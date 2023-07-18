You are here

  • Home
  • Russia strikes Ukraine grain ports after pulling out of export deal
Russia-Ukraine Conflict
Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Russia strikes Ukraine grain ports after pulling out of export deal

Russia strikes Ukraine grain ports after pulling out of export deal
Russia refused to extend a deal on July 17, 2023 to allow Ukrainian grain exports through the Black Sea, sparking outrage from the United Nations, which warned millions of the world's poorest would "pay the price". (File/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/8rk97

Updated 18 July 2023
Reuters

Russia strikes Ukraine grain ports after pulling out of export deal

Russia strikes Ukraine grain ports after pulling out of export deal
  • The Black Sea grain export deal brokered a year ago by Turkiye and the United Nations was one of the only diplomatic successes of the war
Updated 18 July 2023
Reuters

KYIV: Russia struck Ukrainian ports on Tuesday, a day after pulling out of a UN-backed deal to let Kyiv export grain, and Moscow claimed gains on the ground in an area where Ukrainian officials said Russian forces were going back on the offensive.
Russia described a wave of missile and drone attacks on Ukraine’s ports as “mass revenge strikes” in retaliation for attacks by Ukrainian seaborne drones that knocked out its road bridge to the occupied Crimean Peninsula.
Shortly after the bridge was hit on Monday, Moscow withdrew from a year-old UN-brokered grain export deal, a move the United Nations said risked creating hunger around the world.
Falling debris and blast waves damaged several homes and unspecified port infrastructure in Russia’s main port, Odesa, according to Ukraine’s southern operational military command. Local authorities in Mykolaiv, another port, described a serious fire there.
The Russian attacks on ports provide “further proof that the country-terrorist wants to endanger the lives of 400 million people in various countries that depend on Ukrainian food exports,” said Andriy Yermak, the head of Ukraine’s presidential staff.
Ukraine’s air force said six Kalibr missiles and 31 out of 36 drones were shot down. Moscow, for its part, said it had foiled a Ukrainian drone strike on Crimea, with no major damage on the ground, and had reopened a single lane of road traffic on the Crimea bridge.
Six weeks since Ukraine launched a counteroffensive in the east and south, Russia is mounting a ground offensive of its own in the northeast.
Russia’s defense ministry said its forces had advanced 2 km in the vicinity of Kupiansk, a frontline railway hub recaptured by Ukraine in an offensive last year. Kyiv acknowledged heavy fighting in the area and said Russia was making a major push there. Reuters could not independently verify the situation.
Since Ukraine began its counteroffensive last month, Kyiv has recaptured some villages in the south and territory around the ruined city of Bakhmut in the east, but has yet to attempt a major breakthrough across heavily defended Russian lines.

’A BLOW TO PEOPLE IN NEED’
The Black Sea grain export deal brokered a year ago by Turkiye and the United Nations was one of the only diplomatic successes of the war, lifting a de facto Russian blockade of Ukrainian ports and heading off a global food emergency.
Ukraine and Russia are both among the world’s biggest exporters of grain and other foodstuffs. If Ukrainian grain is again blocked from the market, prices could soar around the world, hitting the poorest countries hardest.
“Today’s decision by the Russian Federation will strike a blow to people in need everywhere,” UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Monday.
Russia says it could return to the grain deal, but only if its demands are met for rules to be eased for its own exports of food and fertilizer. Western countries call that an attempt to use leverage over food supplies to force a weakening in financial sanctions, which already provide exceptions to allow Russia to sell food.
Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky has called for the grain deal to continue without Russia’s participation, effectively seeking Turkiye’s backing to negate the Russian blockade. Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan, the deal’s sponsor, says he thinks Moscow can be persuaded to return.
Any attempt to reopen Ukrainian grain shipments without Russia’s participation would probably depend on insurance companies agreeing to provide coverage. Industry sources have told Reuters they are considering the implications.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said attempting to export grain from Ukraine without Russian security guarantees would carry risks, and said Ukraine used the waters for military activities.

