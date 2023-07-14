Wagner not participating in Ukraine fighting in any significant way: Pentagon

You are here

Artillery systems belonging to Russia's Wagner military contractor are parked at an undisclosed location ahead of their handover to the Russian military. (Russian Defense Ministry Press Service via AP)
In this photo released by Russian Defense Ministry Press Service on July 12, 2023, tanks belonging to Russia's Wagner military contractor are parked ahead of their handover to the Russian military at an undisclosed location. (Handout via AP)
Artillery systems belonging to Russia's Wagner military contractor are parked at an undisclosed location ahead of their handover to the Russian military. (Russian Defense Ministry Press Service via AP)
Updated 14 July 2023
AFP

  • The armed group, which played a key role in the Ukraine offensive, sought to topple Russia’s military leadership during the brief rebellion, before backing down
Updated 14 July 2023
AFP

WASHINGTON: Wagner mercenaries are no longer participating in “any significant capacity” in combat operations in Ukraine, the Pentagon said Thursday, more than two weeks after the group’s aborted mutiny in Russia.
“At this stage, we do not see Wagner forces participating in any significant capacity in support of combat operations in Ukraine,” Pentagon press secretary Pat Ryder told a news briefing.
The armed group, which played a key role in the Ukraine offensive, sought to topple Russia’s military leadership during the brief rebellion, before backing down.
The whereabouts of its founder Yevgeny Prigozhin are largely unknown in the wake of an agreement with the Kremlin that allowed for him to be exiled to neighboring Belarus.
Ryder said the the United States assessed that “the majority” of Wagner fighters were still in areas of Russian-occupied Ukraine.
Russian army chief of staff Valery Gerasimov Gerasimov and Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu had for months been the targets of fierce criticism from Prigozhin, leading up to the attempted rebellion.
Since the failed mutiny, speculation has been rife that there could be a reshuffle among Russia’s military leadership, while details about the deal that ended the Wagner rebellion remain uncertain.
The Kremlin has said that President Vladimir Putin met with Prigozhin during an hours-long meeting in Moscow days after the mutiny.
On Wednesday, Russia announced that its army had received more than 2,000 pieces of military hardware, including tanks, from Wagner, following the rebellion.
 

Topics: Russia invasion in Ukraine Wagner group Yevgeny Prigozhin

Blinken says 'we must press' Myanmar junta to stop violence, return to democracy

Blinken says 'we must press' Myanmar junta to stop violence, return to democracy
Updated 14 July 2023
AP

Blinken says 'we must press' Myanmar junta to stop violence, return to democracy

Blinken says 'we must press' Myanmar junta to stop violence, return to democracy
Updated 14 July 2023
AP

Jakarta: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken told Southeast Asian ministers Friday that Washington and regional states must pressure Myanmar’s ruling junta to put down its arms and return to democratic rule.
“In Myanmar, we must press the military regime to stop the violence, to implement ASEAN’s five-point consensus, to support a return to democratic governance,” he told Association of Southeast Asian Nations foreign ministers ahead of talks in Jakarta.

Topics: Myanma Anthony Blinken

Indonesian president warns ASEAN 'can't be proxy' of any country

Indonesian president warns ASEAN 'can't be proxy' of any country
Updated 14 July 2023
AFP

Indonesian president warns ASEAN 'can't be proxy' of any country

Indonesian president warns ASEAN 'can't be proxy' of any country
  • ASEAN foreign ministers gather in Jakarta for talks about regional issues
  • Jakarta meetings joined by both China and the United States
Updated 14 July 2023
AFP

