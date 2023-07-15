You are here

  • Home
  • UK immigration fee hikes face criticism

UK immigration fee hikes face criticism

UK immigration fee hikes face criticism
Junior doctors hold placards at a picket line outside St. Thomas’ Hospital in London on July 13, 2023 in the biggest walkout in the history of the UK’s state-funded National Health Service. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/zbyvd

Updated 28 sec ago
AFP

UK immigration fee hikes face criticism

UK immigration fee hikes face criticism
  • Sunak ruled out tax increases or government borrowing to fund the rise
  • Hikes in the Immigration Health Surcharge (IHS) and visa fees would raise £1 billion
Updated 28 sec ago
AFP

LONDON: The UK’s oldest medical union on Saturday hit out at government plans to increase the amount migrant workers pay to use the state health care service, to cover public-sector wage increases.
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s government this week approved recommendations to boost wages of teachers, doctors and police by between 5.0 to 7.0 percent.
Sunak ruled out tax increases or government borrowing to fund the rise but instead said hikes in the Immigration Health Surcharge (IHS) and visa fees would raise £1 billion.
Doctors in Unite, which represents junior doctors, general practitioners and hospital consultants, said it was “appalled” at the move, as it would see migrants pay double to use the NHS.
Most employees in the UK have National Insurance contributions deducted at source on their salaries, which pays for the National Health Service, as well as state pension and unemployment schemes.
“Just like other workers, migrants contribute to NHS funding through general taxation. Doubling the NHS surcharge to over £1,200 ($1,570) per year is an unjust additional penalty,” Doctors in Unite said.
“Migrants are effectively ‘taxed twice’ to access the same service,” it added, calling the move “immoral and divisive.”
The IHS, initially brought in to prevent “medical tourism,” is now paid by most migrants under tighter post-Brexit entry rules.
It is paid per person in addition to visa fees for stays of more than six months.
Over-18s pay £624 per year while students and under-18s pay £470 per year.
The government has proposed raising the IHS for adults to £1,035, and £776 at the reduced rate.
Work and visit visas will go up by 15 percent, while the cost of student and leave-to-remain visas among others will rise by at least 20 percent.
Net migration in the UK hit a record 606,000 in 2022, according to official figures released in May, heaping pressure on the government, which has pledged to cut dependency on foreign labor.
Sunak has described legal immigration levels as “too high,” and is separately battling record levels of asylum claims from migrants crossing the Channel in small boats.
Critics warn the IHS increases — paid for by individuals or their companies — could worsen under-staffing in many sectors, and prompt high-skilled workers and students to go elsewhere.
Migrant and refugee charity Praxis has accused ministers of treating people born outside the UK as “cash cows” at a time when they were struggling to repay already high visa renewal fees.
Genomics research center The Wellcome Sanger Institute said it spent more than £300,000 in immigration fees for its employees in 2022.
“These proposed increases create further barriers for global talent... and will have a detrimental effect on UK and global science,” said head of policy Sarion Bowers.

Topics: UK migrant workers Healthcare wages British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak

Related

UK’s second-biggest trade union backs Israel boycott movement
World
UK’s second-biggest trade union backs Israel boycott movement
UK minister to meet Kuwaiti, Emirati investors ahead of GCC trade deal talks
Business & Economy
UK minister to meet Kuwaiti, Emirati investors ahead of GCC trade deal talks

Record heatwaves sweep the world from US to Japan via Europe

Record heatwaves sweep the world from US to Japan via Europe
Updated 4 sec ago

Record heatwaves sweep the world from US to Japan via Europe

Record heatwaves sweep the world from US to Japan via Europe
Updated 4 sec ago
ROME: Record heat is forecast around the world from the United States, where tens of millions are battling dangerously high temperatures, to Europe and Japan, in the latest example of the threat from global warming.
Italy faces weekend predictions of historic highs with the health ministry issuing a red alert for 16 cities including Rome, Bologna and Florence.
The meteo center warned Italians to prepare for “the most intense heatwave of the summer and also one of the most intense of all time.”
The thermometer is likely to hit 40 degrees Celsius (104 Fahrenheit) in Rome by Monday and even 43C on Tuesday, smashing the record 40.5C set in August 2007.
The islands of Sicily and Sardinia could wilt under temperatures as high as 48C, the European Space Agency warned — “potentially the hottest temperatures ever recorded in Europe.”
Greece is also roasting.
“Parts of the country could see highs as much as 44C on Saturday,” according to the national weather service EMY. The central city of Thebes sweated under 44.2C on Friday.
The Acropolis, Athens’s top tourist attraction, closed for a second day straight Saturday during the hottest hours with 41C expected, as did several parks in the capital.
Regions of France, Germany, Spain and Poland are also baking in searing temperatures.
Parts of eastern Japan are also expected to reach 38 to 39C on Sunday and Monday, with the meteorological agency warning temperatures could hit previous records.
Meanwhile the northern city of Akita saw more rain in half a day than is typical for the whole month of July, Japan’s national broadcaster NHK reported. The downpours also triggered at least one landslide, forcing 9,000 people to evacuate their homes.
Torrential rains described by the meteorological agency as the “heaviest rain ever experienced” have also hit southern Japan in recent weeks, leaving at least 11 people dead.
Relentless monsoon rains have reportedly killed at least 90 people in northern India, after burning heat.
The Yamuna river running through the capital New Delhi has reached a record high of 208.66 meters, more than a meter over the flood top set in 1978, threatening low-lying neighborhoods in the megacity of more than 20 million people.
Major flooding and landslides are common during India’s monsoons, but experts say climate change is increasing their frequency and severity
Americans are watching as a powerful heatwave has stretches from California to Texas, with its peak expected this weekend.
In Arizona, one of the hardest-hit states, residents face a daily endurance marathon against the sun.
State capital Phoenix was to record its 15th straight day above 109F (43C) on Friday, according to the National Weather Services.
Authorities have been sounding the alarm, advising people to avoid outdoor activities in the daytime and to be wary of dehydration.
The Las Vegas weather service warned that assuming high temperatures naturally come with the area’s desert climate was “a DANGEROUS mindset! This heatwave is NOT typical desert heat.”
“Now the most intense period is beginning,” it added, as the weekend arrived with record highs threatening on Sunday.
California’s Death Valley, one of the hottest places on Earth, is also likely to register new peaks Sunday, with the mercury possibly rising to 130F (54C).
Southern California is fighting numerous wildfires, including one in Riverside County that has burned over 3,000 acres (1,214 hectares) and prompted evacuation orders.
Morocco may be used to hot weather, but it was slated for above-average temperatures this weekend with highs of 47C in some provinces — more typical of August than July — sparking concerns for water shortages, the meteorological service said.
Water-scarce Jordan was forced to dump 214 tons of water on a wildfire that broke out in the Ajloun forest in the north amid a heatwave, the army said.
In Iraq, where scorching summers are common, along with power cuts, Wissam Abed told AFP he cools off from Baghdad’s brutal summer by swimming in the Tigris river.
But as Iraqi rivers dry up, so does the age-old pastime.
With temperatures near 50C and wind whipping through the city like a hair dryer, Abed stood in the middle of the river, but the water only comes up to his waist.
“I live here... like my grandfather did before me. Year after year, the water situation gets worse,” said the 37-year-old.
While it can be difficult to attribute a particular weather event to climate change, scientists insist global warming — linked to dependence on fossil fuels — is behind the multiplication and intensification of heat waves in the world.
The heatwaves come after the EU’s climate monitoring service said the world saw its hottest June on record last month.

Thai PM frontrunner says only one more shot at forming government

Thai PM frontrunner says only one more shot at forming government
Updated 15 July 2023
AFP

Thai PM frontrunner says only one more shot at forming government

Thai PM frontrunner says only one more shot at forming government
  • Pita Limjaroenrat’s Move Forward Party won the most seats in May elections
  • Harvard-educated millionaire’s campaign to lead the next government was knocked back Thursday
Updated 15 July 2023
AFP