SLOW COUNTEROFFENSIVE
Russia’s claim on Tuesday to have advanced around Kupiansk was a rare signal of Moscow attempting go back on the offensive since Kyiv launched its counteroffensive last month.
Both sides have endured bitter losses in Europe’s bloodiest combat since World War Two, yet front lines have moved only incrementally since last November, despite a massive Russian winter offensive followed by Ukraine’s counterassault.
“For two days running, the enemy has been actively on the offensive in the Kupiansk sector in Kharkiv region,” Ukraine’s Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar wrote on Telegram.
“We are defending. Heavy fighting is going on and the positions of both sides change dynamically several times a day.”
Oleksander Syrskyi, the commander of Ukraine’s ground forces, described the situation in that area as “complicated but under control.” Serhiy Cherevatyi, spokesperson for Ukraine’s eastern grouping of forces, said the Russian military had amassed more than 100,000 troops and more than 900 tanks in the area.
Ukraine’s counteroffensive has made limited gains near Bakhmut and along two major axes in the south, but its assault force equipped with billions of dollars worth of new Western weapons and ammunition has yet to confront the main Russian defensive line.
Kyiv says it is deliberately advancing slowly to avoid high casualties on fortified defensive lines strewn with land mines, and is focused for now on degrading Russia’s logistics and command. Moscow says the Ukrainian counteroffensive has failed.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict

UK hate preacher Anjem Choudary arrested on suspicion of terror offense

UK hate preacher Anjem Choudary arrested on suspicion of terror offense
Updated 18 July 2023
Arab News

UK hate preacher Anjem Choudary arrested on suspicion of terror offense

UK hate preacher Anjem Choudary arrested on suspicion of terror offense
  • Choudhary was sentenced in the UK in September 2016 to five-and-a-half years for encouraging Muslims to join Daesh
  • The Metropolitan Police’s counter-terrorism unit also arrested a Canadian national at Heathrow Airport
Updated 18 July 2023
Arab News

LONDON: Convicted Pakistani-British hate preacher Anjem Choudary was on Monday morning detained on suspicion of a terrorism offense, police said.

He was still being questioned in west London on Tuesday following his arrest at his Ilford home over allegations he was a member of a banned organization.

The Metropolitan Police’s counter-terrorism unit also arrested a Canadian national at Heathrow Airport on Monday afternoon in connection with the Choudary allegations.

No details have yet been given as to which group Choudary has been accused of being a member of.

In a statement, the force said: “Counter-terrorism detectives have arrested two men as part of an investigation into suspected terrorism offences.

“The officers arrested a 56-year-old man from east London in the area at approximately 5:40 a.m.

“They arrested a 28-year-old Canadian national at Heathrow airport at approximately 12:35 p.m. after he arrived on a flight from Canada.

“Both were arrested on suspicion of membership of a proscribed organization, contrary to section 11 of the Terrorism Act 2000.

“The men are currently being held under section 41 of the Terrorism Act 2000 at a west London police station. Police searches of three addresses in east London are ongoing.”

Choudary, who was featured in Arab News’ “Preachers of Hate” series, is one of the UK’s most prominent Islamic extremists, heading up hate groups including Al-Muhajiroun.

The group, which was banned by the British government under anti-terrorism laws following the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks in New York City and the July 7, 2005 suicide bombings in London, has previously described the 9/11 attackers as “magnificent martyrs.”

Choudhary was sentenced in the UK in September 2016 to five-and-a-half years for encouraging Muslims to join Daesh but served just under half of the sentence.

Topics: UK Anjem Choudary Preachers of Hate #PreachersOfHate

Related

Hate preachers in the UK to be treated as ‘priority threat’ amid extremism resurgence concerns
World
Hate preachers in the UK to be treated as ‘priority threat’ amid extremism resurgence concerns
UK hate preacher Anjem Choudary has public speaking ban lifted
World
UK hate preacher Anjem Choudary has public speaking ban lifted

After inaugural Qur’an competition, Sri Lanka opens new chapter in relations with Saudi Arabia

After inaugural Qur’an competition, Sri Lanka opens new chapter in relations with Saudi Arabia
Updated 18 July 2023

After inaugural Qur’an competition, Sri Lanka opens new chapter in relations with Saudi Arabia

After inaugural Qur’an competition, Sri Lanka opens new chapter in relations with Saudi Arabia
  • Hundreds took part in event, some coming from cities outside Colombo
  • Muslims make up about 10% of Buddhist-majority population
Updated 18 July 2023
Mohammed Rasooldeen

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka is entering a path of cultural diplomacy with Saudi Arabia, the island nation’s religious affairs minister told Arab News after the Kingdom hosted its inaugural Qur’an memorization competition in the country.

The Saudi Embassy in Sri Lanka and the Ministry of Buddhism, Religious and Cultural Affairs held the first Qur’an memorization competition in Colombo over the weekend, with the winners announced at a closing ceremony on Monday.

The event marked a new chapter of bilateral relations for the two countries, Sri Lankan officials said.

“Saudi Arabia and Sri Lanka enjoy strong bilateral relations. We have nurtured economic and political diplomacy with the Kingdom, and we are entering into a path of cultural diplomacy,” Minister of Buddhism, Religious and Cultural Affairs Vidura Wickremanayake told Arab News on the sidelines of Monday’s ceremony.

Hundreds of people took part in the competition, with contestants coming from various Sri Lankan cities and provinces.

Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena, speaker of the Sri Lankan parliament, said that such competitions are “very important” for Sri Lankan Muslims, who make up about 10 percent of the Buddhist-majority population.

“The understanding of the teachings of the Holy Qur’an will help implant virtuous morals and gentle manners in them,” Abeywardena said during his speech at the event. “Their religiosity will lead to a better social life in our multi-ethnic Sri Lanka.”

Badr Al-Anazi, a representative from the Saudi Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Dawah and Guidance, also attended the ceremony in Colombo, alongside Saudi Ambassador to Sri Lanka Khalid bin Hamoud Al-Kahtani.

The Kingdom is keen “to strengthen and deepen the ties between the two friendly countries … in various ways, including supporting Qur’anic competitions that seek to spread the approach of moderation that the Kingdom adopts and calls for,” Al-Anazi said, according to a statement issued by the Saudi Embassy.

The Qur’an memorization competition may pave ways for future cooperation in religious affairs between Sri Lanka and Saudi Arabia, said Faizal Abdeen, director at the Department of Muslim Religious and Cultural Affairs.

“This is the beginning, I hope,” Abdeen told Arab News. “It’s a good start; we can cooperate with each other in exploring new areas in religious cooperation.”

Topics: Sri Lanka Saudi Arabia Qur’an

Related

Final round of 40th international Qur’an competition takes place in Madinah  
Saudi Arabia
Final round of 40th international Qur’an competition takes place in Madinah  
Special Thousands of skilled workers leave crisis-hit Sri Lanka, mostly for Gulf 
World
Thousands of skilled workers leave crisis-hit Sri Lanka, mostly for Gulf 

An American has crossed into North Korea without authorization and has been detained

An American has crossed into North Korea without authorization and has been detained
Updated 18 July 2023
AP

An American has crossed into North Korea without authorization and has been detained

An American has crossed into North Korea without authorization and has been detained
  • The UN Command tweeted that the US citizen was on a tour to the Korean border village of Panmunjom and crossed the border into the North without authorization
  • North Korea’s state media didn’t immediately report on the border incident
Updated 18 July 2023
AP

SEOUL: An American has crossed the heavily fortified border from South Korea into North Korea, the American-led UN Command overseeing the area said Tuesday, amid heightened tensions over North Korea’s nuclear program.
The UN Command tweeted that the US citizen was on a tour to the Korean border village of Panmunjom and crossed the border into the North without authorization.
It said he is currently in North Korean custody and that the UN Command is working with its North Korean counterparts to resolve the incident. It gave no further details on who the person is or why he crossed the border.
North Korea’s state media didn’t immediately report on the border incident.
Cases of Americans or South Koreans defecting to North Korea are rare, though more than 30,000 North Koreans have fled to South Korea to avoid political oppression and economic difficulties at home since the end of the 1950-53 Korean War.
Panmunjom, located inside the 248-kilometer (154-mile) -long Demilitarized Zone, is jointly overseen by the UN Command and North Korea since its creation at the close of the Korean War. Bloodshed and gunfire have occasionally occurred there, but it has also been a venue for numerous talks and a popular tourist spot.
Known for its blue huts straddling concrete slabs that form a military demarcation line, Panmunjom has drawn visitors on both sides, who want to see what the Cold War’s last frontier looks like. No civilians live at Panmunjom.
Tours to the southern side of the village reportedly drew around 100,000 visitors a year before the pandemic, when South Korea restricted gatherings to slow the spread of COVID-19. The tours fully resumed last year.
In November 2017, North Korean soldiers fired 40 rounds as one of their colleagues raced toward freedom. The soldier was hit five times before he was found beneath a pile of leaves on the southern side of Panmunjom. He survived and is now in South Korea.
The most famous incident at Panmunjom happened in August 1976, when two American army officers were killed by ax-wielding North Korean soldiers. The US officers had been sent out to trim a 40-foot (12-meter) tree that obstructed the view from a checkpoint. The attack prompted Washington to fly nuclear-capable B-52 bombers toward the DMZ to intimidate North Korea.
Panmunjom also is where an armistice that ended the Korean War was signed. That armistice has yet to be replaced with a peace treaty, leaving the Korean Peninsula in a technical state of war. The United States still stations about 28,000 troops in South Korea.
There have been a small number of US soldiers who fled to North Korea during the Cold War, including Charles Jenkins, who deserted his army post in South Korea in 1965 and fled across the DMZ. He appeared in North Korean propaganda films and married a Japanese nursing student who had been abducted by North Korean agents. He died in Japan in 2017.
In recent years, some Americans have been arrested in North Korea after allegedly entering the country from China. They were later convicted of espionage, subversion and other anti-state acts, but were often released after the US sent high-profile missions to secure their freedom.
In May 2018, North Korea released three American detainees – Kim Dong Chul, Tony Kim and Kim Hak Song – who returned to the United Sates on a plane with then-Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, during a short-lived period of warm relations between the longtime adversary nations. Later in 2018, North Korea said it expelled American Bruce Byron Lowrance.
The releases came as North Korean leader Kim Jong Un was engaged in nuclear diplomacy with then-President Donald Trump but the high-stakes diplomacy collapsed in 2019 amid wrangling over US-led sanctions on North Korea.
Their freedoms were a striking contrast to the fate of Otto Warmbier, an American university student who died in 2017 days after he was released from North Korea in a coma after 17 months in captivity. Warmbier and other previous American detainees in the North were imprisoned there over a variety of alleged crimes, including subversion, anti-state activities and spying.
The United States, South Korea and others have accused North Korea of using foreign detainees to wrest diplomatic concessions. Some foreigners have said after their release that their declarations of guilt had been coerced while in North Korean custody.
Tuesday’s border crossing happened amid high tensions over North Korea’s barrage of missile tests since the start of last year. The United States earlier Tuesday sent a nuclear-armed submarine to South Korea for the first time in decades as deterrence against North Korea.