JAKARTA: Indonesian President Joko Widodo on Friday said ASEAN cannot become a proxy for other countries, as US-China tensions rise over issues in the Asia-Pacific.
Foreign ministers from the Southeast Asian bloc have gathered in Jakarta for talks about regional issues from the disputed South China Sea, which Beijing claims almost in its entirety, to the crisis in Myanmar, where China is its junta’s main ally.
Disagreements over the waterway have pitted some members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) against Beijing and boosted sympathy for US opposition to China’s growing assertiveness. Others have backed Beijing.
“ASEAN cannot be a competition, it can’t be a proxy of any country, and international law should be respected consistently,” Widodo told the ministers.
“We in ASEAN are committed to strengthening the unity and solidity as well as centrality in ASEAN to guard the peace and stability in the region.”
Tensions between the world’s two largest economies have soared in recent years over a host of issues, including China’s drills around self-ruled Taiwan and sweeping US export restrictions on advanced semiconductors.
The Jakarta meetings have been joined by both China and the United States, whose top diplomats met Thursday on the sidelines in the Indonesian capital.
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken warned China’s Wang Yi of consequences after a cybersecurity breach blamed on China again threatened to undermine a nascent stabilization of ties, a US official said.
Wang told Blinken that the United States should not interfere in China’s affairs and “work with” Beijing to improve their relationship, according to the Chinese foreign ministry.
ASEAN has been divided on the Myanmar crisis and how to engage with its pro-China junta since the 2021 coup plunged the country into violent turmoil.
The bloc issued a much-debated communique on Thursday that repeated its condemnation of violence. It reiterated that a five-point peace plan agreed with the junta, but largely ignored since, must remain the basis for resolving the conflict.
Myanmar remains an ASEAN member but its rulers have been barred from top-level summits over a lack of progress on the plan, which aims to end violence and resume talks between the military and the anti-coup movement.
“The Indo-Pacific should not be another battleground. Our region must remain stable, and we intend to keep it that way,” Indonesia’s Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi told ministers at the start of an 18-nation East Asia Summit ministerial meeting on Friday.

Topics: Indonesia ASEAN Joko Widodo

Rice crops are being threatened by El Nino after grain supplies were disrupted by the war in Ukraine

Rice crops are being threatened by El Nino after grain supplies were disrupted by the war in Ukraine
Updated 14 July 2023
AP

Rice crops are being threatened by El Nino after grain supplies were disrupted by the war in Ukraine

Rice crops are being threatened by El Nino after grain supplies were disrupted by the war in Ukraine
  • An El Nino is a natural and occasional warming of part of the Pacific that shifts global weather patterns, and climate change is making them stronger
Updated 14 July 2023
AP

NEW DELHI: Warmer, drier weather because of an earlier than usual El Nino is expected to hamper rice production across Asia, hitting global food security in a world still reeling from the impacts of the war in Ukraine.

