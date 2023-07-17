Wagner fighters arrive in Central Africa: Russian security group

You are here

  "Russian instructors will continue to aid soldiers in the Central African armed forces to ensure security in anticipation of the constitutional referendum scheduled for July 30"
MOSCOW: Several hundred “experienced” Wagner fighters have arrived in the Central African Republic to secure a referendum on July 30, a Russian private security company said Sunday.
The troubled nation, where Wagner mercenaries are already helping the government fight rebels, will vote on a constitutional change which could enable President Faustin Archange Touadera to seek a third term in office.
“Another plane has arrived in Bangui with instructors to work in the Central African Republic,” said the Officers’ Union for International Security (OUIS) on Telegram.
“The planned rotation continues. Several hundred experienced professionals from the Wagner company are joining the team working in CAR,” said the statement.
“Russian instructors will continue to aid soldiers in the Central African armed forces to ensure security in anticipation of the constitutional referendum scheduled for July 30.”
According to the United States, OUIS is a front company for the Wagner group in CAR. It is run by Russian Alexandre Ivanov, who was placed under American sanctions in January.
In its statement, OUIS said its instructors have been training CAR security forces for more than five years, allowing for an improvement in the general security of the country.
In recent weeks, several foreign sources have said that Wagner fighters were leaving CAR, which the government has denied.
The future of the private paramilitary group led by Yevgeny Prigozhin is uncertain after it launched a short-lived mutiny against Russian President Vladimir Putin’s government on June 23 and 24.
Wagner fighters seized Russian army sites and advanced toward Moscow before standing down under a deal struck with Putin and mediated by Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko, the details of which remain murky.
But its activities abroad, particularly in Syria and several African countries, have not been publicly called into question.

 

LONDON: Senior doctors in England will hold two days of strikes in August, their union the British Medical Association (BMA) said on Monday, dismissing a 6 percent pay rise announced by government last week as a “savage” real-terms wage cut.
Consultant-level doctors in Britain’s publicly funded National Health Service (NHS) will strike on Aug. 24 and 25, adding to previously announced strikes on July 20 and 21 and underscoring the failure of Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s bid to fully end months of industrial action across public services.
Sunak last week described recent public sector pay increases as a final settlement, warning they would cost billions, require budget cuts elsewhere, and would not be subject to further negotiation.
While teaching unions paused strikes and recommended accepting their deal, doctors’ unions were unimpressed after what they say have been years of pay erosion for their members.
“The government has once again imposed a savage real terms pay cut on consultants,” said Vishal Sharma, the BMA’s consultants committee chair.
“In the face of a government intent on devaluing consultants’ expertise and their lack of regard for the impact this is having on the NHS, we have been left with no choice.”
Britain’s inflation rate has been elevated for well over a year, peaking above 11 percent in October and most recently at 8.7 percent in May — the highest of all major developed economies.
This week’s strikes will be the first by consultants in the current pay dispute and are expected to put the NHS under serious strain. Most routine and elective services will be canceled but emergency cover will remain.
Separately, junior doctors in England — qualified physicians who make up nearly half of the medical workforce — are in the middle of a five-day walkout described by the BMA as the longest single strike in their history.

 

LONDON: Islamist terrorism still poses the biggest threat to British national security, Home Secretary Suella Braverman will warn this week, the Sunday Times reported.
Braverman is set to announce a relaunch of the counterterrorism strategy Contest this week. According to the Contest review, which is launching on Tuesday, Islamist terrorism still accounts for three-quarters of the caseload at MI5.
Counterterrorism forces in the UK currently have around 800 live investigations and made 169 arrests for terror-related offenses in 2022, the Sunday Times report added.
In her speech, Braverman will say: “Islamist terrorism remains the predominant threat, terrorism is becoming increasingly unpredictable, making cases harder to detect and investigate.”
A Daesh-planned attack on a public gathering in the UK was foiled last month after the plot was uncovered by Iraqi troops who raided and killed dozens of militants in Iraq.
In an interview with the Daily Mirror, Gen. Abdul Wahab Al-Saadi, Iraq’s most senior counterterrorism officer, said Daesh was “talking to UK-based terrorists and we know what they are planning.”
He described the endeavor, which was to be carried out by UK-based British nationals, as “a big attack,” adding: “I can tell you that from the information we found at the site of one of our recent raids the next intended (terrorist) attack will be in the United Kingdom.”

