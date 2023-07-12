Arab League official meets Syria’s representative to the organization

You are here

Arab League Assistant Sec.-Gen. for International Political Affairs Khaled Manzlawiy meets Syria's permanent representative Hossam Eddin Alabama
RIYADH: The Assistant Secretary-General for International Political Affairs at the Arab League, Dr. Khaled Manzlawiy, met with Syria’s permanent representative to the Arab League, Hossam Eddin Ala, at the headquarters of the League’s General Secretariat in Cairo. 
During the meeting, Manzlawiy congratulated the Syrian delegate on the occasion of assuming his duties in the Arab League, stressing the importance of working to achieve the organization’s goals to enhance the process of joint Arab action, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Tuesday.

Topics: Arab League Syria Khaled Manzlawiy

Ethnically targeted violence worsens in Sudan’s Darfur -rights monitors

Ethnically targeted violence worsens in Sudan’s Darfur -rights monitors
  In El Geneina, witnesses have reported waves of attacks by Arab militias and the RSF against the non-Arab Masalit people, the largest community in the city, that have sent tens of thousands of people fleeing across the nearby border with Chad
AL-FASHIR: Gunmen killed at least 40 civilians in a single day in Sudan’s Darfur region as ethnically motivated bloodshed has escalated in step with war between rival military factions, Human Rights Watch (HRW) reported on Tuesday.
In the West Darfur city of El Geneina, several prominent figures have been killed in recent days and volunteers are struggling to bury corpses littering the streets, the Darfur Bar Association, which monitors the conflict, said in a statement.
Violence and displacement in Darfur has resurged sharply as the regular army and paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) continue to battle in the capital Khartoum and other areas of Sudan in a power struggle that exploded in mid-April.
The conflict has uprooted over 2.9 million people and sent almost 700,000 fleeing into neighboring countries. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said last week that Sudan, Africa’s third largest country by land area, was on the brink of full-scale civil war that could destabilize the wider region.
In El Geneina, witnesses have reported waves of attacks by Arab militias and the RSF against the non-Arab Masalit people, the largest community in the city, that have sent tens of thousands of people fleeing across the nearby border with Chad.
In a new report, Human Rights Watch said it had documented the killings of at least 40 civilians, including the execution of at least 28 Masalits, in the West Darfur town of Misterei, 45 km (28 miles) from El Geneina.
RSF forces and allied Arab militias surrounded Misterei early on May 28, entered homes and schools and shot civilians at close range before pillaging and burning most of the town, the HRW report said.
Local officials later said 97 people had died including members of a self-defense force, and HRW called on the International Criminal Court to investigate the violence.
“The accounts of those who survived recent attacks in West Darfur echo the horror, devastation, and despair of Darfur 20 years ago,” said Jean-Baptiste Gallopin, HRW senior crisis and conflict researcher.
Human Rights Watch said it had shared its findings with the RSF and received no response. The RSF — many of whose fighters came from the Arab Janjaweed militia blamed for ethnic atrocities in Darfur’s conflict two decades ago — has previously denied responsibility for killings in the region and has said any members found to be involved in abuses will be held to account.
The United Nations estimates that over 300,000 people have been displaced within West Darfur alone since the armed conflict started on April 15. About 217,000 have fled to Chad, 98 percent of them from the Masalit community, HRW says.
The army and the RSF seized full power in a coup in 2021 before falling out amid disputes over an internationally-backed plan for a transition to civilian democratic government.
International efforts to broker an end to the fighting have shown little sign of progress.

 

Topics: West Darfur

Rights group urges probe into Darfur atrocities by Sudanese paramilitary forces battling the army

