Biden to host Israel's president at White House on Tuesday

Biden to host Israel’s president at White House on Tuesday
Israeli President Isaac Herzog meets with U.S. President Joe Biden (not pictured) in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, US.
Updated 44 sec ago
Reuters

Biden to host Israel’s president at White House on Tuesday

Biden to host Israel’s president at White House on Tuesday
  • Meeting will discuss Israel’s regional integration and Russia’s military ties with Iran
Updated 44 sec ago
Reuters

WASHINGTON: US President Joe Biden will meet Israeli President Isaac Herzog at the White House on Tuesday when they will discuss Israel’s regional integration and Russia’s military ties with Iran, the White House said on Thursday.
“Biden will stress the importance of our shared democratic values, and discuss ways to advance equal measures of freedom, prosperity, and security for Palestinians and Israelis,” White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement.
The visit by Herzog, whose role is largely ceremonial, will mark the 75th anniversary of Israel’s 1948 founding. Herzog has also been invited to address a joint meeting of the US House of Representatives and Senate, a top Washington honor.
His trip follows a period of increased violence in the occupied West Bank, where Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s religious-nationalist government has drawn Biden administration criticism over renewed Jewish settlement construction.
Netanyahu has yet to be received at the White House despite winning an unprecedented sixth term in November.
Biden, during a CNN interview on Sunday, declined to say whether an invitation would be extended to Netanyahu.
“I think (Netanyahu) is trying to ... work through his existing problems in terms of his coalition,” Biden said during the interview, describing Netanyahu’s government as “one of the most extremist members of cabinets that I’ve seen.”
Following Biden’s remarks on Sunday, Israel’s hard-right security minister, Itamar Ben-Gvir, asked on Twitter: “What exactly about me is extreme?“
Ben-Gvir added: “President Biden needs to realize that we are no longer a star on the American flag.”

Topics: Israel Israeli President Isaac Herzog Biden

UN officials visit Israeli-attacked West Bank Jenin refugee camp
Middle-East
UN officials visit Israeli-attacked West Bank Jenin refugee camp

MWL continues India visit with minister of external affairs meeting

MWL Secretary-General  Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdul Karim Al-Issa and Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, India’s minister of external affairs
MWL Secretary-General  Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdul Karim Al-Issa and Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, India’s minister of external affairs
Updated 12 min 52 sec ago
Arab News

MWL continues India visit with minister of external affairs meeting

MWL Secretary-General  Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdul Karim Al-Issa and Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, India’s minister of external affairs
  • MWL head also gave a speech at the Vivekananda International Foundation in New Delhi
Updated 12 min 52 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Muslim World League Secretary-General Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa met with India’s minister of external affairs, Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, in New Delhi on Thursday.
The two officials reviewed several topics of mutual interest.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa delivers a lecture at the Vivekananda International Foundation in New Delhi. (MWL)


Al-Issa also delivered a lecture at the Vivekananda International Foundation in New Delhi, during which he highlighted Islamic values that call for the common good of humanity as well as the importance of an alliance between civilizations for international peace and harmony.
The MWL chief also met with Indian Muslim scholar Mahmood Madani, the president of Jamiat Ulama-e-Hind.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa meets with Indian Muslim scholar Mahmood Madani, the president of Jamiat Ulama-e-Hind. (MWL)


Madani welcomed Al-Issa on his visit to India and expressed his appreciation for the MWL’s efforts to clarify the true message of Islam and to combat hate speech and extremism.
The head of the MWL also met with the president of the Indian Council for Cultural Relations, Vinay Sahasrabuddhe.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa meets with the president of the Indian Council for Cultural Relations, Vinay Sahasrabuddhe. (MWL)


The meeting focused on Islamic values as well as the importance of interaction between different cultures.
Al-Issa talked about the MWL global initiative “Building Bridges between East and West,” which was launched at the UN headquarters in New York last month.
Al-Issa is on a five-day trip to the country at the invitation of the Indian government.