Dangerous heatwaves strike globe as wildfires rage

Dangerous heatwaves strike globe as wildfires rage
ROME: Scorching weather gripped three continents on Sunday, whipping up wildfires and threatening to topple temperature records as the dire consequences of global warming take shape.
Predictions of historic heat hung over swathes of Asia, Europe and the United States.
In the Vatican, 15,000 people braved sweltering temperatures to hear Pope Francis lead prayer, using parasols and fans to keep cool.
But in their black robes, priests like Francois Mbemba said they were “sweating like hell.”
The 29-year-old said it felt hotter in St. Peter’s Square than in his Democratic Republic of Congo diocese.
In Japan, authorities issued heatstroke alerts to tens of millions of people in 20 of its 47 prefectures as near-record high temperatures scorched large areas and torrential rain pummelled other regions.

The EU’s climate monitoring service said the world saw its hottest June on record last month.

National broadcaster NHK warned the heat was life-threatening, with the capital and other places recording nearly 40 degrees Celsius (104 Fahrenheit).
Japan’s highest temperature ever — 41.1C first recorded in Kumagaya city, Saitama, in 2018 — could be beaten, according to the meteorological agency.
Some places experienced their highest temperatures in more than four decades Sunday, including Hirono town in Fukushima prefecture with 37.3C.
The United States National Weather Service reported that a powerful heatwave stretching from California to Texas was expected to peak during an “extremely hot and dangerous weekend.”
California’s Death Valley, often among the hottest places on Earth, is also likely to register new peaks on Sunday, with the mercury possibly surpassing 54C.
At a Texas construction site outside Houston, a 28-year-old worker who gave his name only as Juan struggled in the blazing heat.
“Just when I take a drink of water, I get dizzy, I want to vomit because of the heat,” he told AFP.
Southern California is fighting numerous wildfires, including one in Riverside County that has burned more than 7,500 acres (3,000 hectares) and prompted evacuation orders.
Further north, the Canadian government said wildfires had burned a record-breaking 10 million hectares this year, with more damage expected as the summer drags on.

In Europe, Italians were warned to prepare for “the most intense heatwave of the summer and also one of the most intense of all time.”
Predictions of historic highs in the coming days led the health ministry to sound a red alert for 16 cities including Rome, Bologna and Florence.
Temperatures are likely to hit 40C in Rome by Monday and 42C-43C on Tuesday, smashing the record of 40.5C set in August 2007.
Sicily and Sardinia could wilt under temperatures as high as 48C, the European Space Agency warned — “potentially the hottest temperatures ever recorded in Europe.”
The Acropolis in Athens, one of Greece’s top tourist attractions, closed for a third day running Sunday during the hottest hours.
In Romania, temperatures are expected to reach 39C on Monday across most of the country.
Little reprieve is forecast for Spain, where the met agency warned of a new heatwave Monday through Wednesday taking temperatures above 40C in the Canary Islands and the southern Andalusia region.
On La Palma island, which endured a volcanic eruption in 2021, a fire burned 5,000 hectares this weekend forcing the evacuation of 4,000 people.
“I feel powerless to see how everything is burning,” Patricia Sanchez, a Spanish Red Cross worker, told AFP.
“To see two entire villages evacuated, to know that there are people who lost everything because of the volcano and have rebuilt their lives in the north, and now they are evacuated again and at risk of losing everything again,” the 37-year-old said.

Despite the heat, parts of Asia have also been battered by torrential rain.
In South Korea, rescuers on Sunday battled to reach people trapped in a flooded tunnel, after heavy rains for the last four days triggered floods and landslides that killed at least 37 people and left nine missing.
The country is at the peak of its summer monsoon season, with more rain forecast through Wednesday.
In northern Japan on Sunday, a man was found dead in a flooded car, a week after seven people were killed in similar weather in the country’s southwest.
In northern India, relentless monsoon rains have reportedly killed at least 90 people, following burning heat.
Major flooding and landslides are common during India’s monsoons, but experts say climate change is increasing their frequency and severity.
China on Sunday issued several temperature alerts, warning of 40-45C in the partly desert region of Xinjiang, and 39C in southern Guangxi region.
It can be difficult to attribute a particular weather event to climate change, but many scientists insist that global warming — linked to dependence on fossil fuels — is behind the intensification of heatwaves.
The EU’s climate monitoring service said the world saw its hottest June on record last month.