Rights group urges probe into Darfur atrocities by Sudanese paramilitary forces battling the army
  The Darfur conflict began when African tribes that had long complained of discrimination rebelled against the Khartoum government, which responded with a military campaign that the ICC later said amounted to genocide
CAIRO: A prominent rights group on Tuesday called for the International Criminal Court to investigate atrocities in Sudan’s volatile Darfur region, including what it says were “summary executions” of 28 non-Arab tribesmen by a Sudanese paramilitary force and allied Arab militias in May.
Human Rights Watch said several thousand members of the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces and their allies rampaged through the Darfur town of Misterei, home to the non-Arab Massalit tribe, on May 28.
The assailants killed the tribesmen and also left dozens of civilians dead or wounded, the New York-based watchdog said. The attack came as the paramilitary and Sudan’s army have been engaged in monthslong fighting that the United Nations says has brought Sudan to the brink of a full-scale civil war.
“The mass killings of civilians and total destruction of the town of Misterei demonstrates the need for a stronger international response to the widening conflict,” said Jean Baptiste Gallopin, senior crisis and conflict researcher at Human Rights Watch.
Human Rights Watch said the paramilitary force would not immediately comment on the group’s findings. HRW urged the ICC to investigate the attack on Misterei and others elsewhere in Darfur as part of its investigation into the region’s genocidal war in the early 2000s.
The Darfur conflict began when African tribes that had long complained of discrimination rebelled against the Khartoum government, which responded with a military campaign that the ICC later said amounted to genocide. State-backed Arab militias known as the Janjaweed were accused of widespread killings, rapes and other atrocities. The Janjaweed later evolved into the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces.
The fighting between the paramilitary and Sudan’s army erupted in mid-April, at first centered in the capital, Khartoum. Later, the clashes spread across Sudan, including in Darfur, which saw some of the fiercest battles.
According to Human Rights Watch, the paramilitary and allied Arab militias on motorcycles, pick-up trucks and horses surrounded Misterei and clashed with Massalit fighters. The assailants, armed with assault rifles, rocket-propelled grenades and vehicle-mounted machine guns, killed men in their homes, on the streets or in hiding.
HRW said they also looted property, stole livestock and valuables before burning the town to the ground. Thousands of residents, including women and children, fled as assailants fired on them, killing many more, the group said.
It quoted an unidentified 76-year-old man as saying the attackers fired on the fleeing people. “I saw three people running, being shot at, and falling to the ground near a grocery store,” he said.
The group said the attackers also went after those who were hiding in schools and a local mosque.
The rights groups said it documented the killing of at least 40 civilians. Local officials said 97 people were killed in the May 28 attack. At least 59 were buried in mass graves, HRW said.
Along with Misterei, six other West Darfur towns and villages were also burned down over a period of several weeks, according to satellite imagery and fire detection data analyzes. Geneina, the local capital in West Darfur, also suffered widespread and apparently deliberate fire damage, HRW said.
Also Tuesday, the UN food agency said residents were still fleeing the violence in Darfur and crossing into Chad, including more than 20,000 refugees who crossed into the Chadian border town of Adre in the last week alone.
That brought the number of people who fled the fighting to Chad to more than 230,000 refugees and 38,000 returnees since since mid-April, the World Food Program said in a statement. In total, the conflict displaced about 3 million people, including over 700,000 who crossed into Sudan’s neighboring countries, according to the UN figures.
The agency said many of the arrivals to Chad were seriously wounded amid reports that fleeing civilians are being deliberately targeted “with an increasing ethnic dimension to the violence.”
“People are running across the border, wounded, scared, with only their children in their hands and the clothes on their backs. They need safety, security, and humanitarian assistance,” said Pierre Honnorat, WFP’s country director in Chad.
Many of the arrivals have lost family members, and “we don’t even dare ask them, ‘Where are the men?’ The answer from the mothers is often that they were killed,” Honnorat said later during an online briefing.
Speaking from the Zabout refugee camp in the Chadian border town of Goz Beida, Honnorat said financial support is urgently required to meet the growing needs of the refugees including dangerously malnourished children. At least one in 10 displaced youngsters from Sudan is malnourished, according to the WFP.
“Every week children are dying at the nutrition centers, this is a reality,” Mr. Honnorat said, adding that the UN food agency needs at least $13 million every month to help those on the Chad-Sudan borders.

 

Topics: Sudan Darfur

Israeli kidnapped in Ethiopia: ministry

Israeli kidnapped in Ethiopia: ministry
  The restive Amhara region has been the scene of unrest since a controversial move by Ethiopia's federal government earlier this year to dismantle regional forces and integrate them into the national army or regional police
JERUSALEM: An Israeli citizen has been kidnapped in the Gondar region of northern Ethiopia, a foreign ministry statement said on Tuesday.
It said a report had been received on Monday that an Israeli had been abducted, without going into further detail.
“The Department for Israelis Abroad is in contact with his family members in Israel and is working with Interpol on the matter,” the statement said.
“The Israeli consul in Ethiopia is in contact with local security officials in order to obtain the safe release of the Israeli citizen without delay,” it added.
The restive Amhara region has been the scene of unrest since a controversial move by Ethiopia’s federal government earlier this year to dismantle regional forces and integrate them into the national army or regional police.

