Fofana joins Ronaldo and company as Al-Nassr seek dominance

Lens' Franco-Ivorian midfielder Seko Fofana before scoring his team's first goal during the French L1 match between RC Lens and SCO Angers at Stade Bollaert-Delelis, Lens, France, Mar. 18, 2023. (AFP)
John Duerden

  • The 28-year-old Ivory Coast international has signed for the Riyadh club from RC Lens in France
  • Liverpool were reported to have been watching the player in the second half of the French season and there has also been interest from the likes of Newcastle and West Ham
Cristiano Ronaldo is good at keeping Al-Nassr and Saudi Arabian football in the headlines.

“I opened the way to the Saudi league and now all the players are coming here,” he said earlier this week.

Whether he “opened the way” is debatable, but there is no doubt that following his arrival in January, the quality of imports has moved to the next level.

He must have been pleased on Tuesday when Al-Nassr announced the signing of Seko Fofana.

Ronaldo had said: “In one year, more and more top players will come to Saudi. In a year the Saudi league will overtake the Turkish league and Dutch league.”

The comments may have provoked huge debate but there is little doubt that any club in Amsterdam or Istanbul, or in fact in any league, would love to sign a player of Fofana’s quality.

The 28-year-old arrives in Riyadh following a spell as captain of RC Lens, the team that finished second in France last season, just a point behind champions Paris Saint-Germain.

The Ivory Coast international was last season an integral part of a team that qualified for the UEFA Champions League, making 35 appearances and scoring seven goals.

A year earlier his record was three more games played and an extra goal scored. It is impressive consistency. Overall, he played 112 times for the club and scored 21 goals.

Fofana has developed into a goalscoring midfielder; that much is clear from his stats.

This spells danger for Al-Nassr’s rivals. With the threat from Ronaldo as well as Anderson Talisca, who ended last season as the second-highest scorer in the league, there is some serious firepower at the club.

When you consider that Marcelo Brozovic has arrived from Inter Milan as one of the best defensive midfielders around, it gives those with attacking threat greater possibilities to go forward, safe in the knowledge that a world-class star is behind them.

Lens provided one of the stories of the European season with their second-place finish.

Fofana was a major part of that team and it was no secret that he was wanted by many big sides in England. Liverpool were reported to have been watching the player in the second half of the French season and there has also been interest from the likes of Newcastle and West Ham.

It is a measure of how much impact he had with the French club that he received an unusual goodbye from the side’s CEO.

Arnaud Pouille said: “As proof of his deep attachment to Racing, he will very shortly become the first player to leave the club to become a shareholder.

“Far from being a mere announcement, this concrete commitment is a strong act that anchors our relationship over time and underlines Seko’s confidence in the club’s future.”

That Fofana has occupied such a central role on and off the pitch with Lens bodes well for Al-Nassr.

He told Lens fans in a social media post: “I leave you with the feeling of accomplishment and pride at being a part of this history which is ours.”

Fofana is also swapping the UEFA Champions League for the Asian edition.

Lens would be seen as outsiders to progress past the group stage in Europe but Al-Nassr are expected to go far in the Asian tournament.

Unlike bitter Riyadh rivals Al-Hilal, who hold the record with four continental championships, Al-Nassr have never been crowned as Asia’s best team, a final appearance back in 1995 being the closest they have got to the honor.

Al-Nassr will be one to watch in Asia and with such recruitments as Fofana, Ronaldo’s predictions may not be too wide of the mark. Fofana looks to be a great signing for the club.

Saudi team to compete in World Fencing Championships

MILAN: Eight fencers from Saudi Arabia’s national team will take part in the nine-day World Fencing Championships starting July 20 in Milan, Italy.
A media statement issued on Tuesday said Ahmed Al-Sabban, president of the Saudi Fencing Federation, is heading the Kingdom’s delegation to Italy.
The Greens enter the tournament with fencers Adel Al-Mutairi, Ahmed Al-Qudaihi, Mohamed Al-Amr and Abdullah Al-Mansaf, who will compete with sabers. Meanwhile, fencers Ahmed Al-Hussein, Hussein Al-Taweel, Khalifa Al-Amiri and Faisal Abed will compete in the epee event.
The Saudi saber team completed their preparatory camp on Tuesday at the Christian Power Academy in Orleans, France. The training camp lasted 20 days, under the supervision of Cyril Verbrackel, the director of sports performance at the federation, national coach Majid Al-Mutairi, and team administrator Saud Al-Huwaimel.
The epee team held their training camp in Forli, Italy, for 10 days, under the supervision of coach Mohamed Fouad and team administrator Khaled Al-Baridi.
During the camps, the Saudi fencers took part in several friendlies against European and Arab contenders as part of their preparations for the championship.

Saudi Pro League announces new strategy, appoints Michael Emenalo as director of football

Michael Emenalo, director of football at the Saudi Pro League. supplied
Michael Emenalo, director of football at the Saudi Pro League. supplied
Saudi Pro League announces new strategy, appoints Michael Emenalo as director of football

Michael Emenalo, director of football at the Saudi Pro League. supplied
  • Plans align and build upon youth development program, regulations to be implemented during 2023-2024 season
  • SPL appoints Michael Emenalo as director of football to lead new Player Acquisition Center of Excellence
  • Innovative model gives clubs best possible expertise, governance to drive sustainability
RIYADH: The Saudi Pro League announced on Tuesday a new strategy, in alignment with the Saudi Arabian Football Federation, to drive competitiveness on and off the pitch, with an emphasis on fostering young Saudi talent, alongside the best internationally, and improving governance of all clubs for long-term success.

Amongst a number of new regulations and initiatives to be revealed ahead of the new season, the SPL will increase the playing time of young Saudi players in the league by reducing the age of eligibility from 18 to 16 for 2023-2024.

A further step focused on youth development will see the reduction of squad sizes from the current number of 35 players overall to 25 senior players, with the remaining 10 squad members all having to be under the age of 21, from the 2025-2026 season.

The new SPL strategy will provide a robust and clear pathway for young Saudi players, and help bridge the progress from youth team football within the federation’s current player development system into the top tier of the country’s football league.

By the start of the 2026-2027 season, the SPL has also announced a mandate for clubs to include eight “homegrown” players, who are graduates of the club academies, within their main roster of 25 squad players, of whom four would be direct graduates from the club’s system.

In a further effort to create elite squads that combine exciting up-and-coming young Saudi talent with world-class international players and role models, the SPL has launched a new Player Acquisition Center of Excellence led by Michael Emenalo, who joins the league as the new director of football with immediate effect.

All clubs have been fully briefed on the PACE process for international transfers and are actively working with Emenalo.

The former Nigerian international is best known for 10 years of success at Chelsea where, as technical director, he overhauled all aspects of football operations. Under his guidance, he revolutionized the club’s scouting, recruitment, development, and loan systems.

Emenalo will lead PACE and start assisting with squad mapping and player care. He will be responsible for providing a centralized approach to transfers and help give all clubs the best possible expertise and governance to ensure a dynamic, young, and yet sustainable future.

Saad Allazeez, SPL’s interim CEO and vice chairman, said: “The Saudi Pro League has an incredible and vital opportunity to help fulfill the country’s football ambitions and inspire more of our people into football and sport.

“From next season, the SPL will become younger and more competitive, taking advantage of the groundwork the Saudi Arabian Football Federation has been putting in at the grassroots for many years.

“The new strategy also sees the Saudi Pro League take a central, elevated role in supporting and developing clubs through its Club Framework business unit, and by initiating PACE will provide and centrally implement checks and balances in dealings on the international transfer market.

“There is much potential for new talent arriving in Saudi Arabia, and a central function providing control and strong governance will ensure our investments are smart and benefit all in the league moving forward.

“Every club in the Saudi Pro League will get the opportunity to improve their squad through this innovative new model, and Michael is the perfect man for the job. He has the ideal pedigree, knowledge, experience, coaching qualifications, and contacts to drive value and success for the overall league through this ambitious project.

“The steps taken through PACE are part of a bigger plan and strategy that will be announced to improve the league and make it a world-class experience and product that engages globally and is competitive and sustainable in the long term, as one of the very best leagues in the world. This will be good for all football, good for all players, and good for all fans.”

Allazeez said that the strategy “has been years in the making and has involved a lot of global footballing expertise to make the most of this unprecedented opportunity for growth.”

Allazeez added: “It goes far beyond and much deeper than the player transfers that are dominating headlines, and focuses just as much on what happens off the pitch at the clubs.

“We are looking to the long term and will be judged on that, especially with helping the clubs become commercially successful with robust business models.

“The Club Development Program will also activate the fair play financial system, and monitor compliance with local and Asian licensing standards. We look forward to rolling out the full strategy in the coming months.”

Emenalo said: “I believe this is a role that I’ve spent the last 45 years preparing for. It was not a difficult role or offer to accept. I am intrigued by the audacity of the project and the ambition.

“This project has been in the making for a while. It’s not a spur-of-the-moment decision, it’s well thought out. I’m impressed by the knowledge and input that’s gone into this. The Saudi Pro League offers a new opportunity first and foremost for the entire industry and I think will create avenues for good competition and for more development of young talent.”

The new SPL strategy builds upon the existing player pathway unveiled as part of Tactics for Tomorrow, which was introduced in 2021 by the SAFF and has since witnessed massive investment in time and resources.

Funding in Saudi youth football has increased by 162 percent since 2021, and 23 regional training centers have been established and opened.

The number of registered male players has increased by 58 percent and the number of coaches has risen from 750 in 2018 to over 5,500 in 2023, of which more than 1,000 are female.

As a result, every high-potential Saudi footballer is now tracked and has a comprehensive plan, starting from the age of 6 through to turning professional.

SAFF President Yasser Al-Misehal said: “At the last FIFA World Cup in Qatar, Saudi Arabia gave a glimpse of what we are capable of at the international level, and demonstrated the quality of our domestic league, the SPL.

“But equally, if not more pleasing, was our victory in the U-23 AFC Asian Cup without conceding a goal.

“The future is bright, and a lot of good thinking has gone into advancing football in Saudi Arabia, men’s and women’s.

“As you can see, everyone is on the same page. There is a very clear and connected pathway. Yes, we want a league to be proud (of), to entertain local fans and the world, but it has to serve the ambitions of the national team now and in the future. It has to be for the good of the game. That means a commitment to youth and the new strategy and regulations demonstrate just that.”

The full new strategy, including PACE and the Club Framework business unit, will go live ahead of the 2023-2024 season.

Cameron Smith fires warning to field ahead of Open Championship in Liverpool

Cameron Smith fires warning to field ahead of Open Championship in Liverpool
Cameron Smith fires warning to field ahead of Open Championship in Liverpool

Cameron Smith fires warning to field ahead of Open Championship in Liverpool
  • The 29-year-old Australian is looking to defend the title he won last year after recent win at LIV Golf London
  • Smith won the 150th Open Championship last year at St Andrews, putting together a remarkable Sunday charge for his first career major title
HOYLAKE: Ahead of defending his Open Championship crown, LIV Golf superstar Cameron Smith has fired a warning to the quality field assembled at Royal Liverpool Golf Club in Hoylake.

The world No. 7 Australian, who became the highest-ranked player in the world to join the Saudi Arabia-backed LIV Golf last year (he was No. 2 then), said he felt he was playing even better golf now than he was a year ago.

Smith won the 150th Open Championship last year at St Andrews, putting together a remarkable Sunday charge for his first career major title. The 29-year-old had started the day four shots behind third-round leader Rory McIlroy and beat him by two shots after a stunning round of 64. American Cam Young was solo second, one behind Smith.

“As a golfer, I think I’m actually better now than I was last year,” said Smith, who won the LIV Golf tournament at Centurion Club two weeks ago and is looking for a UK double, like McIlroy, who won the Scottish Open last week.

“I think the stuff that I had to clean up is progressing. It’s still a little bit of a work in progress. My 5-iron and up has always been a bit of a struggle for me, and that’s an area of the game that we’ve worked probably harder on than we have in the past. I feel like it’s right there. It just has to come together.

“I think the first round I had at Centurion a couple of weeks ago was the first time where I felt like it had all come together. And then, the driver wasn’t my best friend on the weekend there, but I managed to kind of scramble out a good week. It feels really close.”

Smith said there was no extra motivation this week just because he wants to prove a point for LIV Golf.

“I think LIV aside, I’m determined to try my best every week and just try and be a better golfer than I was last week,” said the Brisbane resident.

“I never really expect too much of myself. I expect to do everything 100 percent, ticking all the boxes early in the week, making sure I’m prepared, and then just go out there and give it my all. That’s all I can really do.

“I think I’ve done that really well this year, and especially last year. It was so good last year that you almost expected to win everything. I think that’s not really a good way to look at golf. Just expect to do all the things that you’re meant to do 100 percent and then go out there and give it a crack. And if you win, you win.”

Even though the PGA Tour and PIF have signed a framework for an agreement, there is still a lot of uncertainty with the deal, and many PGA Tour players have not taken lightly to the fact that it was done without keeping them in the loop. There have been talks that LIV Golf might cease to exist in the future and players are re-inducted into the PGA Tour.

However, Smith said he was optimistic about the future of LIV Golf and threw his weight behind its Australian Commissioner Greg Norman.

Smith said: “Yes, I’m absolutely optimistic. I think golf is in a great spot. There are obviously a lot of things that are up in the air that no one really knows at the moment. I don’t think even the guys that are trying to sort it out really know what this outcome is going to be like.

“A lot of uncertainty, but I’m optimistic that LIV will be around in the future.

“As I’ve said in the past, the PGA Tour is a great place to play golf, and it will be for a very long time. But by joining LIV, I don’t think there was any part of me that made me think I made the wrong decision throughout these last eight or nine months.

“I think I’ve become a bit of a friend of Greg’s in these last few months. Personally, I think he’s doing a great job for our tour. He’s looking out for our best interest. That’s all you can ask of a guy that’s running the show. I’d love to see him keep on.”

The 151st Open Championship, the last major of the golf season, starts on Thursday.

Ronaldo says Saudi Pro League now better than MLS, closes door on playing in Europe again

Ronaldo says Saudi Pro League now better than MLS, closes door on playing in Europe again
Ronaldo says Saudi Pro League now better than MLS, closes door on playing in Europe again

Ronaldo says Saudi Pro League now better than MLS, closes door on playing in Europe again
  • Portuguese superstar insists that his move to Riyadh has changed dynamic of football transfers for many players
  • The 38-year-old was speaking after Al-Nassr’s pre-season friendly match against Celta Vigo
Cristiano Ronaldo has declared that the Saudi Pro League is superior to Major League Soccer in an interview with Portuguese publication A Bola on Monday.

The pronouncement came only days after Ronaldo’s long-time rival Lionel Messi completed his move to the David Beckham-led club Inter Miami in the MLS.

The Portuguese superstar, who joined Al-Nassr at the end of last year, also revealed he has no intention of playing for a European club again.

“I won’t return to European football, you can forget about it — the door is completely closed for my return.”

The 38-year-old was speaking after Al-Nassr’s 5-0 defeat to LaLiga side Celta Vigo in a pre-season friendly in Lisbon.

“I’m 38 years old, and also Europe has lost a lot of quality. The only one that is one of the best is the Premier League, it’s way ahead of all the other leagues from my point of view.

“The Spanish league lost its level, the Portuguese one is not a top one, the German has also lost a lot of quality. The USA? No, the Saudi championship is much better than the USA.”

Ronaldo’s move to Riyadh has opened the door for an influx of some of the world’s highest profile players into the Roshn Saudi League.

Since the privatization of the Kingdom’s top clubs earlier this summer, the likes of Karim Benzema, Roberto Firmino, N’Golo Kante, Reuben Neves, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic and other stars have followed Ronaldo’s path to Saudi.

“I’m 100 percent sure I won’t return to any European club,” Ronaldo said. “I opened the way to (the) Saudi league last January, and now all the players are coming here.”

“In one year, more and more top players will come to Saudi,” he added. “In a year the Saudi league will overtake the Turkish league and Dutch league.”

EA Sports FC kicks off new title extravaganza with Saudi Pro League in the game

EA Sports FC kicks off new title extravaganza with Saudi Pro League in the game
The highly-anticipated game launches on all platforms on Sept. 29, 2023. (@EASports Instagram)
EA Sports FC kicks off new title extravaganza with Saudi Pro League in the game

EA Sports FC kicks off new title extravaganza with Saudi Pro League in the game
  • The highly-anticipated game launches on all platforms on Sept. 29, 2023
  • Ronaldinho, Luis Figo and Erling Haaland were on hand to showcase EA Sports’ new football title
After months of speculation, drip-fed information, and a very public split from the world football governing body, FIFA, EA Sports has revealed its new title contender. EA Sports FC made its debut on July 13 live from an undisclosed location in Amsterdam — with the full launch on all platforms expected on Sept. 29.

Typical for EA Sports announcements, this was a bombastic affair that played out in front of the assembled global press and content creators, and streamed to millions of fans worldwide.

It included a procession of football icons: Ronaldinho, Didier Drogba, Luis Figo, and decorated England Lionesses defender Alex Scott all appeared and waved to the crowd. By the time treble-winning goal-machine Erling Haaland walked to the stage like a WWE superstar in green silk pajamas, it was clear that this was less to do with the action on the pitch and more a show of strength off it. More on this later.

In terms of the game, FC24 — as it is now abbreviated — will be very familiar to the FIFA crowd. Like that comfy pair of old five-a-side boots, it comes with the tried, tested, and incredibly popular Ultimate Team mode. This season’s twist will include professional players from the women’s game playing alongside the gents.

HyperMotionV — the tech that dictates the ebb and flow of the in-game action — will now use more than 180 real-life professional games to, as EA Sports says, “translate the rhythm and fluidity” into FC24.

This means the action will be closer to what you see in the stadiums or on TV than ever before, to capture the drama of the world’s most popular sport.

The evolution of the graphics and animations continues with the upgraded Frostbite Engine. Players will mimic their real-life counterparts’ movements more accurately, while the kits will have their own physics that will move realistically depending on each player’s stride and playing style.

Speaking of which, PlayStyles is an innovation for FC24. Built on the Opta stats database that crunches the numbers on everything a footballer does in a game, PlayStyles will “go beyond the overall rating” to make players feel and play like their real-life counterparts. This was the most interesting part of the showcase — Haaland’s PJs being a close second — and something that has plagued EA Sports’ FIFA for decades. All the players previously felt alike, with the only real difference coming in the speed attributes of each one.

Now, Real Madrid’s Vinicius Jr. will have a devastatingly flamboyant approach to the game full of slick tricks and feints, while Liverpool stopper Virgil van Dijk will be strong and have a more noticeable physical presence. Both signature styles will help players stand out on the pitch and contribute to the overall team.

It is early days, but it has the potential to allow less exciting players such as Newcastle United’s Bruno Guimaraes to flourish with their movement and passing, rather than just being quick or able to score at will.

We also know that the Roshn Saudi League — Saudi Pro League — will return to EA Sports FC. With superstars such as Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema, and Sergej Milinkovic-Savic now plying their trade in the league, it is going to offer a great alternative to the more illustrious competitions this year.

Regarding gameplay tweaks, this is all that EA Sports divulged to fans at its star-studded event. There was a “gameplay” trailer, which fans were quick to point out contained around one second of actual footage. As mentioned earlier, this EA Sports event was light on tangible information and felt more like a climax to a marketing campaign — an act that would reestablish it as the football game of choice, which is odd considering it is currently a one-horse race.

There is no doubt EA Sports FC will follow in the illustrious stud marks of the popular FIFA series. It is guaranteed to sell millions of copies as it always has because it is the same developers making the same all-conquering game under a different name.

However, the cynical view is that the showcase was geared toward reminding its old partner, FIFA, where the power lies. In the runup to the event, EA Sports called on the stars of the game to post their excitement about EA Sports FC on social media. The military-like precision of the social media strategy that followed the initial announcement saw David Beckham, Zinedine Zidane, Mo Salah and others post about their excitement regarding FC24. This was a direct flexing of marketing might and a reminder of how ingrained EA is within the world of football.

Announcing partnerships with the Bundesliga, Serie A, and the English Premier League is a hat trick that will be hard to follow. And bagging UEFA’s exclusive Champions League license is a devastating blow akin to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s Bayern Munich-busting injury time goal in the 1999 final. Make no mistake, EA Sports is pulling no punches in its pursuit of dominance.

At this stage, it is business as usual at EA Sports, with or without world football’s governing body. This is a continuation of the success it has already enjoyed in the football video game space, and it is not showing signs of slowing down. Over to you, FIFA.

