Soda sweetener aspartame now listed as possible cancer cause. But it's still considered safe

Soda sweetener aspartame now listed as possible cancer cause. But it’s still considered safe
The cancer research arm of the World Health Organization has deemed aspartame, the world's most widely used artificial sweetener, to be "possibly carcinogenic" to humans. (AP file photo)
Updated 25 sec ago
AP

Soda sweetener aspartame now listed as possible cancer cause. But it’s still considered safe

Soda sweetener aspartame now listed as possible cancer cause. But it’s still considered safe
Updated 25 sec ago
AP

The World Health Organization's cancer agency has deemed the sweetener aspartame — found in diet soda and countless other foods — as a “possible” cause of cancer, while a separate expert group looking at the same evidence said it still considers the sugar substitute safe in limited quantities.

The differing results of the coordinated reviews were released early Friday. One came from the International Agency for Research on Cancer, a special branch of the WHO. The other report was from an expert panel selected by WHO and another UN group, the Food and Agriculture Organization.
The Lyon, France-based cancer agency periodically reviews potential cancer hazards, but doesn't determine how likely they are to cause cancer in their evaluations which range from “possibly” carcinogenic to “probably” to cancer-causing.
Aspartame joins a category with more than 300 other possible cancer-causing agents, including things like aloe vera extract, Asian-style pickled vegetables and carpentry work.
The guidance on use of the sweetener, though, isn’t changing.
“We’re not advising consumers to stop consuming (aspartame) altogether,” said WHO’s nutrition director Dr. Francesco Branca. “We’re just advising a bit of moderation.”
Here's a look at the announcement:
What is aspartame?
Aspartame is a low-calorie artificial sweetener that is about 200 times sweeter than sugar. It is a white, odorless powder and the world’s most widely used artificial sweetener.
Aspartame is authorized as a food additive in Europe and the US and is used in numerous foods, drinks such as Diet Coke, desserts, chewing gum, medications including cough drops and foods intended to help with weight loss. It's in tabletop sweeteners sold as Equal, Sugar Twin and NutraSweet.
Aspartame was approved in 1974 by the US Food and Drug Administration with an acceptable daily intake of 50 milligrams per kilogram of body weight. According to the FDA, a person weighing 132 pounds (60 kilograms) would need to consume about 75 aspartame packets to reach that level.
UN.experts evaluated the safety of aspartame in 1981 and set the safe daily limit slightly lower, at 40 milligrams of aspartame per kilogram.
David Spiegelhalter, an emeritus statistics professor at Cambridge University, said the guidance means that “average people are safe to drink up to 14 cans of diet drink a day … and even this ‘acceptable daily limit’ has a large built-in safety factor.”
What did the two groups say?
WHO's cancer agency, IARC, convened its expert group in June to assess the potential of aspartame to cause cancer. It based its conclusion that aspartame is “possibly carcinogenic” on studies in humans and animals that found “limited” evidence that the compound may be linked to liver cancer.
In a separate evaluation, experts assembled by WHO and the food agency updated their risk assessment, including reviewing the acceptable daily intake. They concluded there was “no convincing evidence” at the currently consumed levels that aspartame is dangerous; their guidelines regarding acceptable levels of consumption were unchanged.
The move comes weeks after the WHO said that non-sugar sweeteners don't help with weight loss and could lead to increased risk of diabetes, heart disease and early death in adults.
Should I be concerned about getting too much?
Not as long as you don’t exceed the guidelines. The FDA said scientific evidence continues to support the agency's conclusion that aspartame is “safe for the general population,” when used within limits.
Almost any substance can be dangerous in excessive amounts, said David Klurfeld, a nutrition expert at the Indiana University School of Public Health-Bloomington.
“The dose makes the poison,” said Klurfeld, who previously served on an IARC panel. “Even essential nutrients like vitamin A, iron and water will kill you within hours if too much is consumed.”
So what should consumers do?
WHO’s Branca said it was acceptable for people to consume a “pretty large” amount of aspartame without suffering any ill effects. “High consumers" might want to cut back, he said.
Dr. Peter Lurie, executive director of the Center for Science in the Public Interest, which previously nominated aspartame for IARC review, said there’s an easy choice for consumers.
“At least when it comes to beverages, our message is your best choice is to drink water or an unsweetened beverage,” he said.
Most people, though, probably don’t pay much attention to IARC evaluations. The agency has previously classified processed meat like hot dogs and bacon as cancer-causing, noting in particular its link to colon cancer. That move surprised even others in the scientific community — the U.K.’s biggest cancer charity reassured Britons that eating a bacon sandwich every so often wouldn’t do them much harm.
What does this mean for the food and beverage industry?
Food and beverage producers say there’s no reason to avoid products with aspartame.
“There is a broad consensus in the scientific and regulatory community that aspartame is safe," the American Beverage Association said in a statement.
WHO's Branca said the agency advises food manufacturers in general to "use ingredients that do not require the addition of too much sugar." After the latest assessments of aspartame, Branca said

Topics: aspartame WHO diet soda International Agency for Research on Cancer Dr. Francesco Branca American Beverage Association

Where We Are Going Today: Smash Lab, to relieve stress, encourage creativity

Where We Are Going Today: Smash Lab, to relieve stress, encourage creativity
Updated 38 min 16 sec ago
Jasmine Bager

Where We Are Going Today: Smash Lab, to relieve stress, encourage creativity

Where We Are Going Today: Smash Lab, to relieve stress, encourage creativity
Updated 38 min 16 sec ago
Jasmine Bager

AL-KHOBAR: The Smash Lab recreation center in Alkhobar aims to offer an exhilarating experience for all with activities to release stress and encourage creativity.

Located on Prince Turki Road, its attentive and friendly staff are on hand to ensure customers enjoy a fun-packed and safe visit. 

(AN photo by Jasmine Bager)

From the moment you step in the lab, you are greeted by friendly staff who ensure you find the place comfortable. Their interactive nature adds an extra layer of fun, making you feel like you’re part of a big creative family.

Safety is a top priority, as they provide all the necessary protective gear to shield you from the colorful splatters of paint. 

(AN photo by Jasmine Bager)

Whether you’re flying solo or planning a group outing, this place is perfect for you if you are looking to tap into your artistic side. With activities like breaking things with a bat to release pent-up frustration or indulging in neon painting under UV lights, this place will help you unleash your inner creativity.

People of all ages will be enthralled by the mesmerizing experience of painting with neon colors that come alive under the glow of UV light. This experience is not limited to just personal enjoyment. They also cater to corporate events, providing exceptional team-building activities. The possibilities are endless when you combine creativity and camaraderie.

Visit their Instagram @smashlab.sa for more information.

Topics: Where We Are Going Today

Innovative Arab fashion in the spotlight in the heart of London at Ziryab Fashion Show

Innovative Arab fashion in the spotlight in the heart of London at Ziryab Fashion Show
Updated 14 July 2023
Arab News

Innovative Arab fashion in the spotlight in the heart of London at Ziryab Fashion Show

Innovative Arab fashion in the spotlight in the heart of London at Ziryab Fashion Show
Updated 14 July 2023
Arab News

LONDON: The sixth annual Ziryab Fashion Show provided a showcase in the heart of London for Arab designers from around the world.

The two-day show was organized by the UK-based Women’s Growth and Success Foundation, which supports and encourages women in business through the staging of themed and focused events.

The headquarters of the Arab British Chamber of Commerce hosted the first day of the event, on July 7, and it concluded the following day at Westfield London, the largest shopping center in Europe. VIP guests in the audience included ambassadors, diplomats and representatives of Arab organizations in London.

Arab fashion and jewelry designers from all around the world took part in the show, which offered them an opportunity to display their work to a large audience on an international stage.

Zainab Farhan Imam, the director of the WGSF, said the event serves as a gateway for creative designers worldwide to gain entry to the fashion world.

The show was held under the patronage of the UAE’s Sheikha Fatima Bint Hasher Bin Dalmouk Al-Maktoum, with the support of the Arab British Chamber of Commerce, and sponsored by Damac Properties UK.

Topics: United Kingdom London fashion show Westfield Arab-British Chamber of Commerce (ABCC) Arab fashion Britain

Lindsay Lohan shows off nursery in Dubai home ahead of becoming a mother 

Lindsay Lohan shows off nursery in Dubai home ahead of becoming a mother 
Updated 13 July 2023
Arab News

Lindsay Lohan shows off nursery in Dubai home ahead of becoming a mother 

Lindsay Lohan shows off nursery in Dubai home ahead of becoming a mother 
Updated 13 July 2023
Arab News

DUBAI: Hollywood actress Lindsay Lohan has shown off her baby’s nursey in her Dubai home ahead of becoming a mother for the first time.  

