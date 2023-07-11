You are here

NATO wrestles with Ukraine bid at summit on Russia's doorstep

NATO wrestles with Ukraine bid at summit on Russia’s doorstep
In 2008, NATO left Ukraine in a grey zone by vowing it will become a member but failing to back that up with any concrete progress. (AFP)
Updated 11 July 2023
AFP

NATO wrestles with Ukraine bid at summit on Russia’s doorstep

NATO wrestles with Ukraine bid at summit on Russia’s doorstep
  • Ukrainian President is expected to head to Vilnius for the summit to make the case that Kyiv has earned the right to join when the Kremlin’s invasion ends
Updated 11 July 2023
AFP

VILNIUS: NATO leaders will grapple with Ukraine’s membership ambitions at their summit Tuesday, their determination to face down Russia boosted by a breakthrough in Sweden’s bid to join the alliance.
German Patriot missile systems and French fighter jets were guarding the skies as NATO leaders gathered in Lithuania, on NATO’s eastern flank and a land once occupied by Moscow.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is expected to head to Vilnius for the two-day summit to make the case that Kyiv has earned the right to join when the Kremlin’s invasion ends.
“Ukraine deserves to be in the alliance. Not now, because now there’s war, but we need a clear signal,” Zelensky said in Kyiv on the eve of the summit.
The Western military alliance is set to offer its full-throated backing for Kyiv’s quest for victory, but its 31 nations are divided over how far to go on letting Ukraine join their ranks.
While Ukraine’s neighbors have pushed for an explicit timetable, heavyweights the United States and Germany are reluctant to go beyond an earlier vow that it will become a member one day.
US President Joe Biden, who will meet with Zelensky on Wednesday, has said there is no agreement to offer Kyiv membership while its war with Russia rages, as this would drag NATO directly into the conflict.
“I don’t think there is unanimity in NATO about whether or not to bring Ukraine into the NATO family now,” Biden told CNN.
But the alliance is offering Kyiv a branch by simplifying its eventual accession bid and dropping a requirement that it complete a formal road map of reforms.
The alliance will draw up a path of reforms that Ukraine will need to undertake in order to eventually join, but without giving a “timetable”, White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan told reporters on Tuesday.
As Ukraine wages a punishing counter-offensive, dominant powers the United States, Britain, France and Germany have been negotiating long-term commitments on weapons supplies with Kyiv.
These fall far short of Zelensky’s desire to be under NATO’s collective defense umbrella, but could reassure him that his nation can keep on fighting.
Drawing up something similar to the US arrangement with Israel — which sees Washington sending $3.8 billion of weapons each year for a decade — is one possibility.
Early Tuesday Ukrainian officials said Russia had targeted Kyiv and the western port city of Odesa in a overnight drone attack. Drone wreckage had been located in the Kyiv region and some windows and outbuildings had been damaged, the interior ministry said, adding there was no immediate information on casualties.
The biggest war in Europe since World War II has propelled NATO into the most sweeping overhaul of its defenses since the end of the Cold War.
Alliance leaders should sign off on new regional plans to protect against any potential Russian attack and agree to bolster defense spending targets.
But letting Ukraine in remains a step too far for some for now.
Diplomats have been wrangling up to the wire over the exact wording final communique as they seek to convince Ukraine it is moving forward.
In 2008, NATO left Ukraine in a grey zone by vowing it will become a member but failing to back that up with any concrete progress.
Kyiv’s push to join the Western bloc enraged Putin and was used as a pretext by the Kremlin leader to justify his war.
But more than 500 days into the conflict, Putin is facing a greater NATO presence lined up against Russia.
After hours of talks, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Monday ended months of deadlock by agreeing to forward Sweden’s application for NATO membership to his parliament for approval.
NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg hailed a “historic day” that should help clear the way for Sweden to become the second new member since Finland joined in April.
Turkiye has been holding up Sweden’s application to join the Atlantic alliance, accusing Stockholm of harboring Kurdish activists Ankara regards as terrorists.
Erdogan upped the stakes further, demanding that the European Union revive Turkiye’s stalled EU membership bid as a precondition for Sweden joining NATO.
In a joint statement Stockholm said it will now “actively support” efforts to reinvigorate Turkiye’s long-stalled accession bid for the EU.
Hungary is also yet to approve it, although Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s government has vowed it will not be the last to make the step, implying it will move soon.