Topics: Muslim World League (MWL)

Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa holds talks with Dr. Anies Baswedan in Makkah. (Supplied)
Saudi Arabia
MWL chief meets Indonesian official in Makkah
Al-Issa emphasised the importance of strengthening the alliance, explaining that every civilization has its own identity. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia
MWL launches initiative to ‘build bridges of understanding’ between East and West

No fingerprints, DNA sample or leads from cocaine found at the White House, the Secret Service says

No fingerprints, DNA sample or leads from cocaine found at the White House, the Secret Service says
Updated 13 July 2023
AP

No fingerprints, DNA sample or leads from cocaine found at the White House, the Secret Service says

No fingerprints, DNA sample or leads from cocaine found at the White House, the Secret Service says
  • No leads on who brought the drugs into the White House
Updated 13 July 2023
AP

WASHINGTON: No fingerprints or DNA turned up on the baggie of cocaine found in a lobby at the White House last week despite a sophisticated FBI crime lab analysis, and surveillance footage of the area didn’t identify a suspect, according to a summary of the Secret Service investigation obtained by The Associated Press. There are no leads on who brought the drugs into the building.
US Secret Service agents found the white powder during a routine White House sweep on July 2, in a heavily trafficked West Wing lobby where staff go in and out and tour groups gather to drop their phones and other belongings.
“Without physical evidence, the investigation will not be able to single out a person of interest from the hundreds of individuals who passed through the vestibule where the cocaine was discovered,” Secret Service officials said in the summary.
The presence of cocaine at the White House prompted a flurry of criticism and questions from Republicans, who requested a briefing Thursday on the probe. White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said President Joe Biden believed it was “incredibly important” for the Secret Service to get to the bottom of how the drugs ended up in the White House.
Biden wasn’t there at the time of the discovery. He was at Camp David with members of his family for the holiday weekend.
The complex was briefly evacuated as a precaution when the white powder was found. The fire department was called in to test the substance on the spot to determine whether it was hazardous, and the initial test came back negative for a biohazard but positive for cocaine.
The Secret Service is responsible for securing the White House and is leading the investigation. The bag was sent for a secondary, more sensitive lab analysis. Homeland Security’s National Biodefense Analysis and Countermeasures Center analyzed the item for any biothreats. Tests conducted at the facility came back negative and gave formal confirmation that the substance was not a biological threat.
The lobby is also open to staff-led tours of the West Wing, which are scheduled for nonworking hours on the weekends and evenings. Those tours are invitation-only and led by White House staff for friends, family and other guests. Most staffers who work in the complex can request an evening or weekend tour slot, but there is often a long wait list. There were tours on the day, a Sunday, the drugs were found, as well as on the two preceding days.
The cocaine and packaging underwent further forensics testing, including advanced fingerprint and DNA work at the FBI’s crime laboratory, according to the summary. The FBI also did chemical testing.
Meanwhile, Secret Service investigators put together a list of several hundred individuals who may have accessed the area where the drugs were found. Anyone who comes through the White House must give identifying information and pass through security before entering.
But the lab results didn’t turn up latent fingerprints or DNA, so agents can’t compare anything to the possible suspect pool. White House staff are fingerprinted; participants in tour groups are not.
Video of the West Executive street lobby entrance did not identify the person or provide any solid investigative leads, the Secret Service said.