Topics: US American South Korea North Korea American-led UN Command

Related

North Korea to expel US citizen who ‘illegally entered’ country
World
North Korea to expel US citizen who ‘illegally entered’ country
North Korea’s Kim Yo Jong: US should stop ‘foolish act’ that risks security
World
North Korea’s Kim Yo Jong: US should stop ‘foolish act’ that risks security

Afghanistan to boost carpet production as demand rises, especially from China

Afghanistan to boost carpet production as demand rises, especially from China
Updated 18 July 2023

Afghanistan to boost carpet production as demand rises, especially from China

Afghanistan to boost carpet production as demand rises, especially from China
  • Ministry reveals exports of carpets reached $20m in 2022
  • China seen as increasingly lucrative market for Afghan carpet weavers
Updated 18 July 2023
PARWIZ KAROKHAIL

KABUL: Afghanistan is planning to boost carpet production throughout the country, its Ministry of Industry and Commerce said on Tuesday, with targets to employ 1.5 million people in the sector to meet rising demand, especially from China.

Afghan rugs are known for their quality and craftsmanship, but demand has taken a sharp dip since the Taliban’s takeover of Afghanistan in 2021 and with the nation’s economy teetering on the brink of collapse.

In 2022, the Afghan carpet industry made “a great achievement” as exports reached $20 million, with production taking place in 18 provinces and the sector employing more than 1 million people, ministry spokesman Abdul Salam Jawad told Arab News.

“Last year, the export of carpets through the ports of different provinces of Afghanistan was very great,” Jawad said. “The plan is to start sewing carpets throughout the country this year.”

Carpets were top items during Afghan trade exhibitions both at home and abroad, he added, with China, Pakistan, Turkiye, and the UAE cited among the key markets for the product.

“During exhibitions held in India and China, carpets got the first position,” Jawad said.

“This year, we plan to provide employment to 1.5 million people in the carpets industry.

“Because the unemployment rate in Afghanistan has increased so much, we want to provide employment to people in 34 provinces of the country through carpet weaving.”

Afghanistan’s unemployment rate may be as high as 30 percent, according to global charity organization Human Concern International.

The rising demand for Afghan carpets has benefitted local producers, with China considered an increasingly lucrative market.

“China is a good market for Afghanistan’s carpets,” Dil Jam Manan Qassimy, chief executive of carpet exports company Qassimy Brothers Carpet Co., told Arab News.

“In recent years, carpet exports to China decreased a lot but after issuance of Chinese visas for Afghans resumed, there has been a significant change in the export of carpets,” Qassimy said.

“The Chinese are very wealthy people; they are very good customers of our carpets. The carpets we make are very expensive, and in terms of quality, they are very high. Chinese people are very interested in our carpets and are always willing to buy them, so China is an interesting market for Afghan carpets.”

To meet international demand, some carpet weavers have had to make changes to traditional designs.

“Afghanistan’s old carpets and old colors do not have an international market, they are only sold in Afghanistan,” Mohammad Walizada, director of an Afghan rug company in Kabul, told Arab News.

