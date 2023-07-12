You are here

Sakani distributes 6,000 plots of land to Saudi families in H1 

Sakani distributes 6,000 plots of land to Saudi families in H1 
Some 911 plots of land were handed out in Riyadh (Shutterstock)
Updated 20 sec ago
Arab News

Sakani distributes 6,000 plots of land to Saudi families in H1 

Sakani distributes 6,000 plots of land to Saudi families in H1 
Updated 20 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has offered 6,000 plots of land to the beneficiaries of the Sakani housing program in the first half of the year amid efforts of the Kingdom to make housing affordable. 

In an announcement, the platform said the initiative is a follow-up to the launch of eight free housing plans in 11 regions by the Ministry of Housing.

“It is part of the joint efforts to improve affordability in housing to achieve the goals of the Iskan Program, one of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 programs,” said the statement. 

According to Sakani, Makkah received 3,982 free plots of land, with 54 in Rabigh governorate, while Riyadh bagged 911. 

The initiative also made 224 lands available in the Eastern province and 61 plots in the Al-Hinakiyah governorate of Madinah. 

Qassim, Tarif and Hubuna obtained 169, 161 and 100 plots, respectively. 

The ministry also provided 182 plots in Dumat Al-Jandal province in Al-Jawf, 128 in Hail and 40 in Jazan and Al-Baha. 

The announcement further said the program would continue offering more land parcels in the coming period through its website. These could be reserved electronically after selecting the appropriate land and fulfilling the contractual obligations. 

In March, 10,606 Saudi families benefited from the program, of which 9,089 families were allotted their first homes. 

This brought the total number to receive support to more than 21,000 in the first three months of the year.

The fund also deposited over SR2.7 billion into the accounts of Sakani beneficiaries during the same period.

Founded in 2017 by the Saudi Ministry of Housing and the Real Estate Development Fund, the Sakani program aims to increase the proportion of Saudi households that own a house to 70 percent by 2030. 

This includes through creating new housing stock, assigning plots and homes to citizens, and providing financing for their purchases. 

The housing industry in the Kingdom has been witnessing brighter prospects in recent times, with increasing activity in property buying and sectoral investments. 

In May, the housing market got a fresh stream of liquidity, with Saudi Real Estate Refinance Co. announcing SR3.5 billion in sukuk issuances.  

Topics: Sakani Saudi Ministry of Housing

Saudi environment ministry inks deals with Agricultural Development Fund to boost rural farming 

Saudi environment ministry inks deals with Agricultural Development Fund to boost rural farming 
Updated 12 July 2023
ARAB NEWS 

Saudi environment ministry inks deals with Agricultural Development Fund to boost rural farming 

Saudi environment ministry inks deals with Agricultural Development Fund to boost rural farming 
Updated 12 July 2023
ARAB NEWS 

RIYADH: Rural farming in Saudi Arabia is expected to see increased investments and loans, with the Ministry of Environment, Water, and Agriculture signing two agreements with the Agricultural Development Fund. 

According to the Saudi Press Agency, the deal is expected to increase the production efficiency of the agricultural industry in the Kingdom and extend the fund’s involvement in various activities of the ministry. 

The deal will also encourage entrepreneurs to exploit investment opportunities in the sector and provide support and finance for farms. 

“The Agricultural Development Fund plays a significant role in supporting the agriculture sector in the Kingdom through financial initiatives and other programs that aim to strengthen food security and sustainability,” said Habib Al-Shammari, the fund’s official spokesperson. 

Ensuring food security for the Kingdom is one of the key goals outlined in Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030, and initiatives like these are further expected to encourage growth. 

The ministry and ADF will also work together to increase the utility of modern agricultural methods and address the problems and difficulties faced in the farming sector. 

“The fund offered over SR6.5 billion ($1.73 billion) in financial support in 2022, SR1.5 billion in the first quarter of 2023, and SR2 billion in the second quarter of this year,” said Al-Shammari. 

In June 2023, Saudi Arabia announced the launch of the Smarter Climate Farmers Challenge in partnership with UpLink, the open innovation platform of the World Economic Forum, to identify and support innovators of climate-smart agriculture solutions. 

The announcement was made by Saudi Minister of Economy and Planning Faisal Alibrahim during the World Economic Forum’s 14th Annual Meeting of the New Champions in Tianjin, China. 

During his speech, the minister said that immediate action is required to address food security challenges, especially in the desert environment in Saudi Arabia. 

Earlier this month, the ADF approved SR1.5 billion to farmers in Saudi Arabia for small farmers involved in greenhouse vegetable production, poultry breeding, and fish and shrimp farming. 

Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources Bandar Alkhorayef also indicated that the Kingdom is eyeing to attract investments worth $20 billion in the food sector by 2035. 

These investments will be made specifically in major areas of the food industry, including poultry, dairy, bakery, sweets and beverages. 

According to Alkhorayef, these investments are also in line with the country’s aim to double agricultural exports from $3.7 billion in 2022 to $10.9 billion in 2035, as per the objectives of the National Industry Strategy. 

Topics: Ministry of Environment water Ministry of Environment Water and Agriculture (MEWA) farming

Saudi aviation sector records 11% growth in flight numbers in Q2

Saudi aviation sector records 11% growth in flight numbers in Q2
Updated 12 July 2023
Arab News

Saudi aviation sector records 11% growth in flight numbers in Q2

Saudi aviation sector records 11% growth in flight numbers in Q2
Updated 12 July 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: With the introduction of several new routes, Saudi Arabia’s aviation sector witnessed an 11 percent growth in the number of flights in the second quarter of 2023 compared to the same period last year, according to a report by Cluster 2, a Riyadh-based firm that manages and operates 22 airports around the Kingdom.  

The report indicated that flights in the second quarter of the year increased from 30,898 to 34,326 on an annual basis with passengers rising from 3.16 million to 3.7 million, a 17 percent year-on-year growth.  

The report stated that the average daily flights for the second quarter were 377, with an average daily passenger count of 40,759.  

This is also marks an increase from the figures of 2022 which recorded 340 daily flights with 34,789 passengers, a 7 and 13 percent growth, respectively.  

New routes have been established in the second quarter of the year, with operations being started on Jazan-Cairo, Al Jowf-Tbilisi, Jazan-Dubai and Al Qassim-Istanbul routes as well as Al Qassim-Trabzon and Al Qassim-Tbilisi sectors.   

According to the latest report released by the General Authority of Civil Aviation in May, the number of passengers jumped to 35.8 million in the first four months of 2023, up from 25.3 million during the same period last year.  

The Kingdom’s airports also witnessed a marked increase in air traffic during 2023 compared to pre-pandemic levels, growing at a rate of 6.2 percent compared to the same period in 2019.  

On the domestic front, the number of passengers increased by 6.7 percent in the first four months of 2023, reaching 16.3 million, up from 15.3 million during the same period last year, the GACA report stated.  

The number of passengers on international flights showed a remarkable jump, surging by 95.5 percent to 19.5 million, up from 10 million passengers in the same period last year.  

Established in 2013, Cluster 2 is a subsidiary of Matarat Holding which manages 27 airports around the Kingdom.  

Matarat aims to develop the Kingdom’s aviation sector and improve the performance of its airports through its subsidiaries.  

Riyadh Airports Co., Jeddah Airports Co. and Dammam Airports Co. are also under Matarat’s umbrella. 

Topics: Saudi aviation General Authority for Civil Aviation (GACA) aviation

Closing bell: TASI rises to 11,727 points as trading turnover hits $2.1bn

Closing bell: TASI rises to 11,727 points as trading turnover hits $2.1bn
Updated 12 July 2023
Arab News

Closing bell: TASI rises to 11,727 points as trading turnover hits $2.1bn

Closing bell: TASI rises to 11,727 points as trading turnover hits $2.1bn
Updated 12 July 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index rose on Wednesday, gaining 62.69 points, or 0.54 percent, to close at 11,727.19. 

The total trading turnover of the benchmark index was SR7.8 billion ($2.1 billion) as 93 of the 228 listed stocks advanced, while 118 retreated.    

However, the Kingdom’s parallel market Nomu shed 376.32 points, or 1.62 percent, to close at 22,890.95. 

On the other hand, MSCI Tadawul Index gained 11.26 points, or 0.75 percent, to reach 1,542.87. 

The best-performing stock of the day was Anaam International Holding Group whose share price surged 9.40 percent to SR1.28.   

Other top performers included Elm Co. and United Electronics Co., as their share prices soared by 8.66 percent and 6.16 percent, respectively.    

The worst performer was Wataniya Insurance Co. whose share price dropped by 3.23 percent to SR19.2.    

In Nomu, Canadian Medical Center Co. was the top gainer with its share price edging up by 8.85 percent to SR7.01. 

Future Care Trading Co. was the major loser on Nomu, as the company’s share price slipped by 13.62 percent to SR15.1.   

On the announcement front, Filling & Packing Materials MFG. Co. has signed a non-binding memorandum of understanding with Saudi Top Plastic Factory to boost cooperation across several fields. 

The areas for potential cooperation include products development, quality assurance, and providing sustainable solutions, according to a Tadawul statement. 

In terms of scientific research, in specific, the three-year MoU will help both firms explore ways to exploit the recycling of plastic goods while developing new products with qualitative characteristics that can easily be recycled and can cater to different purposes. 

Under the new MoU, both parties will work together to utilize the shared experiences in the fields of mutual cooperation in such a way that aligns well with the goals and objectives of the Saudi Vision 2030, the statement said. 