BANGKOK: The liberal frontrunner to become Thailand’s next prime minister said Saturday he would withdraw his candidacy if parliament did not endorse him next week, after military-appointed lawmakers foiled his first attempt.
Pita Limjaroenrat’s Move Forward Party (MFP) won the most seats in May elections, buoyed by young Thais eager for progressive reforms after nine years of army-backed rule in the kingdom.
But the Harvard-educated millionaire’s campaign to lead the next government was knocked back Thursday by senators in parliament who consider his pledge to reform strict royal defamation laws a red line.
The legislature holds its second ballot for a new prime minister on Wednesday, and Pita said he would support a candidate from coalition partner Pheu Thai if he again failed to win the needed votes.
“I’d like to apologize that we haven’t succeeded,” he said in a video address posted to social media.
“I’m ready to give a chance to Thailand by letting the party that has the second most votes... be the one to form the coalition.”
Pita was 51 votes short of the 375 lawmakers he needed to support his candidacy during the first ballot.
Just 13 senators voted for him, with many voicing their opposition to MFP’s pledge to soften the kingdom’s royal defamation laws.
After the first ballot, the party ruled out compromising on its proposed revisions to the laws, which currently allow convicted critics of the monarchy to be jailed for up to 15 years.
All 250 senators were appointed under the junta-drafted constitution, which political analyst Thitinan Pongsudhirak said was a reliable impediment to MFP’s reformist platform.
“It is a way for the authority and the regime to stay in power in the long term and to prevent a pro-democracy government that can stand against them,” he told AFP on Friday.
Pita urged his supporters on Saturday to get “creative” in urging senators to throw their support behind him in the next round.
“I alone can’t change the senators’ mind. Therefore, I ask everybody to help with this mission,” he said.
“Send a message to the senators in every way possible, every way you can think of.”
The MFP’s largest coalition partner Pheu Thai is seen as a vehicle for the Shinawatra political family, whose members include two former prime ministers displaced by military coups in 2006 and 2014.
Property tycoon Srettha Thavisin, 60, is widely tipped to be Pheu Thai’s candidate for prime minister if Pita’s bid fails again.
Liked by business leaders among Thailand’s influential elite, he has been touted as a potential compromise candidate.
Pita rode a wave of support that saw voters emphatically reject almost a decade of army-backed rule under Prayut Chan-o-cha, who took power in the 2014 coup.
But the MFP’s reformist agenda has drawn strident objections from conservative supporters of the country’s establishment.
Thursday’s vote on Pita’s candidacy came just a day after Thailand’s top election body recommended the Constitutional Court suspend Pita as an MP — providing more fuel for senators already poised to vote against him.
The electoral commission recommended Pita’s suspension from parliament over allegations he broke campaign rules.
The recommendation followed a probe into Pita’s ownership of shares in a media company, which MPs are prohibited from holding under Thai law.
The station has not broadcast since 2007, and Pita has said the shares were inherited from his father.
The Constitutional Court has also agreed to hear a case alleging that the MFP’s position on royal defamation laws is tantamount to a plan to “overthrow” the constitutional monarchy.

Topics: Thailand

Related

Update Thailand’s Pita fails in PM bid after losing parliament vote
World
Thailand’s Pita fails in PM bid after losing parliament vote
Saudi and Thai officials discuss anti-corruption efforts
Saudi Arabia
Saudi and Thai officials discuss anti-corruption efforts

South Korea floods, landslides kill 7 as evacuation ordered

South Korea floods, landslides kill 7 as evacuation ordered
Updated 15 July 2023
Reuters

South Korea floods, landslides kill 7 as evacuation ordered

South Korea floods, landslides kill 7 as evacuation ordered
  • Water overtops Goesan Dam in North Chungcheong province
  • More than 2,700 tons of water per second flowing into dam
Updated 15 July 2023
Reuters

SEOUL: Seven people have died, three were missing, seven injured and thousands evacuated in South Korea on Saturday, officials said, as a third day of torrential rains caused landslides and the overflow of a dam.
As of 11 a.m. (0200 GMT), 1,567 people had been evacuated nationwide, according to the Ministry of Interior and Safety, and the number could rise as water overtopped the dam in North Chungcheong province.
Local governments’ evacuation orders covered more than 7,000 people at various times, according to provincial authorities.
As of 9 a.m., more than 2,700 tons of water per second was flowing into Goesan Dam, the maximum it can discharge.
Korea Railroad Corp. said it was halting all slow trains and some bullet trains, while other bullet trains might be delayed due to slower operation, as landslides, track flooding and falling rocks threatened safety.
A slow train derailed late on Friday when a landslide threw earth and sand over tracks in North Chungcheong province, the transport ministry said. The engineer was injured, but no passengers were on board.
In a meeting with government agencies on Saturday, Prime Minister Han Duck-soo called for the military to actively join in rescue activities, working with government officials to mobilize equipment and manpower.

