Saudi Arabia’s ‘Masameer County’ creators’ first live-action feature original hits Netflix next month 

DUBAI: Leave it to the two masterminds behind Saudi Arabia’s animation sensation “Masameer County” to create a Saudi film like no other. Yep, Abdulaziz Abdulaziz Almuzaini and Malik Nejer are set to release their first Netflix original film, “Ras B Ras,” this August, the first live-action feature film the two maverick cult cartoonists have concocted together. From the looks of it, and according to the inside buzz, this may be their best creation yet.
“Ras B Ras” (or “Head to Head” in English) is an offbeat, visually striking comedy set in the fictional world of Bathaikha, following a bumbling chauffeur named Darwish (Adel Redwan) who accidentally picks up a retired crime lord from the airport. When his passenger passes away, the driver teams up with his company’s new CEO Fayadh (Abdulaziz Alshehri) to trick the crime family into believing their old ‘godfather’ is still alive.
While the film is the first effort from Abdulaziz Almuzaini’s new production studio, Sirb, it’s a continuation of what he and Nejer started with their company Mykott Animation Studio, which the two founded back in 2014. Indeed, the film’s colorful aesthetic and madcap plotting is reminiscent of the work that Nejer and Almuzaini started with “Masameer,” which began on YouTube in 2011 and grew into a successful theatrical film in 2020 before the team signed a five-year deal with Netflix to continue the series as well as develop new projects such as “Ras B Ras.”
“We think about this partnership beyond the production aspects,” Almuzaini said back when the Netflix deal was first announced. “Working with Netflix, we inspire Saudi and Arab talents to dream big and support an ecosystem that recognizes equal opportunity, talent and creativity; these are the values that fueled Myrkott in its pursuit of excellence throughout the years.”
For Nejer, the goal is bit simpler than that: Make good movies.
“What we focus on is trying to create films and TV shows that are good, and that people actually want to watch. That’s it for us. If we can achieve that, we’re happy. Sure, if you do something important, you are bound to have some serious influence, but cultural influence is not what we think about all the time — though we do hope it’s positive. We just want to create great stuff,” Nejer told Arab News.
Antiquities Coalition founder: ‘This isn’t just about your history being stolen’
Inside the multi-million-dollar industry of trafficking in ancient artifacts
Updated 14 July 2023
Iain Akerman
LONDON: When Kim Kardashian attended the Met Gala in 2018, little did she know she was about to trigger a global investigation into the illicit trade in antiquities. The image of her next to a gold sarcophagus of the high-ranking Egyptian priest Nedjemankh went viral and soon attracted the attention of the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office. An investigation into its provenance followed, leading prosecutors to the 2011 Egyptian revolution.
During the unrest, the sarcophagus had been looted from Minya in Upper Egypt, smuggled to Paris, restored, and eventually sold to The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York for $4 million.
“The Met purchased the item at a time when there were reports of looting in Egypt after the 2011 revolution,” says Deborah Lehr, the chairman and founder of the Antiquities Coalition. “If they had simply Googled the provenance records, they would have known it was falsified, as the export license was dated 1971 and bore the stamp ‘Arab Republic of Egypt’, which was not the name of the country at that time.”
The coffin was returned to Egypt in February 2019.
The unravelling of the mystery surrounding the gold sarcophagus provoked a global investigation into the trade in stolen antiquities. In May last year, Jean-Luc Martinez, a former president and director of the Louvre in Paris, was charged with complicity in fraud and money laundering. All charges relate to the trafficking of antiquities from Egypt and were upheld by a French appeals court in February. Martinez denies any wrongdoing.
Among the deals under investigation is the acquisition of a stone stele (slab) depicting the pharaoh Tutankhamun, which was purchased for the Louvre Abu Dhabi in 2016. That slab is believed to have been sold to the museum by Lebanese-German gallerist and art dealer, Roben Dib, and French antiquities expert Christophe Kunicki. Both were involved in the sale of the gold sarcophagus to The Met in 2017.
According to Lehr, this is just the tip of the iceberg, but gauging the true scale of the problem is difficult. The Antiquities Trafficking Unit within the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office, which was established in 2017, estimates that the total value of its seizures to date is over $375 million. Those seizures include 180 relics surrendered by the billionaire hedge fund tycoon Michael Steinhardt in 2021, valued at $70 million, which included artifacts stolen from Lebanon, Egypt and Iraq. Steinhardt had also previously owned a bull’s head from the Phoenician temple of Eshmun in Saida, which had been snatched from a facility in Byblos during the Lebanese Civil War. The head ended up at The Met and was repatriated to Lebanon despite legal challenges from its owners, Lynda and William Bierewaltes, in 2017.
“That’s just one market,” says Lehr, who is also the CEO of Edelman Global Advisory and vice chairman of the Paulson Institute. “For many years, it was viewed as a victimless crime by the big galleries, a lot of the auction houses, and the dealers. It was viewed as, ‘Nobody will notice, and if they do it’s just the price of doing business to return it.’”
The opposite is, in fact, true. Not only does the theft of antiquities rob communities of future economic opportunity around archaeological sites, it helps to fund entities such as Daesh. “They had a ministry of extraction,” explains Lehr. “One division was focused on oil and one division was focused on antiquities because they realized it was a very profitable business. They even had their own auction house.” It is because of its impact on national economies and global security that the Antiquities Coalition says a whole-of-government approach, as well as international cooperation, is necessary to combat cultural racketeering.
“Nobody listens to the minister of antiquities,” says Lehr. “They’re the weakest in the system. So if you want to address anything, it’s got to go to the ministry of foreign affairs, to defense or finance. You’ve got to get it onto their radar. Once it’s there, it gives us a chance to start to put the legal structures in place and to raise awareness. And we found as soon as we could talk to those people and show them that this isn’t just about your history being stolen, this is about economic opportunity, this is about some of the unrest that you’re seeing, then we got their attention. Then we started working with them and changing the legal structure, so at least if a crime is committed, they can address it.”
Previously a negotiator for the US government on intellectual property rights with China, Lehr’s interest in the illicit trade in antiquities was piqued by its blending of history and foreign policy. It was while working as a negotiator that she and her team began to painstakingly break down smuggling patterns. They found that the networks often began with local organized crime gangs working from lists supplied by dealers who, in turn, collaborated with academics, who knew what antiquities might be found in a particular area.
“They’re smuggled out, so you have professional smugglers who one day will be smuggling drugs, one day women, one day cigarettes, and one day antiquities,” says Lehr. “That process is often very similar and then it gets specialized at the middleman.” Middlemen such as Douglas Latchford, a British art dealer who was accused of trafficking looted Cambodian relics and falsifying documents in 2019. Although charges of wire fraud, smuggling and conspiracy were brought against him in New York, they were dismissed following his death in 2020. In June this year, Latchford’s daughter agreed to forfeit $12 million derived from the sale of stolen antiquities. She had previously returned 125 statues and gold relics to Cambodia.
“We’re not opposed to the antiquities trade, we’re just opposed to the trade in illegitimate items,” says Lehr, who formed the Antiquities Coalition in 2011 as an NGO dedicated to safeguarding the world’s heritage from cultural racketeering. “And it’s very hard sometimes to tell the difference. So we’re trying to work with institutions to encourage certain practices, including for auction houses, dealers and museums to have rigorous provenance research units.” In the wake of the scandal surrounding the Louvre, France’s Minister of Culture, Rima Abdul Malak, announced the formation of a commission to look into the legal framework and procedures relating to the acquisition of works. In May, The Met announced it was to hire a team dedicated to provenance research.
Lehr is also hoping that stronger penalties will be implemented for those found guilty of cultural racketeering. In the case of the Hobby Lobby scandal, in which representatives of the US-based arts and craft retailer knowingly falsified records for the import of Iraqi artefacts, a $3 million settlement was agreed upon. In contrast, Steinhardt, who is 82, only received a lifetime ban on acquiring antiquities.
