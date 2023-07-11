Jordanian, US health centers sign MoU to tackle global challenges

You are here

NEIDC President Raeda Qutob and CDC Director Rochelle Walensky sign an MoU. (Petra)
Updated 11 July 2023
Arab News

  • Both sides will collaborate in disease management, epidemic response, growth of healthcare workforce capacities
AMMAN: Jordan’s National Epidemiology and Infectious Diseases Center and the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have signed a memorandum of understanding to better address global health concerns, Jordan News Agency reported on Tuesday.

The MoU was signed during a NEIDC delegation visit to explore US expertise in improving public health infrastructure and response plans to diseases, epidemics and other health threats.

Under the agreement, both sides will exchange current information and epidemiological analyses and will collaborate in disease management, epidemic response, training and development programs, and the growth of healthcare workforce capacities.

The agreement also focuses on improving quick-response capabilities, conducting research, evaluating health policies, boosting epidemiological monitoring and laboratory systems, and implementing comprehensive quality management and assurance methods.

NEIDC President Raeda Qutob emphasized that the collaboration with the CDC aims to tap into diverse expertise to strengthen public health capacities, develop epidemic response strategies and efficiently tackle health concerns.

“The MoU also seeks to explore best practices in ensuring biological safety and security, developing emergency preparedness plans, and implementing global health security measures,” Qutob noted.
 

  • The restive Amhara region has been the scene of unrest since a controversial move by Ethiopia’s federal government earlier this year to dismantle regional forces and integrate them into the national army or regional police
JERUSALEM: An Israeli citizen has been kidnapped in the Gondar region of northern Ethiopia, a foreign ministry statement said on Tuesday.
It said a report had been received on Monday that an Israeli had been abducted, without going into further detail.
“The Department for Israelis Abroad is in contact with his family members in Israel and is working with Interpol on the matter,” the statement said.
“The Israeli consul in Ethiopia is in contact with local security officials in order to obtain the safe release of the Israeli citizen without delay,” it added.
The restive Amhara region has been the scene of unrest since a controversial move by Ethiopia’s federal government earlier this year to dismantle regional forces and integrate them into the national army or regional police.

 

  • It said Abdul Basset Ahmed Abdel-Khalek “fell victim to a missile deliberately aimed at the rescue team’s car in southeast Atarib,” west of Aleppo
  • The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said the volunteer was killed by a “guided missile fired by regime forces”
ATAREB, Syria: A member of Syria’s volunteer White Helmets was killed in northern Syria on Tuesday by a missile fired by government forces that targeted his vehicle, rescuers and a monitor said.
The first responder was killed “while conducting inspections in areas that had been targeted by artillery shelling from regime forces,” the group posted on Twitter.
It said Abdul Basset Ahmed Abdel-Khalek “fell victim to a missile deliberately aimed at the rescue team’s car in southeast Atarib,” west of Aleppo.
The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, which relies on a wide network of sources on the ground in Syria, said the volunteer was killed by a “guided missile fired by regime forces.”
More than four million people live in rebel-controlled areas of north and northwest Syria, an area hard hit by a huge earthquake in February that had its epicenter in southern Turkiye.
The Observatory said that since the beginning of the year, 243 people including 16 civilians have been killed in the region despite a cease-fire negotiated by Russia and Turkiye after a regime offensive in March 2020.
Syria’s war broke out in 2011 with the brutal repression of anti-government protests.
It later evolved into a complex conflict involving jihadists and foreign powers, and has killed more than half a million people and displaced millions.
Drawing on experience acquired during Syria’s war, the White Helmets rescuers were also able to help victims of the February earthquake which claimed tens of thousands of lives in Turkiye and Syria.