VILNIUS: Turkiye agreed Monday to allow Sweden to join NATO, setting the stage for the allies to showcase their unity at a summit focused on supporting Ukraine against Russia’s invasion.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s block on Sweden’s membership bid had cast a cloud over preparations for Tuesday’s meeting, but the countries ironed out their differences in 11th-hour talks in Vilnius.
“Completing Sweden’s accession to NATO is a historic step that benefits the security of all NATO allies at this critical time. It makes us all stronger and safer,” said NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg.
Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson said he was “very happy” and hailed “a good day for Sweden”.
Sweden’s bid must still be approved by the Turkish parliament, and Erdogan has agreed to push for its ratification.
Hungary is also yet to greenlight Stockholm’s bid, but Prime Minister Viktor Orban has signalled he will follow Erdogan’s lead.
US President Joe Biden, also in Vilnius for the summit, thanked Stoltenberg and said: “I look forward to welcoming Prime Minister Kristersson and Sweden as our 32nd NATO ally.”
German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock also welcomed the “good news” on Twitter.
Turkiye has been holding up Sweden’s application to join the Atlantic alliance, accusing Stockholm of harboring Kurdish activists Ankara regards as terrorists.
And on Monday, Erdogan upped the stakes, demanding that the European Union revive Turkiye’s stalled EU membership bid as a precondition for Sweden joining NATO.
In a statement after the three-way talks between Erdogan, Kristersson and Stoltenberg, Sweden vowed to boost bilateral trade and anti-terrorism coordination.
“Sweden will actively support efforts to reinvigorate Turkiye’s EU accession process, including modernization of the EU-Turkiye Customs Union and visa liberalization,” the statement said.
That agreement came after Erdogan paused his talks with Stoltenberg and Kristersson for a side meeting with EU chief Charles Michel, president of the European Council.
Michel hailed a “good meeting”, adding that they had “explored opportunities ahead to bring EU-Turkiye cooperation back to the forefront and re-energise our relations”.
Turkiye has been a formal candidate to join the European Union since 2005, and an aspirant since long before that, but talks have long been stalled with little sign of life.
But Monday’s statements imply Ankara and Brussels may move on boosting trade, updating their customs agreements and loosening visa rules in the absence of formal membership talks.
EU members remain skeptical of Ankara’s commitment to democratic and rule of law reforms, and Germany’s Olaf Scholz insisted Sweden and Turkiye’s ambitions are not linked.
Separately, Ukraine welcomed a move forward in its fight for a guarantee that it will be able to join NATO as a full member if and when it defeats the Russian invasion.
A Western official told AFP the allies will drop the requirement that Kyiv complete a “Membership Action Plan”, a kind of road map to military reform that some allies have had to follow.
Ukraine’s foreign minister said this concession — which Moscow warned would have serious consequences for European security — would shorten Kyiv’s path to NATO membership.
“It is also the best moment to offer clarity on the invitation to Ukraine to become member,” Dmytro Kuleba tweeted.
“Ukraine deserves to be in the alliance. Not now, because now there’s war, but we need a clear signal and this signal is needed right now,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in a video message posted on Telegram.
But NATO leaders remain divided over offering Ukraine a clear route into the alliance in Vilnius.
While Eastern allies are pushing for Kyiv to get an explicit commitment on when it can join, the United States and Germany are reluctant to go beyond an earlier vow that Ukraine will become a member one day.
Meanwhile, Ukraine’s deputy defense minister Ganna Malyar said Kyiv’s troops had established fire control over the “entrances, exits and movement of the enemy around the city” of Bakhmut in the country’s east.
Russian shelling on an aid hub in the town of Orikhiv in southern Ukraine has killed seven people, the emergency services said on Monday.

JEDDAH: Ukrainian troops captured strategic high ground around the flashpoint eastern city of Bakhmut on Monday as they pushed ahead with a counteroffensive against the Russian invasion.

Kyiv’s forces had established fire control over “entrances, exits and movement of the enemy around the city,” Deputy Defense Minister Ganna Malyar said. 

“During the process of advancing, our troops took control of key commanding heights around Bakhmut.”

The Ukrainian military said its troops had now retaken 169 sq km on the southern front and 24 sq km around Bakhmut since the counteroffensive began early last month, tightening the noose around Russian troops occupying the city

“All of us, we want to do it faster because every day means new losses of Ukrainians. We are advancing. We are not stuck,” President Volodymyr Zelensky said. 

“We would all love to see the counteroffensive accomplished in a shorter period of time. But there is reality. Today, the initiative is on our side.”

As Zelensky spoke, NATO leaders were gathering in the Lithuanian capital Vilnius for a summit of the Western military alliance, with Ukraine’s membership high on the agenda. 

President Joe Biden stopped off in London on his way to Vilnius on Monday for talks with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Ukraine and other issues.

The summit had a troubled prelude, with simmering discontent over US President Joe Biden’s decision to supply Ukraine with controversial cluster-bomb munitions, which are banned in more than 120 countries.

The UK is one of several NATO members with reservations about the move. 

Biden stopped off in London on his way to Vilnius on Monday for talks with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Ukraine and other issues.

Meanwhile, NATO members remain divided on how to put Ukraine on a path to membership, but on Monday they appeared to have removed one key hurdle. 

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said he had put forward a package that included the removal of the requirement for a Membership Action Plan — a list of political, economic and military goals that other eastern European nations had to meet before joining.

Nevertheless Zelensky, who is expected to attend the summit, wants a clear invitation to join the alliance after the war ends, and security guarantees until that time. 

NATO members in eastern Europe have backed Ukraine’s stance, but the US and Germany are wary of any move that could draw NATO into a direct conflict with Russia.

Stoltenberg said: “No final decision has been made but at the summit I am absolutely certain that we will have unity and a strong message on Ukraine.”

Roadside bomb kills 8 family members in Somalia: mayor

Somalis gather near the destroyed car after a car bomb detonated in Mogadishu, Somali, Monday, July 8, 2019. (AP)
Somalis gather near the destroyed car after a car bomb detonated in Mogadishu, Somali, Monday, July 8, 2019. (AP)
Updated 10 July 2023
AFP

Roadside bomb kills 8 family members in Somalia: mayor

Somalis gather near the destroyed car after a car bomb detonated in Mogadishu, Somali, Monday, July 8, 2019. (AP)
  • Al-Shabab, which is affiliated with Al-Qaeda, has been trying to overthrow the foreign-backed government in Mogadishu since 2007 through a bloody insurgency
Updated 10 July 2023
AFP

MOGADISHU: A roadside bombing blamed on the jihadist group Al-Shabab killed eight members of an extended family in central Somalia, a local mayor said on Monday.
The blast occurred late Sunday near a village outside Buloburde, which lies about 220 kilometers (136 miles) north of Somalia’s capital, Mogadishu.
“Eight innocent civilians were killed from the same family, among them a woman,” Sadam Abdi Idow, the mayor of Buloburde, told reporters.
“Al-Shabab terrorists planted the mine after they were defeated in ongoing military operations in the region. These terrorists have no regard for civilians.”
According to witnesses, seven victims died at the scene, while another died later.
“This was a disaster... three were from one family, and the rest from another related family. They were all related,” said Abdikarin Hassan, from Buloburde.
Al-Shabab, which is affiliated with Al-Qaeda, has been trying to overthrow the foreign-backed government in Mogadishu since 2007 through a bloody insurgency.
Its fighters were driven from Mogadishu in 2011 but it remains a deadly force, despite a major offensive launched last August by pro-government forces, backed by African Union troops and US air strikes.
The attack near Buloburde followed a sustained firefight in the region, military sources said.
“The terrorists were defeated during this armed confrontation... and they took their revenge on civilians. They planted a land mine along the main road used by civilians,” Ahmed Ali, a Somali military commander, said by phone.
 

