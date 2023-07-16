You are here

  • Home
  • Protests swell in Tel Aviv for 28th week as anti-government movement vows more ‘days of disruption’

Protests swell in Tel Aviv for 28th week as anti-government movement vows more ‘days of disruption’

Israelis take part in a demonstration against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his nationalist coalition government's judicial overhaul, in Tel Aviv, Israel July 15, 2023. (REUTERS)
Israelis take part in a demonstration against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his nationalist coalition government's judicial overhaul, in Tel Aviv, Israel July 15, 2023. (REUTERS)
Short Url

https://arab.news/y2tqq

Updated 27 sec ago
AP

Protests swell in Tel Aviv for 28th week as anti-government movement vows more ‘days of disruption’

Protests swell in Tel Aviv for 28th week as anti-government movement vows more ‘days of disruption’
  • Benjamin Netanyahu hospitalized on Saturday for dehydration after suffering a dizzy spell
Updated 27 sec ago
AP

JERUSALEM: Tens of thousands of protesters packed the streets of Tel Aviv on Saturday night, marking the 28th straight week of demonstrations against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s plan to overhaul the country’s judiciary. Protest leaders promised further “days of disruption” lie ahead.
Netanyahu’s government gave initial approval to a key portion of the overhaul earlier this week, breathing new life into the grassroots movement. The bill still needs to be approved in two more votes, expected by the end of the month, before it becomes law.
Saturday night protests have become a mainstay of the grassroots movement — but this week’s was larger than usual.
In Tel Aviv, protesters unrolled a massive banner reading “SOS.” They threw paint powder into the sky, streaking it pink and orange. “Handmaids” — women dressed in red robes as characters from the dystopian novel and TV series “The Handmaid’s Tale” — once again took to the streets. Their jarring appearance is meant to drive home the notion that, if the overhaul passes, women could be stripped of their rights.
On Tuesday, protesters blocked major highways and disrupted operations at the country’s main international airport after Netanyahu’s parliamentary coalition advanced a bill that is part of the overhaul. Organizers said they would hold another “day of disruption” on Tuesday if he continues to move ahead with the plan.
The Israeli leader was hospitalized on Saturday for dehydration after suffering a dizzy spell and having spent the previous day in the sun without drinking water. He later released a video from the Tel Aviv hospital, saying he felt good. However, Netanyahu was to spend the night in the hospital, according to his office, and a weekly Cabinet meeting scheduled for Sunday was pushed to Monday.
Saturday’s protest in Tel Aviv was joined by others across the country. Protesters brandished lit torches outside Netanyahu’s home in Jerusalem and demonstrated in the coastal cities of Herzliya and Netanya.
After more than six months of protests, the movement shows little sign of abating. Israel’s national labor union and its medical association have joined a long list of groups speaking out against the bill. Military reservists, fighter pilots and business leaders have all urged the government to halt the plan.
Arnon Bar-David, head of the country’s national labor union, the Histadrut, threatened a possible general strike that could paralyze the country’s economy.
“If the situation reaches an extreme, we will intervene and employ our strength,” Bar-David said, calling on Netanyahu to “stop the chaos.”
The Histadrut called a general strike in March as the government pushed the judicial overhaul legislation through parliament after weeks of protest. The move shut down large swaths of Israel’s economy and helped contribute to Netanyahu’s decision to suspend the legislation.
The Israeli Medical Association, which represents 90 percent of Israeli physicians, joined the Histadrut Friday, voting to “employ all available means, including significant organizational measures” to oppose the reasonableness bill.
The law will “devastate the health care system,” the chairman of the association, professor Zion Hagay, said.
The mass protests have taken place since Netanyahu’s far-right government presented the overhaul plan in January, days after taking office. The protests led Netanyahu to suspend the overhaul in March, but he decided to revive the plan last month after compromise talks with the political opposition collapsed.
The overhaul calls for giving Netanyahu’s allies control over the appointment of judges and giving parliament power to overturn court decisions. The Netanyahu government is the most hard-line ultranationalist and ultra-Orthodox in Israel’s 75-year history. His allies proposed the sweeping changes to the judiciary after the country held its fifth elections in under four years, all of them seen as a referendum on Netanyahu’s fitness to serve as prime minister while on trial for corruption.
Critics of the judicial overhaul say it will upset the country’s fragile system of checks and balances and concentrate power in the hands of Netanyahu and his allies. They also say Netanyahu has a conflict of interest because he is on trial for charges of fraud, breach of trust and accepting bribes.