The actress spoke to Architectural Digest about the home she shares with Kuwaiti husband Bader Shammas, saying “I feel so peaceful by the ocean—I wanted to create a space where my little one and I could share in that feeling.” 

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Nestig (@nestigbaby)

 

The main focal point of the room is a nautical wall mural that Lohan conceptualized along with illustrators from Nestig. “The planes and the sailboat felt so instantly classic, but the almost-rainbow watercolor effect felt really fresh and unexpected. It warms the space so much and I can’t wait to point out all the cute little elements to my babe,” she says. 

 Nestig cofounder Sara Adam Slywka told the magazine that “Lindsay was one of my icons growing up, so working with her was surreal! What surprised me most was how similar we were in what we wanted for our nurseries.” 

 

 

Lohan opened up about her life in Dubai in an interview with Allure magazine that was published in June, saying the city “gives me that space to have my own vision of what I need to do next.” 

Shammas, whose Instagram is on private mode, previously worked as an associate at BNP Paribas Wealth Management up until 2017, according to Elle magazine. Educated in the US, he reportedly holds a degree in Mechanical Engineering from the University of South Florida and a Bachelor of Science in Finance degree from John H. Sykes College of Business, which is connected with the University of Tampa. 

The couple announced Lohan’s pregnancy in March. 

Topics: Lindsay Lohan

Queen Rania posts photos from Princess Rajwa's first official visit since wedding 

Queen Rania posts photos from Princess Rajwa’s first official visit since wedding 
Updated 13 July 2023
Arab News

Queen Rania posts photos from Princess Rajwa’s first official visit since wedding 

Queen Rania posts photos from Princess Rajwa’s first official visit since wedding 
Updated 13 July 2023
Arab News

DUBAI: Jordan’s Queen Rania took to Instagram on Thursday to post photos from the family’s visit to the Sun Valley Conference in the US, which also served as Princess Rajwa Al-Hussein’s first official appearance since her wedding to Crown Prince Hussein bin Abdullah II in June this year. 

Princess Rajwa opted for a casual all-denim look paired with a wide black bet and white sneakers. King Abdullah II, Queen Rania and Crown Prince Hussein are all seen dressed in blue as well.  

Two weeks ago, Crown Prince Hussein also took to Instagram to post a relaxed photo of himself and his Saudi-born bride, accompanied by a message in which they shared Eid greetings. 

The caption read: “On behalf of Rajwa and myself, Adha mubarak to you and your families.” 

The couple tied the knot in a widely-publicized event on June 1.  

The princess sparked a social media frenzy with her wedding outfits. She wore a classic white gown by Lebanese fashion designer to the stars Elie Saab for the ceremony, and changed into a white, cap-sleeve ball gown by Italian luxury label Dolce & Gabbana for the reception. 

Topics: Princess Rajwa Al-Hussein Queen Rania

Emirati actor Mohamed Faisal Mostafa on making history in 'Hijack' 

Emirati actor Mohamed Faisal Mostafa on making history in ‘Hijack’ 
Updated 13 July 2023
William Mullally

Emirati actor Mohamed Faisal Mostafa on making history in ‘Hijack’ 

Emirati actor Mohamed Faisal Mostafa on making history in ‘Hijack’ 
  • The Emirati actor’s role in the new Apple+ TV thriller has brought him to global attention 
Updated 13 July 2023
William Mullally

DUBAI: In Apple TV’s new hit international series “Hijack,” starring Idris Elba, we open to a familiar scene: a man is rushing through Dubai Airport, late for an important flight. This being a Western production, you may expect, when the Emirati character appears, to see another foreign performer with no knowledge of Gulf culture slump into the frame, ghutra askew. Instead, something remarkable happens: Emirati actor Mohamed Faisal Mostafa calmly and confidently walks onto the screen, and a star is born.  

“I still feel so incredibly humbled by this opportunity,” Mostafa tells Arab News. “This is the first time in history that an Emirati actor has had a key role in an international hit series, in a massive story told on a global scale. Now it’s a number one hit, and it’s getting rave reviews! I can’t stop thinking how amazing this experience has been. I hope to make everyone in the region proud to have me represent them.” 

Mohamed Mostafa in ‘Hijack.’ (Apple TV+)

The action thriller, airing weekly, is currently Apple’s #1 show and the #8 trending series worldwide across all platforms. It has an irresistible set up: A plane traveling from Dubai to London has been hijacked, and no one knows but the people on board. Told over seven episodes with the seven-hour flight unfolding in real time, the mystery of how this unlikely situation occurred begins to unfold as the characters struggle to figure out how they are going to survive, and who they can trust.  

