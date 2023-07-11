You are here

  • Home
  • Top cricket stars retained by franchises for DP World ILT20 season 2

Top cricket stars retained by franchises for DP World ILT20 season 2

Top cricket stars retained by franchises for DP World ILT20 season 2
Preparations for the second season of the DP World ILT20 are under way. (ILT20)
Short Url

https://arab.news/bf4vd

Updated 11 July 2023
Arab News

Top cricket stars retained by franchises for DP World ILT20 season 2

Top cricket stars retained by franchises for DP World ILT20 season 2
  • Preparations underway after inaugural campaign established the league as the second most-watched in India
  • Maximum total salary cap will be $2.5m with a minimum spend of $1.5m
Updated 11 July 2023
Arab News

DUBAI: The DP World ILT20 is set for a second season with the six participating franchises confirming a star-studded list of players.

International T20 stars retained for the competition starting in the second week of January 2024 include: Alex Hales (Desert Vipers), James Vince (Gulf Giants), Nicholas Pooran (MI Emirates), Andre Russell (Abu Dhabi Knight Riders), Kieron Pollard (MI Emirates), Wanindu Hasaranga (Desert Vipers), Chris Woakes (Sharjah Warriors), Sikandar Raza (Dubai Capitals) and UAE captain and last year’s Blue Belt winner (Best UAE Player) Mohammad Waseem (MI Emirates).

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders have retained their ICC T20 World Cup 2012 and 2016 winner Andre Russell and last year’s captain, the prolific spinner Sunil Narine, who is an ICC T20 World Cup 2012 winner. Sabir Ali and Matiullah Khan are their UAE retentions.

Last year’s finalists Desert Vipers have retained the inaugural season’s top scorer and Green Belt winner Alex Hales. Captain Colin Munro, Sri Lanka spinner Wanindu Hasaranga and Sherfane Rutherford are also part of the Desert Vipers’ retention list.

Dubai Capitals have retained Rovman Powell, the West Indian who captained the side in the early stages of season one. England stalwart Joe Root and Sri Lanka fast bowler Dushmantha Chameera have also been retained. Zimbabwe’s star performer Sikandar Raza is also on the retention list. Fast bowler Raja Akif is the UAE player retained by the Capitals.

Champions Gulf Giants have retained the core of their triumphant squad which is spearheaded by captain James Vince. White Belt winner and Best Bowler of the Tournament Chris Jordan, Australia big-hitter Chris Lynn, Shimron Hetmyer and all-rounder Carlos Brathwaite, both from the West Indies, have been retained. The UAE’s top youngsters Aayan Afzal Khan and Sanchit Sharma are also on the Giants’ retention list.

The MI Emirates’ retention list is led by Kieron Pollard. The West Indian T20 great, captained the side to the playoffs in the inaugural season. The highest T20 wicket-taker Dwayne Bravo, Nicholas Pooran and Trent Boult have all been retained. Waseem who set Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Sharjah ablaze with his sensational batting in the inaugural season is the UAE player on the retention list alongside fast bowler Zahoor Khan.

Sharjah Warriors have retained England bowling all-rounder Chris Woakes alongside their big-hitting batter Tom Kohler-Cadmore who scored a match-winning century — 106 off 47 balls, 10 fours, six sixes — for the Sharjah Warriors against the Dubai Capitals in Dubai. Pacers Junaid Siddique and Mohammad Jawadullah are their retained UAE players.

There was no restriction on the number of retentions for international players while the franchises could only retain a maximum of two UAE players.

Meanwhile, the maximum total salary cap for season two will be $2.5 million with a minimum spend of $1.5 million. The new player signing window commenced on Monday.

Full list of the players retained for DP World ILT20 season two:

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders: Ali Khan, Andre Russell, Charith Asalanka, Joe Clarke, Sabir Ali, Sunil Narine, Marchant de Lange and Matiullah Khan.

Desert Vipers: Alex Hales, Ali Naseer, Colin Munro, Dinesh Chandimal, Gus Atkinson, Luke Wood, Matheesha Pathirana, Rohan Mustafa, Sheldon Cottrell, Sherfane Rutherford, Tom Curran and Wanindu Hasaranga.

