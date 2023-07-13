Philipsen bags fourth stage win of Tour de France

You are here

Belgium's Jasper Philipsen flashes four fingers for his fourth stage victory as he crosses the finish line ahead of Netherlands' Dylan Groenewegen, just behind Philipsen, and Germany's Phil Bauhaus, second left. (AP)
Updated 13 July 2023
AFP

  • There was no change in the overall standings between race favorites Jonas Vingegaard and Tadej Pogacar
  • Philipsen leads the sprint points race by 145 points, with Frenchman Bryan Coquard second on 178
Updated 13 July 2023
AFP

MOULINS, FRANCE: Belgian Jasper Philipsen sprinted to his fourth stage win on this year’s Tour de France with a powerful last burst on stage 11 from Clermont-Ferrand to Moulins.

The Alpecin sprinter edged Dutch rider Dylan Groenewegen to the line on Wednesday with Phil Bauhaus in third. There was no change in the overall standings between race favorites Jonas Vingegaard and Tadej Pogacar.

Philipsen has dominated the bunch sprints on this Tour although two of his three previous triumphs were garnered with some wobbly maneuvers that had to be validated by the race commissaire.

In the final sprint during his first win at Bayonne he appeared to swerve in front of Wout Van Aert.

He then won out after a series of falls at the Nogaro motorbike circuit.

On the banks of the Garonne at Bordeaux for his third stage win he also appeared to cut off the path for Biniam Girmay, who waved his arms in anger before Philipsen was again cleared.

“Looking back I never believed I had done anything wrong,” Philipsen said Wednesday of the reviews.

“It’s been an incredible Tour so far.”

He was positive looking forward too.

“It looks like there might be three more stages that are possible to win, even if that will be difficult to control,” said Philipsen.

He was also starting to sound more confident of landing the overall green jersey once the race winds up in Paris on July 23.

“I think I’ve made a good gap in the standings and that gives me a bit of comfort going into the Alps.

“I’m super proud, I’m also really happy with my shape.”

Philipsen leads the sprint points race by 145 points, with Frenchman Bryan Coquard second on 178.

Race leader Vingegaard and second-placed Pogacar remain separated by just 17 seconds, with Australian rider Jai Hindley in third at 2min 40sec.

Pogacar clawed back a few seconds for a second time on stage nine after the Dane dropped his rival to gain 53 seconds on him in Laruns on stage five.

Vingegaard, the defending champion, is relishing each day spent in the race leader’s yellow jersey.

“There’s a lot of respect for the yellow jersey even if some guys don’t care,” said Vingegaard.

“I enjoy wearing the yellow jersey every day, it’s the nicest jersey in cycling.”

Stage 11 left the industrial city of Clermont-Ferrand, where the tire company Michelin has its base, and headed north-east to Moulins as the action closes in on the Alps.

It was a largely flat stage raced under overcast skies with the temperatures down considerably from Tuesday’s testing 38C peak.

An escape group of three riders struck out from the start with Daniel Oss of Total Energies holding out longest before he was caught by the bunch 10km from Moulins.

Neilson Powless of Education First took the polka dot climbing jersey after stage one and has stubbornly clung on to it.

The American team also lost their leader on stage one when Richard Carapaz fell, so the jersey has been a fun form of consolation, albeit likely a temporary diversion.

The American rider should hold on Thursday for the hilly run through the Beaujolais region before three straight mountain stages round out the week.

On July 14, France’s beloved Bastille Day national holiday, there is a summit finish at Le Grand Colombier — a regular obstacle on recent Tours.

Saturday ends with a sensational downhill ride from Les Portes du Soleil, while Sunday should be a blockbuster climb at Saint-Gervais Mont Blanc.

Topics: Tour de France 2023 Jasper Philipsen cycling

LeBron James says at ESPYS he will play for Lakers in upcoming season

LeBron James says at ESPYS he will play for Lakers in upcoming season
Updated 13 July 2023
AP

LeBron James says at ESPYS he will play for Lakers in upcoming season

LeBron James says at ESPYS he will play for Lakers in upcoming season
  • At the end of last season, in which he surpassed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s mark, James had said he wasn’t sure if he would be back
Updated 13 July 2023
AP

LOS ANGELES: LeBron James will play another season for the Los Angeles Lakers.

The 38-year-old superstar announced his intentions at The ESPYs on Wednesday night after accepting the record-breaking performance award for becoming the NBA’s career scoring leader.

At the end of last season, in which he surpassed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s mark, James had said he wasn’t sure if he would be back.

“In that moment I’m asking myself if I can still play without cheating the game. Can I give everything to the game still? The truth is I’ve been asking myself this question at the end of the season for a couple years now. I just never openly talked about it,” James said.

“I don’t care how many more points I score or what I can and cannot do on the floor. The real question for me is can I play without cheating this game? The day I can’t give the game everything on the floor is the day I’ll be done. Lucky for you guys that day is not today.”

The crowd at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood let out a huge cheer.

“So yeah, I still got something left,” James said. “A lot left.”

He was presented his trophy by wife Savannah, sons Bronny and Bryce and daughter Zhuri.

Earlier, Chicago White Sox reliever Liam Hendriks told audience that he pitched much of the 2022 season with non-Hodgkin lymphoma before being diagnosed with an advanced stage of the disease.

He accepted the Jimmy V Award for Perseverance. The 34-year-old Australian was declared cancer-free in late April and returned to the mound a month later.

“That was an eye-opener. I didn’t feel too many symptoms but I had some lumps around. It just shows you the power of the mind. When you don’t think anything’s wrong and you believe that you can do anything, you can do anything,” Hendriks said.

“I was throwing 100 miles per hour while going through Stage 4 lymphoma and then coming back after doing eight rounds of chemotherapy and four rounds of immunotherapy and was able to get out there and throw 96 miles per hour. That isn’t physically who I am. That’s all this, that’s all mental.”

Patrick Mahomes was honored as best men’s sports athlete, while skier Mikaela Shiffrin received the women’s sports honor.

The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback has won two Super Bowls in his five seasons and was named MVP of the game each time, including this past February. He turns 28 in September.

“It was an incredible season. There was many ups, many downs,” Mahomes said. “I appreciate my teammates, my coaches, the guys that are here. I go back to camp next Tuesday, so this is a great award. But we’re going to do this thing again, we’re going to keep this thing rolling.”

Shiffrin won her 87th World Cup race in March, breaking the mark set by Ingemar Stenmark for the most such wins by any skier. She went on to win an 88th Cup race, as well as the overall season title.

“This season was absolutely incredible and there was a lot of talk about records and it got me thinking, why is a record actually important?” Shiffrin said at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. “I just feel like it’s not important to break records or re-set records. It’s important to set the tone for the next generation, to inspire them.”

Sports talk host Pat McAfee handled the opening monologue in his first major public appearance since joining ESPN in May.

The show didn’t have a celebrity host as a result of the Hollywood writers strike. McAfee offered a series of hints that comedian Kevin Hart had been set for the gig but that Hart instead chose to support the Writers Guild of America.

An ESPN spokeswoman said a production team worked with presenters on their introductory remarks. The usual pre-taped comedy sketches were absent.

Topics: NBA basketball LeBron James

Messi mania engulfs Miami ahead of Argentine soccer superstar’s arrival

Messi mania engulfs Miami ahead of Argentine soccer superstar’s arrival
Updated 13 July 2023
AP

Messi mania engulfs Miami ahead of Argentine soccer superstar’s arrival

Messi mania engulfs Miami ahead of Argentine soccer superstar’s arrival
  • There is no hiding the euphoria generated by Messi in Miami as he begins the new Major League Soccer phase of his career in one of the most Latino cities in the US
  • The seven-time winner of the Ballon d’Or is coming off two years with Paris Saint-Germain and is expected to make his Inter Miami debut against Mexican team Cruz Azul on July 21
Updated 13 July 2023
AP

MIAMI: A hamburger and drink combination called the Lionel Messi. A huge sketch of the soccer star’s smiling face on a restaurant wall beside a viral meme from the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. A beer with a pink label matching the color of the Inter Miami jersey he will wear.

Wherever you turn in Miami these days something reminds you of the imminent arrival of the Argentine soccer legend.

There is no hiding the euphoria generated by Messi in Miami as he begins the new Major League Soccer phase of his career in one of the most Latino cities in the US. But his arrival is also bringing a note of sadness as fans know that at age 36 he is nearing the end of his career.

Messi announced on June 7 that he will play for Inter Miami in a move that is expected to revitalize soccer in the US and South Florida with one of the sporting world’s best-known figures. More than 100,000 Argentines live in Miami, which will host World Cup matches in 2026.

The seven-time winner of the Ballon d’Or, the soccer world’s most prestigious individual award, is coming off two years with Paris Saint-Germain and is expected to make his Inter Miami debut against Mexican team Cruz Azul on July 21.

In a career spanning more than 17 years with his country’s national team, Messi has scored more than 100 goals, including two against France at the 2022 World Cup, a match Argentina won on penalties.

“I love that he’s in Miami because my children will be able to experience him like I experienced (fellow Argentina soccer star Diego) Maradona,” said Maximiliano Alvarez, one of the owners of the Fiorito restaurant, where a wall has a giant mural of Messi. “It also makes me sad, nostalgic, because it looks like it is the beginning of his retirement.”

“Coming to this league is not the same as playing in the European league,” said the Argentine businessman.

Álvarez and his brother Cristian had the original mural with Messi’s face painted in the restaurant in 2018, when many people criticized the soccer star for his role in the Argentine national team’s poor performance. His idea was to honor him and the resilience he brings, never giving up.

In 2021, they renovated the restaurant in Little Haiti in northeast Miami with another mural of Messi on the same wall, this one by Chilean-American artist Claudio Picasso.

On the walls of another restaurant called Kao Bar & Grill, in the Hallandale Beach area north of Miami Beach, Messi’s meme ”¡Andá pa’ alla bobo!” “Go over there, fool!” is immortalized along with a giant drawing of the soccer star.

Angry after Argentina’s heated victory over the Netherlands in the quarterfinals of the 2022 World Cup, Messi said those words to a Dutch player who was passing by while he was being interviewed.

Messi, who is known for his calm and cautious way of speaking, repented the comment, which immediately went viral.

“He regretted it, obviously ... but it was left as a joke,” said Augusto Falopapas, the artist who drew the meme on the restaurant’s wall.

To the south, in Wynwood district, an area near downtown Miami known for its warehouse-turned-art galleries, other artists have painted murals of Messi. One is two giant images of the player, one with a smiling face, the other another running as if in a game. And there are plans for more, including a 10-meter-high (32-foot-high) mural of Messi kissing the World Cup in an open parking lot.

Messi’s arrival has also impacted breweries like Prison Pals Brewing Co., which sells a beer bearing Messi’s number 10. The can is painted pink with black lettering, a replica of Inter Miami’s colors.

The Argentine grill The Knife offers a Messi mojito and the Hard Rock Cafe is launching a new “Messi Chicken Sandwich” made from the soccer star’s favorite “milanesas.” Messi t-shirts, pants, sweatshirts with hood and water bottles will also be for sale.

“When we found out that he decided to choose Miami as his South Florida home, it was incredible for us,” said Elena Alvarez, vice president of global sales for Hard Rock International. “We are very, very grateful and we have him as a brand ambassador and we are launching (the new sandwich) at the same time that he is moving here.”

Near Miami Beach, at the Café Ragazzi of Argentine-Venezuelan singer-songwriter Ricardo Montaner, they are waiting for his return.

Messi was there on vacation after he won the America’s Cup with Argentina in 2021. The star caused an uproar in the restaurant as fans came to greet him, forcing staff, including waiters and kitchen workers, to form a wall around him to protect him and allow him to exit to his car.

Now they want to offer the soccer legend more privacy and are thinking of putting up curtains.

“We are waiting for you in Miami with open arms,” said Emiliano Valdés, the café’s general manager. “He is revolutionizing the entire city and has not yet arrived.”

Topics: Inter Miami Lionel Messi Argentine soccer

Al-Hilal’s signing of Sergej is less flashy than some but could be the key to renewed success

Al-Hilal’s signing of Sergej is less flashy than some but could be the key to renewed success
Updated 13 July 2023
John Duerden

Al-Hilal’s signing of Sergej is less flashy than some but could be the key to renewed success

Al-Hilal’s signing of Sergej is less flashy than some but could be the key to renewed success
  • The 28-year-old Serbian international’s versatility in midfield is as important as his towering physical presence, he is gifted technically and is a potential leader in the center of the field
Updated 13 July 2023
John Duerden

Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal’s preparations for the new season are really shifting into top gear. Less than two weeks after announcing that Jorge Jesus, who managed the club in 2018-19, had been reappointed as head coach, the 18-time champions jumped back into the transfer market to sign Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, the club announced on Wednesday evening.

The Serbian international is perhaps not the biggest name among those who have made the move to Saudi Arabia of late but it is an intriguing move nonetheless and could prove to be an excellent addition as the Blues look to reclaim the league trophy they see as being rightfully theirs.

After eight seasons with Lazio in Serie A, 28-year-old Sergej is now ready for a new challenge, it appears, and has the potential to become a real leader for Al-Hilal, who could have done with his services last season.

If the 6ft 4in Serbian, who has a former professional footballer for a father and former professional basketball player for a mother, had been around in midfield during the previous campaign, when the team had to contend with injuries to Salman Al-Faraj and the earlier absence of Mohammed Kanno, perhaps the Riyadh giants, who finished a distant third in the league, would have provided more of a challenge to champions Al-Ittihad, and perhaps even overcome Urawa Reds of Japan in the final of the AFC Champions League.

Given the physical demands of competing in several competitions — including the league, the Champions League, the King’s Cup and the FIFA Club World Cup — a player such as Sergej might have proved worth his weight in gold. He still might.

His versatility in midfield is as important as his towering physical presence. In short, he is the complete package of a modern midfielder and can do almost anything. Technically, he is excellent and can hold his own in that regard against the very best in the world.

More than that, though, he is a potential leader in the middle of the field. Sergej is not only capable of protecting the defense, he can also play the role of holding midfielder to help stabilize things when required. In short, he has the ability to help out anywhere he is needed and do a great job.

As a real box-to-box midfielder, he really offers a huge amount going forward and usually manages a goal tally in double figures each season. This is hugely impressive in a top-class league such as Serie A, and he often contributes a similar number of assists.

Whoever plays up front for Al-Hilal in the new season, they will love having a player such as Sergej behind them. He is also excellent in the air and will add to the threat his team his team poses in set pieces, as well as improving their ability to defend aerial assaults. If he was able to score regularly in Italy then he should be able to do the same in Saudi Arabia.

All of this explains why he has been in such demand. Manchester United were previously linked with him (they were reportedly ready to pay considerably more for him than Al-Hilal are said to have agreed), and this summer there were reports that Chelsea wanted to bring him to London. There have also been whispers from elsewhere; at some point or another in the past few years, he has been on the shopping lists of many a team in England, Spain and elsewhere.

It is also notable that in signing him, Al-Hilal have plumped for a much younger player than some of the other big names who have arrived in the country of late. At 28, Sergej is at his peak and still has a number of good years ahead of him.

He should love playing with Ruben Neves, who at 26 is two years younger and brings creativity and guile to the middle of the field. Then there is the pleasant thought of Kalidou Koulibaly behind them both in the center of defense.

The Al-Hilal midfield is starting to have a great all-round look, featuring creativity, energy, physicality, technique and leadership. It certainly looks very exciting on paper and it will be interesting to see what happens and whether it all comes together on the field.

It does not seem long since last season ended and it is still relatively early in the summer break but with Al-Hilal now at their Austrian training camp, there is a sense that the new campaign is just around the corner. Preparations are clearly moving quickly and the Blues are starting to look very dangerous indeed.

Topics: Al-Hilal Saudi Pro League Sergej Milinkovic-Savic

Saudis win seven more medals at Arab Games in Algeria, raising total to 29

Saudis win seven more medals at Arab Games in Algeria, raising total to 29
Updated 13 July 2023
Arab News

Saudis win seven more medals at Arab Games in Algeria, raising total to 29

Saudis win seven more medals at Arab Games in Algeria, raising total to 29
  • Athletes from the Kingdom won 3 silver and 4 bronze medals on Wednesday in weightlifting, fencing, table tennis and wheelchair basketball
Updated 13 July 2023
Arab News

Successes in weightlifting, fencing, table tennis and wheelchair basketball on Wednesday increased the Saudi medal tally at the 15th Arab Games in Algeria by seven (three silver and four bronze) to a total 29.

The Kingdom’s table tennis squad lost out to hosts Algeria in the final of the team event. The winners and runner-up received their medals from Prince Fahd bin Jalawi bin Abdulaziz, vice president of the Saudi Olympic and Paralympic Committee, Khalil Al-Mohannadi, head of the Qatari Arab Table Tennis Federation, and Cherif Derkaoui, head of the Algerian Table Tennis Federation.

Saudi weightlifters Mahmoud Al-Hamid and Abdul Rahman Al-Biladi won three medals. Al-Hamid claimed two silvers in the snatch and the jerk competitions, while Al-Biladi won a bronze. Rafif Mutlaq will compete in the women’s competitions tomorrow.

The Kingdom’s fencing teams won bronze in two events. Hassan Abed, Omar Al-Akkas, Faisal Abed and Zakaria Al-Daoud claimed their medals in the men’s epee competition, while Saad Al-Bogami, Ziyad Al-Mutairi, Ali Al-Bahrani and Meshari Al-Bashir did likewise in the saber event.