“We are hoping that we will see some prison time in the near future because that is really what you have to have as a deterrent,” Lehr says.
Two antiquities from the region on the coalition’s ‘Most Wanted’ list are the Lion of Nimrud, which was looted from the Iraqi national museum in 2003, and an alabaster stone inscription from the Temple of Awwam in Yemen. The coalition is also working with governments across the Arab world to bring about meaningful change. It pushed for the 2016 signing of a memorandum of understanding between the US and Egypt, which restricted the import of certain archaeological relics, and works with the ministries of culture in Saudi Arabia and the UAE to raise awareness — AlUla is, after all, one of the world’s largest archaeological sites, and Dubai has (historically at least) been a transshipment point for the trade in illegal antiquities. Saudi Arabia is also seeking to play a leadership role in the fight against cultural racketeering and in the development and training of Arab archaeologists.
“Even though I don’t think Saudi Arabia or the UAE consider that they have a looting issue, they do have heritage to protect and being leaders on this issue is so important,” says Lehr. “The steps that they take around their collecting, and how they’re handling the excavations, is so important in setting an example, not just in the region, but globally.”
Race to the top: ‘Gran Turismo’ tells the true story of a gamer turned pro racer
The blockbuster movie, partly filmed in the UAE, hits cinemas next month
Updated 14 July 2023
William Mullally
DUBAI: As esports continue to surge in popularity in Saudi Arabia and across the globe, one question comes to mind: Could an esports athlete make it in the analog world? As it turns out, that question was already answered during a grueling 24-hour race in Dubai 11 years ago. Now, in one of the summer’s most eagerly awaited blockbusters, the amazing true story of the first man to go from gamer to professional racing driver will be told.
The film is titled “Gran Turismo,” after the massively popular driving simulator. So, you might expect another CGI-filled video-game adaptation, but that’s exactly what the filmmakers were trying to avoid. To recount the life of British driver Jann Mardenborough, director Neil Blomkamp (“District 9”) as well as stars Archie Madekwe (“Midsommar”), David Harbour (“Stranger Things”) and Orlando Bloom (“Lord of the Rings”) traveled across the world to the actual locations that the driver raced, with Mardenborough himself acting as his own stunt double.
That includes, as we can now reveal, Dubai. Arab News visited the Dubai Autodrome set in secret last December, sitting down with the stars as their collaborators flew past us in actual racecars, painstakingly recreating the events of 2012.
“I have such fond memories of this place,” Mardenborough told us. “The Dubai 24 was the race that changed everything for me. Standing on that podium was the moment I knew I had passed my toughest test. To be back here to film a movie about my life is completely surreal.”
Filming the races so realistically was not originally the plan. It was director Blomkamp who rejected industry norms such as green screen, feeling that modern audiences crave realism. It’s a view shared by stars including Tom Cruise, who famously drove an actual motorcycle off a cliff eight times when filming the latest “Mission: Impossible” — perhaps the film’s main draw.
“Neil wanted authenticity, and initially that stressed us all out. ‘You want to put the actors in real race cars?’ I thought to myself, ‘What’s the difference?’” says South African professional racer David Perel, one of the film’s lead stunt coordinators. “But, the second I saw the footage, the difference was clear. You can see the vibrations of the track on their body — you can see their limits being pushed. Audiences will recognize that, especially these days.”
Committing to actual racing meant that the film’s stars had to really know their stuff. For the film’s lead actor Archie Madekwe, that task proved particularly daunting. After all, while he embodied Mardenborough’s spirit, he did not actually have a driver’s license when he landed the part, causing a mad dash to get him ready.
“I got into the car with my driving instructor, and I told her, ‘I don’t know how to drive, but in two weeks I have to pass this driving test or I’m going to lose this job.’ She said, ‘That’s impossible!’ I said, ‘I need you to make it possible.’ Somehow, by the grace of God, I passed.” says Madekwe.
For Orlando Bloom, making the film was a learning experience, not only about the racing world, but about esports in general. What shocked him most was how thin the line between the two has become, even at the highest level of the sport.
“I was texting Lewis Hamilton from the set, telling him that he should come be a part of this, because it’s really something special. He was busy training in the off season, but what I didn’t realize is that he was using a driving simulator to do so. He was telling me about it, and I was marveling. I had no idea all these drivers do the same stuff!” said Bloom.
While nearly every person portrayed in the film, which reaches cinemas next month, has a real-life analogue, not every actor found it useful to call up the person they were playing to figure out how to get into character. David Harbour, for one, found more inspiration in his favorite underdog sports movies than he did in the real man he played.
“Real life can tell us reality, but it doesn’t always tell the truth. A lot of people don’t even know their own truths,” Harbour explains. “Shakespeare’s ‘Hamlet’ was based on a real guy, but if you dug up the real Danish prince and stuck him on a stage playing himself, he would stink!”
Madekwe, who, like Mardenborough, is a person of mixed race, found the truth of the situation the day that his six-year-old nephew came to visit him on set.
“That’s when it really sunk in for me. Growing up, I never saw films that depicted a young person of color as a superhero. Seeing him sit in these cars, seeing him look up at me, I knew that’s what I could be. That’s exactly who we’re making the film for. I want kids to watch this and feel like they can conquer their dreams.”
Where We Are Going Today: Al-Khobar’s Smash Lab, to relieve stress, encourage creativity
Updated 14 July 2023
Jasmine Bager
AL-KHOBAR: The Smash Lab recreation center in Alkhobar aims to offer an exhilarating experience for all with activities to release stress and encourage creativity.
Located on Prince Turki Road, its attentive and friendly staff are on hand to ensure customers enjoy a fun-packed and safe visit.
From the moment you step in the lab, you are greeted by friendly staff who ensure you find the place comfortable. Their interactive nature adds an extra layer of fun, making you feel like you’re part of a big creative family.
Safety is a top priority, as they provide all the necessary protective gear to shield you from the colorful splatters of paint.
Whether you’re flying solo or planning a group outing, this place is perfect for you if you are looking to tap into your artistic side. With activities like breaking things with a bat to release pent-up frustration or indulging in neon painting under UV lights, this place will help you unleash your inner creativity.
People of all ages will be enthralled by the mesmerizing experience of painting with neon colors that come alive under the glow of UV light. This experience is not limited to just personal enjoyment. They also cater to corporate events, providing exceptional team-building activities. The possibilities are endless when you combine creativity and camaraderie.
Lindsay Lohan shows off nursery in Dubai home ahead of becoming a mother
Updated 13 July 2023
Arab News
DUBAI: Hollywood actress Lindsay Lohan has shown off her baby’s nursey in her Dubai home ahead of becoming a mother for the first time.
The actress spoke to Architectural Digest about the home she shares with Kuwaiti husband Bader Shammas, saying “I feel so peaceful by the ocean—I wanted to create a space where my little one and I could share in that feeling.”
The main focal point of the room is a nautical wall mural that Lohan conceptualized along with illustrators from Nestig. “The planes and the sailboat felt so instantly classic, but the almost-rainbow watercolor effect felt really fresh and unexpected. It warms the space so much and I can’t wait to point out all the cute little elements to my babe,” she says.
Nestig cofounder Sara Adam Slywka told the magazine that “Lindsay was one of my icons growing up, so working with her was surreal! What surprised me most was how similar we were in what we wanted for our nurseries.”
Lohan opened up about her life in Dubai in an interview with Allure magazine that was published in June, saying the city “gives me that space to have my own vision of what I need to do next.”
Shammas, whose Instagram is on private mode, previously worked as an associate at BNP Paribas Wealth Management up until 2017, according to Elle magazine. Educated in the US, he reportedly holds a degree in Mechanical Engineering from the University of South Florida and a Bachelor of Science in Finance degree from John H. Sykes College of Business, which is connected with the University of Tampa.