 

Topics: Israel judicial overhaul Benjamin Netanyahu

Related

Israeli tear gas injures Lebanese MP during border fracas
Middle-East
Israeli tear gas injures Lebanese MP during border fracas
Update Israel’s Netanyahu rushed to hospital, his office says he felt dizzy and was likely dehydrated
Middle-East
Israel’s Netanyahu rushed to hospital, his office says he felt dizzy and was likely dehydrated

Tunisia says undocumented migrants in the country received $1bn this year

Sub-Saharan African men walk in the popular Ariana souk near Tunis. (AFP file photo)
Sub-Saharan African men walk in the popular Ariana souk near Tunis. (AFP file photo)
Updated 15 July 2023
Reuters

Tunisia says undocumented migrants in the country received $1bn this year

Sub-Saharan African men walk in the popular Ariana souk near Tunis. (AFP file photo)
  • The amount of the announced transfers for undocumented migrants is higher than revenues of the vital tourism industry in Tunisia during the first half of the year, which amounted to 2.2 billion dinars
Updated 15 July 2023
Reuters

TUNIS: Undocumented sub-Saharan African migrants in Tunisia received 3 billion dinars (about $1 billion) in remittances from their countries during the first half
of 2023, an official from the national security council said in a meeting.
President Kais Saied, who chaired the meeting, said: “This figure is shocking and indicates that Tunisia is being targeted.”
Saied denounced this year undocumented sub-Saharan African immigration to his country, saying in comments criticized by rights groups that it was aimed at changing Tunisia’s demographic make-up.
The amount of the announced transfers for undocumented migrants is higher than revenues of the vital tourism industry in Tunisia during the first half of the year, which amounted to 2.2 billion dinars.
Thousands of undocumented migrants have flocked to coastal city of Sfax in recent months with the goal of setting off for Europe in boats run by human traffickers, leading to an unprecedented migration crisis for Tunisia.
Tunisia has removed hundreds of the migrants this month to a desolate area along the border, following days of violence in Sfax between residents and migrants.
Under pressure from international and local rights groups that accused the authorities of putting the lives of migrants in danger, the government moved them to shelters in two towns this week.

 

Topics: Tunis migrants

Related

Tunisia to receive €1bn from EU to combat people smuggling and bolster economy
Middle-East
Tunisia to receive €1bn from EU to combat people smuggling and bolster economy
Tunisia rights groups urge aid, shelter for stranded migrants
Middle-East
Tunisia rights groups urge aid, shelter for stranded migrants

Israeli tear gas injures Lebanese MP during border fracas

Israeli tear gas injures Lebanese MP during border fracas
Updated 15 July 2023
NAJIA HOUSSARI

Israeli tear gas injures Lebanese MP during border fracas

Israeli tear gas injures Lebanese MP during border fracas
  • Qassem Hashem says Israel stopping ‘us from accessing lands that belong to our ancestors’
  • The Lebanese army went on high alert following the attack, while UN peacekeeping patrols rushed to calm the situation
Updated 15 July 2023
NAJIA HOUSSARI