Dubai Capitals: Dushmantha Chameera, Joe Root, Raja Akif, Rovman Powell and Sikandar Raza.

Gulf Giants: Aayan Afzal Khan, Carlos Brathwaite, Chris Jordan, Chris Lynn, Gerhard Erasmus, James Vince, Jamie Overton, Rehan Ahmed, Richard Gleeson, Sanchit Sharma and Shimron Hetmyer.

MI Emirates: Andre Fletcher, Daniel Mousley, Dwayne Bravo, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Jordan Thompson, Kieron Pollard, McKenny Clarke, Muhammad Waseem, Nicholas Pooran, Trent Boult, Will Smeed and Zahoor Khan.

Sharjah Warriors: Chris Woakes, Joe Denly, Junaid Siddique, Mark Deyal, Muhammad Jawadullah and Tom Kohler-Cadmore.

Anders Vejrgang lauds ‘special’ Saudi Esports Federation tournaments after FIFAe Club World Cup win at Gamers8

Anders Vejrgang lauds ‘special’ Saudi Esports Federation tournaments after FIFAe Club World Cup win at Gamers8
Updated 40 min 50 sec ago
Arab News

Anders Vejrgang lauds ‘special’ Saudi Esports Federation tournaments after FIFAe Club World Cup win at Gamers8

Anders Vejrgang lauds ‘special’ Saudi Esports Federation tournaments after FIFAe Club World Cup win at Gamers8
  • 17-year-old Dane celebrated becoming world champion with RBLZ Gaming alongside teammate Umut Gultekin on Sunday night at Boulevard Riyadh City
  • RBLZ Gaming defeated FUTWIZ 3-2 in the FIFAe Club World Cup final at Boulevard Riyadh City to win $300,000 from the tournament’s $1 million prize pool
Updated 40 min 50 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Denmark’s Anders Vejrgang has hailed Saudi Esports Federation tournaments as “special,” as the 17-year-old celebrated becoming a FIFAe Club World Cup champion with RBLZ Gaming at Gamers8: The Land of Heroes, two years after triumphing at Gamers Without Borders.

Vejrgang and Umut Gultekin celebrated on Sunday night after RBLZ Gaming defeated FUTWIZ 3-2 in the FIFAe Club World Cup final at Boulevard Riyadh City to win $300,000 from the tournament’s $1 million prize pool.

Vejrgang made his debut tournament at just 15 in 2021 with victory at Gamers Without Borders, the world’s largest charitable esports event. The Saudi Esports Federation organizes both Gamers Without Borders — where Vejrgang generously donated his share of the $300,000 winnings to the UN Children’s Fund — and Gamers8: The Land of Heroes.

Vejrgang said: “I’m delighted to win both. The first earned a lot of money for charity and I was very happy to help people. This (the FIFAe Club World Cup at Gamers8: The Land of Heroes) is probably the biggest trophy to win in esports and one I am very proud to achieve.”

Asked what he thought of Saudi Arabia, Vejrgang, who holds the world record for consecutive Weekend League wins with 535 in FIFA 21, replied: “I never thought I would get so much support here, so I’m very happy to be here. I feel the love for what we do. Even when we were down, the fans still support us.”

He also told young Saudi Arabian gamers who dream of becoming the next Vejrgang: “Trust yourself and you can win everything you want.”

Vejrgang’s RBLZ Gaming teammate Gultekin added: “It’s amazing to win the Gamers8 trophy. It’s one of the biggest trophies you can win. Anders and I were together all tournament and we’re just so happy. I think individually we were the best players at the tournament, and the best duo. At the end we showed that it was a deserved trophy win.”

Gamers8: The Land of Heroes, the biggest gaming and esports festival worldwide, is hosting 15 elite tournaments from 12 top titles in Riyadh this summer.

Organized by the Saudi Esports Federation, the Gamers8 action, which lasts for eight weeks, began on July 6 at Boulevard Riyadh City.

