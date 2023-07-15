Ship enroute to Yemen to transfer oil from decaying Safer tanker

DUBAI: A ship is enroute to Yemen to pump oil from the decaying Safer tanker, the UN’s official coordinator for Yemen said on Saturday.
“The replacement vessel Nautica set sail from #Djibouti today at 09:45 en route to Yemen’s Red Sea coast to take on 1 million barrels of oil from the decaying #FSOSafer supertanker. I am excited to be aboard and for the start of the oil transfer next week!,” David Gressly, the UN resident coordinator for Yemen, posted on Twitter.
The replacement vessel Nautica set sail from #Djibouti today at 09:45 en route to Yemen’s Red Sea coast to take on 1 million barrels of oil from the decaying #FSOSafer supertanker. I am excited to be aboard and for the start of the oil transfer next week! pic.twitter.com/dl6K7yjZ9z
The Iran-backed Houthis finally allowed international engineers to board and inspect the deteriorating Safer tanker, moored off Hodeidah in western Yemen, after years of resistance against any operation to salvage the ship.
The 47-year-old Safer has had little or no maintenance since the war in Yemen began in 2015 and has deteriorated to such an extent that experts fear it is in imminent danger of springing a leak, catching fire, or exploding.
Environmentalists and officials have warned of large-scale environmental disaster if the ship’s cargo leaked into the ocean. Images of seawater flowing into the tanker’s rooms as rust eats away at the walls have grabbed international attention during the past three years.
Experts estimate a major leak from the Safer could severely damage Red Sea ecosystems upon which around 30 million people depend for a living, including 1.6 million Yemenis, according to the UN.
NEW YORK: The United Nations is concerned about “unacceptable conditions” set by Damascus for allowing aid to flow through its Bab Al-Hawa crossing to rebel-held areas in northwest Syria, according to a document reviewed Friday by AFP.
The delivery of humanitarian aid through the crossing has been stalled since Monday, when a 2014 UN deal expired.
A letter this week from Syrian authorities allowing use of the border crossing between Turkiye and Syria “contains two unacceptable conditions,” according to a document sent to the UN Security Council from the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA).
OCHA said it was concerned that the Syrian government had “stressed that the United Nations should not communicate with entities designated as ‘terrorist.’“
The second condition it bridled at was that the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) and the Syrian Arab Red Crescent (SARC) should “supervise and facilitate the distribution of humanitarian aid” in northwest Syria.
The UN says more than four million people in northwest Syria are in need of food, water, medicine and other essentials.
Through an arrangement that began in 2014, the UN largely delivers relief to northwest Syria via neighboring Turkiye through the Bab Al-Hawa crossing.
Syria announced on Thursday that it would authorize the UN to use Bab Al-Hawa to deliver vital humanitarian aid to millions of people in rebel-held areas for six months.
Syria’s ambassador to the UN Bassam Sabbagh told reporters on Thursday that his country had taken a “sovereign decision” on allowing the aid to continue.
That announcement followed the expiration on Monday of a mechanism that has allowed UN convoys to use the crossing to rebel areas without authorization from Damascus.
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres’s spokesman Stephane Dujarric said on Friday that “there’s been no crossings in Bab Al-Hawa with United Nations humanitarian aid,” adding that authorities were reviewing Syria’s authorization.
“We’re taking a look at... what exactly was expressed in the letter,” he said.
“These things need to be studied carefully,” he added, reiterating the UN’s “commitment to delivering humanitarian assistance guided by humanitarian principles of non-interference, of impartiality.”
The OCHA document seen by AFP also called for the need to “review” and “clarify” parts of Damascus’ letter, saying the deliveries “must not infringe on the impartiality... neutrality, and independence of the United Nations’ humanitarian operations.”
Damascus regularly denounces the UN aid deliveries as a violation of its sovereignty, and major ally Moscow has been chipping away at the deal for years.
Russia on Tuesday vetoed a nine-month extension of the agreement, and then failed to muster enough votes to adopt a six-month extension.
The 15 UN Security Council members had been trying for days to find a compromise to extend the cross-border aid deal.
Syria’s conflict has killed more than 500,000 people, displaced millions and battered the country’s infrastructure and industry.
“The scale of needs in Syria requires a comprehensive and unrestricted approach to humanitarian aid,” the ICRC delegation in New York told AFP.
“We stand ready to support in ways that fall within our capabilities and with the consent of all parties involved.”
