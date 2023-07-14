Taif’s weather, rich culture and history attract pilgrims

You are here

Taif is located at an elevation of 1,879 meters in the Hijazi Mountains. (SPA)
Tareq Al-Thaqafi

  • During the pre-Islamic period, Quraish had orchards in Taif, the most famous of which was the orchard of the sons of Rabia, Utbah and Shaybah, and their servant Addas, who still has a mosque named after him to date
Tareq Al-Thaqafi

MAKKAH: Taif is one of the most beautiful and prominent tourist cities in the Kingdom, frequented by pilgrims due to its pleasant weather and rich cultural and historical sites, roses, and agricultural produce.

Less than an hour from Makkah, Taif is located at an elevation of 1,879 meters in the Hijazi Mountains, which are part of the Sarat Mountains.

Latifa Al-Adwani, head of the Taif History Center, said: “Taif is the capital of beauty and creativity at all levels. It has been the cultural incubator and Saudi tourist capital for decades, as well as a prominent destination for pilgrims.”

Al-Adwani said that visitors usually visited historical places such as Al-Abbas Mosque, Al-Madhoun Mosque, Al-Hadi Mosque, Addas Mosque, and Al-Kou’ Mosque and Shubra Palace Museum.

They also visited the popular Al-Balad market, rose factories, and fruit orchards and farms.

“Taif is considered the Kingdom’s first resort, the best of them, and the city of roses,” said Mohammed Al-Adwani, who has always been interested in the history of Taif.

“Taif has many treasures, according to the Prophet’s biography and Arabic poetry, which travelers mentioned in past and modern times,” he said.    

“It has been the first resort for Makkah’s residents during the pre-Islamic and Islamic eras, and still is. Taif is known to be Makkah’s orchard as more than 16 paths connect both cities.

“During the pre-Islamic period, Quraish had orchards in Taif, the most famous of which was the orchard of the sons of Rabia, Utbah and Shaybah, and their servant Addas, who still has a mosque named after him to date,” he said.

“There are also the great orchards of Amr ibn Al-Aas in Al-Waht and Al-Wahit, in addition to the Okaz market joining tribes from everywhere.”

Mohammed Al-Adwani believes that pilgrims should visit historical sites with tour guides to gain accurate and reliable information.

Mohammed Baslamah, an Indonesian tourist, said that the historical tour from Makkah to Taif was beautiful. “We have been provided with diverse and comprehensive information about Taif, and our tour guide, Abeer Fakira, introduced us to the most prominent tourist and historical monuments in Taif, in addition to its traditional dishes and clothes.”

Another Indonesian tourist, Abdul Karim Al-Andalusi, explained that “the proximity of Taif to Makkah has given it several advantages. I got acquainted with the historical, heritage and civilization aspects of Taif. A group of specialists passionately introduced us to the rapid development the city has witnessed as well as the historical link between Makkah and Taif. We had a wonderful tour.”

A writer specializing in the history of Taif, Khaled Al-Hamidi, explained that “Taif was and still is linked to Makkah in a unique and distinct way, compared to any other city. Furthermore, it was the Prophet’s destination when he despaired (of) the polytheists in Makkah.

“Al-Abbas Mosque is one of the most prominent historical sites, as many pilgrims make sure to visit it after performing their rituals, given that it was historically associated with the companion and nephew of the Prophet, Abdullah bin Al-Abbas,” he said.

 

Topics: Taif flowers Taif Saudi Arabia

  • Daimumah blends traditional farming practices with modern innovative techniques to produce a variety of crops
Updated 14 sec ago
Nada Hameed

JEDDAH: Modern-day tourists are being offered the chance to connect with the past at a sustainable farmland destination nestled within the Saudi desert.

AlUla’s latest attraction, Daimumah, from the Arabic word for sustainability, brings together art, nature, and heritage in a scenic oasis setting.

For centuries farming communities have shaped and nurtured the AlUla valley, leaving a fertile landscape for future generations.

As part of wider efforts to promote AlUla’s natural and cultural heritage, officials have been working for more than a year to develop Daimumah as a free-to-visit tourist destination.

As part of wider efforts to promote AlUla’s natural and cultural heritage, officials have been working for more than a year to develop Daimumah as a free-to-visit tourist destination. (AN photo by Nada Hameed)

With its palm groves, botanical gardens, and fields, trippers can explore at their leisure, discovering art installations, old mudbrick farm dwellings, ancient irrigation channels, and crops still grown sustainably by local farmers.

Adel Al-Balawi, a Saudi tour guide at Daimumah, told Arab News that palm trees had always played a vital role in the civilization and dwellings of AlUla.

He said: “Serving as natural shields against the scorching sun, they provide shade and help regulate temperature by reducing it by 10 degrees compared to open areas.

HIGHLIGHTS

• AlUla’s latest attraction, Daimumah, from the Arabic word for sustainability, brings together art, nature, and heritage in a scenic oasis setting.

• For centuries farming communities have shaped and nurtured the AlUla valley, leaving a fertile landscape for future generations.

“Within the palm fields, farmers strategically plant delicate crops that are susceptible to heat, benefiting from an optimal balance of sunlight.

“The passing breeze through the palms further cools the air, safeguarding the fragile plants from excessive heat, fostering the growth of lush vegetation below,” he added.

As part of wider efforts to promote AlUla’s natural and cultural heritage, officials have been working for more than a year to develop Daimumah as a free-to-visit tourist destination. (AN photo by Nada Hameed)

The installations scattered around the site were specially created by three artists and have been themed around the people of AlUla and the folklore dances of Saudi weddings.

In the Explorers’ Garden visitors can relax in a giant net strung between the palm trees and connect with nature by listening to the gentle rustle of the palm fronds and the soft chirping of birds as cool breezes create a calming ambience.

Al-Balawi said: “The net, expertly crafted from durable yet gentle materials, stretches out, inviting visitors to lay down and immerse themselves in its cradling embrace.

“Its intricate design allows for a comfortable and secure lounging experience, providing the perfect vantage point to admire the breathtaking surroundings.”

Adel Al-Balawi explains to visitors about Daimumah. (AN photo by Nada Hameed)

Daimumah uses solar panels to generate electricity for all its facilities. “It is the sure and best solution to reduce carbon footprints,” Al-Balawi added.

One visitor, Munirah Al-Enizi, 15, from AlUla, said: “I am so glad that the oasis has a tree house. It is inspired by palm trees which represent our Saudi culture too. It’s a great way to connect with nature and appreciate the beauty of the rural environment.”

The palm house has been made entirely from palm tree wood and has a wooden staircase that leads to an attic. At its center is a majestic palm tree with branches full of green dates waiting to be picked in August.

On Daimumah’s historic farm dwellings and water systems, Al-Balawi pointed out that the people of AlUla used to use a series of canals to link farms in the oasis. Water flows were controlled by a skilled farmer known as the master.

“It’s proof of the deep-rooted traditions and community spirit that make AlUla’s irrigation system not just ancient, but truly remarkable,” he said.

Daimumah blends traditional farming practices with modern innovative practices to produce a variety of crops including eggplant, onions, bell peppers, lemons, oranges, and an assortment of herbs.

A greenhouse area offers visitors the chance to find out how exotic fruits are grown while saving water and space.

“In Daimumah, farmers cultivate an environment that is tailor-made for specific crops. Within these reserves, an impressive count of 10,000 strawberry seedlings flourishes, enabling farmers to successfully grow exotic fruits that would otherwise struggle to thrive,” Al-Balawi added.

Between December to March, visitors can tour the site’s strawberry reserves and handpick the berries.

Moringa trees also flourish in the oasis. Al-Balawi said: “They require very little water to grow and are therefore considered a resource-efficient crop that is incredibly versatile and can be made into many different products.”

An open-air eatery, wood-cabin cafe serving hot and cold refreshments and snacks, and souvenirs shops are also located on the site.

In addition, educational and entertainment workshop programs are organized by the Royal Commission for AlUla.

 

Topics: AlUla saudi tourism Saudi Arabia

Saudi FM and Blinken discuss ties during call

Saudi FM and Blinken discuss ties during call
Updated 8 min 20 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi FM and Blinken discuss ties during call

Saudi FM and Blinken discuss ties during call
  • They also discussed regional and international developments
Updated 8 min 20 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Prince Faisal bin Farhan made a phone call to US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, the foreign ministry announced on Friday evening.

During the call, they reviewed aspects of consolidating and strengthening relations between the Kingdom and the US in various fields were reviewed. 

The two ministers also discussed regional and international developments.

Topics: Saudi Arabia United States Antony Blinken Prince Faisal bin Farhan

Red Sea International Film Festival launches first workshop in Los Angeles

Red Sea International Film Festival launches first workshop in Los Angeles
Updated 14 July 2023
Arab News

Red Sea International Film Festival launches first workshop in Los Angeles

Red Sea International Film Festival launches first workshop in Los Angeles
  • Saudi trainees, professional writers and emerging talents were selected by the Red Sea Lodge to participate in the workshop
  • The workshop was presented by a group of professional writers, producers and industry experts
Updated 14 July 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: The SeriesLab — a Red Sea International Film Festival initiative — recently launched its first training workshop in Los Angeles.
Saudi trainees, professional writers and emerging talents were selected by the Red Sea Lodge to participate in the workshop, which, according to the RSIFF “aims to prepare participants to write compelling stories, pitch their pilot to major television networks, create a platform of series and episode writers, and give them the right tools and guidance to create the next must-watch television sensation.”
The workshop was presented by a group of professional writers, producers and industry experts, including award-winning producer David Janollari, former chairman of NBC Entertainment Bob Greenblatt, and writer Marc Cherry — creator of “Desperate Housewives.” It also included an improvization session with director Jamie Muir and a tour of the Writers Guild of America.
The workshop aligns with the RSIFF’s objectives of promoting professional and talented writers and honing their skills in an effort to support the artistic and cultural community in the Kingdom.
The SeriesLab is a professional creative-writing program that allows writers to develop a pilot for a TV series. It selects projects for full development and mentorship and consists of group workshops and one-on-one meetings. The workshops will take place in both the US and Saudi Arabia.

Topics: Los Angeles Red Sea International Film Festival (RSIFF)

Young Saudi entrepreneurs aim global, explore expansion at G20 YEA summit 

Young Saudi entrepreneurs aim global, explore expansion at G20 YEA summit 
Updated 14 July 2023

Young Saudi entrepreneurs aim global, explore expansion at G20 YEA summit 

Young Saudi entrepreneurs aim global, explore expansion at G20 YEA summit 
  • NEOM, futuristic projects take center stage at the summit in New Delhi   
  • Saudi delegation led by Prince Fahad bin Mansour, head of Entrepreneurship Vision 
Updated 14 July 2023
Sanjay Kumar

NEW DELHI: Saudi delegates took the spotlight of the G20 Young Entrepreneurs Alliance Summit in New Delhi on Friday as they presented their projects and initiatives for global expansion and new international partnerships. 

The summit on July 13-15 is held in New Delhi under this year’s Indian presidency of the G20 largest economies. 

Hosted by Young Indians, a group of young businessmen under the Confederation of Indian Industry, it has drawn hundreds of participants from the G20 member nations, aiming to promote youth entrepreneurship as a driver of economic renewal and social change. 

Saudi delegates are led by Prince Fahad bin Mansour, the chair of the board of directors of Saudi Arabia’s Entrepreneurship Vision and president of the Saudi G20 Young Entrepreneurs Alliance. The delegation comprises men and women leaders representing various businesses and government agencies. 

For Faheem Al-Hamid, the Saudi G20 YEA’s senior strategic and planning adviser, the Kingdom’s participation was “very successful because of the diversification of the delegation.” 

Invest Saudi, NEOM and the Saudi Ministry of Investment are present at the summit, serving also as its strategic partners. 

NEOM, the Kingdom’s flagship $500 billion futuristic smart city project, particularly attracted the attention of the event’s participants. 

“His Royal Highness Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman said that NEOM is the city of dreams. He is reflecting the dream on the ground,” Al-Hamid told Arab News. “NEOM construction is in full swing.” 

He said NEOM’s presentation during the summit has resulted in multiple inquiries and requests for cooperation. 

“We are here to show how Saudi Arabia is open to the world for investments,” said Mohammed Al-Ajaji, outreach advisor at Invest Saudi, the Kingdom’s investment brand. 

“We also are here to showcase what Invest Saudi can do to help startups and entrepreneurs, to attract investors to growing and innovative sectors that will fit the profile of NEOM and other projects.” 

Prince Fahad bin Mansour, center, is surrounded by Saudi delegates to the G20 Young Entrepreneurs Alliance Summit in New Delhi on Friday. (AN Photo)

Abdulaziz Al-Saif, vice president of the board of Entrepreneurship Vision and founder of design and tech company Neomers, observed significant interest from the delegates of other countries in different Saudi projects. 

“They were very happy to interact and engage. They’re very much interested in learning more about Saudi and what we do. So, we’re happy to always help and answer questions and become the people that actually support them to land softly in the Kingdom,” he said. 