Topics: Saudi Esports Federation (SEF) FIFAe Club World Cup 2023 RBLZ Gaming – RB Leipzig Gamers8 Anders Vejrgang

Related

RB Leipzig crowned FIFAe Club World Champion 2023 at Gamers8
Sport
RB Leipzig crowned FIFAe Club World Champion 2023 at Gamers8
Gamers8 combines e-sports and music at sold-out concert in Riyadh photos
Sport
Gamers8 combines e-sports and music at sold-out concert in Riyadh

LIV Golf team championship returns to Miami

LIV Golf team championship returns to Miami
Updated 11 July 2023
Arab News

LIV Golf team championship returns to Miami

LIV Golf team championship returns to Miami
  • Event to take place Oct. 20-22 at iconic Blue Monster, Doral
  • LIV Golf Jeddah to be held Oct. 13-15 at Royal Greens Golf and Country Club
Updated 11 July 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: The 2023 LIV Golf League Team Championship will take place from Oct. 20 to 22 at Trump National Doral Golf Club in Miami, event organizers have announced.

The iconic Blue Monster at Doral will stage the seeded three-day tournament, featuring both match play and stroke play, to determine the season’s team champion.

LIV Golf chief executive officer and commissioner, Greg Norman, said: “We’re thrilled to return to the Blue Monster at Doral to celebrate a historic year and crown the 2023 LIV Golf League team champion.

“The team concept has come to life this year in exciting new ways as our players and fans embrace the launch of team golf.

“We’re building up for an action-packed weekend with headline entertainment that will put an exclamation point on another can’t-miss LIV Golf event.”

LIV Golf Jeddah, previously scheduled for Nov. 3 to 5, will now take place between Oct. 13 and 15 at the Royal Greens Golf and Country Club as the 13th and final tournament of the regular season.

At the conclusion of the regular season, the player at the top of the individual standings will be named the individual champion and the top three players will receive bonuses.

Final team standings following LIV Golf Jeddah will determine seeds one to 12 for the Team Championship, with the top four teams receiving first-round byes. Additional details on the Team Championship format and music entertainment are expected to be released soon.

Points are awarded at each regular-season tournament to teams finishing in the top eight positions, with 32 points going to the winning team down to one point for the eighth-place finisher.

Through nine events, 4 Aces GC – featuring two-time major winner Dustin Johnson, 2018 Masters champion Patrick Reed, Peter Uihlein, and Pat Perez – sit atop the team standings with 168 points after seven top-four finishes including team wins in Adelaide and London.

Torque GC, featuring Chilean stars Joaquin Niemann and Mito Pereira, Colombian Sebastian Munoz, and Spanish rookie David Puig, are in second with 129 total points after team wins in Orlando, DC, and Andalucia.

RangeGoats GC, led by two-time Masters champion Bubba Watson and current individual standings leader Talor Gooch, trail closely behind in third place with 127 points thanks to a string of five consecutive top-three finishes, including a victory in Singapore, followed by a fourth-place finish in London.

The all-South African Stinger GC featuring major champions Louis Oosthuizen and Charl Schwartzel, Branden Grace, and Dean Burmester, currently sit in fourth place with 124 points.

Fans can pre-register at LIVGolf.com to be the first to access early birdie tickets for LIV Golf Jeddah and the LIV Golf Team Championship in Miami, where single-day and three-day grounds passes will be all-inclusive of the fan activities on site.

Single-day and three-day hospitality packages for the Club 54, Gallery Club, and Birdie Shack experiences will also be available.

LIV Golf League tournaments will air from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. (eastern time) on Saturday and Sunday on The CW, The CW App, and LIV Golf Plus, with Friday rounds carried on The CW App and LIV Golf Plus.

In addition, LIV Golf tournaments are carried on YouTube and more than a dozen international broadcasters, delivering to more than 180 territories and 380 million homes around the world.

For more information on how to watch the 2023 LIV Golf League, visit LIVGolf.com/where-to-watch.