BEIRUT: A Lebanese MP and several journalists suffered minor burns after Israeli troops launched smoke and tear gas grenades at the group during a visit to the border of Shebaa Farms, a disputed strip of territory near the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, on Saturday.
The media delegation, accompanied by MP Qassem Hashem, advanced to within a few meters of Israeli troops before the soldiers took up combat positions and warned the group against coming any closer.
The Lebanese army went on high alert following the attack, while UN peacekeeping patrols rushed to calm the situation.
Hashem later told Arab News: “We were standing on Lebanese land, but Israeli forces — being naturally aggressive — did not spare anyone and used all kinds of intimidation bombs to push us back.
“I was hit in my leg and hand, but the burns and wounds are minor.”
The MP said he shouted at the Israeli soldiers: “This land is ours and you are aggressors. This is our right and we will not give it up.”
He said the media delegation visited the area to remind Israel that “this is our land and it is not susceptible to annexation.”
The visit had nothing to do with the renewal of the UNIFIL forces’ mandate next month, the MP said.
Hashem, who is from Shebaa Farms, said that his family has inherited land in the area that was listed in the Lebanese land registry in 1943 before the establishment of Israel.
“This right is non-negotiable.”
He added that neither Shebaa Farms nor the area north of the town of GHajjar are included in the demarcation of the Blue Line or within the withdrawal line, and Lebanon views the area as Lebanese territory.
Israel has established winter resorts on these fertile and productive lands, he said.
The Shebaa Farms, Kfarchuba Hills and the Golan Heights form a strategic triangle between Lebanon, Palestine and Syria.
Candice Ardell, deputy director of the UNIFIL Public Information Office, said that dozens of people crossed the southern Blue Line near Bustra early on Saturday, and the Israeli army fired tear gas in response.
UNIFIL peacekeepers, as well as Lebanese and Israeli troops, were all present at the site, and the situation was calm now, she said.
Gen. Aroldo Lazaro, head of the UNIFIL mission and its force commander, spoke with the authorities on both sides of the Blue Line, she said.
Ardell said that several incidents had raised tensions in recent days.
“Thanks to the commitment of the parties on both sides of the Blue Line, these incidents did not escalate further,” she said.
“We encourage everyone to continue exercising the same level of restraint in the coming hours and days.”
The UN Security Council is expected to renew the UNIFIL forces’ mandate in southern Lebanon for another year by the end of August.
The Lebanese Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Saturday that the foreign minister “did not request any amendment to UNIFIL’s mission in the upcoming resolution regarding the freedom of movement of these forces.”

Topics: Lebanon Israeli Army tear gas Shebaa Farms Qassem Hashem

Related

UN commander in contact with Lebanese and Israeli officials about tensions over Hezbollah tents
Middle-East
UN commander in contact with Lebanese and Israeli officials about tensions over Hezbollah tents
Israeli fire wounds Hezbollah members near Lebanon-Israel border
Middle-East
Israeli fire wounds Hezbollah members near Lebanon-Israel border

Yemenis demand end to Houthis’ 3,000-day siege of Taiz

Yemenis demand end to Houthis’ 3,000-day siege of Taiz
Updated 15 July 2023
Saeed Al-Batati

Yemenis demand end to Houthis’ 3,000-day siege of Taiz

Yemenis demand end to Houthis’ 3,000-day siege of Taiz
  • Rights activist criticizes international community for not exerting sufficient effort to end militia’s blockade
Updated 15 July 2023
Saeed Al-Batati

AL-MUKALLA: People in Yemen’s southern city of Taiz staged a protest near a Houthi-manned checkpoint on Saturday to condemn the militia’s ongoing siege of the city. Yemenis have also organized an online campaign to mark 3,000 days since the Houthis’ siege began in the spring of 2015.

Dozens of Yemenis stood in a line near the Houthi-controlled eastern entrance to Taiz to protest the siege, which has lasted more than eight years, and to urge the world to intervene.

People carried signs criticizing the international community, primarily the UN, for allowing the Houthis to continue the siege. They also displayed images of people traveling on treacherous steep roads to avoid the checkpoints that choke the city.

“Taiz’s siege is the crime of the century,” one of the posters read.

“Save humanity in Taiz,” read another English-language post.

FASTFACT

On social media, Yemeni leaders, politicians, activists, and many Taiz residents have participated in a campaign to mark 3,000 days of the siege and to raise awareness of the plight of those trapped inside.

The Houthis laid siege to Yemen’s third largest city in the middle of 2015, months after engaging in fierce combat with Yemeni army troops and allied resistance fighters who successfully defended the city with the assistance of the Arab coalition.

To force the city’s surrender, the Houthis surrounded the city’s main entrances, preventing anyone from leaving or entering the city and halting the delivery of goods and humanitarian aid.

On social media, Yemeni leaders, politicians, activists, and many Taiz residents have participated in a campaign to mark 3,000 days of the siege and to raise awareness of the plight of those trapped inside.

Eshraq Al-Maqtari, a human rights activist based in Taiz, said the Houthi siege has had a significant impact on the city’s residents, with many being killed in car accidents while attempting to leave or access the city on perilous roads.