In addition to this, the MoU also aims to facilitate sharing and exchanging technical knowledge, discussing programs in the fields of planning and institutional excellence as well as elevating departmental performance.  

Topics: Tadawul All Share Index (TASI) NOMU MSCI Tadawul Index

NEOM offers 1,500 job opportunities in Partners Employment Forum

NEOM offers 1,500 job opportunities in Partners Employment Forum
Updated 12 July 2023
Arab News

NEOM offers 1,500 job opportunities in Partners Employment Forum

NEOM offers 1,500 job opportunities in Partners Employment Forum
Updated 12 July 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: In a bid to empower local communities, NEOM is offering over 1,500 job opportunities to qualified children from the region in more than 20 national and international companies participating in the second edition of its Partners Employment Forum. 

Taking place at the University of Tabuk, the two-day forum that began on Wednesday aims to attract top talents in order to involve them in achieving sustainable growth within the Kingdom’s $500 billion giga-project and beyond.  

The forum aligns with the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030’s Human Capability Development Program, which was created “to develop citizens’ capabilities, prepare them for the future, and support them to seize opportunities.”   

The event will provide job seekers with a chance to look at openings across various industries, interact with companies, and submit applications.  

Additionally, locals will benefit from consultation services that offer guidance on resume writing and interview performance. 

NEOM has launched a number of social initiatives with a focus on the three pillars of education, engagement and enablement that have helped create hundreds of jobs, scholarships, training programs, and direct investments in a wide range of businesses. 

This forum comes after the successful completion of the first edition in May 2022.  

Attended by 15 local and international companies, the first edition hosted over 3,500 students, graduates and job seekers, during which 1,344 submissions were made. 

A total of 1,067 job interviews were conducted at the event last year, which resulted in the employment of more than 500 aspirants. 

In March, NEOM claimed the top position in Forbes’ list of top 10 economies of the future companies in Saudi Arabia.  

NEOM was part of 40 firms that were divided into four categories by Forbes to highlight the Kingdom’s most progressive firms.   

Prepared in partnership with Saudi Arabia’s Research, Development, and Innovation Authority, the report included the 10 most innovative companies in Saudi Arabia, with NEOM claiming the third position in this category.   

The report noted that the city relies heavily on 5G hyperconnectivity, artificial intelligence and robotics as well as purpose-built data centers, big data analytics and augmented virtual reality guided vehicles within its megaprojects: Trojena, Oxagon and The Line.    

It added that Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has invested $1 billion in AI, including a metaverse platform in 2022, through NEOM Tech & Digital Co. 

Topics: #NEOM jobs Human Capacity Development Program

Factories increase in Saudi Arabia thanks to investment boom

Factories increase in Saudi Arabia thanks to investment boom
Updated 12 July 2023
Arab News

Factories increase in Saudi Arabia thanks to investment boom

Factories increase in Saudi Arabia thanks to investment boom
Updated 12 July 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Investment in chemical product manufacturing helped drive up the number of factories in Saudi Arabia by 2.86 percent in the first quarter of 2023, according to the government. 

Figures released by the Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources show the total number of industrial facilities hit 10,819 by the end of March — up from 10,518 factories at the end of 2022 — with the estimated capital of these factories amounting to over SR1.43 trillion ($381 billion).  

The bulletin revealed that chemical product manufacturing plants attracted the most investment, followed by producers of other non-metallic mineral products and basic metal factories. 

As part of its goal to diversify its economy away from oil under the Vision 2030 initiative, Saudi Arabia has made more than 700 regulatory changes in a bid to attract foreign investments to its industrial sector.

The bulletin showed that national factories lead by type of investment, pulling 83.5 percent of all funds, followed by foreign-owned factories with 8.5 percent, then factories with joint ownership by 8 percent.  

The Riyadh region recorded the largest percentage of the total number of factories with about 4,194, followed by the Eastern province with 2,476, then the Makkah region with 2,068.  

The bulletin also indicates that small factories represent the largest percentage of the total, reaching 5,654, followed by medium-sized facilities, which made 4,341, and then large plants, which recorded 824 of the total.  

There are some 725,563 workers in these factories, with Riyadh topping the regions with nearly 268,000 employees, followed by the Eastern province where 183,193 laborers are working. 
The Al-Baha region registered the least number of workers, with 1,605.  

The Eastern region led the size of investment in the factories with SR603 million, and with a change rate of 0.3 percent compared to the fourth quarter of 2022. 

Earlier this week, the Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources announced it has begun evaluating the second tranche of facilities as part of its “Future Factories Program” to modernize the sector.

The initiative seeks to establish a strong technological ecosystem and transform the manufacturing sector in alignment with modern practices and principles.

The program will evaluate 260 licensed factories operating at different levels of technical development. 

Each factory will hold an authorized capital of over SR200 million.

Topics: Factories #manufacturing Saudi Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources

