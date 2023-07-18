You are here

  • Home
  • UN: World must prepare for more intense heatwaves

UN: World must prepare for more intense heatwaves

UN: World must prepare for more intense heatwaves
Health authorities have sounded the alarm from North America to Europe and Asia, urging people to stay hydrated and shelter from the burning sun. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/rz6xn

Updated 10 sec ago
AFP

UN: World must prepare for more intense heatwaves

UN: World must prepare for more intense heatwaves
  • Europe, the world’s fastest-warming continent, was bracing for the peak of the current heatwave to hit Italy’s Sicily and Sardinia islands
  • Experts say human-induced climate change is exacerbating heatwaves, bringing higher temperatures
Updated 10 sec ago
AFP

GENEVA: The world should get ready to face increasingly intense heatwaves, the United Nations warned on Tuesday, as countries across the Northern Hemisphere reeled from soaring temperatures.
Health authorities have sounded the alarm from North America to Europe and Asia, urging people to stay hydrated and shelter from the burning sun, in a stark reminder of the effects of global warming.
“These events will continue to grow in intensity, and the world needs to prepare for more intense heatwaves,” John Nairn, a senior extreme heat adviser at the UN’s World Meteorological Organization (WMO), told reporters.
Heatwaves are among the deadliest natural hazards, with hundreds of thousands of people dying from preventable heat-related causes each year.
Nairn warned the health risk was growing rapidly, amid burgeoning urbanization, higher temperature extremes and aging populations.
In the short term, he said the recently-declared El Nino — a warming climate pattern that occurs every two to seven years — “is only expected to amplify the occurrence and intensity of extreme heat events.”
But regardless of El Nino, the trend is clear, Nairn said, pointing out that the number of simultaneous heatwaves in the Northern Hemisphere had swelled six-fold since the 1980s.
“This trend shows no signs of decreasing,” he said, warning of heatwaves’ “quite serious impacts on human health and livelihoods.”

Europe, the world’s fastest-warming continent, was bracing for the peak of the current heatwave to hit Italy’s Sicily and Sardinia islands, amid forecasts of a high of 48 degrees Celsius (118 degrees Fahrenheit).
The WMO said it was monitoring to see if the current European temperature record of 48.8C recorded on Sicily in 2021 might be smashed.
Even more concerning than maximum day temperatures was the high overnight minimum temperatures, Nairn said.
“Repeated high night-time temperatures are particularly dangerous for human health, because the body is unable to recover from sustained heat,” he said.
“This leads to increased cases of heart attacks and death.”
There is currently no clear definition of what constitutes a heatwave, but the WMO said it was in the process of developing an overarching categorization of heatwave intensity, in a bid to “standardise impact forecasts and warnings worldwide.”
Experts say human-induced climate change is exacerbating heatwaves, bringing higher temperatures and also slowing down and “parking” hot weather systems over locations for longer periods of time.
Asked what should be done to counter this, Nairn said the message was “simple“: “Stop carbon fuels; just electrify everything.”

Topics: climate change

Barge to house asylum-seekers arrives in UK as Parliament passes controversial migration bill

Barge to house asylum-seekers arrives in UK as Parliament passes controversial migration bill
Updated 58 min 19 sec ago
AP

Barge to house asylum-seekers arrives in UK as Parliament passes controversial migration bill

Barge to house asylum-seekers arrives in UK as Parliament passes controversial migration bill
  • More than 45,000 people crossed the Channel to Britain in 2022; several died in the attempt
  • Bill was approved after an all-night tussle Monday between House of Commons and the House of Lords
Updated 58 min 19 sec ago
AP

LONDON: A barge that will house up to 500 asylum-seekers arrived Tuesday in England after Parliament passed its long-debated bill to curb migration.
The Bibby Stockholm was pulled by a tug into Portland after the government’s controversial legislation won passage after overcoming resistance in the House of Lords.
The boat and the bill are both parts of Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s strategy to stop migrants from making risky English Channel crossings in small boats. The legislation will become law after receiving the assent of King Charles III.
The Conservative government has pledged to “stop the boats” — overcrowded dinghies and other small craft that cross from northern France carrying migrants who hope to live in the UK. More than 45,000 people crossed the Channel to Britain in 2022; several died in the attempt.
The bill is intended to deter those journeys and will prevent migrants from claiming asylum in the UK if they arrive illegally. Under the legislation, those caught will be sent back home or deported to another safe country, and banned from ever re-entering the UK
The government planned to send some of those who arrive without authorization to Rwanda, but last month the Court of Appeal ruled it was illegal. The government plans to appeal to the UK Supreme Court.
The bill was approved after an all-night tussle Monday between the House of Commons, where the governing Conservatives have a majority, and the unelected House of Lords, which can amend but not block legislation.
Elected members of Parliament defeated amendments that would have included protections for modern slavery and child detention limits.
Best of Britain, a group that aims to maintain strong international ties after Brexit, said the bill will deny refugees and asylum-seekers their rights under international law and will lead to more people being detained at taxpayer cost.
“This cruel bill will now give the government the green light to flout international law and mistreat refugees to distract from their own failure to fix the problems they created when ministers closed safe routes to asylum,” Naomi Smith, CEO of Best for Britain, said in a statement. “This policy is not only morally repugnant, it is totally unworkable.”
Simon Murray, the undersecretary of state for the Home Office and member of House of Lords, urged his peers to pass the bill, saying the UK’s asylum system was overwhelmed and taxpayers were paying 6 million pounds ($7.8 million) a day to house them.
“If people know there is no way for them to stay in the UK, they won’t risk their lives and pay criminals thousands of pounds to arrive here illegally,” Murray said. “It is therefore only right that we stop the boats and break the business model of the criminal gangs exploiting vulnerable people.”

Topics: UK Migration bill Bibby Stockholm

Related

UK to spend $3 billion on munitions, stockpiles as Ukraine war drains reserves
World
UK to spend $3 billion on munitions, stockpiles as Ukraine war drains reserves
UK immigration fee hikes face criticism
World
UK immigration fee hikes face criticism

Russia strikes Ukraine grain ports after pulling out of export deal

Russia strikes Ukraine grain ports after pulling out of export deal
Updated 18 July 2023
Reuters

Russia strikes Ukraine grain ports after pulling out of export deal

Russia strikes Ukraine grain ports after pulling out of export deal
  • The Black Sea grain export deal brokered a year ago by Turkiye and the United Nations was one of the only diplomatic successes of the war
Updated 18 July 2023
Reuters

KYIV: Russia struck Ukrainian ports on Tuesday, a day after pulling out of a UN-backed deal to let Kyiv export grain, and Moscow claimed gains on the ground in an area where Ukrainian officials said Russian forces were going back on the offensive.
Russia described a wave of missile and drone attacks on Ukraine’s ports as “mass revenge strikes” in retaliation for attacks by Ukrainian seaborne drones that knocked out its road bridge to the occupied Crimean Peninsula.
Shortly after the bridge was hit on Monday, Moscow withdrew from a year-old UN-brokered grain export deal, a move the United Nations said risked creating hunger around the world.
Falling debris and blast waves damaged several homes and unspecified port infrastructure in Russia’s main port, Odesa, according to Ukraine’s southern operational military command. Local authorities in Mykolaiv, another port, described a serious fire there.
The Russian attacks on ports provide “further proof that the country-terrorist wants to endanger the lives of 400 million people in various countries that depend on Ukrainian food exports,” said Andriy Yermak, the head of Ukraine’s presidential staff.
Ukraine’s air force said six Kalibr missiles and 31 out of 36 drones were shot down. Moscow, for its part, said it had foiled a Ukrainian drone strike on Crimea, with no major damage on the ground, and had reopened a single lane of road traffic on the Crimea bridge.
Six weeks since Ukraine launched a counteroffensive in the east and south, Russia is mounting a ground offensive of its own in the northeast.
Russia’s defense ministry said its forces had advanced 2 km in the vicinity of Kupiansk, a frontline railway hub recaptured by Ukraine in an offensive last year. Kyiv acknowledged heavy fighting in the area and said Russia was making a major push there. Reuters could not independently verify the situation.
Since Ukraine began its counteroffensive last month, Kyiv has recaptured some villages in the south and territory around the ruined city of Bakhmut in the east, but has yet to attempt a major breakthrough across heavily defended Russian lines.

’A BLOW TO PEOPLE IN NEED’
The Black Sea grain export deal brokered a year ago by Turkiye and the United Nations was one of the only diplomatic successes of the war, lifting a de facto Russian blockade of Ukrainian ports and heading off a global food emergency.
Ukraine and Russia are both among the world’s biggest exporters of grain and other foodstuffs. If Ukrainian grain is again blocked from the market, prices could soar around the world, hitting the poorest countries hardest.
“Today’s decision by the Russian Federation will strike a blow to people in need everywhere,” UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Monday.
Russia says it could return to the grain deal, but only if its demands are met for rules to be eased for its own exports of food and fertilizer. Western countries call that an attempt to use leverage over food supplies to force a weakening in financial sanctions, which already provide exceptions to allow Russia to sell food.
Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky has called for the grain deal to continue without Russia’s participation, effectively seeking Turkiye’s backing to negate the Russian blockade. Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan, the deal’s sponsor, says he thinks Moscow can be persuaded to return.
Any attempt to reopen Ukrainian grain shipments without Russia’s participation would probably depend on insurance companies agreeing to provide coverage. Industry sources have told Reuters they are considering the implications.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said attempting to export grain from Ukraine without Russian security guarantees would carry risks, and said Ukraine used the waters for military activities.

SLOW COUNTEROFFENSIVE
Russia’s claim on Tuesday to have advanced around Kupiansk was a rare signal of Moscow attempting go back on the offensive since Kyiv launched its counteroffensive last month.
Both sides have endured bitter losses in Europe’s bloodiest combat since World War Two, yet front lines have moved only incrementally since last November, despite a massive Russian winter offensive followed by Ukraine’s counterassault.
“For two days running, the enemy has been actively on the offensive in the Kupiansk sector in Kharkiv region,” Ukraine’s Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar wrote on Telegram.
“We are defending. Heavy fighting is going on and the positions of both sides change dynamically several times a day.”
Oleksander Syrskyi, the commander of Ukraine’s ground forces, described the situation in that area as “complicated but under control.” Serhiy Cherevatyi, spokesperson for Ukraine’s eastern grouping of forces, said the Russian military had amassed more than 100,000 troops and more than 900 tanks in the area.
Ukraine’s counteroffensive has made limited gains near Bakhmut and along two major axes in the south, but its assault force equipped with billions of dollars worth of new Western weapons and ammunition has yet to confront the main Russian defensive line.
Kyiv says it is deliberately advancing slowly to avoid high casualties on fortified defensive lines strewn with land mines, and is focused for now on degrading Russia’s logistics and command. Moscow says the Ukrainian counteroffensive has failed.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Wildfire burns forests north of Athens, fires weaken in southeast and west

Wildfire burns forests north of Athens, fires weaken in southeast and west
Updated 18 July 2023
Reuters

Wildfire burns forests north of Athens, fires weaken in southeast and west

Wildfire burns forests north of Athens, fires weaken in southeast and west
  • A blaze raged uncontrolled and burned forest in the area of Dervenochoria about 30 km north of Athens, a fire service official said on Tuesday
Updated 18 July 2023
Reuters

ATHENS: A wildfire intensified overnight and swept along forests north of Athens for a second day on Tuesday, authorities said, as fire fighters managed to contain other blazes southeast and west of the Greek capital.
A blaze raged uncontrolled and burned forest in the area of Dervenochoria about 30 km north of Athens, a fire service official said on Tuesday. The fire threatened a pig farm, according to Greek media.
Another fire weakened on Tuesday, having first broke out on Monday in the village of Kouvaras, about 27 kilometers southeast of the Greek capital. Fanned by shifting winds, that fire had quickly spread to the coastal towns of Anavyssos, Lagonisi and Saronida, forcing people to flee their homes.
However, 230 firefighters assisted by 76 fire engines and five helicopters were still operating at different spots in the area, a Greek fire service official said on Tuesday.
“Civil protection forces gave an all-night fight,” Ioannis Artopoios, a Greek Fire Service spokesman, said in a televised briefing, adding that crews have been replaced to tame the fire on multiple fronts.
A mayor told Greek television that more than 7,000 acres of land was reduced to ashes along a coast, where many Athenians have holiday homes.
A thick layer of white smoke was visible from Athens as a third blaze burned near the seaside resort of Loutraki, about 80 km west of the capital.
The Greek meteorological service has warned of a high risk of fire this week, just as the country is recovering from the first major heatwave of the summer. A second heatwave is forecast for later this week.
Greece still has memories of a wildfire disaster in 2018, when a blaze killed 101 people in the seaside town of Mati, east of Athens.

Topics: Greece Athens wildfire

Related

Dangerous heatwaves strike globe as wildfires rage
World
Dangerous heatwaves strike globe as wildfires rage

Plane hits hangar where people were sheltering in storm in Poland, killing pilot and 4 others

Plane hits hangar where people were sheltering in storm in Poland, killing pilot and 4 others
Updated 18 July 2023
AP

Plane hits hangar where people were sheltering in storm in Poland, killing pilot and 4 others

Plane hits hangar where people were sheltering in storm in Poland, killing pilot and 4 others
Updated 18 July 2023
AP

WARSAW: Five people were killed and eight others were injured Monday when a Cessna 208 plane crashed into a hangar at a sky diving center during bad weather, authorities said.
The plane's pilot and four people sheltering in the hangar from stormy weather died in the afternoon crash in Chrcynno in central Poland, firefighters spokesperson Monika Nowakowska-Brynda said.
An additional eight people were injured, two of them seriously, police said. A child was among the injured, the provincial governor, Sylwester Dabrowski, said.
Chrcynno is about 45 kilometers (28 miles) northwest of Warsaw.
Firefighters and airborne ambulances took the injured to hospitals in the Nowy Dwor Mazowiecki area.
Rescuers were still checking the hangar for additional victims, said Katarzyna Urbanowska, another spokesperson for local firefighters.
Prosecutors and police were investigating the cause of the accident.
It was the worst accident related to sky diving in Poland since 2014, when 11 people were killed in a crash of a small plane in Topolow, near the southern city of Czestochowa.

Topics: Poland plane crash

Related

Saudi women who graduated from Polish universities in 2023 pose at the Saudi Embassy in Warsaw, Poland, on June 22, 2023.
Saudi Arabia
Saudi students in Poland navigate new world to return as doctors
Update Wings of love: Lebanese pilot gives love of his life an unforgettable proposal on board plane
Offbeat
Wings of love: Lebanese pilot gives love of his life an unforgettable proposal on board plane

Climate envoy John Kerry meets with Chinese officials amid US push to stabilize rocky relations

Climate envoy John Kerry meets with Chinese officials amid US push to stabilize rocky relations
Updated 18 July 2023
AP

Climate envoy John Kerry meets with Chinese officials amid US push to stabilize rocky relations

Climate envoy John Kerry meets with Chinese officials amid US push to stabilize rocky relations
Updated 18 July 2023
AP

BEIJING: US climate envoy John Kerry told China’s top diplomat on Tuesday that President Joe Biden’s administration is “very committed” to stabilizing relations between the world’s two biggest economies, as the countries seek to restart high-level contacts.
On his second day of talks in Beijing, Kerry met with the ruling Communist Party’s head of foreign relations Wang Yi, telling him Biden hoped the two countries could “achieve efforts together that can make a significant difference to the world.”
Ties between the countries have hit a historic low amid disputes over tariffs, access to technology, human rights and China’s threats against self-governing Taiwan.
In his opening remarks, Wang said the sides had suffered from a lack of communication, but that China believes through renewed dialogue “we can find a proper solution to any problems.”
“Sometimes, small problems can become big problems,” Wang said, adding that dialogue must be conducted on an “equal basis.”
That was an apparent reference to US criticism of China’s aggressive foreign policy, rights abuses against Muslim and Buddhist minorities and travel sanctions against officials ranging from the Beijing-appointed leader of Hong Kong to the country’s defense minister.
China broke off some mid- and high-level contacts with the Biden administration last August, including over climate issues, to show its anger with then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s trip to Taiwan. China claims the island as its own territory to be brought under its control by force if necessary, threatening to draw the US into a major conflict in a region crucial to the global economy.
Kerry is the third senior Biden administration official in recent weeks to travel to China for meetings with their counterparts following Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen.
Kerry said he appreciated the opportunity to “change our relationship for the better” and that Biden is “very committed to stability within this relationship and also to achieve efforts together that can make a significant difference to the world.”
Biden “values his relationship with President Xi (Jinping), and I think President Xi values his relationship with President Biden, and I know he looks forward to being able to move forward and change the dynamic,” Kerry said.
Kerry later paid a courtesy call on newly appointed Premier Li Qiang, the party’s second-ranking official, who told him China and the US should cooperate more closely on the “extremely large challenge” posed by global warming. No meeting has been set with Xi, and China’s Foreign Minister Qin Gang has been absent from public sight for three weeks.
There was no immediate comment on Kerry’s Monday meeting with his counterpart Xie Zhenhua in the first extensive face-to-face climate discussions between representatives of the world’s two worst climate polluters after a nearly yearlong hiatus.
China leads the world in producing and consuming coal, and has proceeded with building new plants that add tons of carbon dioxide to the atmosphere annually, while also expanding the use of renewables such as solar and wind power.
China has pledged to level off carbon dioxide emissions by 2030 and become carbon neutral by 2060. The US and the European Union have urged China to adopt more ambitious reduction targets.
As with the US and Europe, China has seen record stretches of high temperatures that have threatened crops and prompted cities to open Cold War-era bomb shelters to help residents escape the heat.
US lawmakers have faulted China for refusing to make bigger cuts in climate-damaging fossil fuel emissions, along with the country’s insistence that it is still a developing economy that produces far less pollution per capita and should be exempted from the climate standards adopted by developed Western economies.
Biden and Xi spent days together when both were their countries’ vice presidents and met in November at the Group of 20 summit in Indonesia. However, no state visits have been held following the COVID-19 outbreak and no plans have been announced for their next face-to-face meeting.

Topics: climate China US John Kerry

Related

Algerian leader begins state visit to China
Middle-East
Algerian leader begins state visit to China
US envoy John Kerry arrives in China to restart climate talks
World
US envoy John Kerry arrives in China to restart climate talks

Latest updates

Spain’s ex-king asks London court to dismiss £126 mn damages claim
Saudi startups top MENA region in raising funds in H1, collects $446m 
Saudi startups top MENA region in raising funds in H1, collects $446m 
Lindsay Lohan welcomes first child with Kuwaiti husband in Dubai
Lindsay Lohan welcomes first child with Kuwaiti husband in Dubai
Cameron Smith fires warning to field ahead of Open Championship in Liverpool
Cameron Smith fires warning to field ahead of Open Championship in Liverpool
UN: World must prepare for more intense heatwaves
UN: World must prepare for more intense heatwaves

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.