She criticized the international community for not exerting sufficient efforts to end the siege.

“During 3,000 days of blockade, the people of Taiz have endured various forms of torment. They have traversed it on foot via treacherous mountainous roads, carrying only essential supplies — medication, food, and oxygen for the patients on their backs. The world is silently observing our tribulations,” she wrote on Twitter.

Speaking to Arab News from the city, Aqeel Al-Samei, who also took part in the campaign, compared the Houthi checkpoints outside the city to the Berlin Wall, saying that the Houthi-controlled Al-Hawban road “separates families, depriving children of fathers, sons of mothers, and patients of hospitals.”

Yemeni leaders have pledged to end the siege through diplomacy or force. Rashad Al-Alimi, chairman of Yemen’s Presidential Leadership Council, praised Yemenis’ efforts to end the siege.

“We affirm our unwavering commitment to making the end of the fascist militia’s siege of the city a top priority,” Al-Alimi said.

Under a UN-brokered truce that came into effect in April last year, the Houthis were supposed to lift the siege in exchange for the Yemeni government facilitating the resumption of commercial flights from Sanaa airport as well as the entrance of fuel ships to Hodeidah port.

However, to date, the Houthis have opened only a small unpaved road heading into and out of Taiz.

Tareq Mohammed Abdullah Saleh, presidential council member, said that the siege of Taiz will be lifted only when the Houthis are beaten by military force.

“The siege of Taiz will be broken by the guns of men, and the era of Houthi tyranny will come to an end and vanish in the same manner as other bloodthirsty militias and terrorist bands,” Saleh said.

 

Topics: Yemen Houthis Taiz

Related

Three Houthis killed by government troops in Taiz
Middle-East
Three Houthis killed by government troops in Taiz

Israel’s Netanyahu rushed to hospital, his office says he felt dizzy and was likely dehydrated

Israel’s Netanyahu rushed to hospital, his office says he felt dizzy and was likely dehydrated
Updated 15 July 2023
AP

Israel’s Netanyahu rushed to hospital, his office says he felt dizzy and was likely dehydrated

Israel’s Netanyahu rushed to hospital, his office says he felt dizzy and was likely dehydrated
  • Netanyahu had spent Friday enjoying Israel's Sea of Galilee at a time of high summer temperatures
  • Initial tests found everything to be sound, and that it appeared Netanyahu was suffering from dehydration
Updated 15 July 2023
AP

JERUSALEM: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Saturday was rushed to a hospital, where he was assessed to be in “good condition” as he underwent a medical evaluation, his office said. Initial tests determined the Israeli leader was suffering from dehydration.
A statement from Netanyahu’s office said that he had spent Friday enjoying Israel’s Sea of Galilee at a time of high summer temperatures. It said he felt dizzy and his doctor instructed him to go to Sheba Hospital, near the coastal city of Tel Aviv.
The statement said initial tests found everything to be sound, and that it appeared Netanyahu was suffering from dehydration. It said doctors had ordered further tests.
Israel is currently in the midst of a heat wave, with temperatures in the mid-30s degrees Celsius, (mid-90s in Fahrenheit).
Netanyahu, 73, is Israel’s longest serving leader. He has served multiple terms stretching over 15 years in office. His current far-right government, a collection of religious and ultranationalist parties, took office last December.
Netanyahu is said to be in generally good health, though he was briefly hospitalized last October after feeling unwell during prayers on Yom Kippur, day when observant Jews fast.
Tens of thousands of Israelis have held weekly demonstrations against Netanyahu’s government to protest his plan to overhaul the country’s judiciary.
Netanyahu’s allies say the plan is needed to rein in the power of unelected judges. But his opponents say the plan will destroy the country’s fragile system of checks and balances and concentrate power in the hands of Netanyahu and his allies.
Israeli opposition leader Yair Lapid issued a statement wishing Netanyahu a “full recovery and good health.”
“Feel better,” Lapid said on Twitter.

