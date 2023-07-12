You are here

  • Home
  • Russia’s threat to pull out of Ukraine grain deal raises fears about global food security
Russia-Ukraine Conflict
Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Russia’s threat to pull out of Ukraine grain deal raises fears about global food security

Russia’s threat to pull out of Ukraine grain deal raises fears about global food security
Harvesters collect wheat in the village of Zghurivka, Ukraine, on Aug. 9, 2022. (AP/File)
Short Url

https://arab.news/jtzzd

Updated 11 sec ago
AP

Russia’s threat to pull out of Ukraine grain deal raises fears about global food security

Russia’s threat to pull out of Ukraine grain deal raises fears about global food security
  • Moscow insists it’s still facing hurdles, though data shows it has been exporting record amounts of wheat
  • Russian officials repeatedly say there are no grounds for extending the Black Sea Grain Initiative, which is up for its fourth renewal Monday
Updated 11 sec ago
AP

LONDON: Concerns are growing that Russia will not extend a United Nations-brokered deal that allows grain to flow from Ukraine to parts of the world struggling with hunger, with ships no longer heading to the war-torn country’s Black Sea ports and food exports dwindling.
Turkiye and the UN negotiated the breakthrough accord last summer to ease a global food crisis, along with a separate agreement with Russia to facilitate shipments of its food and fertilizer. Moscow insists it’s still facing hurdles, though data shows it has been exporting record amounts of wheat.
Russian officials repeatedly say there are no grounds for extending the Black Sea Grain Initiative, which is up for its fourth renewal Monday. It’s something they have threatened before — then have twice gone on to extend the deal for two months instead of the four months outlined in the agreement.
The UN and others are striving to keep the fragile deal intact, with Ukraine and Russia both major suppliers of wheat, barley, vegetable oil and other food products that countries in Africa, the Middle East and parts of Asia rely on. It has allowed Ukraine to ship 32.8 million metric tons (36.2 million tons) of grain, more than half of it to developing nations.
The deal has helped lower global prices of food commodities like wheat after they surged to record highs following the invasion last year, but that relief has not reached kitchen tables.
Russia’s exit would cut off a source for World Food Program aid for countries at risk of famine, including Somalia, Ethiopia and Afghanistan, and compound food security problems in vulnerable places struggling with conflict, economic crisis and drought.
“Russia gets a lot of good public will for continuing this agreement,” said Joseph Glauber, senior research fellow at the International Food Policy Research Institute. “There would be a cost to pay in terms of public perception and global goodwill, I think, as far as Russia is concerned” if the deal isn’t extended.
The amount of grain leaving Ukraine already has dropped, with Russia accused of slowing joint inspections of ships by Russian, Ukrainian, UN and Turkish officials and refusing to allow more vessels to join the initiative.
Average daily inspections — meant to ensure vessels carry only food and not weapons that could aid either side — have fallen from a peak of 11 in October to just over two in June.
That has led to a decline in grain exports, from a high of 4.2 million metric tons in October to 1.3 million in May, a low for the year-old initiative. They rose to 2 million in June as shipment sizes grew.
If the deal isn’t extended, “the countries that had relied on Ukraine for their imports are going to have to look at other sources for imports, very likely Russia, which is something that I imagine Russia was intending,” said Caitlin Welsh, director of the Global Food and Water Security Program at the Center for Strategic and International Studies.
The UN has been negotiating with Russia, with Secretary-General Antonio Guterres sending a letter to Russian President Vladimir Putin this week about further implementing Moscow’s agreement, spokesman Stephane Dujarric said Wednesday.
UN trade chief Rebeca Grynspan told reporters that the UN proposal involves finding a way to enable Russia to carry out global financial transactions for its food and fertilizer shipments.
Grynspan wanted to go to Moscow this week to push for renewal of the deal, but when asked whether she was going, she replied, “It doesn’t seem so.”
Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said he expects new weapons pledges from Western allies to lead to “disruptions” to the initiative.
“It is understandable: Russia always reacts this way, does not keep its word and wants to block certain humanitarian corridors to create a new crisis,” he said after the NATO summit in Lithuania.
Ukraine’s Infrastructure Ministry says 29 vessels were waiting in Turkish waters because Russia refused to allow their inspection.
Russia insists the agreement hasn’t worked for its own exports, blaming Western sanctions.
While sanctions don’t effect food and fertilizer, Moscow is seeking carveouts from restrictions on the Russian Agricultural Bank, as well as movement on its ammonia, a key ingredient in fertilizer, to a Ukrainian Black Sea port. But the ammonia pipeline has been damaged in the war, the UN said.
“There is still time to implement the part of the agreements that pertains to our country. So far, this part has not been fulfilled,” Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told reporters last week. “And so at the moment, unfortunately, we don’t see any particular grounds for extending this deal.”
Russia, however, has increased its wheat exports to all-time highs following a large harvest. They hit 45.5 million metric tons in the 2022-2023 trade year, according to estimates Wednesday from the US Department of Agriculture. It expects another record for Russia in 2023-2024, with 47.5 million metric tons.
Meanwhile, Ukraine’s shipments have fallen by more than 40 percent from its pre-war average, with USDA expectations of 10.5 million metric tons of wheat in the coming year — a big hit to its agriculture-dependent economy.
With less from Ukraine and more from Russia, the world’s available wheat stocks are the same as in 2021 — and there is enough of it to go around, said Peter Meyer, head of grain analytics at S&P Global Commodity Insights.
Europe and Argentina are expected to boost wheat shipments, while Brazil saw a banner year for corn, of which Ukraine is also a major supplier. Meyer wouldn’t expect more than a temporary bump to grain prices on world markets if the Black Sea deal isn’t renewed.
“Markets just adapt extremely quickly,” he said. “The fact of the matter is that the global grain markets, they balance each other out.”
Ukraine can send its food by land or river through Europe, so it wouldn’t be completely cut off from selling grain, but those routes have a lower capacity than sea shipments and have stirred disunity in the European Union.
“We are a cat running out of lives in this situation,” said Simon Evenett, professor of international trade and economic development at the University of St. Gallen in Switzerland. “It only takes one thing to go wrong before we’re into trouble.”
While the UN Food and Agriculture Organization’s food price index has fallen below the record highs it hit when Russian troops entered Ukraine, food costs were already high because of COVID-19, conflict and drought.
Then Russia’s war helped push up the costs to produce food — including energy, fertilizer and transportation.
In developing nations increasingly relying on imported food, from Kenya to Syria, weakening currencies are keeping local prices high because they are paying in US dollars.
“With approximately 80 percent of East Africa’s grain being exported from Russia and Ukraine, over 50 million people across East Africa are facing hunger, and food prices have shot up by nearly 40 percent this year,” said Shashwat Saraf, the International Rescue Committee’s regional emergency director for East Africa.
“It is vital for the international community to not only forge a long-term deal but also build durable solutions to tackle food insecurity,” he said.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Grain deal UN

