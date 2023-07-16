You are here

Singapore minister arrested in rare top-level graft investigation

Transport Minister S. Iswaran. (Supplied)
Transport Minister S. Iswaran. (Supplied)
Updated 31 sec ago
AFP



Transport Minister S. Iswaran. (Supplied)
  • The investigation of the transport chief by the powerful anti-graft bureau widened after it was disclosed that Ong was included in the probe

AFP

SINGAPORE: Singapore’s transport minister has been arrested in connection with a rare top-level corruption probe that has also ensnared a billionaire hotel tycoon, the country’s anti-graft body
has said.
S. Iswaran was “arrested on 11 July 2023” and “subsequently released on bail,” the Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau, also known as CPIB, said in an emailed statement, confirming the arrest for the first time.
Hotel tycoon Ong Beng Seng, one of Singapore’s richest people, was also arrested on the same day and released on bail in connection with the probe, the bureau said.
Cabinet ministers are paid salaries comparable to the top earners in the private sector to deter corruption.

The investigation of the transport chief by the powerful anti-graft bureau widened after it was disclosed that Ong was included in the probe.
Ong is the managing director of Hotel Properties Limited, which owns a string of high-end hotels and resorts in locations around Asia and the Pacific.
In a filing with the Singapore Exchange on Friday, the company said that Ong was given a “notice of arrest” by the CPIB and had posted bail.
While the passports of those under arrest are generally impounded, Ong was granted permission to leave Singapore on Friday, with the CPIB noting it considers requests for travel overseas “on a case-by-case basis.”
The CPIB said it had “acceded to Ong’s request to travel overseas,” but increased his bail to Sg$100,000 ($76,000).
“Upon his return, Ong is required to report to CPIB and surrender his passport to the bureau,” the CPIB added.
Ong, a Malaysian who is a Singapore permanent resident, is credited with helping bring the Formula One Grand Prix to Singapore in 2008.
His private company Singapore GP and the Singapore Tourism Board last year renewed the contract to host the F1 race until 2028.
Iswaran, meanwhile, had been ordered to go on leave earlier in the week by Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong after the CPIB said the minister was “currently assisting” an ongoing investigation.
Lee said the anti-graft body had sought his approval for a formal investigation that would involve interviewing Iswaran, among other people.

 

Topics: Singapore

Senior UK military figures brand govt treatment of Afghans a ‘disgrace’

Senior UK military figures brand govt treatment of Afghans a ‘disgrace’
Updated 15 July 2023
Arab News

Senior UK military figures brand govt treatment of Afghans a 'disgrace'

Senior UK military figures brand govt treatment of Afghans a ‘disgrace’
  • Open letter calls on PM to meet ‘debt of honor,’ safeguard refugees
  • Signatories describe ‘chaotic situation’ in Westminster, with departments ‘sweeping issue under rug’
Updated 15 July 2023
Arab News

LONDON: A group of military chiefs and MPs in the UK have called on the government in an open letter to meet its “debt of honor” and safeguard Afghan refugees, The Independent reported.

The letter to the prime minister, signed by figures including former British Army chief, Gen. Richard Dannatt, and ex-NATO secretary-general, George Robertson, described Afghans being left stranded in dangerous circumstances as a “disgrace.”

It followed reports that almost 2,000 Afghans who were eligible for relocation to the UK had been abandoned in hotels throughout Pakistan after fleeing their homeland following the Taliban takeover.

The UK government, despite relocating more than 1,000 Afghans from Pakistan last year, has since quietly wound down the scheme, with only six people having been moved to Britain from the country since December.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak must take control over the situation, the open letter urged, adding that thousands of Afghans, who previously served alongside British forces, had been forgotten and abandoned.

MP Dan Jarvis, a former army officer who served in Afghanistan, told The Independent: “I think Afghanistan is very much in the rear-view mirror and there isn’t the political will to honor the commitments that were made previously.

“These are not economic migrants; these are not people who just want to leave Afghanistan for a better life. These are people who are and will be murdered by the Taliban if they do not get to a place of safety.

“These are people who risked their lives to serve alongside us in support of our mission, at our request, and to whom the UK prime minister made a commitment to shift heaven and earth to get them to a place of safety.”

Since the Taliban takeover, 21,387 people have been relocated to the UK through the Afghan relocations and assistance policy.