The Kingdom’s wheelchair basketball team also won bronze, with a 61-47 victory over the Palestinian team. Algeria took the gold medal and the UAE claimed silver.

In their first game in the 3x3 basketball competition, the Saudi team (Manaf Al-Salem, Muhammad Al-Khater, Rayan Al-Ahmad and Saad Al-Subaie) defeated Mauritania 20-11.

The Saudi handball team booked a place in the final of the competition with a 20-19 victory over Algeria. They will face Qatar on Friday.

The Saudi U-19 football team trained on Wednesday ahead of their match against Syria on Friday.

Events on Thursday include the individual table tennis competition, in which Ali Al-Khadraoui and Abdel Aziz Bouchlebi will represent the Kingdom.

Saudi cyclists Dania Sembawa, Mashael Al-Hazmi and Munira Al-Dariwish will be among the 21 competitors in the 58.6 kilometer women’s race. Meanwhile, Fahd Al-Khathami and Sultan Al-Zahrani with compete for the Kingdom in the men’s karate competitions, while Malak Al-Khalidi, Noura Al-Rashed, and Maryam Al-Salah will take part in the women’s karate events.
 

Topics: Arab Games

Abdul Latif Jameel Motors signs up as strategic partner of Gamers8 esports event in Riyadh

Abdul Latif Jameel Motors signs up as strategic partner of Gamers8 esports event in Riyadh
Updated 12 July 2023
Arab News

Abdul Latif Jameel Motors signs up as strategic partner of Gamers8 esports event in Riyadh

Abdul Latif Jameel Motors signs up as strategic partner of Gamers8 esports event in Riyadh
  • The partnership will include showcases of innovative technologies during an event described as the world’s biggest gaming and esports festival
  • The 8-week Gamers8: The Land of Heroes features elite video game tournaments, live concerts by top global, regional and local acts, and many other activities and attractions
Updated 12 July 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi Esports Federation and Abdul Latif Jameel Motors have signed an agreement for the company, the Kingdom’s authorized Toyota dealership, to become a strategic partner of this summer’s Gamers8: The Land of Heroes event.

The partnership will include showcases of innovative technologies during an event that is described as the world’s biggest gaming and esports festival, which began on July 6 and continues for eight weeks at Boulevard Riyadh City.

Organized by the federation, Gamers8: The Land of Heroes features elite video game tournaments, in addition to live concerts from major global, regional and local musical acts, and many other activities and attractions.

The total prize pool for the competitions during the event is $45 million, which is triple that of last year’s inaugural Gamers8. The festival will conclude with the Next World Forum, a gaming and esports convention at the Four Seasons Hotel Riyadh at Kingdom Center on Aug. 30 and 31.

“The Saudi Esports Federation is delighted to confirm Abdul Latif Jameel Motors as a strategic partner for Gamers8: The Land of Heroes,” said Omar Batterjee, the federation’s director of corporate communications and public relations.

“Welcoming such an illustrious company and leading entity from Saudi Arabia’s automotive sector is a testament not only to the remarkable evolution of Gamers8 but also to the willingness of our Kingdom’s wider business community to join us on our mission to break new barriers in the world of gaming and esports

“We are incredibly excited to embark on this collaboration journey alongside Abdul Latif Jameel Motors. We believe our combined efforts and activities on the ground will contribute greatly to the influence, impact and success of our second season, as well as enhance cooperation between our two industries, which will be central to the Kingdom’s sustained economic growth and development in the years ahead.”

Abdul Latif Jameel Motors said it aims to engage with a young audience during the event through unique and fun activities, while also promoting the GR MENA Cup, the final regional stage ahead of the GR GT Cup, an esports motor racing tournament organized by Toyota.

The GR MENA Cup will take place in October in Jordan, during which digital racers from the region will compete for a place at the GR GT Cup in November in Japan.

“This groundbreaking partnership aligns with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 as it supports the Quality of Life Program,” said Munir Khoja, managing director of marketing communication at Abdul Latif Jameel Motors.

“The agreement also signifies the convergence of automotive excellence and esports. We look forward to finding opportunities to engage with the youth of Saudi through our vehicles while creating unique and exciting experiences (and) together, we embark on a journey that redefines the boundaries of gaming and mobility, paving the way for a new era of possibilities.”

Topics: esport Saudi Arabia Gamers8