Topics: Middle East Netanyahu Israel

Related

Israeli-Russian academic being held by militia in Iraq, Netanyahu says
Middle-East
Israeli-Russian academic being held by militia in Iraq, Netanyahu says
Netanyahu ‘drops part of judicial overhaul’
Middle-East
Netanyahu ‘drops part of judicial overhaul’

Tunisia to receive €1bn from EU to combat people smuggling and bolster economy

Tunisia to receive €1bn from EU to combat people smuggling and bolster economy
Updated 15 July 2023
Arab News

Tunisia to receive €1bn from EU to combat people smuggling and bolster economy

Tunisia to receive €1bn from EU to combat people smuggling and bolster economy
  • European Commission’s president and the prime ministers of Italy and the Netherlands will travel to Tunisia on Sunday to sign off on a memorandum of understanding, newspaper says
  • The EU is eager to sign the agreement to show authorities in member states in which migration is a major political issue it is working to reduce number of people crossing borders
Updated 15 July 2023
Arab News

DUBAI: European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and the premiers of two EU member states will travel to Tunisia on Sunday to finalize a deal worth more than €1 billion ($1.12 billion) that aims to combat people smuggling and human trafficking, and help boost the country’s ailing economy.
Citing unnamed sources, The Guardian newspaper reported on Friday that the prime ministers of Italy and the Netherlands will join the head of the commission to sign off on a memorandum of understanding with the Mediterranean country.
The trip comes a month after the three European leaders reportedly flew to Tunisia to propose a €900m package of financial assistance, with a further €150 million to support reforms ordered by the International Monetary Fund.
The follow-up trip will come shortly after a number of European parliamentarians warned against handing Tunisia the deal on a “silver plate” amid growing fears of a “breakdown” in the country’s democracy.
As part of the package, a further €105m would be allocated as part of a new partnership to fight people-smuggling and human trafficking, and prevents the tragedies of migrants who drown while trying to reach other countries in the hope of a better life.
After the Tunisian president Kais Saied’s announcement that his country would not be Europe’s “border guard,” the EU has been eager to stress the wider economic benefits of the package in a bid to end an impasse in negotiations.
The Guardian said the EU was eager to sign the memorandum to show member states in which migration has become a major political issue that it is working to reduce numbers of people crossing borders.
This month, Mark Rutte, prime minister of the Netherlands, said he would quit politics after upcoming elections because the Dutch government had collapsed in a disagreement over migration.
The agreement with Tunisia has been heavily criticized by some members of European parliaments.
“It was not right that Tunisia should be given €1 billion on a silver plate. That cannot happen,” said French MEP Mounir Satouri.
Matjaz Nemec, a Slovenian MEP for the Progressive Alliance of Socialists and Democrats, said: “The European Union cannot be part of, or complicit in, the breakdown of Tunisian democracy by President Saied. We need all European institutions united in our call that the money released needs to be conditioned on full respect for human rights, democracy and, of course, rule of law.”
The EU package includes a comprehensive air-transport agreement that could help boost tourism and a €150 million digital cable link to Europe to support research and education.
Under a compromise deal worked out last month, new legislation on processes for asylum seekers will allow individual countries to decide whether Tunisia should be considered a safe country for migrants.
 

Topics: Tunisia European Commission European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen

Related

Under pressure, Tunisia takes back hundreds of migrants trapped in a border zone with Libya
Middle-East
Under pressure, Tunisia takes back hundreds of migrants trapped in a border zone with Libya
At least 2 migrants found dead at Tunisia-Algeria border
Middle-East
At least 2 migrants found dead at Tunisia-Algeria border

Latest updates

Saudi businesswoman lauds Kingdom-Japan cooperation ‘changing the world’
Saudi businesswoman lauds Kingdom-Japan cooperation ‘changing the world’
Saudi Arabia supplied 40% of Japan’s crude oil in 5 months of 2023
Saudi Arabia supplied 40% of Japan’s crude oil in 5 months of 2023
Mexico seeks a Gold Cup championship against Panama in redemption tour after disappointing World Cup
Mexico seeks a Gold Cup championship against Panama in redemption tour after disappointing World Cup
Musk says Twitter has lost half its advertising revenue
Musk says Twitter has lost half its advertising revenue
Lin Grant shoots 62 in Dana Open, missing chance to become second LPGA Tour player to break 60
Lin Grant shoots 62 in Dana Open, missing chance to become second LPGA Tour player to break 60

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.