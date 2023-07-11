You are here

  • Home
  • Crane at fire-ravaged Notre Dame in Paris hoists giant wood trusses to the cathedral’s roof

Crane at fire-ravaged Notre Dame in Paris hoists giant wood trusses to the cathedral’s roof

Crane at fire-ravaged Notre Dame in Paris hoists giant wood trusses to the cathedral’s roof
A timber truss is craned from a barge on the River Seine, to Notre-Dame de Paris Cathedral during its restoration following a massive fire 4-years-ago, in Paris on July 11, 2023. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/8dduz

Updated 8 sec ago
AP

Crane at fire-ravaged Notre Dame in Paris hoists giant wood trusses to the cathedral’s roof

Crane at fire-ravaged Notre Dame in Paris hoists giant wood trusses to the cathedral’s roof
  • With trusses weighing 7 to 7.5 tons, the delicate operation drew crowds along a bridge over the Seine River and on its banks x
  • With trusses weighing 7 to 7.5 tons, the delicate operation drew crowds along a bridge over the Seine River and on its banks “I think it’s a magical moment for a lot of Parisians this morning,” said Transport Minister Clement Beaune
Updated 8 sec ago
AP

PARIS: A crane hoisted massive oak trusses from a barge and onto Notre Dame Cathedral on Tuesday in a spectacular operation to rebuild the fire-ravaged monument and bring it back to life by December 2024.
With trusses weighing 7 to 7.5 tons, the delicate operation drew crowds along a bridge over the Seine River and on its banks.
“I think it’s a magical moment for a lot of Parisians this morning,” said Transport Minister Clement Beaune, noting that the Seine will be at the center of the Paris Olympic Games in 2024.
Gen. Jean-Louis Georgelin, appointed by French President Emmanuel Macron to oversee Notre Dame’s reconstruction, said that even the heavy traffic expected during the summer Games won’t stop work on the world-renowned cathedral.
“We will work for the cathedral during the Olympics in order to be ready in December 2024,” he said. “This is our goal.”
Notre Dame, which oversees old Paris from an island on the Seine, was consumed by flames in 2019, and it was decided to rebuild the monument using methods of yore.
Expert carpenters used Medieval methods to construct the trusses — measuring 14 to 16 meters (46 to 52 feet) wide and 12 to 13 meters (39 to 43 feet) high.
Guided by ropes, they were being placed on the roof around the area of the iconic spire, which crumbled in cinders during the fire, and the two arms of the transept, the wooden skeleton of Notre Dame. A statement said the silhouette of Notre Dame, now enmeshed in scaffolding, should emerge on the skyline as work advances.

Topics: Paris Notre-Dame cathedral fire

Related

Ancient tombs unearthed at Paris’ Notre-Dame cathedral
Art & Culture
Ancient tombs unearthed at Paris’ Notre-Dame cathedral
Fire-scarred Notre-Dame to broadcast Christmas concert
Art & Culture
Fire-scarred Notre-Dame to broadcast Christmas concert

Racist slur found on decade-old article published by UK foreign office website

Racist slur found on decade-old article published by UK foreign office website
Updated 9 sec ago
Arab News

Racist slur found on decade-old article published by UK foreign office website

Racist slur found on decade-old article published by UK foreign office website
  • The word, an offensive term for people of African origin, was discovered in the comments section underneath an article
Updated 9 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: A racist slur has been removed from the UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office website following a report by The Independent newspaper.

The word, an offensive term for people of African origin, was discovered in the comments section underneath an article published in 2012 by the-then British ambassador to Somalia.

Other comments that appeared on the 11-year-old article included descriptions of Somalis as “very cunning and greedy people” and Somalia as a country that needed “saving from itself.”

The FCDO removed the racist term from the website once The Independent pointed it out, and reiterated that all content was supposed to go through a moderation process.

A statement issued by a spokesperson for the FCDO said: “Our gov.uk moderation policy makes clear we do not tolerate offensive or inflammatory language. These comments on a blog from 2012 fall short of those standards and have now been removed.”

Last week, the British government said a review or investigation into documentation was not needed, and that it was “confident” the word did not appear in any other documents.

However, the Independent investigation revealed last week that the word had also been used in a 2012 report by British weather service the Met Office, paperwork from 2010 issued by the Department for Work and Pensions and in a comment in a 2015 blog post titled “Equality in the Civil Service: Talking about Race.”

The Met Office apologized “for any offence caused” by the language used in its report, while the DWP launched an inquiry into how the document remained in circulation for so long.