Topics: South Korea

Related

South Korea’s rain-hit capital region reeling from flood damages
World
South Korea’s rain-hit capital region reeling from flood damages
Nine dead as Typhoon Bolaven hits S. Korea
World
Nine dead as Typhoon Bolaven hits S. Korea

Death Valley visitors drawn to the hottest spot on Earth during ongoing US heat wave

Death Valley visitors drawn to the hottest spot on Earth during ongoing US heat wave
Updated 15 July 2023
AP

Death Valley visitors drawn to the hottest spot on Earth during ongoing US heat wave

Death Valley visitors drawn to the hottest spot on Earth during ongoing US heat wave
  • More than 1.1 million people annually visit the desert park, which sits over a portion of the California-Nevada border west of Las Vegas
  • Death Valley is a narrow, 282-foot (86-meter) basin that is below sea level but situated among high, steep mountain ranges
Updated 15 July 2023
AP

DEATH VALLEY NATIONAL PARK, California: As uninviting as it sounds, Death Valley National Park beckons.
Even as the already extreme temperatures are forecast to climb even higher, potentially topping records amid a major US heat wave, tourists are arriving at this infamous desert landscape on the California-Nevada border.
Daniel Jusehus snapped a photo earlier this week of a famed thermometer outside the aptly named Furnace Creek Visitor Center after challenging himself to a run in the sweltering heat.
“I was really noticing, you know, I didn’t feel so hot, but my body was working really hard to cool myself,” said Jusehus, an active runner who was visiting from Germany. His photo showed the thermometer reading at 120 degrees Fahrenheit (48.8 degrees Celsius).
Most visitors at this time of year make it only a short distance to any site in the park — which bills itself as the lowest, hottest and driest place on Earth — before returning to the sanctuary of an air-conditioned vehicle.
This weekend, the temperatures could climb past 130 F (54.4 C), but that likely won’t deter some willing to brave the heat. Signs at hiking trails advise against venturing out after 10 a.m., though nighttime temperatures are still expected to be over 90 F (32.2 C). The hottest temperature recorded at Death Valley was 134 F (56.6 C) in July 1913, according to the National Park Service.
Other parks have long-standing warnings for hikers. At Grand Canyon National Park in Arizona, officials are cautioning people to stay off the trails for most of the day in the inner canyon, where temperatures can be 20 degrees hotter than the rim.
In west Texas, Big Bend National Park near the Rio Grande is expected to be at least 110 F (43.3 C). The National Weather Service has said it’s best to just stay off the trails in the afternoon.
The precautions vary across parks and landscapes, said Cynthia Hernandez, a park service spokesperson. Certain trails might be closed if conditions are too dangerous. Alerts and restrictions are posted on websites for individual parks, Hernandez said.
Preliminary information form the park service shows at least four people have died this year from heat-related causes across the 424 national park sites. That includes a 65-year-old man from San Diego who was found dead in his vehicle at Death Valley earlier this month, according to a news release.
Death Valley National Park emphasizes self-reliance over expectations of rescue. While rangers patrol park roads and can assist motorists in distress, there’s no guarantee lost tourists will get aid in time.
More than 1.1 million people annually visit the desert park, which sits over a portion of the California-Nevada border west of Las Vegas. At 5,346 square miles (13,848 square kilometers), it’s the largest national park in the Lower 48. About one-fifth of the visitors come in June, July and August.
Many are tempted to explore, even after the suggested cutoff times. Physical activity can make the heat even more unbearable and leave people feeling exhausted. Sunbaked rocks, sand and soil still radiate after sunset.
“It does feel like the sun has gone through your skin and is getting into your bones,” said park Ranger Nichole Andler.
Others mentioned feeling their eyes drying out from the hot wind sweeping through the valley.
“It’s very hot. I mean, especially when there’s a breeze, you would think that maybe that would give you some slight relief from the heat, but it just really does feel like an air blow dryer just going back in your face,” said Alessia Dempster, who was visiting from Edinburgh, Scotland.
Death Valley is a narrow, 282-foot (86-meter) basin that is below sea level but situated among high, steep mountain ranges, according to the park service’s website. The bone-dry air and meager plant coverage allows sunlight to heat up the desert surface. The rocks and the soil emit all that heat in turn, which then becomes trapped in the depths of the valley.
The park’s brownish hills feature signage saying “heat kills” and other messaging, such as a Stovepipe Wells sign warning travelers of the “Savage Summer Sun.”
Still, there are several awe-inspiring sites that draw tourists. Badwater Basin, made up of salt flats, is considered the lowest point in all of North America. The eye-opening 600-foot (183-meter) Ubehebe Crater dates back over 2,000 years. And Zabriskie Point is a prime sunrise viewing spot.
Eugen Chen from Taiwan called the park “beautiful” and an “iconic ... very special place.”
Josh Miller, a visitor from Indianapolis who has been to 20 national parks so far, shared that sentiment.
“It’s hot, but the scenery is awesome,” he said. 

