this inspection” at the KIU.

The Home Office noted that it had acted in response to several of the recommendations, the BBC reported.