Topics: White House

Driver who crashed truck near White House charged with threatening president
World
Driver who crashed truck near White House charged with threatening president
Muslim mayor blocked from White House Eid celebration
World
Muslim mayor blocked from White House Eid celebration

Many India ministers view online gaming as ‘social evil’ — senior official

Many India ministers view online gaming as ‘social evil’ — senior official
Updated 13 July 2023
Reuters

Many India ministers view online gaming as ‘social evil’ — senior official

Many India ministers view online gaming as ‘social evil’ — senior official
  • The government on Tuesday shocked the $1.5 billion online gaming industry when it announced the tax
  • The decision to impose the tax was taken after nearly two years of deliberation
Updated 13 July 2023
Reuters

NEW DELHI: Many Indian ministers view bets on online gaming platforms as a “social evil,” and the government believes a social as well as economic purpose will be served if revenues fall due to a new 28 percent tax, the revenue secretary said on Thursday.
The government on Tuesday shocked the $1.5 billion online gaming industry, which has surged in popularity and attracted foreign investment, when it announced the tax. Executives have warned of job losses and reduced earnings.
“Government believes social as well as economic purpose will be served as people will indulge in more productive activities if revenues (of online gaming companies) fall due to the new 28 percent tax,” Federal Revenue Secretary Sanjay Malhotra told Reuters in an interview.
“If demand is highly elastic, and revenues go down substantially, then a social purpose is at least served,” said Malhotra, the top civil servant in India’s Department of Revenue, part of the ministry of finance.
The decision to impose the tax was taken after nearly two years of deliberation. A government panel had earlier raised concerns and proposed “de-addiction measures” such as periodic warnings and adviseries during games.
Calls for a review of the tax have been rebuffed, with officials saying further consultation with the industry is not needed.
“Moral angle is certainly there when we are taxing online gaming at 28 percent. Lot of ministers at Goods and Services Tax Council were of the view that betting on online gaming is a social evil, and should be discouraged,” Malhotra said.
Concerns about addiction have risen in line with the rapid rise of online gaming.
The revenue of fantasy gaming platforms during the Indian Premier League cricket matches rose 24 percent from a year earlier to over $342 million with over 61 million users participating, Redseer consultancy said this month.
Users can create fantasy cricket teams for as little as 8 rupees (10 US cents).
Malhotra rebuffed concerns that the tax would undermine foreign investment, triggering job losses.
“Employment and investments have to cater to the needs of the society and what is good for the economy at large,” Malhotra said. “No government would promote an industry only for the sake of employment and investment, if the industry is not in public interest.”

Topics: India Taxes Online gaming

Turkey cracks down on online gaming, seeks nearly 400 arrests
Middle-East
Turkey cracks down on online gaming, seeks nearly 400 arrests

Top general’s dismissal reveals new crack in Russian military leadership

Top general’s dismissal reveals new crack in Russian military leadership
Updated 13 July 2023
AP

Top general’s dismissal reveals new crack in Russian military leadership

Top general’s dismissal reveals new crack in Russian military leadership
  • Popov said the military leadership was angered by his frank talk about challenges faced by his forces, particularly the shortage of radars tracking enemy artillery
  • Many military bloggers argued that Popov’s dismissal eroded troop morale at a time of relentless Ukrainian attacks
Updated 13 July 2023
AP

