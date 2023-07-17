Japan PM Kishida arrives in Abu Dhabi on official visit

You are here

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is greeted in the UAE’s capital Abu Dhabi on Monday by President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed. (WAM)
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is greeted in the UAE’s capital Abu Dhabi on Monday by President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed. (WAM)
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is greeted in the UAE’s capital Abu Dhabi on Monday by President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed.
  • The Japanese PM will spend a day in the UAE and then continue to Qatar on July 18
Arab News Japan

ABU DHABI: Japanese Prime Minister KISHIDA Fumio arrived in the UAE’s capital Abu Dhabi on Monday on an official visit. 

According to the Emirates News Agency, Kishida and the Japanese delegation visiting were received at the Presidential Airport in Abu Dhabi by Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, the UAE’s Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology.

Kishida started his Middle East tour in Jeddah on July 16, where he reaffirmed close bilateral ties with Saudi Arabia. The Japanese PM will spend a day in the UAE and then continue to Qatar on July 18.

This article originally appeared on Arab News Japan

Topics: Kishida Arab Tour Fumio Kishida UAE Japan

Japan PM, OIC chief agree to strengthen relations

Japan PM, OIC chief agree to strengthen relations
Japan PM, OIC chief agree to strengthen relations

Japan PM, OIC chief agree to strengthen relations
JEDDAH: The secretary-general of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation paid a courtesy call on Prime Minister Kishida Fumio following the Japanese leader’s meeting on Sunday with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

In a statement, Japan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs quoted OIC chief Hissein Brahim Taha as saying that Japan was a friend that played an important role in the international community.

Kishida thanked the organization for the key work it carried out in several areas, including the development and prosperity of the Islamic world and its efforts to combat violent extremism.

The PM said that the appointment of the Japanese Consul General Shinmura to the OIC in May last year would further help strengthen Japan’s relations with the body.

Acknowledging the appointment, Taha said he would like to increase cooperation on poverty control, development, education, the status of women, Afghanistan, and violent extremism.

Kishida and Taha agreed to develop “long-standing friendly relations” between Islamic countries through various links.

At the end of their meeting, Kishida presented works by Honda Koichi, one of Japan’s leading Arabic calligraphers.

Topics: Kishida Arab Tour Fumio Kishida Japan OIC

Related

Japan and the UAE's giant leap to outer space

Japan and the UAE's giant leap to outer space
Japan and the UAE's giant leap to outer space

Japan and the UAE’s giant leap to outer space
  • From Mars to the moon, Japan and the UAE have worked together to explore space and conduct numerous scientific tests
DUBAI: Japan’s Prime Minister Kishida Fumio’s visit to the UAE will highlight strengthened bilateral bonds between the two countries, including in space.

From Mars to the moon, Japan and the UAE have worked together to explore space and conduct numerous scientific tests that will contribute to qualitative developments in the fields of science, communication technologies and robotics.

This year, Japan’s ispace Inc. worked with the Gulf country to land the UAE’s Rashid rover on the moon. Despite its failed landing, the Hakuto-R Mission 1 spacecraft, which carried the rover, managed to launch into space in December 2022.

Keeping up their strong space partnership, the UAE sent Emirati astronaut Sultan Al-Neyadi to train in Japan before his current mission.

Last year, Al-Neyadi spent a week training at Tsukuba with the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) in preparation for his mission.

Al-Neyadi is a member of NASA’s SpaceX Crew-6, and embarked on a six-month mission to the International Space Station this spring.

However, the biggest space achievement of Japan and the UAE in space dates back to July 2020, when Mars Hope Probe lifted off from Tanegashima Space Center, mounted on a Mitsubishi Heavy Industries’ H-IIA launch vehicle F42.

The vehicle is Japan’s flagship launch vehicle and one of the most reliable in the world. Hope’s liftoff in July was the 45th consecutive successful H-IIA/H-IIB launch, with an accumulative success rate of 98 percent.

Preparation for the Emirates Mars Mission began six years prior to 2020, and the probe, along with the first team of Emirati engineers, spent one year in Japan to collaborate on the operation.

The collaboration between the UAE and Japan “exemplifies the distinctive strategic partnership,” according to UAE Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Sheikh Abdullah Bin Zayed Al-Nahyan.

Japan’s former foreign minister, Toshimitsu Motegi, also praised the launch of the UAE’s Hope Probe to Mars as a “very important project” symbolizing the “strong relationship” between the two countries.

Vice President of JAXA Yasuo Ishii at the time said it was an “honor for Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency to be part of the historical launch of the Hope mission from our Tanegashima Space Centre by the H-IIA launch vehicle.”

Ishii praised the UAE’s efforts in making the first Arab mission to Mars a reality, and said he looked forward to “promoting further cooperation with the UAE in space activities.”

Japan’s former ambassador to the UAE, Akihiko Nakajima, also pointed out the “daunting task” the UAE took on but managed to complete with success.

“Integrating all the related technologies, both mature and emerging, into a single mission architecture requires excellent talents, guts and skills,” he said.