An El Nino is a natural, temporary and occasional warming of part of the Pacific that shifts global weather patterns, and climate change is making them stronger. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration announced this one in June, a month or two earlier than it usually does. This gives it time to grow. Scientists say there’s a one in four chance it will expand to supersized levels.
That’s bad news for rice farmers, particularly in Asia where 90 percent of the world’s rice is grown and eaten, since a strong El Nino typically means less rainfall for the thirsty crop.
Past El Ninos have resulted in extreme weather, ranging from drought to floods.
There are already “alarm bells,” said Abdullah Mamun, a research analyst at the International Food Policy Research Institute or IFPRI, pointing to rising rice prices due to shortfalls in production. The average price of 5 percent broken white rice in June in Thailand was about 16 percent higher than last year’s average.
Global stocks have run low since last year, in part due to devastating floods in Pakistan, a major rice exporter. This year’s El Nino may amplify other woes for rice-producing countries, such as reduced availability of fertilizer due to the war and some countries’ export restrictions on rice. Myanmar, Cambodia and Nepal are particularly vulnerable, warned a recent report by research firm BMI.
“There is uncertainty over the horizon,” Mamun said.
Recently, global average temperatures have hit record highs. Monsoon rains over India were lighter than usual by the end of June. Indonesian President Joko Widodo on Monday asked his ministers to anticipate a long dry season. And in the Philippines, authorities are carefully managing water to protect vulnerable areas.
Some countries are bracing for food shortages. Indonesia was among the worst hit by India’s decision to restrict rice exports last year after less rain fell than expected and a historic heat wave scorched wheat, raising worries that domestic food prices would surge.
Last month, India said it would send over 1 million metric tons (1.1 million US tons) to Indonesia, Senegal and Gambia to help them meet “their food security needs.”
Fertilizer is another crucial variable. Last year China, a major producer, restricted exports to keep domestic prices in check after fertilizers were among exports affected by sanctions on Russian ally Belarus for human rights violations. Sanctions on Russia for its invasion of Ukraine don’t specifically target fertilizers but the war has disrupted shipments of the three main chemical fertilizers: potash, phosphorus, and nitrogen.
Bangladesh found suppliers in Canada to make up for lost potash shipments from Belarus, but many countries are still scrambling to find new sources.
Farmers like Abu Bakar Siddique, who cultivates 1.2 hectares (3 acres) in northern Bangladesh, had enough fertilizer to keep his yields steady last year. But less rainfall meant he had to rely more on electric pumps for his winter harvest at a time of power shortages due to war-related shortfalls of diesel and coal.
“This increased my costs,” he said.
Each El Nino is different, but historical trends suggest scarce rainfall in South and Southeast Asia will parch the soil, causing cascading effects in coming years, said Beau Damen, a natural resources officer with the Food and Agriculture Organization based in Bangkok, Thailand. Some countries, like Indonesia, may be more vulnerable in the early stages of the phenomenon, he said.
Kusnan, a farmer in Indonesia’s East Java, said rice farmers there have tried to anticipate that by planting earlier so that when the El Nino hits, the rice might be ready for harvest and not needing so much water. Kusnan, who like many Indonesians uses only one name, said he hoped high yields last year would help offset any losses this year.
Indonesian President Joko Widodo has stressed the need to manage water well in the coming weeks, warning that various factors including export restrictions and fertilizer shortages could combine with the El Nino to “make this a particularly damaging event.”
Baldev Singh, a 52-year-old farmer in northern India’s Punjab state, is already worried. He typically sows rice from late June until mid-July, but then needs the monsoon rains to flood the paddies. Less than a tenth of the usual rainfall had come by early this month, and then floods ravaged northern India, battering young crops that had just been planted.
The government has encouraged Punjab farmers to grow rice along with their traditional wheat crops since the 1960s to improve India’s food security, even though farmers like Singh don’t typically eat rice and irrigation of rice fields has drained the area’s aquifers. But he keeps growing it, counting on the certainty of government purchases at fixed prices.
With rain scarce, Singh may need to dig wells. Last year, he dug down 200 feet (60 meters) to find water.
“Rice has been our ruin ... I don’t know what will happen in the future,” he said.

Topics: El Nino NOAA Global warming Ukraine War

How Bastille Day could offer France a chance for national cohesion after the riots

How Bastille Day could offer France a chance for national cohesion after the riots
Updated 14 July 2023
Hakima Bedouani

How Bastille Day could offer France a chance for national cohesion after the riots

How Bastille Day could offer France a chance for national cohesion after the riots
  • Police killing of Nahel Merzouk, 17, in the Paris suburb of Nanterre on June 27 sparked days of rioting across France
  • The holiday is seen as a suitable moment to address citizens who no longer feel a part of the national narrative
Updated 14 July 2023
Hakima Bedouani

PARIS: Will French citizens, shaken by several days of urban violence following the death of Nahel Merzouk, a 17-year-old young man killed by a police officer at a traffic stop in Nanterre, be able to celebrate July 14 with a spirit of national cohesion?

Like every year, the festivities planned for this occasion will take place on July 13 and 14. There will be a military parade on the Champs-Elysees in the presence of the president of the republic, and this year, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be the guest of honor. There will also be balls, a grand classical music concert that will bring together hundreds of thousands of people on the Champ-de-Mars, and fireworks.

French President Emmanuel Macron and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi pose for a picture before a working dinner at the Elysee Palace in Paris on July 13, 2023 . (AP)

After several days of riots, the national holiday will be celebrated this time in a particularly tense social context. Within the French government, there is concern that it may be disrupted by calls to protest on social media or by outbreaks of violence in the suburbs. 

During a press briefing on July 12, Gerald Darmanin, minister of the interior, announced exceptional measures to ensure the security of the celebration, including the mobilization of 130,000 police officers and gendarmes equipped with armored vehicles, helicopters and drones, as well as the suspension of public transportation from 10 p.m.