Topics: heat wave Death Valley hottest place on earth Death Valley National Park Nevada

Related

July 5 set an unofficial record for the hottest day on Earth
World
July 5 set an unofficial record for the hottest day on Earth
Beijing records hottest June day as extreme heat sears northern China
World
Beijing records hottest June day as extreme heat sears northern China

Wagner troops training Belarus forces

Wagner troops training Belarus forces
Updated 15 July 2023
AFP

Wagner troops training Belarus forces

Wagner troops training Belarus forces
  • The Belarusian defense ministry appeared to confirm Friday that at least some Wagner fighters had arrived
  • The Wagner group, which recruited extensively from Russian prisons, played a key role in the Ukraine offensive
Updated 15 July 2023
AFP

MOSCOW: Belarus said Friday that instructors from the Russian mercenary force Wagner were training its troops, following weeks of uncertainty about the future of the group after its failed mutiny in Russia.
The short-lived rebellion was ended by a deal under which some Wagner fighters and their outspoken leader Yevgeny Prigozhin were supposed to move to Belarus.
But Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko had cast doubt on the deal when he said earlier this month that no Wagner fighters had moved to the country yet.
The Belarusian defense ministry appeared to confirm Friday that at least some Wagner fighters had arrived.
“Near Asipovichy, units of territorial defense troops are undergoing training,” the defense ministry said in a statement.
“Fighters of the Wagner private military company are acting as instructors in a number of military disciplines,” it said.
The ministry later added that it and Wagner had worked out “a road map for the near term on training and sharing experience” between various units.
The Wagner group, which recruited extensively from Russian prisons, played a key role in the Ukraine offensive.
A video released by the Belarusian defense ministry showed masked fighters as instructors in the drills for soldiers living in a nearby tent camp.
A group of foreign reporters earlier this month was shown a camp near Asipovichy where Belarusian officials said the mercenaries could be based.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in his evening address Friday that Kyiv was “closely monitoring what is happening there in terms of security.”
The latest development came as the clock ran down on a UN and Turkiye-mediated deal with Russia to allow Ukrainian grain exports through the Black Sea — a vital supply route for the developing world.
The deal, first signed in July 2022, five months after Moscow’s all-out assault on Ukraine, is set to expire on Monday.
Russian President Vladimir Putin has repeatedly threatened not to renew it because of what he says have been obstacles to Russian exports.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan appeared confident on Friday on the prospects of an extension to the deal.
“We are preparing to welcome Putin in August and we agree on the extension of the Black Sea grain corridor,” Erdogan told reporters.
But Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told state news agency RIA Novosti: “There were no statements on this subject from the Russian side.”
In Ukraine, Kyiv’s much-hyped counteroffensive, which began last month, ground on with only very gradual advances.
Ukraine has blamed the slow delivery of promised arms, calling on allies to send long-range weapons and fighter jets.
Ukraine said on Friday its forces had moved forward 1,700 meters (just over a mile) on the front line in the south over the past seven days.
Ukrainian troops are advancing despite “dense” minefields and shelling, Mykola Urshalovych, a senior representative of the National Guard, told reporters.
There have also been some advances to the north and south of Bakhmut, a city captured by Russian troops in May after a battle lasting nearly a year.
The aim of Ukrainian forces is to surround the eastern city in a pincer movement.
The head of Ukraine’s presidential office, Andriy Yermak, admitted that Kyiv’s troops were advancing “not so quickly.”
“If we are going to see that something is going wrong, we’ll say so. No one is going to embellish,” he told reporters.
Yermak also said that Ukraine would not consider talks with Moscow until Russian troops had left.
“Even thinking about these talks is only possible after Russian troops leave our territory,” he said.
Zelensky addressed the challenges facing the frontline troops in his evening address.
“We must all understand very clearly — as clearly as possible — that the Russian forces in our southern and eastern lands are investing everything they can to stop our soldiers.
“And every thousand meters of advance, every success of each of our combat brigades deserves gratitude,” he added.
Ukraine’s air force said on Friday it had downed 16 Iranian-made drones launched by Russian forces overnight, in the fourth consecutive night of aerial attacks by Moscow.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Wagner

Latest updates

UK immigration fee hikes face criticism
UK immigration fee hikes face criticism
Record heatwaves sweep the world from US to Japan via Europe
Record heatwaves sweep the world from US to Japan via Europe
French Algerian singer Lolo Zouai announces collab track with Kito
French Algerian singer Lolo Zouai announces collab track with Kito
Ons Jabeur’s historic efforts inspire Moroccan teen tennis duo to dream big
Ons Jabeur’s historic efforts inspire Moroccan teen tennis duo to dream big
Thai PM frontrunner says only one more shot at forming government
Thai PM frontrunner says only one more shot at forming government

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.