“We have recently made some necessary changes in our work based on the demand of the time, during which we have attracted the attention of many Chinese buyers,” he said.

Walizada, who has been in the carpet industry for 30 years, noted that he had taken part in exhibitions in China, from which his customer base has increased.

“We are dispatching our new carpet model to China based on demand from Chinese traders,” he said, adding that about 15 percent of his goods were bought by Chinese customers.

“Export of Afghan carpets to China has been increasing these days.”

Topics: Afghanistan Afghan rugs Taliban China

Related

Special Afghanistan’s famous hand-woven carpet production is in rapid decline
Lifestyle
Afghanistan’s famous hand-woven carpet production is in rapid decline
Terminal to make round the clock Afghan trade possible
Press Review
Terminal to make round the clock Afghan trade possible

Spain’s ex-king asks London court to dismiss £126 mn damages claim

Spain’s ex-king asks London court to dismiss £126 mn damages claim
Updated 18 July 2023
AFP

Spain’s ex-king asks London court to dismiss £126 mn damages claim

Spain’s ex-king asks London court to dismiss £126 mn damages claim
  • Danish businesswoman Corinna zu Sayn-Wittgenstein-Sayn has sued Juan Carlos, 85, who abdicated in 2014, and wants damages for personal injury
  • Adam Wolanski, lawyer for the former monarch, told the High Court in London that zu Sayn-Wittgenstein-Sayn wanted "damages in excess of £126 million"
Updated 18 July 2023
AFP

LONDON: Lawyers for Spain’s ex-king Juan Carlos I on Tuesday asked a court in London to throw out a claim for damages of over £126 million by a former lover.
Danish businesswoman Corinna zu Sayn-Wittgenstein-Sayn, who is in her late 50s and lives in England, has sued Juan Carlos, 85, who abdicated in 2014, and wants damages for personal injury.
She alleges that he caused her “great mental pain” by spying on and harassing her.
Juan Carlos, who is married, was in an “intimate romantic relationship” with the divorcee from 2004 to 2009 and showered her with gifts, according to previous court submissions.
Adam Wolanski, lawyer for the former monarch, told the High Court in London that zu Sayn-Wittgenstein-Sayn wanted “damages in excess of £126 million.”
He said Juan Carlos “emphatically denies ever having harassed the claimant” and that the case had “no realistic” prospect of success as the evidence “simply does not disclose a viable case.”
Lawyers for his ex-lover, however, called the “strike out” application “misconceived” and said it should be refused.
“The defendant (Juan Carlos) continues to make every effort to prevent the court from determining this claim,” lawyer Jonathan Caplan, for zu Sayn-Wittgenstein-Sayn told the judge in a written case outline.
“The suggestion made on behalf of the defendant that the claim is somehow abusive in that it is by itself designed to harass a vulnerable elderly statesman is both unfounded and bold.”
Zu Sayn-Wittgenstein-Sayn earlier alleged that Juan Carlos began harassing her after their relationship broke down, using threats, break-ins at her properties and surveillance.
Gunshots damaged security cameras at the front gate of the property, she alleged, accusing the former king of being angry at her refusals.
The couple’s relationship became known in 2012, when the monarch broke a hip while on holiday in Botswana with Zu Sayn-Wittgenstein-Sayn and had to be flown home, sparking public anger during a period of record unemployment in Spain.
Two years later, dogged by the scandals and health problems, Juan Carlos abdicated at the age of 76 in favor of his son Felipe VI, who has now publicly distanced himself from his father.
Juan Carlos went into self-imposed exile in the United Arab Emirates in 2020.
Three appeal judges in London in December ruled his ex-lover could not sue him for harassment in the English courts for the period while he was on the throne.
This left open the possibility that she could pursue him for his alleged behavior after that time.

Topics: London Court King Juan Carlos I

Related

Spanish police break up major human trafficking ring
World
Spanish police break up major human trafficking ring
Local residents look on at a burning forest fire, near Puntagorda on the Canary Island of La Palma, Saturday, July 15, 2023. (AP
World
Thousands evacuated after fire on Spain’s La Palma

Latest updates

5-nation group holds 2nd meeting on Lebanon crises
5-nation group holds 2nd meeting on Lebanon crises
Saudi team to compete in World Fencing Championships
Saudi team to compete in World Fencing Championships
Jordan and Japan to cooperate on digital transformation efforts
Jordan and Japan to cooperate on digital transformation efforts
Houthi-linked social media accounts banned for inciting violence
Houthi-linked social media accounts banned for inciting violence
UK hate preacher Anjem Choudary arrested on suspicion of terror offense
UK hate preacher Anjem Choudary arrested on suspicion of terror offense

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.