Despite a statement from Prime Minister Rishi Sunak denouncing the word as “inappropriate and offensive,” its prevalence has prompted politicians from several parties to call for a government-wide review of official documents.

“Swift action is needed from a Conservative government that has previously refused to accept structural racism even exists. Labour is serious about rooting out the structural racial inequality that scars our society and will introduce a landmark Race Equality Act to tackle it at source,” a Labour spokesperson told The Independent.

“These revelations are truly shocking, racist terms and racism in any form has absolutely no place in our society or our government,” Liberal Democrat MP Christine Jardine said.

Topics: UK FCDO UK foreign office racism

Related

Amnesty urges UK House of Lords to reject ‘racist, xenophobic’ immigration bill
World
Amnesty urges UK House of Lords to reject ‘racist, xenophobic’ immigration bill
UK’s home secretary defends herself against allegations of being racist
World
UK’s home secretary defends herself against allegations of being racist

The UK government is in a face-off with the House of Lords over its contentious migration bill

The UK government is in a face-off with the House of Lords over its contentious migration bill
Updated 11 July 2023
AP

The UK government is in a face-off with the House of Lords over its contentious migration bill

The UK government is in a face-off with the House of Lords over its contentious migration bill
  • House of Lords sent the bill back with 20 amendments removing some of its most severe measures
Updated 11 July 2023
AP

LONDON: The UK government watered down some parts of its controversial immigration legislation on Tuesday in a bid to get the bill through Parliament.
The Illegal Migration Bill, once passed, would require officials to detain and deport people who cross the English Channel to Britain in small boats
The Conservative government has pledged to “stop the boats” — a reference to the overcrowded dinghies and other small craft that cross from northern France carrying migrants who hope to live in the UK More than 45,000 people arrived in Britain by crossing the Channel in this way in 2022; several died in the attempt.
The bill has been approved by the House of Commons, where the governing Conservatives have a majority, but faced strong opposition in the unelected House of Lords, which has the power to amend but not block legislation.
The Lords sent the bill back to the House of Commons with 20 amendments removing some of its most severe measures.
The government made some concessions to opponents, taking out a clause that would have made deportation apply to people who arrived even before the bill became law. The government also reduced the time unaccompanied minors can be held in immigration detention from 28 to eight days.
But ministers want the Commons to undo most of the Lords’ changes before returning the bill to the upper house in a process known as “parliamentary ping-pong.”
Immigration Minister Robert Jenrick said the Lords should “think again” and respect the will of elected lawmakers.
“It’s vital that this bill reaches the statute book quickly, and in a form that will stop the boats,” he said.
The legislation bars asylum claims by anyone who reaches the UK by unauthorized means, compelling officials to detain and then deport refugees and migrants “to their home country or a safe third country,” such as Rwanda. Once deported, they would be banned from ever re-entering the UK
Britain’s government says the law will deter people from making perilous journeys across the Channel and break the business model of the criminal gangs behind the trips.
Critics say it would leave most refugees and victims of modern slavery with no way of seeking asylum in Britain and breaches the UK’s international human rights obligations.
Even if it is passed into law, the deportation plan faces serious obstacles. The UK and Rwanda signed a deal last year for asylum-seekers to be sent permanently from Britain to the East African country, but last month the Court of Appeal ruled it was illegal. The government is seeking to appeal to the UK Supreme Court.
The immigration spokesman for the opposition Labour Party, Stephen Kinnock, said the bill was “a tawdry and deeply counterproductive attempt to show the government is doing something, anything” about a system that is overburdened by a backlog of thousands of asylum-seekers waiting months or years to have their cases heard.
“This bill will only make a terrible situation worse,” he said.

Topics: UK government Illegal Migration Bill

Related

Cost of UK government’s Illegal Migration Bill could hit $7.5 billion in next two years
World
Cost of UK government’s Illegal Migration Bill could hit $7.5 billion in next two years
UK immigration minister orders removal of cartoon murals at children asylum seeker center
World
UK immigration minister orders removal of cartoon murals at children asylum seeker center

Half of Scots think SNP first minister Humza Yousaf ‘doing bad job’: YouGov poll

Half of Scots think SNP first minister Humza Yousaf ‘doing bad job’: YouGov poll
Updated 11 July 2023
Arab News

Half of Scots think SNP first minister Humza Yousaf ‘doing bad job’: YouGov poll

Half of Scots think SNP first minister Humza Yousaf ‘doing bad job’: YouGov poll
  • Yousaf the first Muslim leader of a major UK political party
  • YouGov surveyed 1,100 Scots between June 26 and 29
Updated 11 July 2023
Arab News

LONDON: Half of Scottish people quizzed in a new poll believed First Minister Humza Yousaf had done a bad job in his first 100 days in the position.