Related

Turkiye’s Erdogan to host Putin, hopes for Black Sea grain deal extension
Middle-East
Turkiye’s Erdogan to host Putin, hopes for Black Sea grain deal extension
Ukraine grain deal ‘critical’ for Africa: UN
World
Ukraine grain deal ‘critical’ for Africa: UN

President Biden says he’s confident US will be able to sell F-16s to Turkiye

President Biden says he’s confident US will be able to sell F-16s to Turkiye
Updated 27 min 28 sec ago
Reuters

President Biden says he’s confident US will be able to sell F-16s to Turkiye

President Biden says he’s confident US will be able to sell F-16s to Turkiye
  • Turkiye has been seeking to buy the F-16 fighter jets and modernization kits for its existing warplanes
Updated 27 min 28 sec ago
Reuters

VILNIUS: US President Joe Biden on Wednesday expressed confidence that the United States will be able to sell F-16 aircraft to Turkiye.

Biden made the comment to reporters as he left the NATO summit in Lithuania.

Turkiye, which had been the main stumbling block to Sweden’s path into NATO, has been seeking to buy the F-16 fighter jets and modernization kits for its existing warplanes.

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said that he was “more hopeful than ever” for the sale of F-16 fighter jets from the US after he held talks with Biden on Tuesday.

Biden’s administration will move ahead with the transfer of F-16 fighter jets to Turkiye in consultation with Congress, national security adviser Jake Sullivan said on Tuesday, a day after Ankara gave the green light for Sweden to join NATO. 