Topics: 2023 LIV Golf League Team Championship Trump National Doral Golf Club Greg Norman

Related

Smith wins LIV Golf London individual title, 4Aces rally for team victory
Golf
Smith wins LIV Golf London individual title, 4Aces rally for team victory
Gooch birdies final hole to beat DeChambeau and win his 3rd LIV Golf title
Golf
Gooch birdies final hole to beat DeChambeau and win his 3rd LIV Golf title

Benzema, Kante and Jota join Al-Ittihad pre-season training camp in Taif

Benzema, Kante and Jota join Al-Ittihad pre-season training camp in Taif
Updated 11 July 2023
SALEH FAREED

Benzema, Kante and Jota join Al-Ittihad pre-season training camp in Taif

Benzema, Kante and Jota join Al-Ittihad pre-season training camp in Taif
  • The Saudi champions will kick off the new season with the group stages of the 2023 Arab Club Champions Cup
Updated 11 July 2023
SALEH FAREED

JEDDAH: Ballon d’Or winner and former Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema, former Chelsea midfielder N’Golo Kante and Portuguese and former Celtic winger Jota have joined Saudi Pro League champions Al-Ittihad’s summer training camp in Taif, as the team intensify preparations ahead of the 2023 Arab Club Champions Cup later this month.

Al-Ittihad are set for a tough season ahead, with the Saudi champions competing in six different competitions: the Arab Club Champions Cup (aka King Salman Club Cup), the Roshn Saudi League, the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques Cup, the Saudi Super Cup, the AFC Champions League, and the FIFA Club World Cup.

With 21 reconvening after the summer break, Al-Ittihad’s pre-season training camp started on Monday in western Saudi Arabia’s Makkah Province and will continue until July 26, after which they will kick off their participation in the group stages of the King Salman Club Cup 2023 taking place in the Kingdom.

Under the supervision of Portuguese coach Nuno Santo, the players were put through their paces with a series of physical exercises aimed at improving fitness and stamina.

The club will closely monitor the players’ fitness levels and diets in the early stages of pre-season training.

The reigning Rosh Saudi League champions will start their new season on July 27 when they face Esperance Sportive de Tunis in the King Salman Club Cup Group A, which also includes Iraqi club Al-Shorta and Club Sportif Sfaxien of Tunisia.

Santo’s team will then begin their defense of the Saudi Pro League title when the season kicks off on Aug. 11, with attention turning to the FIFA Club World Cup later in the year.

Al-Ittihad secured their spot at the prestigious tournament as the reigning domestic champions of host country Saudi, having overcome Al-Nassr last season to claim their first title in 14 years.

The tournament is set to take place from Dec. 12-22, 2030 in Jeddah and will include the champions of FIFA’s six continental confederations.

The opening match of the FIFA Club World Cup 2023 will see Al-Ittihad take on Oceania Champions League winners Auckland City FC from New Zealand.

Topics: football soccer Saudi Arabia Saudi Pro League (SPL) Al-ittihad Karim Benzema N'Golo Kanté Jota

Pakistan trio celebrates ‘life changing’ Tekken 7 Nations Cup glory at Gamers8

Pakistan trio celebrates ‘life changing’ Tekken 7 Nations Cup glory at Gamers8
Updated 11 July 2023
Arab News

Pakistan trio celebrates ‘life changing’ Tekken 7 Nations Cup glory at Gamers8

Pakistan trio celebrates ‘life changing’ Tekken 7 Nations Cup glory at Gamers8
  • Win over South Korea secured top prize of $500,000 for Arslan Ash, Khan and Atif after success at Boulevard Riyadh City
Updated 11 July 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: The triumphant trio of Arslan Ash, Khan and Atif have expressed their delight at winning the Tekken 7 Nations Cup at Gamers8: The Land of Heroes, after they led Pakistan to a 3-2 victory over South Korea in Sunday’s final.

Pakistan claimed the trophy and top prize of $500,000 from the $1 million prize pool after their exploits in the four-day, 3v3 tournament between 16 nations, which helped kickstart eight weeks of elite gaming action at Boulevard Riyadh City.

The victorious Ash revealed how proud he was of his teammates.