Death of Nahel Merzouk, 17, on June 27 sparked riots across France. (AFP)

Asked about the opportunity to use this national holiday as an occasion to establish a form of social cohesion, William Leday, a historian and professor of international relations at Sciences Po Aix, said: “A national holiday is a unique moment that invokes the history and founding myths of a nation. It is supposed to be a moment of harmony, during which the head of state has the opportunity to deliver strong messages to the country.

“Given the current context of urban violence following Nahel’s death, July 14 would be a suitable time to calm minds and announce strong measures aimed at categories of French citizens who no longer feel part of the national narrative, which the president has not done so far. His statements have focused on the supposed responsibility of parents and social media, disregarding the social question and discrimination, which are at the heart of the current unrest.”

Do the recent riots indicate a fracture within French society, or do they reflect an endemic problem related to immigration? Leday put it this way: “Migrations are structural factors that affect contemporary societies; they are expected to increase. Building physical, bureaucratic, or digital walls does not change that and contributes to the invisibility of people who often had no choice but to leave their countries of origin due to conflicts, climate disasters, or endemic underdevelopment.”

William Leday, a historian and professor of international relations at Sciences Po Aix. (Supplied)

He continued: “Migrations, whether Italian, Polish, Spanish at first, and then postcolonial migrations from African countries, have enriched a society that has become multicultural. Many politicians may lament the multicultural nature of French society, but it remains a tangible and established fact from a sociological perspective.”

Leday added that “a significant portion of the population whose presence in the country is now longstanding (second or even third generation), who are French by birth, do not feel part of the nation due to their skin color, religion, and the invisibility they experience in the media and political representation.

“Beyond the social question, which remains unresolved for many French men and women, this means that the national narrative is incomplete and no longer manages to take into account a significant portion of citizens who only ask to participate.”

Fatma Bouvet de la Maisonneuve, a psychiatrist, former member of the Economic, Social, and Environmental Council and author of the book “Une Arabe en France, une vie au-dela des prejuges” (“An Arab in France: A Life Beyond Prejudice”), asserts that “social and educational inequalities lead to extreme suffering or delinquency.”

Fatma Bouvet de la Maisonneuve, author of the book “Une Arabe en France, une vie au-delà des préjugés.” (Supplied)

To address this, she advocates for the implementation of a long-term policy focused on national unity. “To respond to inequalities, we have no other answer than national unity,” she said, noting that after “the tragedy of Nahel’s death and those of other ignored deaths, the population of immigrant origin feels wounded … Taking to the streets to express anger is a political act.”

She regrets that the chosen response has been repression and a tightening of the law.

 

Topics: Nanterre shooting Champs-Elysees Paris France Narendra Modi BASTILLE DAY

Arab News en Francais celebrates three years of building bridges between France and the Arab world

Arab News en Francais celebrates three years of building bridges between France and the Arab world
Updated 14 July 2023
Fifi Aboudib

Arab News en Francais celebrates three years of building bridges between France and the Arab world

Arab News en Francais celebrates three years of building bridges between France and the Arab world
  • With an editorial line faithful to values of inclusivity, equity, and truth, the outlet adopted the slogan: “Beyond differences”
  • Overcoming obstacles of ignorance and prejudice are a mission for Arab News en Francais, beyond just delivering news
Updated 14 July 2023
Fifi Aboudib

Dubai: On July 14, 2020, while the Eiffel Tower in Paris was illuminated by fireworks for the French national day, the logo of Arab News en Francais appeared on the Burj Khalifa in Dubai.

This young French-language news website joined Arab News, one of the veterans of the Saudi Arabian press founded in 1975. 

Sharing with its big brother an editorial line faithful to values of inclusivity, equity and truth, Arab News en Francais adopted the slogan: “Beyond differences.”

The founders’ idea was to build bridges between the Arab world and France, contributing to the circulation of information in both directions in the wake of the fast-paced modernization projects led by Saudi Arabia under the Vision 2030 agenda of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. 

Overcoming the obstacles of ignorance and prejudice became a mission for Arab News en Francais, beyond simply delivering news.

Shortly after its launch, this young media outlet faced a trial by fire with the catastrophic blast at the port of Beirut on Aug. 4, 2020. Its teams, newly formed but highly adaptable, provided rapid and comprehensive coverage from various angles.

