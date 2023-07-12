German court convicts Syrian Daesh member of war crimes for torturing captives

Japan PM Kishida’s Middle East tour: What to expect

JAPAN: Japan’s Prime Minister Kishida Fumio is making his first tour to the Middle East this week since the late Abe Shinzo’s visit in 2020.

On July 16, Kishida will arrive in Jeddah. He will then travel to the UAE and finally to Qatar on July 19. The trip is set to improve Japan’s ties with GCC countries and cooperation in various fields, most specifically stable oil supplies.

The oil supply of the three countries to Japan represents more than 80 percent of its total crude oil imports, with Saudi Arabia representing 40.68 percent of Japan’s total oil imports since the beginning of the year.

Amid Russia’s war against Ukraine, which has resulted in uncertainties regarding energy supplies, Kishida intends to urge the Arab countries to stabilize the oil market through increased production.

With COP28 soon taking place in the UAE, Kishida will also discuss cooperation with the Middle East nations to cut greenhouse gas emissions through electricity generation utilizing hydrogen and ammonia, methods that Japan is promoting.

In 2020, Abe went on a Middle East tour, in which he visited Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Oman. During his time in the Kingdom, he met Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in AlUla, where they discussed regional developments.

At the time, tensions with neighboring Iran were on the rise. However, Kishida is now visiting at a time when diplomatic ties have been restored following an agreement brokered by China.

Abe had also promised that Japan would fully support Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s reform efforts through the Saudi-Japan Vision 2030, a cooperation framework that has existed since 2016.

The late prime minister visited AlUla during his visit and helped cast a spotlight on the ancient Nabataean site, which opened its doors to the public later that year.

Kishida had planned to visit the three countries last year, but his tour was canceled after he contracted COVID-19.

Before his Middle East tour, Kishida embarked on a trip to Lithuania and attended a NATO summit on July 12. He asked for NATO’s increased commitment to the Indo-Pacific region to counter China’s military activities.

The Japanese prime minister held talks with NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg and discussed a new Japan-NATO document on space cooperation.

Kishida also met South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol on the sidelines of the NATO summit, outlining Japan’s plans to release treated water from the Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant into the ocean.

In Lithuania, Kishida also held talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to pledge Tokyo’s continued assistance to Kyiv in its fight against Russia’s invasion.

In Belgium on July 13, Kishida met European Council President Charles Michel and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen to discuss security and economic cooperation.