TUNIS: Tunisian rights groups called on Friday for emergency aid and shelters for migrants expelled from Sfax last week, as dozens of people protested in Tunis in support of their plight.
Hundreds of migrants fled or were forced out of Tunisia’s second-largest city after racial tensions flared following the July 3 killing of a Tunisian man in an altercation between locals and migrants.
The port of Sfax is a departure point for many migrants from impoverished and violence-torn countries seeking a better life in Europe by making a perilous Mediterranean crossing, often in makeshift boats.
Hundreds of migrants were forcibly taken to desert and hostile areas bordering Libya and Algeria after the unrest in Sfax.
Romdane Ben Amor, spokesperson for the Tunisian Forum for Economic and Social Rights (FTDES), told reporters on Friday that between 100 and 150 migrants, including women and children, were still stuck on the border with Libya.
He said about 165 migrants abandoned near the border with Algeria had been picked up, without specifying by whom or where they were taken.
“Migrants are transferred from one place to another while other groups hide out in the wild in catastrophic conditions for fear of being detected and suffering the same fate as those stranded on the borders,” Ben Amor said.
He called for emergency accommodation to be given to the migrants and said the authorities must send “a clear message” to Tunisian citizens to help them, regardless of their status.
Around 100 protesters demonstrated Friday evening in Tunis at the call of an anti-fascist coalition, expressing their “solidarity with undocumented migrants.”
The demonstrators also slammed Tunisia’s police for “expelling you (migrants) and repressing us.”
“Tunisia is African. No to racism, down with fascism,” they chanted.
Meanwhile, the head of a Cameroonian association claimed police had carried out “arbitrary arrests” of sub-Saharan Africans around the train station in Zarzis, south of Sfax.
“Around 300 have been arrested... just because of their skin color,” said Eric Tchata, who posted online a video taken by a fellow Cameroonian purporting to show a group of people, including women and children, packed into a warehouse in Medenine, also south of Sfax.
Ben Amor expressed fears that migrants could die if they are not immediately given aid and shelter, noting that the bodies of two had already been found.
Human Rights Watch has said the migrants had been left to fend for themselves without water or shelter in the border regions, where temperatures surpass 40 degrees Celsius (104 Fahrenheit).
Tunisia saw a rise in racially motivated attacks after President Kais Saied in February accused “hordes” of migrants from sub-Saharan African countries of bringing violence, alleging a “criminal plot” to change the country’s demographic makeup.
The president’s remarks “gave people the green light to do what they liked to migrants,” said Naila Zoghlami, head of the Tunisian Association of Democratic Women.
Speaking to reporters alongside Ben Amor, she said women from sub-Saharan African countries have become more “vulnerable” since Saied’s remarks, with several saying they have been raped.
On Friday, Saied added that what Tunisia offered migrants “is better than what they find elsewhere.”
“But we refuse to be a land of transit or a land of settlement.”
He also doubled down on claims that Tunisia was a victim “of criminal networks of trafficking in human beings.”
Ben Amor dismissed Saied’s remarks, saying, “Expelling children and women is not a lesson in humanity” as the president had said.
Around 28 non-governmental organizations, both local and international, as well as trade unions and political parties also criticized Saied in a Friday statement.
His speech “spurred crime” and only served as a “blank cheque” for some to carry out “serious violence” against migrants, they said.
On Sunday, a high-ranking European delegation is due to visit Tunis to sign a deal stipulating financial aid for the North African country aimed at tackling illegal migration.
WASHINGTON: The US is beefing up its use of fighter jets around the strategic Strait of Hormuz to protect ships from Iranian seizures, a senior defense official said Friday, adding that the US is increasingly concerned about the growing ties between Iran, Russia and Syria across the Middle East.
Speaking to Pentagon reporters, the official said the US will send F-16 fighter jets to the Gulf region this weekend to augment the A-10 attack aircraft that have been patrolling there for more than a week. The move comes after Iran tried to seize two oil tankers near the strait last week, opening fire on one of them.
The defense official, who spoke on condition of anonymity to provide details of military operations in the region, said the F-16s will give air cover to the ships moving through the waterway and increase the military’s visibility in the area, as a deterrent to Iran.
The US Navy said in both instances the Iranian naval vessels backed off when the USS McFaul, a guided-missile destroyer, arrived on the scene.
