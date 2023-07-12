Wings of love: Lebanese pilot gives love of his life an unforgettable proposal on board plane

DUBAI: A Lebanese pilot gave the woman he loves an unforgettable surprise when he proposed to her in front of 245 passengers on a plane shortly before takeoff.
Determined to deliver a marriage proposal to remember, Ibrahim Khatib, a captain with Middle East Airlines, popped the question using the passenger announcement system.
In a short video of the romantic moment that was going viral on Wednesday, he can be seen in the cockpit addressing those on board, saying: “Dear passengers, I would like to take the opportunity to welcome a very special passenger on board today. Her name is Chirine El-Hajj Chehade. Could you please stand up?”
Someone else was filming her in the body of the plane and as she did as she was asked, Khatib continued: “I would like to inform you, in front of 245 passengers, that I love you so much and I decided to continue with you for the rest of my life.”
As she stood beside her window seat, Chehade clasped her arms around her waist then covered her mouth as she smiled and shed tears of joy and her fellow passengers gave her a round of applause.
Khatib then said: “Now I will ask you the famous question: Will you marry me?”
Several passengers are heard encouraging Chehade to say yes before she reacted with great joy and said: “For sure I will.”
Amid more applause and cries of joy she then walked down the aisle to meet Khatib outside the cockpit. He left his flight seat, put on his pilot’s jacket, and grabbed a small jewelry box. When the couple met, they hugged, to the delight of the other passengers, and Khatib put the engagement ring on his love’s finger.
It was not immediately clear at which airport the proposal took place, or where the flight was heading.
One Instagram user commented on the video, saying: “Congratulations, this is absolutely beautiful.”
Others wrote, “So sweet,” and “No way! This is such a beautiful and unforgettable proposal.”