Topics: US Turkiye F-16 fighter jets US President Joe Biden President Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Related

Biden thanks Erdogan for Sweden decision, backs F-16s sale
World
Biden thanks Erdogan for Sweden decision, backs F-16s sale
US says ‘the time is now’ for Sweden to join NATO and for Turkiye to get new F-16s
World
US says ‘the time is now’ for Sweden to join NATO and for Turkiye to get new F-16s

UK ‘not Amazon’ for weapons to Ukraine: Defense secretary Wallace

UK Defense Secretary Ben Wallace said Wednesday Britain is not an Amazon delivery service for weapons to Ukraine, suggesting Kyi
UK Defense Secretary Ben Wallace said Wednesday Britain is not an Amazon delivery service for weapons to Ukraine, suggesting Kyi
Updated 12 July 2023
AFP

UK ‘not Amazon’ for weapons to Ukraine: Defense secretary Wallace

UK Defense Secretary Ben Wallace said Wednesday Britain is not an Amazon delivery service for weapons to Ukraine, suggesting Kyi
  • G7 nations pledged to offer “enduring” military support to help Ukraine
  • Zelensky: Would have preferred NATO agreed clear timetable for Ukraine to join alliance
Updated 12 July 2023
AFP

LONDON: UK Defense Secretary Ben Wallace said Wednesday Britain is not an Amazon delivery service for weapons to Ukraine, suggesting Kyiv could express more “gratitude” to its allies in the face of Russia’s invasion.
“There is a slight word of caution which is, whether we like it or not, people want to see gratitude,” Wallace told British media on the sidelines of a NATO summit in Lithuania’s capital Vilnius.
“Sometimes you’re persuading countries to give up their own stocks. And yes, the war is a noble war and yes, we see it as you doing a war not just for yourselves but also our freedoms.
“But sometimes you’ve got to persuade lawmakers on the Hill in America,” Wallace said referring to the US Congress.
“You have got to persuade doubting politicians in other countries that it is worth it, it’s worthwhile and they are getting something for it,” he added.
Wallace also recalled that after receiving a list of weapons requests from Ukraine last year, he told officials in Kyiv “I am not Amazon.”
Asked about Wallace’s remarks, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky “has expressed his gratitude for what we have done on a number of occasions.”
“Not least in his incredibly moving address that he made to parliament earlier this year and he has done so again to me, as he has done countless times when I have met him,” Sunak told reporters in Vilnius.
“So I know that he and his people are incredibly grateful for the support we have shown, the welcome that we have provided to many Ukrainian families, but also the leadership we have shown throughout this conflict,” Sunak added.
On Wednesday, the second day of the NATO summit, the leaders of G7 nations pledged to offer “enduring” military support to help Ukraine defeat invading Russian forces.
Zelensky welcomed the security guarantees but did not disguise the fact that he would have preferred NATO to have agreed a clear timetable for Ukraine to join the alliance.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Ukraine UK Ben Wallace

Related

Kremlin says Western security assurances for Ukraine would be a dangerous mistake
World
Kremlin says Western security assurances for Ukraine would be a dangerous mistake
G7 pledges security deals with Ukraine as its NATO membership remains elusive
World
G7 pledges security deals with Ukraine as its NATO membership remains elusive

India, Arab League eye more cooperation in green energy, tech

India, Arab League eye more cooperation in green energy, tech
Updated 12 July 2023

India, Arab League eye more cooperation in green energy, tech

India, Arab League eye more cooperation in green energy, tech
  • Ministry of External Affairs says talks have resumed for GCC trade pact
  • Union of Arab Chambers optimistic about future of India-Arab partnership
Updated 12 July 2023
Sanjay Kumar