“We’re always looking for collaborations.” 

He was also interested in more engagement with the host, India. 

“We hope to only find more talents and more people to collaborate with so that we can bridge those opportunities between the two countries — India and the Kingdom of Saudi,” Al-Saif told Arab News.

“It’s been really interesting to engage with a lot of individuals here, to create a lot of opportunities and collaboration potential.” 

Sultan Gornas, founder and CEO of the Riyadh-based solution software company Go Lyv, was open to cooperation especially with the summit’s hosts as he explored information technology and artificial intelligence solutions with Indian colleagues. 

“We are exchanging knowledge and experience to plan the global expansion,” he said. “Our ambition is — for any startup in Saudi Arabia — to expand in India as it’s one of the largest markets.” 

Another Saudi delegate, Ahmed Mirghani from venture studio BIM Ventures, was participating in the summit to learn more about India’s entrepreneurship ecosystem. 

His company invests in startups that want to enter the Saudi market. 

“Perhaps we can find areas of collaboration to have some of the Indian startups come to Saudi Arabia or some of the Saudi startups to expand to the Indian ecosystem,” he said. “I am impressed with the Indian entrepreneurship ecosystem.”   

Over the last decade, the Indian startup ecosystem has grown rapidly and since the launch of the Startup India initiative in 2016, the Indian Ministry of Commerce and Industry has recognized more than 92,600 entities as startups. 

Saudi Arabia, too, is experiencing a boom in startup growth. Since the launch of Vision 2030, the Saudi government has been undertaking significant initiatives to stimulate private-sector growth and encourage new businesses.
   
“The most (common) similarity that I’ve seen with the Saudi ecosystem is passion. So, everybody is passionate, everybody is determined,” Mirghani said. 

“The most important element for any entrepreneur is to be passionate.” 

Topics: Saudi Arabia India G20 YEA

Saudi Arabia sets sights on top 10 ranking in Logistics Performance Index by 2030

Saudi Arabia sets sights on top 10 ranking in Logistics Performance Index by 2030
Updated 14 July 2023
Arab News

Saudi Arabia sets sights on top 10 ranking in Logistics Performance Index by 2030

Saudi Arabia sets sights on top 10 ranking in Logistics Performance Index by 2030
  • Kingdom displays maritime initiatives and achievements in London
  • The Kingdom’s efforts to rank among the top 10 countries in the LPI by 2030 include establishing 59 logistic zones
Updated 14 July 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Dr. Rumaih Al-Rumaih, chairman of the Saudi Public Transport Authority and deputy minister of transport and logistic services, said on Thursday that Saudi Arabia aims to rank among the top 10 countries on the World Bank’s Logistics Performance Index by 2030.
The LPI is, according to the World Bank’s website, an “interactive benchmarking tool created to help countries identify the challenges and opportunities they face in their performance on trade logistics.”
Al-Rumaih was speaking at an exhibition organized by the PTA in London to showcase the Kingdom’s maritime initiatives and achievements. Several diplomats and members of the International Maritime Organization attended the event.
Saudi Arabia’s Ambassador to the United Kingdom Prince Khalid bin Bandar bin Sultan said that the Kingdom’s progress in the maritime sector — including its close cooperation with the IMO and its support for the maritime environment — reflects the “firm and deep commitment of the Kingdom toward achieving the sustainable development goals of Saudi Vision 2030.”
Al-Rumaih said that the national strategy for transport and logistic services has set “clear goals in all aspects of maritime development.”
The Kingdom’s efforts to rank among the top 10 countries in the LPI by 2030 include establishing 59 logistic zones and increasing the capacity of its ports to over 40 million containers, he added.
“We are pleased to vigorously pursue tracks of cooperation with the IMO and member states on initiatives promoting climate, cooperation, and seafarers,” Al-Rumaih said.
He also announced that the maritime industry sustainability conference will be held from September 4-6 under the theme “Innovation for a Greener Future.”
The PTA’s London exhibition saw public and private entities participating, including the Ministry of Environment, Water, and Agriculture; the Royal Saudi Navy; the Border Guards; the Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority; the Saudi Ports Authority; the Saudi Red Sea Authority; NEOM; and the National Maritime Academy.
There were several presentations given, highlighting initiatives such as the use of technology to provide services to the maritime sector and the establishment and accreditation of maritime institutions.

Topics: Saudi Public Transport Authority (PTA) World Bank Logistics Performance Index

