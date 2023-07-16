Saudi Arabia’s Barn’s Coffee plans 25 outlets in Malaysia

Saudi Arabia-based coffee chain Barn’s Coffee plans to add franchises in various Southeast Asian countries. Barn’s Coffee currently operates in more than 600 locations and has announced plans for 1,000 outlets globally by 2030.

Premier Fine Foods, a division of Harta Group, Malaysia, has signed a memorandum of understanding with Barn’s Coffee’s parent company Al-Amjaad Establishment, for the development and operation of new coffee shops in Malaysia and other Southeast Asian countries.

Premier Fine Foods plans to establish 25 outlets in Kuala Lumpur as its hub and expand operations to other Southeast Asian countries, including Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam, in its aim to have 300 outlets in the next 10 years.

Premier Fine Foods will make use of its existing network in Southeast Asia to support the new businesses, which will have menus tailored to local tastes and will focus on business growth in the Southeast Asian consumer market.







Our association with our Malaysian counterpart, Premier Fine Foods, will strengthen our brand presence in the Southeast Asian markets, says Mohamed Al-Zain

CEO of Al-Amjaad Establishment



“We believe the potential of the Southeast Asian market remains huge with the total population of all Southeast Asian states amounting to an estimated 600 million. There has been an accelerated growth in the Southeast Asian coffee market showing its potential for additional local and international cafe brands,” said Dr. Radzali Hassan, group managing director of Harta Group and chairman of Malaysia Franchise Association.

Founded in 1992 by Al-Amjaad Establishment, Barn’s currently operates more than 600 stores in Saudi Arabia. “We’re delighted to commemorate Barn’s 30-year presence in the region as well as our international expansion of outlets to Southeast Asian markets in order to achieve our 2030 goal of 1,000 outlets. Our association with our Malaysian counterpart, Premier Fine Foods, will strengthen our brand presence in the Southeast Asian markets,” said Mohamed Al-Zain, CEO of Al-Amjaad Establishment.

The Southeast Asian countries are not the only international market seeing aggressive expansion from Barn’s Coffee. The chain recently agreed to expansion in London, which will target European markets.