  • Since 1978, the Sub Laban family had fought in the Israeli courts against their eviction from their home in the Muslim Quarter of the walled Old City
  • Ajith Sunghay: ‘Concerted efforts to evict Palestinians from their homes in occupied east Jerusalem may amount to forcible transfer’
JERUSALEM: Police evicted a Palestinian family from their home in Israeli-annexed east Jerusalem Tuesday to make way for Jewish settlers after a long legal battle, officials and an AFP correspondent said.
Since 1978, the Sub Laban family had fought in the Israeli courts against their eviction from their home in the Muslim Quarter of the walled Old City.
But early on Tuesday, police arrived to remove the family from their home following a court order.
“They do not have the right to expel me from my house,” Nora Sub Laban, 68, told AFP.
“They are thieves and they steal everything from us, they stole the house, the lands, the youth.”
Israeli and Palestinian activists jostled with police in the aftermath of the eviction.
One held a placard that read “A family was evicted today” as Jewish settlers looked on, video footage filmed by AFP showed.
In May, the Sub Laban family had been served with an eviction notice and told to vacate the building by June 11.
The “family was forcibly evicted from their home by Israeli police,” Ajith Sunghay, head of the UN Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights for Palestinians, said in a statement.
He said 12 Israeli activists protesting against the eviction, seven women and five men, were arrested.
“Concerted efforts to evict Palestinians from their homes in occupied east Jerusalem may amount to forcible transfer,” Sunghay said.
“Forcible transfer is a grave breach of the Geneva Conventions and a war crime.”
The European Union expressed “regret” over the decision.
It urged the “Israeli government to respect international law and let these families live where they have been living for decades.”
Hazem Qasem, a spokesperson for Hamas, the Islamist group which controls the coastal Gaza Strip enclave, described the eviction as a “crime” and part of the “Zionist war on the Arab identity of Jerusalem.”

The Jewish settlers are part of an organization called Atara Leyoshna.
The Israeli plaintiffs claimed that Jews lived in the building before the division of the holy city into Israeli and Jordanian sectors following the proclamation of the Jewish state in 1948.
They invoke an Israeli law from the 1970s that allows Jews to reclaim property owned by Jews before 1948, even if they are not related.
According to anti-settlement watchdog Ir Amim, some 150 Palestinian families in Jerusalem’s Old City and nearby neighborhoods are currently threatened with eviction because of “discriminatory laws and state collusion with settler organizations.”
The group says such evictions are part of “a strategy to cement Israeli hegemony of the Old City basin, the most religiously and politically sensitive part of Jerusalem and a core issue of the conflict.”
Israel captured Jerusalem’s Old City in the 1967 Six-Day War, before annexing it in a move regarded as illegal by the UN.

  • Al-Jaber said his goal is a just energy transition that ensures funding is available to all nations to address climate change
  • * He emphasized the urgent need to ensure global carbon emissions are reduced by 43 percent by 2030
DUBAI: Sultan Al-Jaber, the president-designate of the 2023 UN Climate Change Conference, COP28, met EU energy and environment ministers to discuss plans and objectives for the event, which is scheduled to begin in Dubai on Nov. 30.

The aim of the meetings was to generate momentum and enhance cooperation with the EU in efforts to drive action on climate finance and triple the global capacity of renewable energy, the Emirates News Agency reported on Tuesday.

Al-Jaber said his goal as president-designate is to establish a just energy transition that will ensure funding is available to all nations, particularly those in the Global South, to help address the effects of climate change and promote food security, healthcare and sanitation for all.

He highlighted the essential nature of a successful Global Stocktake, as part of the UN’s Framework Convention on Climate Change, to assess the current state of the planet, and emphasized the urgent need for a significant course correction to ensure global carbon emissions are reduced by 43 percent by 2030 and the energy transition is accelerated.

During his meetings with the ministers, Al-Jaber sought their assistance on these and other critical issues, including climate finance, the reform of international financial institutions, renewable energy, and hydrogen power.

“We have seven years to make a 43 percent reduction in global carbon emissions in order to keep 1.5 degrees Celsius within reach,” he said as he addressed the ministers, referring to the target of limiting the increase in global temperatures to 1.5 degrees above pre-industrial levels.

“At the same time, we will see a dramatic increase in energy demand as the global population rises. The need for robust, sustainable growth — while dramatically reducing emissions — is the critical challenge of our century. A system-wide transformation of entire economies is required.”

Al-Jaber emphasized the need to triple the global capacity of renewable energy sources, in local and international arenas, to help achieve the transition to green energy, and reiterated his request for all nations to unite behind the world’s first Global Renewables Pledge.

He also renewed his call, made in Vienna last week at the eighth OPEC International Seminar, for oil and gas-producing countries, and companies operating in the sector, to take action to achieve net-zero methane emissions by 2030 and net-zero on all carbon emissions by 2050.

He urged EU member states to take all necessary steps to increase the capacity of renewables, including “accelerating permission for projects and related infrastructure, expanding power-grid connections, increasing investment in technologies like storage, and increasing energy efficiencies.”

Turning his attention to historical climate-finance pledges, Al-Jaber said: “I am encouraged to believe that donors will finally meet the $100 billion commitment this year and we also need to operationalize the Loss and Damage fund this year.”

The fund, established during COP27 in Egypt last year, aims to provide financial support for vulnerable countries already experiencing the devastating effects of climate change.

“We need to streamline and simplify access to climate finance and find new and scalable mechanisms to channel substantial private-sector investment into the Global South,” Al-Jaber added.

“This will require major IFI (international financial institution) and MDB (multilateral development bank) reform to unlock concessional finance, lower risk and attract private finance at the scale and scope needed.

“No one has all the answers and there is no ‘one size fits all’ solution, but by working together we can make history together. COP28 must be a COP of action and a COP for all if we are to deliver the game-changing transformation that the world needs.”
 

  • Migrants were trapped for a week without access to basic necessities
TUNIS: At least 500 migrants from sub-Saharan Africa have been transferred back to Tunisia after being pushed into a dangerous no-man’s-land on the Libyan border and trapped for a week there without access to basic necessities, aid agencies said Tuesday.
The group was driven out earlier this month amid a spike in anti-migrant and racism-fueled tensions linked to a killing in the Tunisian port city of Sfax, a hub for traffickers organizing risky and sometimes deadly boat journeys across the Mediterranean Sea to Italy.
One such boat sank Sunday off the Tunisian coast. Coast guard officers retrieved one body, rescued 11 people and declared 10 others as missing, the Sfax prosecutor’s office said.
The fate of hundreds of migrants pushed into the Tunisia-Libya border region drew concern from international humanitarian groups. It also raised questions about Tunisia’s migration policies, weeks after the European Union offered Tunisia’s increasingly authoritarian government $1 billion to help its slumping economy — and to beef up border services to stop migrant boats from crossing to Europe.
A 29-year-old man from Ivory Coast said that uniformed men had taken migrants from their homes in Sfax in the middle of the night in early July and brought some 600 people to the border area between the Mediterranean Sea and the Tunisian-Libyan land border near Ben Guerdane.
Speaking to The Associated Press last week, he accused the Tunisian National Guard of beating them “like animals, like slaves,” and assaulting women in the group. He claimed that Libyan security at the border fired shots into the air to keep the civilians at bay.
The name of the man, who said he entered Tunisia legally in 2019 and works on a golf course, is being withheld for safety reasons.
On Tuesday, he said that he and 100 others have now been transferred away from the border to the inland Tunisian town of Medenine, where they are sleeping in a courtyard. Temperatures in the area climbed above 40 degrees Celsius (104 Fahrenheit) on Tuesday.
Tunisian Red Crescent spokesperson Mounir Ksiksi said Tuesday that about 500 people from sub-Saharan Africa who had been trapped in the border zone were transferred Monday to other regions of Tunisia.
A spokesperson for the International Organization for Migration said 158 migrants were transferred to a shelter in the town of Tataouine and another 353 people transferred to public structures in Medenine. The IOM said Tunisian authorities have not provided information about next steps for the migrants.
Under pressure from humanitarian agencies, Tunisian President Kais Saied on Sunday ordered the Tunisian Red Crescent to bring aid to the migrants. Saied stoked racist incidents earlier this year by railing at Black Africans who transit through Tunisia toward Europe.
On Monday, Saied denied mistreatment of migrants by Tunisian authorities, and lashed out at migrant traffickers he said were seeking to “destabilize Tunisia.” He called for coordinated efforts to “to tackle the origins, sources and causes of the problem” in addition to security measures.
Tunisian Red Crescent head Abdellatif Chabou said he headed to the border region to oversee an operation to bring food and water to the migrants and allow them to contact their families. Three people needing medical aid were transferred to a local hospital, including a pregnant woman, Chabou told local broadcaster Radio Mosaique on Monday.
The president of the Tunisian Human Rights Observatory, Mustapha Abdelkebir, said the migrants had no access to basic sanitation and were trapped between armed forces on either side of the border, exposed to extreme heat without shelter.
The International Organization for Migration said it was working with Tunisian authorities to ensure humanitarian assistance, and called on Tunisia to respect “the dignity and rights of all migrants” and to counter “harmful and negative rhetoric, hate speech and hate crimes.”
The Tunisian Human Rights League called for a crisis center to address the tensions in Sfax.
Opposition politician Nejib Chebbi accused authorities of stoking prejudice and deporting the migrants “because they are Black. It is a disgrace, and this will remain a dark page in our history.”
Reports have also emerged of migrants pushed back to Tunisia’s border with Algeria, whose government routinely expels migrants south into the Sahara desert. Tunisia’s Defense Ministry would not comment Tuesday on the reports.