 

Putin warns of 'reciprocal action' if Ukraine uses US-supplied weapons

Putin warns of 'reciprocal action' if Ukraine uses US-supplied weapons
KYIV: Russian President Vladimir Putin said in an interview published Sunday that Russia has a “sufficient stockpile” of cluster munitions, and warned that Russia “reserves the right to take reciprocal action” if Ukraine uses the controversial weapons.
In his first comments on the delivery of cluster munitions to Ukraine from the US, Putin said that Russia has not used cluster bombs in its war in Ukraine so far.
“Until now, we have not done this, we have not used it, and we have not had such a need,” he said, although the use of cluster bombs by both Russia and Ukraine has been widely documented, including by The Associated Press and international humanitarian organizations, and cluster rounds have been found in the aftermath of Russian strikes.
Rossiya TV reporter Pavel Zarubin published excerpts of the interview to his Telegram channel Sunday ahead of a scheduled broadcast Sunday night.
The Pentagon said Thursday that cluster munitions provided by the United States had arrived in Ukraine.
The munitions, which are bombs that open in the air and release scores of smaller bomblets, are seen by the US as a way to get Kyiv critically needed ammunition to help bolster its offensive and push through Russian front lines. US leaders debated the thorny issue for months, before President Joe Biden made the final decision last week.
Cluster bombs have long been criticized by humanitarian groups, and some US allies, because those used in previous conflicts have had a high “dud rate,” meaning that they often leave behind unexploded bomblets that can harm civilians long after a battle has ended.
Proponents argue that Russia has already been using cluster munitions in Ukraine and that the weapons the US is providing have been improved to leave behind far fewer unexploded rounds. Ukraine has promised to use them only away from densely populated areas.
On the ground, the Ukrainian military said in a regular update Sunday morning that over the previous 24 hours Russia had launched two Iranian-made Shahed exploding drones, two cruise missiles and two anti-aircraft guided missiles, in addition to 40 airstrikes and 46 attacks from multiple rocket launchers.
The Ukrainian General Staff wrote that Russia continues to concentrate on offensive operations in Ukraine’s industrial east. Donetsk regional Gov. Pavlo Kyrylenko said Sunday that two residents of the region were killed on Saturday, and one other person was wounded.
Elsewhere in the country, two boys, aged eight and 10, were wounded when an explosive device left by Russian forces detonated in the southern region of Kherson on Sunday, according to the Ukrainian Prosecutor General’s Office.
Regional Gov. Oleksandr Prokudin said that Russia had launched 69 shelling attacks against Kherson region. A 59-year-old man died on Saturday when attempting to disarm a round in the regional capital, also called Kherson.
Yurii Malashko, governor of the neighboring, partly occupied, Zaporizhzhia region, said Russia had attacked 13 populated areas in the region, wounding seven people in the town of Stepnohirsk.
Moscow-installed authorities in Russian-occupied Crimea on Sunday reported “a massive and prolonged” drone attack overnight targeting Sevastopol, the peninsula’s largest port, which hosts Russia’s Black Sea Fleet. According to Moscow-installed Sevastopol governor Mikhail Razvozhaev, air defense shot down all of the drones and there was no damage.
Vyacheslav Gladkov, the governor of Russia’s Belgorod region, said that a woman was killed Sunday by shelling in the town of Shebekino near the border with Ukraine.

India's PM Modi and Muslim World League chief discuss diversity

India's PM Modi and Muslim World League chief discuss diversity
RIYADH: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi held talks with Secretary-General of the Muslim World League Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa during his visit to New Delhi, India, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Saturday.

During the meeting several topics were discussed, including Indian diversity within the framework of the country’s national constitution and its principles.

The Indian Islamic Cultural Center celebrated the visit by the MWL delegation by organizing a lecture delivered by Al-Issa, in the presence of senior Islamic religious leaders in India, including muftis, scholars.

Al-Issa, who is also chairman of the Association of Muslim Scholars, addressed the essential milestones in Islamic values, reviewing multiple models for their civilizational advancement, building bridges of understanding and peace between civilizations, and strengthening friendship and cooperation between nations and peoples.

He said that Muslims were guided by their faith to comprehend the wisdom of God in human diversity.

Al-Issa also stressed that the Islamic component in India was proud of its patriotism and state institutions and its affiliation with the Indian nation, emphasizing the need for religious awareness to promote understanding, coexistence and cooperation.