 

Australia joins G7-backed ‘climate club’ and promises to drive down greenhouse gas emissions

Australia joins G7-backed ‘climate club’ and promises to drive down greenhouse gas emissions
Updated 10 July 2023
AP

Australia joins G7-backed ‘climate club’ and promises to drive down greenhouse gas emissions

Australia joins G7-backed ‘climate club’ and promises to drive down greenhouse gas emissions
Updated 10 July 2023
AP

BERLIN: Australia is joining the “climate club” backed by the Group of Seven major economies to take more ambitious action in tackling global warming, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said Monday.
The club was first proposed by Nobel Prize winner William Nordhaus as a way of getting countries to voluntarily set high targets for curbing climate change and then require trading partners to meet those same standards. Such moves are opposed by major emerging economies like China, the world’s biggest emitter of greenhouse gas.
“We’re very pleased to join the climate club because we are ambitious and we also see that this isn’t just the right thing to do by the environment, but this is also the right thing to do by jobs and by our economy,” Albanese said at a news conference in Berlin after meeting German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, who made the idea a key pillar of his G7 presidency last year.
“One thing we can do is to cooperate and learn off each other, because you can’t address climate change as just a national issue. It has to be by definition, a global response,” Albanese said.
Albanese’s government committed last year to cut greenhouse gas emissions by 43 percent by the end of the decade — almost double the previous target. In March, Parliament passed a law requiring Australia’s biggest greenhouse gas polluters reduce their emissions or pay for carbon credits.
Other countries that have joined the climate club include Argentina, Chile, Denmark, Indonesia, Colombia, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Switzerland, Singapore and Uruguay.

UK immigration minister orders removal of cartoon murals at children asylum seeker center

UK immigration minister orders removal of cartoon murals at children asylum seeker center
Updated 10 July 2023
Arab News

UK immigration minister orders removal of cartoon murals at children asylum seeker center

UK immigration minister orders removal of cartoon murals at children asylum seeker center
  • Staff at the center were reportedly “horrified” by Jenrick’s directive
  • Jenrick ordered the removal because he thought the murals were too welcoming
Updated 10 July 2023
Arab News

LONDON: Murals of cartoon characters intended to welcome children at Dover asylum seeker reception center were on Tuesday removed by order of British Immigration Minister Robert Jenrick, the BBC reported.

Jenrick directed that the murals, including Mickey Mouse, Tom and Jerry, and Baloo from “The Jungle Book,” be painted over because he thought they were too welcoming, which sent the wrong message.

Confirming the removal, a spokesperson told the BBC: “We do all we can to ensure children are safe, secure, and supported as we urgently seek placements with a local authority.

“All children receive a welfare interview on their arrival at accommodation, which includes questions designed to identify potential indicators of trafficking or safeguarding issues. Our priority is to stop the boats and disrupt the people smugglers.”

The move was slammed by Labour’s shadow immigration minister, Stephen Kinnock, who said the idea that removing the murals would “somehow stop the boats, is utterly absurd.”

Kinnock told the BBC that the decision reflected a “chaotic government in crisis, whose failing approach means all they have left is tough talk and cruel and callous policies.”

He pointed out that Labour had a plan to “end the dangerous crossings, defeat the criminal smuggler gangs, and end hotel use by clearing the asylum backlog.”

The i newspaper, which broke the story first, quoted sources saying staff at the center were “horrified” by Jenrick’s directive and refused to carry out the work.

According to the Home Office, the Kent Intake Unit was established in November 2022 to care for unaccompanied child migrants. Facilities included softer interview rooms and an outdoor area. There were also prayer rooms, a larger reception area, and enhanced security measures to safeguard children, the Home Office added.

A report issued in June by His Majesty’s Inspectorate of Prisons following visits to the KIU and the surrounding processing centers found that facilities had improved since earlier inspections.

However, there are ongoing issues, including medical isolation procedures at the unit. According to the report, “inspectors found no examples of notable positive practice during this inspection” at the KIU.

The Home Office noted that it had acted in response to several of the recommendations, the BBC reported.
 