Glasgow-born Yousaf, who took his oath in English and Urdu when he was first elected to the Scottish Parliament in 2011, is the youngest Scottish National Party leader at 37 and the first Muslim leader of a major UK political party.

In a YouGov survey of 1,100 Scots, conducted between June 26 and 29, 50 percent said he had done a bad job while only 23 percent backed his record since becoming first minister in March.

That compared to less than 20 percent who felt he was doing a good job and 44 percent who thought he was not in an April poll when Yousaf had only been in the job a matter of weeks.

Yousaf has had to contend with an ongoing investigation into alleged financial misconduct within the SNP, which saw his predecessor Nicola Sturgeon and her husband questioned by police. He has also faced criticism over policy U-turns on the controversial deposit return recycling scheme and highly protected marine areas.

Just over a quarter (28 percent) had a favorable view of Yousaf, while 51 percent had an unfavourable view of the first minister.

Those polled were given six topics and asked to evaluate Yousaf’s performance, which included the cost-of-living crisis, the wider economy, the investigation into the SNP’s finances, healthcare in Scotland, climate change, and Scottish independence.

Scots rated him lowest on the cost-of-living crisis, with only 15 percent thinking he had done well as opposed to 60 percent who believed the opposite. He was best rated (22 percent in favor) over his handling of the party finances issue, with just under half (48 percent) stating the opposite opinion.

Alongside his rating for handling of the cost-of-living issue, Yousaf was worst rated on his healthcare policies (56 percent unfavorable) and over his stewardship of the Scottish economy where 55 percent of those questioned reckoned he was doing a bad job.

The poll also found backing for Scottish independence had fallen by 2 percent since the April polling, from 39 percent down to 37 percent, with 18 percent of those polled stating they thought Yousaf had handled the subject well, and 50 percent saying he had not.

Yousaf’s job rating compared better to British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, who only one in five (22 percent) Scots rated as doing a good job leading the UK, with 59 percent saying the Conservative leader was doing a bad job.

With a general election likely in the UK next year, polling data currently shows the SNP to be the most popular party in Scotland, but figures also revealed the gap had narrowed to other parties in recent months.

“In his first 100 days, Humza Yousaf defined the core missions of his administration – equality, opportunity, community – and introduced substantial measures to help achieve these aims,” a statement from Yousaf’s office said while outlining policies which proved his “record of delivery.”

The statement added: “Putting the needs of people is at the heart of everything we do as a government.”

However, opposition figures from both the Scottish Labour Party and Scottish Conservatives disagreed.

Labour deputy leader, Jackie Baillie, said: “(He has) somehow managed to fall short of the low expectations we had of him.

“He has been missing in action while Scots struggled with the worst cost of living crisis in decades and the NHS crisis he let spiral as health secretary, he failed as transport minister, justice secretary, health secretary – and now he is failing as first minister too, leaving his party and our country in chaos,” she added.

Craig Hoy of the Conservatives said the “only surprise” from the YouGov poll was that it was just 50 percent of Scots who thought Yousaf was doing a “terrible job,” criticizing the first minister of focusing too much on independence.

“The first minister has watched several of his flagship policies fall to pieces and his party descend into open warfare, and there’s still a huge shadow over their conduct and murky finances.

“Meanwhile, while Humza pushes his independence obsession, the health service is at breaking point, the ferries fiasco continues, public services have been slashed, and a further £1 billion black hole in the budget has been announced.

“Anyone who doesn’t find that disastrous must have been on the Moon for the past 100 days.”

Topics: UK Scotland First Minister Humza Yousaf Humza Yousaf YouGov

Related

Special British Muslims welcome Humza Yousaf’s election as Scotland’s first minister
World
British Muslims welcome Humza Yousaf’s election as Scotland’s first minister
Leader of the Scottish National Party (SNP), Humza Yousaf (L), is sworn in as Scotland's First Minister at the Court of Session.
World
Humza Yousaf sworn in as Scotland’s leader as bid for unity falters

MWL chief starts official visit to India

Muslim World League Secretary-General Mohammed bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa meets with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday.
Muslim World League Secretary-General Mohammed bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa meets with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday.
Updated 11 July 2023

MWL chief starts official visit to India

Muslim World League Secretary-General Mohammed bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa meets with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday.
  • Secretary-General Mohammed bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa addresses conference on 5-day trip
  • He is expected to meet President Droupadi Murmu, PM Narendra Modi
Updated 11 July 2023
Sanjay Kumar