 

Topics: Israel Ethiopia

Syria’s White Helmets say volunteer killed by missile

Syria’s White Helmets say volunteer killed by missile
  • It said Abdul Basset Ahmed Abdel-Khalek “fell victim to a missile deliberately aimed at the rescue team’s car in southeast Atarib,” west of Aleppo
  • The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said the volunteer was killed by a “guided missile fired by regime forces”
ATAREB, Syria: A member of Syria’s volunteer White Helmets was killed in northern Syria on Tuesday by a missile fired by government forces that targeted his vehicle, rescuers and a monitor said.
The first responder was killed “while conducting inspections in areas that had been targeted by artillery shelling from regime forces,” the group posted on Twitter.
It said Abdul Basset Ahmed Abdel-Khalek “fell victim to a missile deliberately aimed at the rescue team’s car in southeast Atarib,” west of Aleppo.
The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, which relies on a wide network of sources on the ground in Syria, said the volunteer was killed by a “guided missile fired by regime forces.”
More than four million people live in rebel-controlled areas of north and northwest Syria, an area hard hit by a huge earthquake in February that had its epicenter in southern Turkiye.
The Observatory said that since the beginning of the year, 243 people including 16 civilians have been killed in the region despite a cease-fire negotiated by Russia and Turkiye after a regime offensive in March 2020.
Syria’s war broke out in 2011 with the brutal repression of anti-government protests.
It later evolved into a complex conflict involving jihadists and foreign powers, and has killed more than half a million people and displaced millions.
Drawing on experience acquired during Syria’s war, the White Helmets rescuers were also able to help victims of the February earthquake which claimed tens of thousands of lives in Turkiye and Syria.

Israel evicts east Jerusalem Palestinian family after legal fight

Israel evicts east Jerusalem Palestinian family after legal fight
  • Since 1978, the Sub Laban family had fought in the Israeli courts against their eviction from their home in the Muslim Quarter of the walled Old City
  • Ajith Sunghay: ‘Concerted efforts to evict Palestinians from their homes in occupied east Jerusalem may amount to forcible transfer’
JERUSALEM: Police evicted a Palestinian family from their home in Israeli-annexed east Jerusalem Tuesday to make way for Jewish settlers after a long legal battle, officials and an AFP correspondent said.
Since 1978, the Sub Laban family had fought in the Israeli courts against their eviction from their home in the Muslim Quarter of the walled Old City.
But early on Tuesday, police arrived to remove the family from their home following a court order.
“They do not have the right to expel me from my house,” Nora Sub Laban, 68, told AFP.
“They are thieves and they steal everything from us, they stole the house, the lands, the youth.”
Israeli and Palestinian activists jostled with police in the aftermath of the eviction.
One held a placard that read “A family was evicted today” as Jewish settlers looked on, video footage filmed by AFP showed.
In May, the Sub Laban family had been served with an eviction notice and told to vacate the building by June 11.
The “family was forcibly evicted from their home by Israeli police,” Ajith Sunghay, head of the UN Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights for Palestinians, said in a statement.
He said 12 Israeli activists protesting against the eviction, seven women and five men, were arrested.
“Concerted efforts to evict Palestinians from their homes in occupied east Jerusalem may amount to forcible transfer,” Sunghay said.
“Forcible transfer is a grave breach of the Geneva Conventions and a war crime.”
The European Union expressed “regret” over the decision.
It urged the “Israeli government to respect international law and let these families live where they have been living for decades.”
Hazem Qasem, a spokesperson for Hamas, the Islamist group which controls the coastal Gaza Strip enclave, described the eviction as a “crime” and part of the “Zionist war on the Arab identity of Jerusalem.”

The Jewish settlers are part of an organization called Atara Leyoshna.
The Israeli plaintiffs claimed that Jews lived in the building before the division of the holy city into Israeli and Jordanian sectors following the proclamation of the Jewish state in 1948.
They invoke an Israeli law from the 1970s that allows Jews to reclaim property owned by Jews before 1948, even if they are not related.
According to anti-settlement watchdog Ir Amim, some 150 Palestinian families in Jerusalem’s Old City and nearby neighborhoods are currently threatened with eviction because of “discriminatory laws and state collusion with settler organizations.”
The group says such evictions are part of “a strategy to cement Israeli hegemony of the Old City basin, the most religiously and politically sensitive part of Jerusalem and a core issue of the conflict.”
Israel captured Jerusalem’s Old City in the 1967 Six-Day War, before annexing it in a move regarded as illegal by the UN.

Topics: Ajith Sunghay Jerusalem Atara Leyoshna Nora Sub Laban

Related

Palestinian couple brace for East Jerusalem eviction
Middle-East
Palestinian couple brace for East Jerusalem eviction
In Jerusalem’s Old City, Palestinians recall 1967 uprooting
Middle-East
In Jerusalem’s Old City, Palestinians recall 1967 uprooting