MOSCOW: A Russian general in charge of forces fighting in southern Ukraine has been relieved of his duties after speaking out about problems faced by his troops, a move that reflected new fissures in the military command following a brief rebellion by mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin.
Maj. Gen. Ivan Popov, the commander of the 58th army in the Zaporizhzhia region, which is a focal point in Ukraine’s counteroffensive, said in an audio statement to his troops released Wednesday night that he was dismissed after a meeting with the military brass in what he described as a “treacherous” stab in the back to Russian forces in Ukraine.
Popov said the military leadership was angered by his frank talk about challenges faced by his forces, particularly the shortage of radars tracking enemy artillery, which resulted in massive Russian casualties.
“The top officers apparently saw me as a source of threat and rapidly issued an order to get rid of me, which was signed by the defense minister in just one day,” he said. “The Ukrainian military has failed to break through our army’s defenses, but the top commander hit us in the rear, treacherously and cowardly beheading the army at this most difficult moment.”
Popov, who uses the call name “Spartacus,” addressed his troops as “my gladiators” in the audio message released by retired Gen. Andrei Gurulev, who commanded the 58th army in the past and currently serves as a lawmaker. The 58th army consists of several divisions and smaller units.
The 48-year-old Popov, who has risen from platoon commander to lead a large group of forces, has encouraged his soldiers to come directly to him with any problems — an easygoing approach that contrasted sharply with the stiff formal style of command common in the Russian military. Russian military bloggers say he’s widely known for avoiding unnecessary losses — unlike many other commanders who were eager to sacrifice their soldiers to report successes.
“I faced a difficult situation with the top leadership when I had to either keep silent and act like a coward, saying what they wanted to hear, or call things by their names,” Popov said. “I didn’t have the right to lie for the sake of you and our fallen comrades.”
Many military bloggers argued that Popov’s dismissal eroded troop morale at a time of relentless Ukrainian attacks. One blogger, Vladislav Shurygin, said it has dealt a “terrible blow to the entire army,” while another, Roman Saponkov, described it as a “monstrous terror attack against the army’s morale.”
In a sign that many in Russian officialdom share Popov’s criticism of the military leadership, Andrei Turchak, the first deputy speaker of the upper house of parliament and head of the main Kremlin party United Russia, strongly backed the general, saying that “the Motherland can be proud of such commanders.”
Andrei Kartapolov, a retired general who heads the defense affairs committee in the lower house, also said the Defense Ministry should deal with the issues raised by Popov.
News of Popov’s dismissal added to the blow that Russian troops received when another senior officer, Lt. Gen. Oleg Tsokov, was killed Tuesday by a Ukrainian missile strike.
Popov’s remarks about the need to rotate his exhausted troops that have been fighting the Ukrainian counteroffensive since early June, reportedly angered General Staff chief Gen. Valery Gerasimov, who shrugged them off as panicky and promptly ordered his dismissal.
Gerasimov was shown meeting with military officers Monday in a video released by the Defense Ministry, the first time he was seen since last month’s abortive rebellion by Prigozhin, who had demanded his ouster. The uproar fueled by Popov’s dismissal could further erode the position of Gerasimov, who has faced broad criticism for his conduct of the fighting in Ukraine.
Pro-Kremlin political analyst Sergei Markov noted that Popov’s statement echoed criticism of the top brass by Prigozhin. However, he added that the general’s statement wasn’t a rebellion, but instead a call for intervention by President Vladimir Putin.
“Such public disputes at the top of the Russian army isn’t a show of force,” he said.
During the June 24 revolt that lasted less than 24 hours, mercenaries from Prigozhin’s Wagner Group quickly swept through the southern Russian city of Rostov-on-Don and captured the military headquarters there without firing a shot before driving to within about 200 kilometers (125 miles) of Moscow.
Prigozhin called his mercenaries back to their camps after striking a deal to end the rebellion in exchange for an amnesty for him and his mercenaries and permission to move to Belarus.
The rebellion represented the biggest threat to Putin in his more than two decades in power and badly dented his authority, even though Prigozhin said the uprising wasn’t aimed against the president but intended to force the ouster of Gerasimov and Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu. The Wagner chief was harshly critical of their conduct of how they have conducted the action in Ukraine.
On Monday, the Kremlin confirmed Prigozhin and 34 of his top officers met with Putin on June 29, a startling announcement that raised new questions about the terms of the deal with Wagner. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Wagner’s commanders pledged loyalty to Putin and said they were ready “to continue to fight for the Motherland.”
Putin has said Wagner troops had to choose whether to sign contracts with the Defense Ministry, move to Belarus or retire from service. While details of the deal remain murky, uncertainty also has surrounded the fate of Gen. Sergei Surovikin, the deputy commander of the Russian group of forces fighting in Ukraine who reportedly had been detained for questioning about his ties to Prigozhin.
The Defense Ministry said Wednesday that mercenaries of the Wagner Group were completing the handover of their weapons to the Russian military, part of the Kremlin’s efforts to defuse the threat it posed.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Wagner group Russian army President Vladimir Putin