NEW DELHI: The Muslim World League chief has started his official visit to India as he addressed on Tuesday a conference with the country’s national security adviser in New Delhi.
An MWL delegation headed by Secretary-General Mohammed bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa arrived in New Delhi on Monday for a five-day visit, during which he is expected to meet President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Minority Affairs Minister Smriti Irani.
During the trip, Al-Issa will also meet religious leaders of different faiths, and on Friday is scheduled to lead congregation prayers and deliver a sermon at the historical Jama Masjid in New Delhi, one of the largest mosques in India.
“We know that Indian Muslims have contributed a lot to humanity. We know that they have a common objective of existing peacefully,” Al-Issa told the audience at the India Islamic Center in New Delhi as he spoke about the MWL’s mission to promote peace, coexistence and tolerance.
“I appreciate the history of diversity that is there in India, and believe in the necessity of establishing communication and outreach with this diverse culture in India,” he said.
“Through our partnership here, it would be a message to the whole world that we are working for inspiration and peace.
“This is an alliance of civilization, an alliance which would be tangible and not limited to speeches and conferences.”
National Security Adviser Ajit Doval welcomed the Saudi scholar and lauded his “incessant efforts toward interfaith harmony,” which have contributed to a “better understanding of Islam and its contribution to humanity.”

Topics: Muslim World League (MWL) Secretary-General Mohammed bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa New delhi Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Related

Al-Issa emphasised the importance of strengthening the alliance, explaining that every civilization has its own identity. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia
MWL launches initiative to ‘build bridges of understanding’ between East and West
MWL offers help to buy building to host new Florence Islamic Center
World
MWL offers help to buy building to host new Florence Islamic Center

Zelensky says NATO’s ‘absurd’ plans for Ukraine fall short

Zelensky says NATO’s ‘absurd’ plans for Ukraine fall short
Updated 11 July 2023
AP

Zelensky says NATO’s ‘absurd’ plans for Ukraine fall short

Zelensky says NATO’s ‘absurd’ plans for Ukraine fall short
  • Officials have drafted a proposal, which has not been publicly released
  • Zelensky is expected to meet with Biden and other NATO leaders on Wednesday
Updated 11 July 2023
AP