NEW DELHI: India and Arab states are expecting more cooperation in the fields of green energy, technology, health care and food security, officials and representatives of top business bodies said on Wednesday at the India-Arab Partnership Conference in New Delhi.
The two-day conference on July 11-12 was organized by the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry in partnership with the Indian Ministry of External Affairs and the League of Arab States — a cooperation alliance of 22 Arab countries, including Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Kuwait and the UAE.
“India not only has very strong political relations with each member country of the League of Arab States but our trade and economic relations with these countries are also blossoming into very dynamic and mutually beneficial partnerships,” Indian Ministry of External Affairs Secretary Dr. Ausaf Sayeed told conference participants in his concluding remarks.
“The conference has provided a useful platform to the business communities on both sides to interact and understand untapped potentials in diverse fields and explore new prospects for trade and investments.”
He identified cooperation focus areas as energy security, renewable energy, technology, food security, health care, chips and semiconductors, and supply chains.
Energy cooperation is of particular importance as Gulf countries account for almost 35 percent of India’s oil imports and 70 percent of gas imports.
“India’s energy partnership with many of these countries has evolved from a mere buyer-seller relationship into a more comprehensive partnership,” Sayeed said.
“Renewable energy is another important area of our bilateral cooperation with West Asia, particularly in the fields of green hydrogen and green ammonia. This assumes significance as the world is witnessing the serious impact of climate change and the clock is ticking fast, highlighting the need to act urgently.”
In the context of trade and commerce, Arab countries are India’s largest trading partner, with the volume of trade with the Arab League’s states exceeding $240 billion during the financial year 2022-23.
The bulk of India’s trade is with Gulf Cooperation Council countries, especially the UAE, with which New Delhi signed a free trade deal last year.
“Trade with the GCC countries alone amounted to over $184 billion. The UAE is India’s third-largest trading partner — $73 billion — and Saudi Arabia is India’s fourth-largest trading partner — $42.9 billion during 2022-2023,” Sayeed said, adding that New Delhi was now also in trade pact talks with the entire GCC.
“India and the GCC have resumed discussions on concluding the free trade agreement. We have exchanged preliminary documents and the delegations have been meeting. We hope this will soon become a reality, bringing newer opportunities for businesses on both sides.”
This is the third attempt at a trade pact between the two sides, with two inconclusive rounds held in 2006 and 2008. Plans to resume talks were announced by India’s trade minister and the GCC secretary-general in November last year.
The India-Arab Partnership Conference saw in attendance government officials from both India and Arab countries as well as delegates from major Indian and Middle Eastern commerce bodies and businesses.
Dr. Khalid Hanafi, secretary-general of the Union of Arab Chambers, thanked the governments and private sector of both sides as he expressed optimism about the future of the Indo-Arab partnership.
“The partnership between India and the Arab world has a bright future,” he said.
“Our relationship should now evolve from a linear, traditional relationship to a new relationship based on technology.”

Topics: India arab states Green Energy HEALTH CARE

Related

Muslim World League Secretary-General Mohammed bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa meets with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday. video
World
MWL chief starts official visit to India
Indian Prime Minister Modi arrives in Egypt on a two-day visit to strengthen ties
Middle-East
Indian Prime Minister Modi arrives in Egypt on a two-day visit to strengthen ties

Bali to impose $10 tourist e-tax from 2024 to preserve culture

Bali to impose $10 tourist e-tax from 2024 to preserve culture
Updated 12 July 2023
AFP

Bali to impose $10 tourist e-tax from 2024 to preserve culture

Bali to impose $10 tourist e-tax from 2024 to preserve culture
  • "The payment of a fee for foreign tourists applies only one time during their visit to Bali," Governor I Wayan Koster told local lawmakers
  • When asked if the new tax would deter visitors, Koster said authorities did not believe numbers would dip
Updated 12 July 2023
AFP

JAKARTA: The Indonesian resort haven of Bali will impose a 150,000 rupiah ($10) tax on tourists entering the ‘Island of Gods’ from next year to preserve its culture, officials said Wednesday.
Tourist-dependent Bali attracts millions of foreign visitors annually and the beach-dotted island is trying to capitalize on its popularity to boost its coffers and protect its tropical allure.
“The payment of a fee for foreign tourists applies only one time during their visit to Bali,” Governor I Wayan Koster told local lawmakers.
The fee will have to be paid electronically and will apply to foreign tourists entering Bali from abroad or from other parts of Indonesia, he said.
The levy will not apply to domestic Indonesian tourists.
More than two million tourists visited the island last year, according to official figures, as Bali rebounded from the Covid-19 pandemic after imposing a zero-tolerance policy on rule-breakers.
When asked if the new tax would deter visitors, Koster said authorities did not believe numbers would dip.
“It’s not a problem. We will use it for the environment, culture and we will build better quality infrastructure so traveling to Bali will be more comfortable and safe,” he told reporters.
The palm-fringed hotspot has vowed a crackdown on misbehaving tourists after a spate of incidents that have included acts of disrespect to the predominantly Hindu island’s culture.
Bali immigration deported a Danish woman last month after she was filmed flashing to the public while riding a motorbike.
A Russian woman was also booted out of the island in April for posting a nude photo of herself in front of a sacred tree.
In June, the local government published a guide for tourists who wish to visit Bali after being pressed to do so by the island’s immigration office.