In addition, the defense official told reporters the US is considering a number of military options to address increasing Russian aggression in the skies over Syria, which complicated efforts to strike a Daesh group leader last weekend. The official declined to detail the options, but said the US will not cede any territory and will continue to fly in the western part of the country on anti-Islamic State missions.
The Russian military activity, which has increased in frequency and aggression since March, stems from growing cooperation and coordination between Moscow, Tehran and the Syrian government to try to pressure the US to leave Syria, the official said.
The official said Russia is beholden to Iran for its support in the war in Ukraine, and Tehran wants the US out of Syria so it can more easily move lethal aid to Lebanese Hezbollah and threaten Israel. The US has seen more cooperation, collaboration, planning and intelligence sharing, largely between mid-level Russian and Iranian Quds force leaders in Syria, to pressure the US to remove troops from Syria, the official added.
There are about 900 US forces in the country, and others move in and out to conduct missions targeting Daesh group militants.
The US does not believe Russian aircraft plan to drop bombs on US troops or shoot down manned aircraft. But there are concerns that Russian pilots will knock a Reaper drone out of the sky and that Moscow believes that type of action would not get a strong US military response, the official said.
As an example, in March, a Russian warplane poured jet fuel on a US surveillance drone and then struck its propeller, forcing the US military to ditch the MQ-9 Reaper into the Black Sea. The incident spiked tensions between the two countries and triggered a call between their defense chiefs, but led to no direct military response.
Last week, Rear Admiral Oleg Gurinov, head of the Russian Reconciliation Center for Syria, said the Russian and Syrian militaries have been doing joint training. In comments carried by Syrian state media, he said Moscow is concerned about drone flights by the US-led coalition over northern Syria, calling them “systematic violations of protocols” designed to avoid clashes between the two militaries.
US and Russian military commanders routinely communicate over a deconfliction phone line that has been in place for several years to avoid unintended clashes in Syria, where both sides have troops on the ground and in the air.
There are often many calls a day, and at times result in angry threats as commanders argue over an ongoing operation, said the US official. Describing a conversation, the official said the Russians will often declare an area of space a restricted operating zone and say they are doing military exercises there.
The US sees no exercises, and tells Russia that American forces are on a counterterror mission against the Daesh group and plan to fly in that area. The Russians then say they can’t guarantee US aircraft safety if they go there. And once the mission begins, and the aircraft move into the zone, “it sometimes gets very heated,” said the official, as both sides loudly protest and reject the other’s assertions.
The most recent incident was Friday morning, when a Russia aircraft flew repeatedly over the at-Tanf garrison in eastern Syria, where US forces are training Syrian allies and monitoring Islamic State militant activity. The official said the Russian An-30 aircraft was collecting intelligence on the base.
The US did not have fighter aircraft in the area and took no direct action against the Russian flight.
LONDON: The security situation in Iraq is in a “good” position and the country is looking to develop and build its economy, according to a senior government official.
“That is why (we are making) all these contacts with the outside world, with the business communities in other countries, with companies (and) investors, inviting them to come to Iraq so that we can now build the economy. We are in a different stage,” Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein told Arab News.
He was speaking on the sidelines of his recent official visit to the UK, his first as foreign minister, the aims of which included strengthening ties with Britain and promoting what he described as promising opportunities for investment in his country.
“Within this framework, we are discussing economic ties, trade ties, but also the security and political situation in the Middle East, as well as encouraging British companies so that they can invest and can come to Iraq,” he added.
“I tried to give them a picture of the economic reality, of economic life in Iraq, and the development in the near future and how the Iraqi economy desperately needs investors from abroad, and I think the investors have got the chance to invest in Iraq in different fields.”
The sectors Hussein mentioned included agriculture, health care and education, and he also highlighted the need for Iraq to acquire “know-how and technology” from the UK. He said he hopes that through cooperation between Iraqi and British officials, more companies can be encouraged to be part of the process of building up the Iraqi economy.
Asked about Iraq’s relations with Gulf nations, Hussein said it has “very strong ties” with Gulf Cooperation Council member states, including Saudi Arabia, and with companies and the business communities in those countries.
“Because of the culture and the language, it is easier for them. And geography, of course — Iraq is a neighboring country. They can play an important role,” he said.
“I think after various visits to Riyadh and discussions with the officials there, we are expecting huge investment from all these countries, including Saudi Arabia.”