Mostafa plays Abdullah, an air traffic controller who is the only person on the ground to believe that something is amiss. He begins to investigate himself, searching for a missing employee who has unwittingly become entangled in a dark plot. Mostafa’s character has been well received across the world, with the actor receiving an outpouring of love from newly-won fans. 

“People keep saying to me that every time he comes on screen, you don’t want him to come off. They love following this man’s journey, a man who is just trying to do the right thing,” says Mostafa. 

Mohamed Mostafa with Idris Elba at the ‘Hijack’ premiere in London. (Supplied)

While this is Mostafa’s first taste of international fame, he has, in his own words, been acting “since before (he) could properly speak.” While he now serves primarily as the founder and CEO of a digital transformation firm, works in his family’s 100-year-old company, and is the director of investor relations for a private equity firm based in Silicon Valley (if that doesn’t sound like enough, he also teaches yoga), he’s also the younger brother of the groundbreaking Emirati film director Ali Mostafa. 

“Ali wanted to be a movie director since he was a child, before he could even hold a camera. He started doing stop-motion shorts with his action figures, and as soon as he could handle the camera, he moved on to his brothers. That’s where I learned — I never went to drama school, I never did any training, I just got better because I wanted to help my brother achieve his dreams,” says Mostafa. 

Mohamed Mostafa in one of his brother Ali’s early films. (Supplied)

As a child, Mostafa’s own dream wasn’t acting, but football. Unlike most children who start out with that aspiration, however, Mostafa actually achieved it, playing professionally for Al-Ain and Al-Wasl Football Club, two of the biggest sides in the UAE Pro League, and even tried out for Premier League teams.  

“I gave it my all, but football was done for me. I had three head fractures, and I needed to find somewhere else to thrive,” he says. “And being on set is where I’d always felt most in my element besides the pitch.” 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Idris Elba (@idriselba)

Over the years, Mostafa had kept acting here and there. He cameoed in his elder brother’s films “City of Life” (2009) and “From A to B” (2014), before landing a major role in Ali’s third film,“The Worthy” (2016). The latter, a post-apocalyptic horror thriller, was a particularly difficult shoot held over an intense three months in rural Romania, a challenge the younger Mostafa reveled in. 

“I had to audition for the part, and I loved that, because I knew I had earned my spot. It’s funny, because when we started, I could still feel a certain vibe on set from the rest of the cast and crew, as they assumed I was there just because my brother was the director. I knew I had to prove myself in certain scenes, and I gave it my all, and even did some pretty extreme stunts. After that, everyone looked at me differently — they knew I was worthy,” Mostafa says with a smile.  

Mohamed Mostafa in ‘Hijack.’ (Apple TV+)

After a part in the UAE’s first true blockbuster, the war film “Al-Kameen” (2021), for which he went to military boot camp with the rest of the cast to fully immerse himself in the role, Mostafa signed with an agent in the UK, not sure if any opportunity would ever come. The first call he got soon after, it turned out, was for “Hijack”.  

“The day I was first scheduled to go to set, I was staying at a friend’s house. After the driver came to bring me to the filming location, I spent the whole ride questioning my ability. I was quite nervous. But immediately, I was treated as an equal to all of these experienced actors. Not one person looked at me like I didn’t belong,” says Mostafa. 

“The scenes just started flying by, and the director Jim Field Smith was extremely supportive. He made me feel so comfortable. I was even able to show them how Emiratis hold their hands while greeting people and other small details that helped add authenticity,” Mostafa continues. 

Looking back, Mostafa now realizes why he loves that feeling — being in front of the camera is just like being on the pitch during a big game; all that pressure focuses him. “There’s nerves, but they’re nice nerves — the nerves that lock you in,” he says.  

As Mostafa looks to the future, excited for what roles might come, whether regionally or in Hollywood, the moment he has been thinking back to the most, the moment that fuels him as he approaches a bright future, came at the premiere, when Idris Elba came up to embrace him.  

“Idris said, ‘Mohamed, you did really well in it. You did such a great job.’ I just told him how grateful I was to have the opportunity. It was such a pleasure. It was hard to wait for this to get released, because I couldn’t be prouder to be a part of something this big, representing the UAE,” says Mostafa.  

Topics: Mohamed Mostafa Hijack Idris Elba