Quickly benefiting from Arab News’ partnership with YouGov, Arab News en Francais shared with its audience not only the voting intentions of Arab citizens in the US before the last presidential election but also their preferred brands on the Arab industrial scene. 

It also conducted a survey on integration in France titled “How are French people of Arab origin perceived?” — which garnered record-breaking audience engagement.

This survey was followed by an expert panel discussion on the topic “Integration in France: Perception problem or systemic crisis? — the experts’ opinion.” Such coverage offered foreign readers an inside look at the sensitivities of Arab societies, ranging from politics to economy and culture.

As early as January 2021, Arab News en Francais was able to provide live coverage of the uprising of young Tunisians against President Kais Saied’s failure to deliver on his economic promises. This coverage resulted in a surge in audience engagement in Tunisia.

In October 2021, teacher Samuel Paty was murdered in Conflans-Sainte-Honorine, France. Paty was decapitated by a Chechen extremist after showing his students offensive caricatures of Prophet Muhammad as part of a lesson on freedom of expression. 

Once again, Arab News en Francais provided a voice for all opinions through its coverage and editorials.

In December of the same year, Arab News en Francais covered the landmark visit of French President Emmanuel Macron to Saudi Arabia, marking the first step of a new journey of friendship and cooperation between the two countries, particularly in culture and trade.

France, long involved in the archaeological excavations taking place in AlUla, has also taken the lead in the tourism and cultural development of this ancient oasis, which spans an area equivalent to the size of Belgium. 

This historical city, an important meeting point on the incense route more than 2,500 years ago, is today the site of a grand project under the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 economic diversification agenda.

Since Macron’s visit, Arab News en Francais has closely followed the evolution of the bilateral relationship, including the two countries’ shared vision on climate change and the development of clean energy. 

This was recently demonstrated by the joint signing of the French-Saudi cooperation roadmap on hydrogen and renewable energy on July 9, 2023.

On Feb. 1, 2022, a tragic accident occurred in Chefchaouen, Morocco, which captured global attention, particularly in the Arab world. A five-year-old child, Rayan Aourram, fell into a deep well used for rainwater collection while playing in front of his house. 

Arab News en Francais provided hour-by-hour updates on the rescue operation. Sadly, after five days of tireless effort, Rayan died before rescuers could reach him. 

The outlet has covered everything from the COVID-19 pandemic to the French presidential election in April 2022, the Russian invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, to Macron’s visit to Algeria in August 2022 and the efforts of Franco-Algerian reconciliation. 

It also covered the FIFA World Cup in Qatar from a French and Maghrebi perspective, the conflict in Sudan triggered in April 2023, and the recent protests in France following the death of an Arab youth in the Paris suburb of Nantes at the hands of a French police officer. 

These events have allowed this news website to demonstrate its ability to go “beyond differences,” constantly bridging the gap between Arab nations, France and the rest of the world by giving voice to diverse opinions.

Culture has been a pillar of Arab News en Francais’s mission from the start thanks to a privileged partnership with the Arab World Institute in Paris. 

With nearly 300,000 French speakers identified in Saudi Arabia through the efforts of the French embassy and Ambassador Ludovic Pouille, a driving force behind this dynamic, Arab News en Francais has gained a considerable number of readers in the Kingdom itself.

It has covered events such as Francophonie Month and the July 14 celebrations under the Arabian sky. 

Its journalists have been present at summits of the International Organization of La Francophonie, the Cannes Film Festival, the Marrakech International Film Festival, and the Red Sea Film Festival, conducting interviews with decision-makers and creators to highlight the richness of artistic productions at the crossroads of cultures.

On the Arab News en Francais website, business and economics are a particular priority area. In-depth articles allow readers to closely follow market movements, the repercussions of climate and geopolitical events, as well as short and long-term prospects.

Finally, Arab News en Francais has endeavored to provide added value through opeds from important public figures, interviews with experts, politicians, artists, filmmakers, and exhibition curators in France and throughout the Arab world. 

After three years, the result is exponential audience growth in France and primarily Francophone Arab countries, demonstrating that it is possible to strengthen connections between these countries, societies and cultures beyond differences, with the French language serving as a beautiful catalyst.

Topics: BASTILLE DAY Arab News en Francais Editor’s Choice