But the letter warned that delays in the scheme had created a “bottleneck” in Pakistan, with almost 2,000 Afghans remaining “in limbo” in the country, awaiting the final green light to relocate to the UK.

The issue of Afghans being housed in British hotels was also a sensitive issue for the government, with ministers keen to move existing refugees to conventional housing before accepting new Afghan arrivals.

Those still trapped in Afghanistan were in a “desperate” situation, the open letter said.

“Some have been there for a year, and they are facing a second year. They believe that the British government is working to enable them to start their new lives in the UK. They are mistaken.

“These are people who have passed the rigorous tests. They have risked their lives, alongside our own service men and women, to support the UK’s objectives in Afghanistan.

“It is inconceivable that we should renege on our debt of honor and forget them.”

Senior military figures who have attempted to pressure the government over its obligations to Afghans described a “chaotic situation” in Westminster, in which several departments had abdicated responsibility for resolving the matter.

The government appeared to be “quite happy for this issue to be forgotten and swept under the carpet,” said one signatory to the letter.

Topics: Afghan refugees Gen. Richard Dannatt George Robertson UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak Dan Jarvis Taliban

EU tries to push Azerbaijan-Armenia peace as Russia offers more talks

EU tries to push Azerbaijan-Armenia peace as Russia offers more talks
Updated 15 July 2023
Reuters

EU tries to push Azerbaijan-Armenia peace as Russia offers more talks

EU tries to push Azerbaijan-Armenia peace as Russia offers more talks
  • Armenia says the proposed peace treaty should provide special rights for them and guarantee their security
  • Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov rejected that demand saying it was unnecessary and amounted to interference in Azerbaijan’s affairs
Updated 15 July 2023
Reuters

BRUSSELS: The European Union urged Azerbaijan and Armenia to refrain from “violence and harsh rhetoric” on Saturday at the latest round of talks in a tortuous peace process in which Russia is also pushing to retain a leading role.
EU Council President Charles Michel hosted Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan for talks in Brussels aimed at drawing a line under more than three decades of hostilities.
Since the collapse of the Soviet Union, the two countries have fought two wars over Nagorno-Karabakh, a small mountainous enclave that is part of Azerbaijan but populated by about 120,000 ethnic Armenians.
Armenia says the proposed peace treaty should provide special rights for them and guarantee their security. Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov rejected that demand in an interview with Reuters in June, saying it was unnecessary and amounted to interference in Azerbaijan’s affairs.
“Real progress depends on the next steps that will need to be taken in the near future. As a matter of priority, violence and harsh rhetoric should stop in order to provide the proper environment for peace and normalization talks,” Michel said.
He told reporters: “The population on the ground needs reassurances, first and foremost regarding their rights and security.”
Michel said he also expressed the EU’s encouragement for Azerbaijan to talk directly to the Karabakh Armenians in order to develop confidence between the parties.
It was not clear how Aliyev reacted, as he and Pashinyan left without briefing reporters. The de facto leadership of Nagorno-Karabakh claims to be independent but is not recognized by any country.
Besides the EU, the United States has also been pushing the sides to reach a peace deal. Russia, the traditional power broker in the region, has been distracted by the war in Ukraine and risks seeing its influence diminished.
Russia said on Saturday that it was ready to organize a three-way meeting with Armenia and Azerbaijan at the level of foreign ministers. This could be followed up with a Moscow summit to sign a peace treaty, the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.
It said an integral part of this pact should be “reliable and clear guarantees of the rights and security of the Armenians of Karabakh” and implementation of earlier agreements between Russia, Azerbaijan and Armenia.

Topics: Azerbaijan Armenia Nagorno-Karabakh European Union

Sweden Torah burning protester abandons his plan

Sweden Torah burning protester abandons his plan
Updated 15 July 2023
AFP

Sweden Torah burning protester abandons his plan

Sweden Torah burning protester abandons his plan
  • He explained that his intention was in fact to denounce those who burn sacred books such as the Qur'an in the Nordic country
  • Swedish police on Friday said they had granted a permit for a protest which was to include a burning of the Torah and the Bible outside the Israeli embassy in Stockholm
Updated 15 July 2023
AFP