VILNIUS, Lithuania: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Tuesday blasted as “absurd” the absence of a timetable for his country’s membership in NATO, injecting harsh criticism into a gathering of the alliance’s leaders that was intended to showcase solidarity in the face of Russian aggression.
The broadside from Zelensky could renew tensions at the summit shortly after it saw a burst of goodwill after Turkiye agreed to advance Sweden’s bid to join NATO. Allies hope to resolve the seesawing negotiations and leave Vilnius with a clear path forward for the alliance and its support for Ukraine.
Officials have drafted a proposal, which has not been publicly released, on Ukraine’s potential membership. US President Joe Biden expressed support during a meeting with NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg, but Zelensky wrote on Twitter that he was not satisfied.
“We value our allies,” he said but added that “Ukraine also deserves respect.”
“It’s unprecedented and absurd when time frame is not set neither for the invitation nor for Ukraine’s membership,” Zelensky said. He finished with, “Uncertainty is weakness. And I will openly discuss this at the summit.”
Zelensky is expected to meet with Biden and other NATO leaders on Wednesday.
There have been sharp divisions within the alliance over Ukraine’s desire to join NATO, which was promised back in 2008 even though few steps were taken toward that goal.
Stoltenberg wrote in Foreign Affairs on Monday that the alliance would “upgrade our political ties” by forming a NATO-Ukraine Council, which would be “a platform for decisions and crisis consultation.”
In addition, he said Tuesday that NATO would forgo requiring “membership action plan” for Ukraine, removing another hurdle.
But that did not seem to alleviate Zelensky’s concerns. In addition, the Baltic states — including Lithuania, which is hosting the summit — have pushed for a strong show of support and a clear pathway toward membership for Ukraine.
However, the United States and Germany were urging caution. Biden said last week that Ukraine wasn’t ready to join. Members of NATO, he told CNN, need to “meet all the qualifications, from democratization to a whole range of other issues,” a nod toward longstanding concerns about governance and corruption in Kyiv.
In addition, some fear that bringing Ukraine into NATO would serve more as a provocation to Russia than as a deterrence against aggression.
Jake Sullivan, Biden’s national security adviser, said allies were debating the “precise nature” of Ukraine’s pathway to membership. However, he promised that the summit would demonstrate how Russian President Vladimir Putin’s hopes for fractures within NATO will be unfulfilled.
“He has been disappointed at every turn,” Sullivan said. “Vilnius will very much disappoint him.”
The dispute over Ukraine stands in contrast to a hard-fought agreement to advance Sweden’s membership. The deal was reached after days of intensive meetings, and it’s poised to expand the alliance’s strength in Northern Europe.
“Rumors of the death of NATO’s unity were greatly exaggerated,” Sullivan told reporters triumphantly on Tuesday.
According to a joint statement issued when the deal was announced, Erdogan will ask Turkiye’s parliament to approve Sweden joining NATO. Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, another holdout, is expected to take a similar step. Hungary’s foreign minister said Tuesday that his country’s ratification of Sweden’s NATO membership was now just a “technical matter.” Erdogan has not yet commented publicly.
The outcome is a victory as well for Biden, as well, who has touted NATO’s expansion as an example of how Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has backfired on Moscow. Finland has already become the 31st member of the alliance, and Sweden is on deck to become the 32nd. Both Nordic countries were historically nonaligned until the war increased fears of Russian aggression.
Because of the deal on Sweden’s membership, “this summit is already historic before it has started,” Stoltenberg said.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters that NATO’s expansion is “one of the reasons that led to the current situation.”
“It looks like the Europeans don’t understand their mistake,” Peskov said. He warned against putting Ukraine on a fast track for NATO membership.
“Potentially it’s very dangerous for the European security, it carries very big risks,” Peskov said.
Biden and Erdogan were scheduled to meet Tuesday evening, and it was unclear how some of the Turkish president’s other demands will be resolved. He has been seeking advanced American fighter jets and a path toward membership in the European Union. The White House has expressed support for both, but publicly insisted that the issues were not related to Sweden’s membership in NATO.
“I stand ready to work with President Erdogan and Turkiye on enhancing defense and deterrence in the Euro-Atlantic area,” Biden said in a statement late Monday.
The phrasing was a nod to Biden’s commitment to help Turkiye acquire new F-16 fighter jets, according to an administration official who was not authorized to comment publicly.
The Biden administration has backed Turkiye’s desire to buy 40 new F-16s as well as modernization kits from the US It’s a move some in Congress, most notably Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chairman Bob Menendez, D-N.J, have opposed over Turkiye blocking NATO membership for Sweden, its human rights record and other concerns.
In Washington, Menendez said he was “continuing to have my reservations” on providing the fighter aircraft to Turkiye. If the Biden administration could show that Turkiye wouldn’t use the F-16s belligerently against other NATO members, particularly its neighbor Greece, and meet other conditions, “then there may be a way forward,” Menendez told reporters.
Biden is on a five-day trip to Europe, with the NATO summit as its centerpiece.
The president spent Monday in the United Kingdom, meeting at Windsor Castle with King Charles III and in London with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.
He met Tuesday with Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda, emphasizing his commitment to transatlantic cooperation, before he joined the NATO gathering.
“Nothing happens here that doesn’t affect us,” Biden told Nauseda. The White House said Nauseda presented Biden with the Order of Vytautas the Great, the highest award a Lithuanian president can bestow. Biden is the first US president to receive it.
After the summit ends on Wednesday, Biden will travel to Helsinki. On Thursday, he’ll celebrate Finland’s recent entry into NATO and meet with Nordic leaders.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Ukraine NATO Volodymyr Zelensky

Related

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg greets Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at a NATO summit in Vilnius, Lithuania.
Middle-East
What concessions Ankara may have secured as Sweden gets green light for NATO membership
NATO wrestles with Ukraine bid at summit on Russia’s doorstep
World
NATO wrestles with Ukraine bid at summit on Russia’s doorstep

Latest updates

Crane at fire-ravaged Notre Dame in Paris hoists giant wood trusses to the cathedral’s roof
Crane at fire-ravaged Notre Dame in Paris hoists giant wood trusses to the cathedral’s roof
Beirut judge sentences journalist Dima Sadek to year behind bars following Free Patriotic Movement lawsuit
Beirut judge sentences journalist Dima Sadek to year behind bars following Free Patriotic Movement lawsuit
Viral disease killing felines on ‘cat island’ Cyprus
Viral disease killing felines on ‘cat island’ Cyprus
Lebanon shocked by video of nursery employee hitting children
Lebanese authorities sealed off the nursery after the abuse video surfaced. (Photo/Twitter)
King Abdulaziz Port welcomes its first LNG-powered cargo vessel  
King Abdulaziz Port welcomes its first LNG-powered cargo vessel  

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.