Akihiko said that the space mission yielded more opportunities for further bilateral cooperation between the UAE and Japan.

Naohiko Abe, senior vice president and head of integrated defense and space systems at MHI, said on the day of the launch: “I greatly appreciate the continuous support and cooperation of UAE’s Space Agency and MBRSC with us over the four years since MHI received the contract in March 2016.

“I sincerely hope that the successful completion of the Mars mission by the spacecraft will bring hope and delight to people all around the world in the midst of this global crisis due to COVID-19. MHI values its relationships of trust we have built over the years with the UAE government.”

In April this year, the Hope Probe released its seventh batch of data, totaling 2.1 terabytes over the course of its mission. The updates include high-cadence observations of dust movement and the first observation of stellar occultation in extreme ultraviolet wavelengths to study the Martian upper atmosphere.

The data also contained stellar occultation observations, where the instrument detects stellar light as it passes through the atmosphere of Mars, allowing for the retrieval of densities of CO2.

Emirati students take part in Japan's Youth Ambassador Program

Emirati students take part in Japan's Youth Ambassador Program
Emirati students take part in Japan's Youth Ambassador Program

Emirati students take part in Japan’s Youth Ambassador Program
  • 12-month program prepares students to study in Asian nation
  • Young people being geared for leadership positions in UAE
ABU DHABI: The influential Japanese International Cooperation Center are providing Emirati students, through the UAE’s 12-month Young Ambassador Program, the opportunity to prepare for study in the Asian nation.

Previous YAP programs have taken place between the UAE and other countries, including China, South Korea and Germany. This is the first one planned with Japan, in collaboration with the JICE, and provides participants with knowledge of Japanese culture, history and language.

The graduates of YAP are expected to become leaders in government, industry, and academia and play critical roles in fostering a mutually beneficial relationship between the two countries. Twenty-one students were chosen out of 250 applicants for the program.

Last September, Japan’s embassy in the UAE hosted an orientation session on YAP for the young Emirati students, who also met with Ambassador to the UAE Akio Isomata. Also present was Alanood Al-Kaabi, program manager of the YAP.

The orientation also allowed participants to experience a traditional Japanese tea ceremony workshop with the Urasenke Abu Dhabi Study Group.

In June, several Emirati students participated in a basic Japanese-language course, which included learning how to speak about tsuyu, or the Japanese rainy season.

The program was launched to mark the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the UAE and Japan.

The UAE launched the YAP in 2012 to equip young Emiratis to take up prominent roles in society and industry. More than 200 students have graduated from the program.

UAE and Japan to forge stronger bonds with PM Kishida's visit

UAE and Japan to forge stronger bonds with PM Kishida's visit
UAE and Japan to forge stronger bonds with PM Kishida's visit

UAE and Japan to forge stronger bonds with PM Kishida’s visit
  • Meeting set with UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed
  • Two nations have established a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Initiative
DUBAI: Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s upcoming trip to the UAE and his planned meeting with UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed is expected to see the two nations forge stronger ties.

Kishida’s Gulf tour, which includes Saudi Arabia and Qatar, is also set to strengthen cooperation in various fields between the GCC and Japan. The Asian nation relies on the GCC for oil. The UAE was the top supplier in May with approximately 33 million barrels, or 43.4 percent of Japan’s total oil imports.

The UAE and Japan have been developing a strategic partnership to achieve sustainable economic growth.

In June, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, the UAE’s minister of foreign affairs, visited Japan and met with the prime minister. It was their first meeting in six years.

During the meeting, Kishida stated that Japan wanted to strengthen cooperation with the UAE under the two nations’ Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Initiative.

Sheikh Abdullah stated that the UAE attaches great importance to the rule of law and wanted to work with Japan on various matters including cooperation in the UN Security Council.

The foreign minister also met with his Japanese counterpart Yoshimasa Hayashi during his trip and exchanged views on the principles of the UN Charter, cooperation in defense, Ukraine, and various challenges in the Middle East, East Asia and North Korea.

The two countries’ strategic partnership was also discussed in June, when Sheikh Abdullah met with Yasutoshi Nishimura, Japan’s minister of economy, trade and industry.

During the meeting in Tokyo, they reviewed opportunities for cooperation in the investment and trade sectors.

They also discussed bilateral cooperation in energy and ways to tackle climate change, in the context of the UAE’s preparations to host COP28 this year at Dubai Expo City.

The minister of foreign affairs also met with several Emirati students studying in Japan and said the government would continue to support them to achieve academic excellence.

Sheikh Abdullah told the students that they were ambassadors for the UAE, which required them to reflect the nation’s values, customs and traditions.

Four panel discussions were held with the students as part of the meeting, on diverse topics including strategic relations and the UAE’s future economic plans and initiatives.

Among those who addressed the students were Saeed Mubarak Al-Hajri, assistant minister for economic and trade affairs; Omran Sharaf, assistant minister for advanced sciences and technology affairs at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs; Maha Barakat, assistant minister of foreign affairs for health; and Shehab Ahmed Al-Fahim, the UAE’s ambassador in Japan.The students said they were grateful for receiving support that would enable them to complete their studies and help develop the nation.

