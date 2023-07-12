NEOM offers 1,500 job opportunities in Partners Employment Forum

RIYADH: In a bid to empower local communities, NEOM is offering over 1,500 job opportunities to qualified children from the region in more than 20 national and international companies participating in the second edition of its Partners Employment Forum.

Taking place at the University of Tabuk, the two-day forum that began on Wednesday aims to attract top talents in order to involve them in achieving sustainable growth within the Kingdom’s $500 billion giga-project and beyond.

The forum aligns with the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030’s Human Capability Development Program, which was created “to develop citizens’ capabilities, prepare them for the future, and support them to seize opportunities.”

The event will provide job seekers with a chance to look at openings across various industries, interact with companies, and submit applications.

Additionally, locals will benefit from consultation services that offer guidance on resume writing and interview performance.

NEOM has launched a number of social initiatives with a focus on the three pillars of education, engagement and enablement that have helped create hundreds of jobs, scholarships, training programs, and direct investments in a wide range of businesses.

This forum comes after the successful completion of the first edition in May 2022.

Attended by 15 local and international companies, the first edition hosted over 3,500 students, graduates and job seekers, during which 1,344 submissions were made.

A total of 1,067 job interviews were conducted at the event last year, which resulted in the employment of more than 500 aspirants.

In March, NEOM claimed the top position in Forbes’ list of top 10 economies of the future companies in Saudi Arabia.

NEOM was part of 40 firms that were divided into four categories by Forbes to highlight the Kingdom’s most progressive firms.

Prepared in partnership with Saudi Arabia’s Research, Development, and Innovation Authority, the report included the 10 most innovative companies in Saudi Arabia, with NEOM claiming the third position in this category.

The report noted that the city relies heavily on 5G hyperconnectivity, artificial intelligence and robotics as well as purpose-built data centers, big data analytics and augmented virtual reality guided vehicles within its megaprojects: Trojena, Oxagon and The Line.

It added that Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has invested $1 billion in AI, including a metaverse platform in 2022, through NEOM Tech & Digital Co.