“When the three of us were kids, we used to play Tekken and we never thought we would win such a big tournament — or even travel to such places as this,” he said. “This is huge and I am thankful to Gamers8 for inviting us — this is life changing for us. It’s literally changed our lives because the money and the reputation we have earned is so big. Pakistan has become the best country in the Tekken 7 Nations Cup, and we are so proud. Thank you to Gamers8 for organizing such a wonderful tournament.”

Khan said: “It’s a dream come true. We want more tournaments like Gamers8. It’s wonderful here and the Saudi Arabian people are so amazing. It’s a huge platform for esports and I think the start of a new era. All of us are so happy. Gamers8 was a 10 out of 10 tournament — it’s the biggest stage in the world.”

Meanwhile Atif said: “I agree that it’s a dream come true, and I am so happy. My family and friends are so proud of us because it’s the biggest tournament and it’s a lot of money to win. I am very thankful for everything. This is the first invitational tournament I have been at and the way we have been welcomed and treated in Saudi Arabia has been an amazing experience.”

Organized by the Saudi Esports Federation, Gamers8: The Land of Heroes is hosting 15 elite tournaments from 12 top titles in Riyadh this summer.

The festival concludes with the Next World Forum, a gaming and esports event at the Four Seasons Hotel Riyadh in Kingdom Center on Aug. 30 and 31, that brings together sector leaders and experts from around the world.

Topics: Gamers8 Tekken 7 Nations Cup

Related

Kami and Japko celebrate Fortnite glory in Riyadh
Sport
Kami and Japko celebrate Fortnite glory in Riyadh
RB Leipzig crowned FIFAe Club World Champion 2023 at Gamers8
Sport
RB Leipzig crowned FIFAe Club World Champion 2023 at Gamers8

Saudi AI firm to sponsor Al-Ahli football club

Saudi AI firm to sponsor Al-Ahli football club
Updated 11 July 2023
Arab News

Saudi AI firm to sponsor Al-Ahli football club

Saudi AI firm to sponsor Al-Ahli football club
  •  The partnership between the newly-promoted club and the company will run over 3 years
Updated 11 July 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Al-Ahli Saudi Football Club and the Saudi Company for Artificial Intelligence, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Public Investment Fund, have announced a new three-year strategic partnership.

The agreement, extending until the 2025-2026 season, was signed by Tarek Khalifah, acting CEO of Al-Ahli Club Investment Co., and Abdulaziz Al-Muammar, COO of the PIF-owned SCAI.

“Our mutual agreement will open up new avenues for success and the scaling of Saudi Arabia’s sports sectors,” said Khalifah. “Furthermore, it will strengthen SCAI’s position as a leading artificial intelligence company and play a key role in the sports sector’s local and global development.”

Khalifah said the collaboration would enhance Al-Ahli’s connections with other sectors, and is in line with the Kingdom’s efforts to develop local talent and enhance the experience of the club’s fans.

Al-Muammar said: “The collaboration between SCAI and Al-Ahli Club affirms our commitment to promoting innovation in the sports sector in line with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030. We at SCAI seek to leverage AI and modern technologies to create value across various sectors, helping our partners achieve their goals in addition to enhancing the well-being and quality of life of individuals throughout Saudi Arabia.”

The SCAI is dedicated to promoting AI applications and providing solutions to address domestic and worldwide challenges, he said.

follow us

Latest updates

Russia vetoes 9-month renewal of UN aid to Syria from Turkiye
Russia vetoes 9-month renewal of UN aid to Syria from Turkiye
UAE economy minister visits Samsung HQ in South Korea
UAE economy minister visits Samsung HQ in South Korea
Saudi Arabia’s SNB Capital acquires $100m stake in South Korean car battery firm   
Saudi Arabia’s SNB Capital acquires $100m stake in South Korean car battery firm   
Saudi FM: Qur’an burning incidents incite hatred and racism
Saudi FM: Qur’an burning incidents incite hatred and racism
Indonesia seizes Iranian supertanker over alleged illegal oil transfer, GPS spoofing
Indonesia seizes Iranian supertanker over alleged illegal oil transfer, GPS spoofing

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.