This article originally appeared on Arab News Japan

 

UN ship arrives in Yemen to pump oil from decaying Safer tanker

UN ship arrives in Yemen to pump oil from decaying Safer tanker
UN ship arrives in Yemen to pump oil from decaying Safer tanker

UN ship arrives in Yemen to pump oil from decaying Safer tanker
Updated 17 July 2023
AFP
  • Delicate operation to transfer 1.14 million barrels of Marib Light crude to Nautica to begin in coming days
  • Safer is carrying four times as much oil as was spilled in the 1989 Exxon Valdez disaster off Alaska
HODEIDAH, Yemen: A UN-owned ship arrived off war-torn Yemen on Sunday for a risky operation to pump more than a million barrels of oil from a decaying tanker and prevent a catastrophic spill.
After years of tense diplomacy between the United Nations, Yemen’s Houthi militia and the internationally recognized government, the Nautica entered Yemeni waters at midday, and was expected to moor soon alongside the FSO Safer, a rusting super-tanker in the Red Sea.
The delicate operation to transfer 1.14 million barrels of Marib light crude to the Nautica, bought by the United Nations for the operation, is expected to begin toward the end of the coming week.
Despite stringent safety checks, concerns remain about a spill or an explosion. The Safer is carrying four times as much oil as was spilled in the 1989 Exxon Valdez disaster off Alaska.
“The risk is high. The risk is very high,” said Mohammed Mudawi, the UN Development Programme (UNDP) project manager for the ship Safer.
“But we are hoping with the completion of the project that this will be eliminated.”
Maintenance operations on the Safer were suspended in 2015 because of Yemen’s war, and the UNDP has for years warned it could “explode at any time.”
A major spill could result in ecological disaster, devastate Yemeni fishing communities, and close lifeline ports and desalination plants.

United Nations specialist Kevin O’Connell, center, trains Yemeni residents on the use of floating booms (temporary barrier) to protect the coast from an oil spill from the FSO Safer, in the Al-Khawkhah district of the western province of Hodeida on July 13, 2023. (AFP)

The potential spill — which could cost more than $20 billion to clean up — would possibly reach Saudi Arabia, Eritrea, Djibouti and Somalia, the UN has warned.
The Iran-backed Houthis seized Yemen’s capital Sanaa in 2014 and have been fighting a Saudi-led coalition since March 2015, in a conflict that has cost hundreds of thousands of lives and left most Yemenis dependent on aid.

Scorching summer temperatures, aging pipes and sea mines lurking in surrounding waters all pose threats to the operation, which has been under preparation since late May by experts from the private company SMIT Salvage.
The team has inspected the vessel, arranged transfer pumps and hoses and pumped inert gas into cargo tanks to lower the risk of an explosion, David Gressly, the UN’s resident coordinator for Yemen, told the Security Council on Monday.
Working at the height of summer, when on-deck temperatures soar above 50 degrees Celsius (122 degrees Fahrenheit), is an additional hazard, said Nick Quinn, a senior adviser for the project.
“It becomes really hot, really quickly,” Quinn said, noting that this increases the odds of “slips, trips and falls” on deck for workers donning heavy personal protective equipment.
The 47-year-old Safer has been moored off Yemen’s coast since the 1980s, when it was converted into a floating storage and offloading unit.
The Nautica sailed from Djibouti on Saturday, arriving in Yemeni waters before midday on Sunday.
Gressly, who was aboard the new ship, said that local officials went out to see it on Sunday.
“We feel pretty confident now that this is going to go forward. We believe through all the statements that we’ve received and the assurances, both private and public, that the transfer will go through,” Gressly said.

Yemeni residents deploy floating booms to protect the coast from an oil spill from the FSO Safer in the Al-Khawkhah district of the western province of Hodeida on July 13, 2023. (AFP)

Out past mangrove stands and other tankers bearing gas and grains, the Safer’s position — around 50 kilometers (30 miles) from the port of Hodeida — is rich in the type of wildlife that would be devastated by a spill.
When AFP visited the Safer on Saturday, dolphins flashed their fins within sight of the ship, and cormorants could be seen on the rudder, which they have made their home for years.
Mudawi said lingering concerns about the Safer’s infrastructure require oil-pumping to start during the day, at least 10 hours before sunset, to ensure all connections are secure and that workers can monitor for leaks.
Once underway, UN officials expect the transfer of oil from the Safer to the Nautica to take about three weeks.
The saga won’t end there, however, because the question of who owns the oil will still need to be resolved by the warring Yemeni factions.
The Nautica will soon be renamed Yemen and will stay in the area as ownership talks continue.
“Once we transfer the oil, we would have to then take care of the new vessel,” said Edrees Al-Shami, the Houthi-appointed executive general manager of SEPOC, the Yemeni oil and gas company.
Shami’s appointment is not acknowledged by the internationally recognized government, which has named its own SEPOC head.
“So we move the problem from an older, aging vessel to a newer vessel,” Shami said.
“But the sea conditions are very rough, and if you don’t maintain it for a while then you go back to the same problem.”