Ukraine says downed 20 Russian drones, 2 cruise missiles
World
Ukraine says downed 20 Russian drones, 2 cruise missiles

Vice President Kamala Harris matches record for tiebreaking votes in Senate

Vice President Kamala Harris matches record for tiebreaking votes in Senate
Updated 13 July 2023
AP

Vice President Kamala Harris matches record for tiebreaking votes in Senate

Vice President Kamala Harris matches record for tiebreaking votes in Senate
  • Her 31st such vote, on Wednesday, advanced the nomination of Kalpana Kotagal to the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission
  • “It is a moment and I think that there’s still so much left that we have yet to do,” Harris told reporters afterward
Updated 13 July 2023
AP

WASHINGTON: Kamala Harris, who made history as the first woman or person of color to serve as vice president, has made history again by matching the record for most tiebreaking votes in the Senate.
Her 31st such vote, on Wednesday, advanced the nomination of Kalpana Kotagal to the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission. The only other vice president to cast so many was John C. Calhoun, vice president from 1825 to 1832.
“It is a moment and I think that there’s still so much left that we have yet to do,” Harris told reporters afterward.
“My mother gave me great advice, which is that I may be the first to do many things,” she added. “I’m going to make sure I’m not the last.”
Unlike Calhoun, who spent eight years accumulating his total, Harris reached 31 in 2 1/2 years. It’s a reflection of her unique circumstances, with a narrowly divided Senate and a sharply partisan atmosphere.
“It really says more about our time, and our political climate, than it does about anything else,” said Joel K. Goldstein, a vice presidential historian. “Our politics is so polarized that, even on the sort of matters that in the past would have flown through, it takes the vice president to cast a tiebreaking vote.”
The occasion was hardly memorable or particularly ceremonial. Harris spent only a few minutes in the chamber, reciting a brief script to record her vote, and then received congratulations from Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y.
Under the Constitution, presiding over the Senate and breaking ties is one of the only constitutional duties of the vice president. Schumer described it as an “immense burden,” and he said Harris has “carried out her duties with supreme excellence” in the midst of “all the other demands she faces” in her job.
Harris had expected to get a reprieve from that role after the midterm elections, when Democrats expanded their majority from 50 to 51 votes.
But circumstances intervened. Sen. John Fetterman, a newly elected Democrat from Pennsylvania, was hospitalized for clinical depression. Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., contracted shingles and was hospitalized as well.
The absences revived Harris’ string of tiebreakers. Earlier this year she helped confirm two federal judges, one in Massachusetts and the other in California.
Both Fetterman and Feinstein have returned to the Senate, but contested nominations can still require Harris’ presence, such as on Wednesday.
Harris did not seem eager to make history with tiebreaker votes when she became vice president. Before taking office, she wrote in the San Francisco Chronicle that “it is my hope that rather than come to the point of a tie, the Senate will instead find common ground and do the work of the American people.”
But tiebreakers swiftly became a core part of her job. The task could prove frustrating at times, limiting her travel and keeping her tethered to unpredictable events on Capitol Hill.
However, it also meant that Harris cast deciding votes on issues like the American Rescue Plan, a $1.9-trillion pandemic relief measure, and the Inflation Reduction Act, which limited the costs of prescription drugs and created financial incentives or clean energy.
“It’s a blessing,” Goldstein said, “because it associates her with some important accomplishments of the Biden administration.”

Topics: US US Vice President Kamala Harris Votes Senate

US vice president Kamala Harris: Israel needs ‘independent judiciary’
Middle-East
US vice president Kamala Harris: Israel needs ‘independent judiciary’
US vice president Kamala Harris caps Asia trip with stop at DMZ dividing Koreas
World
US vice president Kamala Harris caps Asia trip with stop at DMZ dividing Koreas

