Ukraine behind Crimea bridge attack: Ukrainian source

Yevhen Hnatok, 22, former Ukrainian serviceman, fixes an unmanned ground vehicle he made, in workshop, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv region, Ukraine, July 5, 2023. (File/Reuters)
Updated 49 sec ago
AFP

The Ukrainian navy and SBU security service carried out an overnight attack on the Russian-built bridge linking annexed Crimea to Russia, a Ukrainian source told AFP Monday.
“Today’s attack on the Crimean bridge is a special operation of the SBU and the navy,” the security service source said. The strike was carried out using waterborne drones, according to the same source.
Russia on Monday also accused Ukraine of being behind the attack, which it said two people were killed.
“Today’s attack on the Crimea bridge was carried out by the Kyiv regime,” Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on social media.