Met with the FS of the UK,@JamesCleverly,we explored how to expand our #mutual_coop,&reviewed @IraqiGovt plans to achieve development,economy,& reconstruction programs. Partnership between #IQ & #UK,strengthening our capabilities to achieve the sustainable devel.for our countries
On the issue of oil markets, Hussein said Iraq is “committed” to the strategies agreed by OPEC and OPEC+ member states.
“We are loyal to the decisions that have been taken by OPEC and I think the happiness among OPEC and OPEC+ countries is going well,” he said.
During his two-day visit to the UK on July 3 and 4, Hussein met senior British MPs and officials to promote bilateral relations under the Iraqi-British strategic dialogue.
I was glad to meet the President of @EBRD, Ms. @OdileRenaud.We discussed how to strengthen our #economic cooperation, & studied the next action steps in investment & development planning after #Iraq joined the #EBRD,looking forward to a brighter future within #mutual_cooperation.
He also met representatives of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development and the heads of British businesses, and took part in a discussion at the Arab-British Chamber of Commerce in London.
From international sanctions after the 1990-1991 Gulf War, the effects of the Iraq War that began with the US invasion in 2003 and continued until 2011, followed by the rise and spread of Daesh, Iraq has endured a lot over the past 30 years or so, said Ghazi Al-Attia, a British Iraqi property investor. Previously, there was an overwhelming fear of terrorism and concerns about a lack of security, he added, but the situation has changed.
“When you see people visiting Iraq for tourism, that indicates that the average person is happy to be walking in the streets” he said.
“What has happened since then is there has been production of oil, a great demand for consumables and regeneration, and for the development of infrastructure, and this creates opportunities internally and externally for investment to develop the country.
“This is really the main point that he (Hussein) was trying to drive at and by coming to these Western countries, he highlights what our previous situation was, the progress and the development that we’re now facing, and that there is room, space and a welcoming spirit for foreign companies and governments to be involved in this development.
“We welcome foreigners, we welcome investment, we welcome business, and the people in the country are very keen to work, so we have good expectations for the future.”
BAGHDAD: With scorching temperatures and power cuts, Wissam Abed cools off from Baghdad’s brutal summer by swimming in the Tigris River, but as Iraqi rivers dry up, so does the age-old pastime.
Near a bridge linking the east of the city to the west, Abed stood in the middle of the river, but the water only came up to his waist.
“I live here in Adhamiya, like my grandfather did before me. Year after year, the water situation gets worse,” said the 37-year-old, referring to his neighborhood nestled along the Tigris in northern Baghdad.
Abed waded through the water to the middle of the ancient river, as temperatures reached near 50 degrees celsius and wind whipped through the city like a hair dryer one July afternoon.
He said he comes to the Tigris “to have fun and feel refreshed.”
Summer in Iraq is a prime example of the convergences of multiple crises weighing down the lives of the 43-million-strong population: a dilapidated electricity sector, rising temperatures and severe water shortages.
The UN says Iraq is one of the five countries in the world most touched by some effects of climate change.
In parts of Baghdad, home to around 9 million people, the water is still deep enough for youths to enjoy diving into the water from mounds of bricks. But elsewhere, new islets of earth stick out from the middle of the river.
“In the evening when we return to our homes, there is no water or electricity,” said Abed, a public employee at the Ministry of Electricity.
Last night, “I came to swim in the river at one o’clock in the morning before returning” home.
In addition to the declining levels of rainfall, Iraqi authorities say upstream dam construction by Turkiye and Iran has impacted the volume of the water that runs in rivers through Iraq.
Ravaged by decades of conflict and international sanctions, oil-rich Iraq relies on Iranian gas imports for a third of its energy needs. It is also beset by rampant corruption, and suffers from dilapidated infrastructure.
Generally power cuts can last up to 10 hours a day. But every summer when the thermometer climbs, the supply of public electricity worsens.
Families who can afford it hook up their house to neighborhood generators to make up for the poor supply.
But to do away with power cuts, Iraqi power plants would need to produce more than 32,000 megawatts daily, according to authorities.
This year, for the first time, Iraq produced 26,000 MW per day on average until the onset of July when production fell due to Iran shutting off the gas taps over 11 billion euros of unpaid bills.
An agreement has been reached and electricity production has improved to exceed 24,000 MW, the Ministry of Electricity. said on Friday.
While the first week of July was the hottest on record in the world, according to preliminary data from the World Meteorological Organization Iraq is experiencing a scorching weekend.
Temperatures are due to climb to 47 degrees Celsius on Saturday in Baghdad and 50 degrees in Basra in the far south.