Topics: Indonesia Bali tourists

Related

Indonesia invites Saudi travelers to explore tourism destinations beyond Bali video
World
Indonesia invites Saudi travelers to explore tourism destinations beyond Bali
Bali eyes tourism boost with largest passenger plane’s arrival from Dubai
World
Bali eyes tourism boost with largest passenger plane’s arrival from Dubai

Kevin Spacey says he never groped victims, UK court hears

Kevin Spacey says he never groped victims, UK court hears
Updated 12 July 2023
Reuters

Kevin Spacey says he never groped victims, UK court hears

Kevin Spacey says he never groped victims, UK court hears
  • The Oscar-winner is on trial at Southwark Crown Court where he denies a dozen charges
  • The accusers have said the 63-year-old had aggressively groped them
Updated 12 July 2023
Reuters

LONDON: Actor Kevin Spacey told British police he had never groped anyone but said he had had numerous one-night stands with people from the theater world and might have a made some clumsy passes at people, a London court heard on Wednesday.
The Oscar-winner is on trial at Southwark Crown Court where he denies a dozen charges of historic sex offenses against four men, then aged in their 20s and 30s, committed in Britain between 2001 and 2013.
The accusers have said the 63-year-old had aggressively groped them or in one case performed an act of sex while the complainant was passed out, with the prosecution describing him as a sexual bully.
On Wednesday, the prosecution read statements to the jury that Spacey had provided to detectives during five interviews carried out in New York and London when the separate accusations were put to him.
In these, the US actor said he had no recollection of the man who accused him of making crude sexual comments to him before grabbing his crotch through his trousers while at a charity event in a London theater.
“I certainly did not grab anyone … let alone with force,” he said in his statement. He said the man had approached his lawyers seeking damages over the alleged incident.
Spacey likewise said he could not remember the second accuser, an aspiring actor, who says he woke in the actor’s London apartment to find he was being assaulted.
“I’m certain that I did not attempt to perform … on anyone who fell asleep in my apartment,” Spacey’s statement said, adding he had never performed any unconsented acts.
In his statement he did say he had had consensual sex with some aspiring actors, and that he had hosted many social gatherings in his apartment which “vast” numbers of people would have attended.
He said he had had “numerous consensual one-night stands with members of the theater world in my property,” and could not rule out that the man had been there and there had been sexual contact. His statement also said the man’s lawyers had contacted him seeking a payment of more than 450,000 pounds.
As regards the third alleged victim, a man he met in a pub near Oxford in central England who says the actor assaulted him later at the nearby property where the actor was staying, Spacey said it was “entirely possible and indeed likely” he might have made a clumsy pass at someone at some time.
“I have certainly never attempted to grab anyone’s crotch while making a pass,” he said, but said he might have touched someone if he thought they were consenting.
Spacey told police he was “baffled and deeply hurt” that the final accuser, a driver who says Spacey groped him about 12 times, had made his claims.
He suggested it was either to seek financial gain in light of the other allegations or because the man was embarrassed to admit the truth and was “re-imagining” their time together.
Spacey is expected to give evidence in person when the defense begins its case on Thursday.

Topics: Kevin Spacey Southwark Crown Court sexual abuse

Related

London jury seated in Kevin Spacey sex assault trial on allegations over a decade old
World
London jury seated in Kevin Spacey sex assault trial on allegations over a decade old
Kevin Spacey denies sexual assault charges in UK court
Media
Kevin Spacey denies sexual assault charges in UK court

Latest updates

Russia’s threat to pull out of Ukraine grain deal raises fears about global food security
Russia’s threat to pull out of Ukraine grain deal raises fears about global food security
Wings of love: Lebanese pilot gives love of his life an unforgettable proposal on board plane
Wings of love: Lebanese pilot gives love of his life an unforgettable proposal on board plane
How Sudan’s grassroots pro-democracy movement became a humanitarian lifeline
How Sudan’s grassroots pro-democracy movement became a humanitarian lifeline
Misk foundation continues Saudi youth empowerment tour
Misk foundation continues Saudi youth empowerment tour
Pakistan gets $2 billion from Saudi Arabia, $1 billion from UAE as IMF approves bailout 
A trader counts Pakistani rupee notes at a currency exchange booth in Peshawar, Pakistan. (File/Reuters)

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.