Lyna Khoudri promotes her new Disney+ film 

French Algerian actress Lyna Khoudri has taken to social media to promote her latest film, "Une Zone À Défendre" or "A Place to Fight For."
Updated 11 July 2023
Arab News

DUBAI: French Algerian actress Lyna Khoudri has taken to social media to promote her latest film, “Une Zone À Défendre” or “A Place to Fight For.” 

The film is out now on Disney+ and is a French romantic thriller written and directed by Romain Cogitore, starring François Civil and  Khoudri. It is Disney+'s first original French film and had its world premiere in Madrid, Spain, on June 8, before being released on the streaming platform last week.    

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

The story revolves around Greg, an undercover police lieutenant who must collect information on eco-activists and infiltrates a movement that is fighting to save a forest from the construction of a dam. He meets environmental activist named Myriam and they fall in love. Months later, Greg returns on an official mission and finds out that Myriam has had a baby. 

Khoudri was most recently spotted in Paris last week, where she attended the Chanel Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2023-2024 show as part of Paris Haute Couture Week. The actress has been a Chanel ambassador since 2022. 

Prior to being seen in Paris, she attended the International Biarritz Film Festival in France alongside Francesca Scorsese and Camila Morrone and took part in the closing ceremony. 

Khoudri rose to prominence in her role as Nedjma in Mounia Meddour’s critically acclaimed drama “Papicha.” For her work in the film, she won the Orizzonti Award for best actress at the 74th Venice Film Festival, and she was nominated in the Cesar Awards’ most promising actress category. 

Khoudri also starred in the 2019 mini-series “Les Sauvages” and in 2016’s “Blood on the Docks.” 

Notably, she was cast in Wes Anderson’s 2021 comedy “The French Dispatch” alongside Hollywood stars Timothee Chalamet, Bill Murray, Tilda Swinton, and Owen Wilson. 

In 2023, she was nominated in the Best Supporting Actress category at the 48th Cesar Awards, France’s equivalent of the Oscars.  

Khoudri was nominated for her role in filmmaker Cedric Jimenez's “Novembre,” which tells the story of the terrorist attacks in Paris on the night of Nov. 13, 2015. She plays Samia, a charitable young woman who volunteers at a homeless camp. Her flat mate is bankrolling her cousin, one of the terrorists. 