STOCKHOLM: A 32-year-old man, who sparked condemnation from Israel for his plans to burn a Torah in Stockholm, on Saturday said he was not going to go ahead with his protest.
He explained that his intention was in fact to denounce those who burn sacred books such as the Qur'an in the Nordic country.
Swedish police on Friday said they had granted a permit for a protest which was to include a burning of the Torah and the Bible outside the Israeli embassy in Stockholm.
Israel’s President Isaac Herzog was one of several Israeli representatives and Jewish organizations to immediately condemn the decision.
Ahmad A., the organizer of the demonstration, explained that his aim actually was not to burn the holy books but to criticize the people who have burnt copies of the Qur'an in Sweden in recent months, something that Swedish law does not prohibit.
“This is a response to the people who burn the Qur'an. I want to show that freedom of expression has limits that must be taken into account,” explained the Swedish resident of Syrian origin.
“I want to show that we have to respect each other, we live in the same society. If I burn the Torah, another the Bible, another the Qur'an, there will be war here. What I wanted to show is that it’s not right to do it,” he added.
In January, Swedish-Danish right-wing extremist Rasmus Paludan burned a Qur'an to denounce Sweden’s membership application to NATO and the negotiations with Turkiye to allow Sweden to join the alliance.
On 28 June, an Iraqi refugee in Sweden burnt some pages of a copy of the Qur'an in front of Stockholm’s largest mosque during Eid Al-Adha, a festival celebrated by Muslims around the world.
The two events triggered a series of condemnations in the Muslim world.
Although the Swedish police pointed out that permission to demonstrate was not a formal authorization to burn a sacred book, there is no law prohibiting the burning of holy books.
But the police can refuse to allow a demonstration if it jeopardizes the security or gives rise to acts or words that incite racial hatred.

Topics: Sweden qur'an Torah burning Bible Stockholm

Updated 15 July 2023
Anger as Paris bans protest against police violence

Updated 15 July 2023
Topics: Paris Protests police

UK immigration fee hikes face criticism

UK immigration fee hikes face criticism
Updated 15 July 2023
AFP

UK immigration fee hikes face criticism

UK immigration fee hikes face criticism
  • Sunak ruled out tax increases or government borrowing to fund the rise
  • Hikes in the Immigration Health Surcharge (IHS) and visa fees would raise £1 billion
Updated 15 July 2023
AFP

LONDON: The UK’s oldest medical union on Saturday hit out at government plans to increase the amount migrant workers pay to use the state health care service, to cover public-sector wage increases.
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s government this week approved recommendations to boost wages of teachers, doctors and police by between 5.0 to 7.0 percent.
Sunak ruled out tax increases or government borrowing to fund the rise but instead said hikes in the Immigration Health Surcharge (IHS) and visa fees would raise £1 billion.
Doctors in Unite, which represents junior doctors, general practitioners and hospital consultants, said it was “appalled” at the move, as it would see migrants pay double to use the NHS.
Most employees in the UK have National Insurance contributions deducted at source on their salaries, which pays for the National Health Service, as well as state pension and unemployment schemes.
“Just like other workers, migrants contribute to NHS funding through general taxation. Doubling the NHS surcharge to over £1,200 ($1,570) per year is an unjust additional penalty,” Doctors in Unite said.
“Migrants are effectively ‘taxed twice’ to access the same service,” it added, calling the move “immoral and divisive.”
The IHS, initially brought in to prevent “medical tourism,” is now paid by most migrants under tighter post-Brexit entry rules.
It is paid per person in addition to visa fees for stays of more than six months.
Over-18s pay £624 per year while students and under-18s pay £470 per year.
The government has proposed raising the IHS for adults to £1,035, and £776 at the reduced rate.
Work and visit visas will go up by 15 percent, while the cost of student and leave-to-remain visas among others will rise by at least 20 percent.
Net migration in the UK hit a record 606,000 in 2022, according to official figures released in May, heaping pressure on the government, which has pledged to cut dependency on foreign labor.
Sunak has described legal immigration levels as “too high,” and is separately battling record levels of asylum claims from migrants crossing the Channel in small boats.
Critics warn the IHS increases — paid for by individuals or their companies — could worsen under-staffing in many sectors, and prompt high-skilled workers and students to go elsewhere.
Migrant and refugee charity Praxis has accused ministers of treating people born outside the UK as “cash cows” at a time when they were struggling to repay already high visa renewal fees.
Genomics research center The Wellcome Sanger Institute said it spent more than £300,000 in immigration fees for its employees in 2022.
“These proposed increases create further barriers for global talent... and will have a detrimental effect on UK and global science,” said head of policy Sarion Bowers.

Topics: UK migrant workers Healthcare wages British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak

