Syria struggles to contain wildfires as temperatures rise

DAMASCUS: Firefighters were battling on Tuesday to extinguish multiple wildfires raging across the central Syrian countryside, local civil defense officials said, as temperatures reached 40 degrees Celsius in parts of the country.
One fire broke out on public farmland in the central province of Hama, where firefighting teams were working to stop it spreading to surrounding areas, the head of the local forest protection center, Amjad Hammad, told state news agency SANA.
Another was raging across agricultural zones in the adjacent province of Homs, the head of civil defense there told SANA, saying civil defense teams were struggling to contain it due to “the mountainous and rugged terrain.”
Local outlet Sham FM reported that families from the village of Al-Marana had fled their homes as the wildfire approached.
The state news agency said temperatures were up to six degrees Celsius higher than average across the country on Tuesday, with active gusts and “very hot clouds.”
They hit 40C (104F) at the ancient city of Palmyra, in the province of Homs, and touched 39C in the capital Damascus, where chronic power cuts have made it hard for families to stay cool.
One group of women in the capital charged tiny electric fans with portable batteries and regularly dunked their feet in cool water to make up for the lack of air conditioning.
“We move the couches here, pour water on the ground and direct the fans toward the ground, then we feel like we are in the Maldives,” said one of them, Mounira Wassouf.
Erratic rainfall and rising heat are among the suspected impacts of climate change already affecting Syria. They have shrunk Syria’s wheat crop in recent years down some 75 percent from around 4 million tons annually pre-war.
Israel’s Herzog tells Biden its democracy remains sound amid US concerns over judicial overhaul
US officials have broadly supported Israel’s right to defend itself from militant attacks but have also urged restraint to minimize harm to civilians
Updated 19 July 2023
AP
WASHINGTON: Israel’s figurehead president Isaac Herzog sought to assure President Joe Biden that Israel remains committed to democracy amid deepening US concerns over Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s controversial plans to overhaul his country’s judicial system and ongoing settlement construction in the West Bank.
Sitting by Biden’s side at the start of their Oval Office meeting on Tuesday, Herzog told Biden that Israel’s democracy remains “sound, strong” and “resilient” while acknowledging the country is going through a fractious moment.
Herzog’s visit comes a day after Biden spoke with Netanyahu by phone and invited him to meet in the US this fall, although the president expressed reservations about several of the Netanyahu hard-right coalition’s policies. Netanyahu’s government is pushing forward with judicial changes that have sparked widespread protest in Israel and he has authorized the construction of thousands of new housing units in the West Bank.
“We are going through pains. We are going through heated debates,” Herzog said. “We have gone through challenging moments. But I truly, truly believe and I say to you Mr. President, as I’ve said it as head of state to the people of Israel, we should always seek to find amicable consensus, and I agree with you on that as well. ”
Netanyahu and his allies, a collection of ultra-Orthodox and ultranationalist parties, say the plan is needed to rein in the powers of unelected judges. Opponents say the plan will destroy Israel’s fragile system of checks and balances and move the country toward authoritarian rule.
Herzog has appealed for a compromise that has thus far proven elusive. Many American Jewish groups and Democratic lawmakers have expressed concerns about the plan.
With differences in plain view, Biden sought to stress the importance of the US-Israeli relationship in his brief remarks before reporters.
“This is a friendship I believe is just simply unbreakable,” Biden said. “As I confirmed to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu yesterday, America’s commitment to Israel is firm and it is ironclad.”
During his US visit, Herzog is also to meet Vice President Kamala Harris and congressional leaders. On Wednesday he will become the second Israeli president, after his father Chaim Herzog, to address Congress. His speech will mark Israel’s celebration of its 75th year of independence.
Herzog’s visit comes weeks after Israeli forces carried out one of their most intensive operations in the West Bank in two decades, with a two-day air and ground offensive in Jenin, a militant stronghold in the occupied West Bank. Senior members of Netanyahu’s government have been pushing for increased construction and other measures to cement Israel’s control over the West Bank in response to a more than yearlong wave of violence with the Palestinians.
US officials have broadly supported Israel’s right to defend itself from militant attacks but have also urged restraint to minimize harm to civilians and have lobbied against additional settlements that would further diminish the chances of securing a two-state solution between Israel and Palestinians.
The Biden administration declined to say whether Biden would host Netanyahu at the White House — as the Israeli leader has hoped — or in New York on the margins of the UN General Assembly.
White House visits are typically standard protocol for Israeli prime ministers, and the delay in Netanyahu receiving one has become an issue in Israel, with opponents citing it as a reflection of deteriorating relations with the US
Herzog said the Biden-Netanyahu conversation sent an important message to the region.
“I was pleased to hear about your conversation with Prime Minister Netanyahu in which you focused on our ironclad military and security cooperation because there are some enemies of ours that sometimes mistake the fact that we may have some differences as impacting our unbreakable bond,” Herzog said.
National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said Biden again on Monday expressed concern to Netanyahu over the judicial plan — as he did when they last spoke earlier this year — and urged the “broadest possible consensus” over the legislation that has been pushed by Netanyahu and his hard-line coalition.
Kirby said during the call that the two leaders discussed Iran’s nuclear program and regional security issues. Biden also “expressed concern” over Israel’s continued settlement growth in the West Bank and urged Israel to take steps to preserve the viability of a two-state solution with Palestinians.
Biden, Kirby said, also welcomed steps by the Palestinian Authority to reassert security control in Jenin and other areas of the West Bank and moves by Israel and Palestinians to move toward another round of direct talks.
Progressive lawmakers, Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Jamaal Bowman, Cori Bush and Ilhan Omar have pledged to boycott Herzog’s address in protest of Israel’s policies.
Herzog’s visit comes days after Rep. Pramila Jayapal, chair of the influential 100-member Congressional Progressive Caucus, sparked outrage for calling Israel a “racist state,” including criticism from House Democratic leader Rep. Hakeem Jeffries. Jayapal later said she was criticizing Israel’s government, not its existence as a country.
Kirby said Biden was glad she apologized. “We think an apology was the right thing to do,” he told reporters Monday.
Israel captured the West Bank, east Jerusalem and the Gaza Strip in the 1967 Mideast war. The Palestinians claim all three territories for a future independent state.
Israel has annexed east Jerusalem and claims it as part of its capital — a claim that is not internationally recognized. It says the West Bank is disputed territory whose fate should be determined through negotiations, while Israel withdrew from Gaza in 2005. Two years later, the Hamas militant group overran the territory.
Bahrain committed to fast-tracking efforts to achieve Sustainable Development Goals
The country’s sustainable development minister told a UN forum Bahrain successfully tackled the COVID-19 pandemic without compromising its sustainable development agenda
She added that the Gulf nation supports international cooperation and partnerships that can help achieve the SDGs more quickly, and the role of international forums in the process
Updated 19 July 2023
Arab News
MANAMA: Bahrain is working steadily to promote the values of peaceful coexistence, the protection of individual rights, and efforts to achieve the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals, an international forum heard on Tuesday.
Noor Al-Khulaif, Bahrain’s minister of sustainable development, told the UN’s High-level Political Forum on Sustainable Development that her country is committed to fast-tracking efforts to achieve the SDGs, under the leadership of King Hamad and Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad Al-Khalifa, the Bahrain News Agency reported.
She also expressed pride in Bahrain’s success in becoming a global leader in efforts to tackle the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic without affecting the pace of its sustainable development agenda, through the implementation of initiatives that played a vital role in addressing the global health crisis.
The launch of Bahrain’s Economic Recovery Plan in October 2021, the country’s commitment to reaching net-zero carbon emissions by 2060, the merging of sustainability goals with the government’s program for 2023 to 2026, digital transformation efforts, and the establishment of the Ministry of Sustainable Development in 2022 have all had a great effect on the successful development of a sustainable plan for economic recovery, added Al-Khulaif.
She also reiterated Bahrain’s support for international cooperation and partnerships that can help to more quickly achieve the SDGs, and the potential benefits that international forums can provide as platforms for dialogue and consultation to help build global partnerships and develop important, innovative solutions that are available and accessible to all.
The 2023 High-level Political Forum on Sustainable Development, the theme of which us “Accelerate recovery from COVID-19 and fully implement the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development at all levels,” began on July 10 and concludes on July 19.
DUBAI: Nations worldwide are once again in the throes of coping with record-high temperatures amid an intense summer heatwave, forcing governments in the Middle East, Europe and the Americas to issue health warnings and advise people to remain indoors and stay hydrated.
Several recent studies, including a report by the World Meteorological Organization, have warned that there is a 66 percent chance of exceeding the global temperature threshold of 1.5 C above pre-industrial levels in at least one year between 2023 and 2027.
“This is a significant marker as it represents the upper limit set by the Paris Agreement to prevent catastrophic changes to our planet’s ecosystems,” Zoltan Rendes, chief marketing officer of SunMoney Solar Group and an ambassador for the EU’s European Climate Pact, told Arab News.
Scientists warn that the planet might already have crossed a critical threshold in climate change, including reports of record-high ocean temperatures, thereby pushing the world into “uncharted territory” with severe implications for marine life and global weather patterns over the next decade.
“These developments underscore the urgency of addressing climate change and highlight the critical role of science and technology in finding solutions,” said Rendes.
The report states that while a breach of the 1.5 C threshold in the next five years might only be temporary, there is a 98 percent chance that at least one of the next five years, and the five-year period as a whole, will be the warmest on record for the planet.
This summer alone, deadly heatwaves in Europe have forced Italian authorities to place 16 cities on red alert. Meanwhile, ground temperatures in Spain have surpassed 60 C, threatening an even hotter summer season than last year.
Temperatures of more than 50 C in the US mean that a third of Americans are living under health advisories, and temperature records are expected to be broken in as many as 38 cities across the country in the coming months.
Scorching temperatures have also been reported in Asia and the Middle East. China, for example, recorded its hottest temperature yet as the mercury rose above 52 C in Xinjiang, breaking the previous record of 50.3 C. In the UAE, Abu Dhabi emirate recorded a temperature of 50.1 C in its western Al-Dhafra region for two consecutive days.
Other Gulf Cooperation Council member nations, including Oman and Kuwait, have similarly recorded temperatures ranging from the mid-to-high 40s this month, and are likely to hit the 50 C mark at some point during summer.
The all-too evident changes in global weather patterns, especially during summer months, are just another sign that the world is way off track in its efforts to reduce greenhouse-gas emissions by the required 45 percent by 2030, and the goal of reaching net zero by 2050.
Where does that leave countries with climates that were already hotter than most? And what would happen to the world if the 1.5 C threshold breach is not temporary?
These questions will be addressed during the UN Climate Change Conference, COP28, and the first Global Stocktake of the Paris Agreement, which will take place in Dubai beginning on Nov. 30. More than 80,000 delegates and 140 heads of state and government are expected to attend.
The conference aims to accelerate the transition to a low-carbon, high-growth, sustainable economic model through specific actions that focus on four paradigm shifts, said Philipp Rosenthal, associate director of the climate change, carbon and waste team at the Williams Sale Partnership Middle East consultancy. These include fast-tracking the energy transition, transforming climate finance, prioritizing nature and people in climate action, and mobilizing for an inclusive summit.
“The goal is to create vast economic potential while addressing the urgent need for emissions reduction and fulfilling commitments under the Paris Agreement,” Rosenthal told Arab News.
Additionally, the outcome of the Global Stocktake, described as “a critical turning point for climate action,” will provide an opportunity to align global efforts and put the world on track to a more sustainable future.
“More and more countries, regions, cities and companies have established carbon-neutrality targets, and zero-carbon solutions are becoming competitive across economic sectors representing 25 percent of emissions,” said Rosenthal.
This trend is most noticeable in the power and transportation sectors and has created many new business opportunities for early movers, he said, adding that by 2030, zero-carbon solutions could be competitive in sectors representing more than 70 percent of global emissions.
Countries around the world have also viewed the global focus on sustainability as an opportunity to diversify their economies and adopt new technologies and expertise. The Gulf countries, most notably the UAE and Saudi Arabia, are two strong examples of this.
“The UAE has successfully diversified its economy. In 1971, the oil sector contributed 90 percent to the country’s GDP and today this number has significantly decreased to 28 percent,” Rory McCarthy, chief operating officer and partner at Yellow Door Energy, told Arab News.
He said that in addition to the UAE’s ambitious 2050 Energy Strategy, the country has heavily invested in solar power and is now home to several of the world’s largest solar parks, including the Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum Solar Energy Park in Dubai and the Al-Dhafra and Noor solar plants in Abu Dhabi.
“Saudi Arabia has the Saudi Green Initiative, part of Vision 2030, where among the targets are to reduce carbon emissions by 278 million tons per annum by 2030, reach 50 percent clean-energy generation by 2030 and plant 10 billion trees (as well as 40 billion trees across the Middle East),” said McCarthy.
Moreover, through the execution of its Vision 2030 initiative, the Kingdom aims to reduce its dependence on oil, diversify its economy, and develop public service sectors such as health, education, infrastructure, recreation and tourism.
Overall, Gulf countries are investing heavily in renewable-energy projects, all focused on sustainability and, more specifically, the production and use of green hydrogen.
INNUMBERS
• 66% — Chance of global temperatures exceeding the threshold of 1.5 C above pre-industrial levels during at least 1 year between 2023 and 2027.
• 98% — Chance that at least 1 of the next 5 years, and the 5-year period as a whole, will be the warmest on record for the planet.
(Source: WMO)
“These initiatives represent a significant shift in the region’s energy policies,” said Rendes.
“While these countries have historically been associated with high levels of hydrocarbon production, their efforts to transition toward renewable energy sources demonstrate a growing awareness of the need to address climate change.”
Nevertheless, the scale of the challenge is enormous, said Rendes, and the success of these efforts will depend on a range of factors, including technological advancements, economic considerations and political will. After all, the stakes are high and the consequences of global warming can be detrimental on the world as a whole.
“If the 1.5 C climate threshold is exceeded, sea levels will continue to rise, leading to increased coastal flooding and erosion,” said Rosenthal.
“Extreme weather events, like hurricanes, droughts and heatwaves, will become more frequent and severe, impacting agriculture, water resources and human health.”
Entire ecosystems could face significant disruptions, leading to the loss, and potential collapse, of biodiversity. Additionally, there could be a higher risk of irreversible tipping points, such as the melting of major ice sheets and the release of large amounts of greenhouse gases from thawing permafrost.
“The impacts will be profound and have far-reaching consequences for both human societies and the natural world,” said Rosenthal.
The UN has issued a fresh warning about the increasing likelihood of the El Nino weather phenomenon occurring in the coming months, resulting in higher global temperatures and new heat records, as 2023 witnesses the end of an unusual run of three successive La Nina years.
El Nino and La Nina, which result from variations in wind strength and ocean temperatures in the Pacific Ocean, bring with them distinctive climate patterns. While El Nino events release heat from the ocean and add up to 0.2 C to global surface temperatures, La Nina events contribute to increased heat absorption by the ocean, said Rosenthal.
As a result, the El Nino-La Nina cycle has significant effects on various regions, especially in the tropics, causing heatwaves, droughts, floods and wildfires.
“The impact of climate change and El Nino events on the Middle East, particularly Gulf countries like Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Qatar, is a topic of intensive study,” said Rendes.
While El Nino is a natural climate phenomenon that occurs irregularly every two to seven years and contributes to global temperature increases, there is ongoing research taking place in an attempt to understand whether climate change might influence its frequency or intensity.
Similarly, in a region already known for extreme heat and aridity, further research is also needed to fully understand the specific effects of El Nino.
What is certain is that weather conditions are expected to worsen due to global warming, causing potentially irreversible effects such as food insecurity, disruption to agriculture, water shortages and human health risks, said Rendes.
“While these impacts paint a grim picture, it’s important to note that efforts to mitigate climate change and adapt to its effects can help reduce these risks,” he said.
“However, time is of the essence, and decisive action is needed now more than ever.”
Gaza electricity shortages worsen as some residents call for protests
More than 2.3 million people are suffering power cuts for up to 12 hours a day
Updated 18 July 2023
Reuters
GAZA: A heat wave in the Gaza Strip that has sent temperatures over 38 degrees Celsius worsened power shortages and sparked discontent among residents who expressed frustration with the ruling Hamas group.
Hamas, which has run the territory since 2007 blames a 16-year-long Israeli blockade for devastating Gaza’s economy and undermining development, including the power network.
More than 2.3 million people live in a narrow strip of land squeezed between Egypt and Israel, suffering power cuts for up to 12 hours a day.
The area needs around 500 megawatts of power per day in summer, according to local officials. It receives 120 megawatts from Israel while the enclave’s lone power plant supplies another 60 megawatts.
The crisis has provoked an unusual wave of social media protests. Abdel-Hamid Abdel-Ati, a local journalist said, “our dreams have shrunk from (achieving) the right of return and liberating the homeland to one extra hour of electricity,” he said.
Gaza residents are calling for the local generator to produce more power by operating the plant at full capacity. Many residents shared videos of darkness at night and of their children sleeping on the floor to cool themselves. While asserting Israel was primarily responsible for the Gaza problem, they demanded action from Hamas.
Some called for street protests.
Jalal Ismail, the Hamas-appointed chairman of the Gaza Energy Authority, said the current problem was driven by the soaring heat wave.
Resolving the problem was a political issue, he said, referring to current divisions with President Mahmoud Abbas’s Fatah faction, which runs the Palestinian Authority and the Israeli-led economic boycott on Gaza.
The Palestinian Authority, which pays for the electricity feed from Israel, blames the crisis on Hamas, whom it said was responsible for collecting electricity revenues.
“We haven’t witnessed such heat in years, and we get electricity for around six hours a day, so I can’t fan my children, so I am using the plastic tray to fan them because of the severe heat,” said Yasmin Fojo, a mother of five from Nahrelbared camp in southern Gaza Strip.
Around 20 children squeezed into a small plastic swimming pool in the middle of a dusty unpaved road. Thousands packed the beaches, escaping the heat and power cuts at home.
Some homes and businesses use generators or solar panels, to overcome the lengthy power cuts. Those that cannot afford expensive generators use humble battery-powered led lights.
“I don’t have money to buy a fan and if I did they would cut off the power and I end up in the heat, therefore, I am using those plastic trays,” said a 90-year-old woman, Um Khattab Dula.
Risking revival of unrest, Iran rulers tighten curbs on dissent
Journalists, lawyers, rights activists, students arrested, summoned or faced other measures
Updated 18 July 2023
Reuters
DUBAI: Iran’s clerical rulers are clamping down on dissent ahead of the anniversary of the death of a young woman in morality police custody, fearing a revival of nationwide protests that rocked the Islamic Republic for months.
Journalists, lawyers, human rights advocates and students have been arrested, summoned or faced other measures in a campaign that one activist described as “instilling fear and intimidation.”
In February, Iran’s judiciary announced a broad amnesty, which included releases, pardons, or reduced sentences for those arrested, charged, or detained during the previous unrest.
Iranian Judiciary officials were not immediately available to comment on the current situation.
However, senior officials have defended the new crackdown as necessary to maintain stability.
But some politicians and insiders have said that mounting repression could deepen a crisis between the clerical leadership and society at large at a time of growing popular discontent over economic woes.
Police on Sunday announced that the morality police force has intensified its crackdown on women flouting the compulsory dress code.
In a show of civil disobedience, unveiled women have frequently appeared in public since the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini on Sept. 16 last year.
Amini fell into a coma and died three days later following her arrest by the morality police for allegedly violating the Islamic dress code.
The incident unleashed years of pent up anger over issues from tightening social and political controls to economic hardships, triggering the clerical establishment’s worst legitimacy crisis in decades.
Security forces crushed months of unrest during which protesters from all walks of life called for the downfall of the Islamic Republic and women took off and burned the compulsory headscarves in fury.
A senior former Iranian official said the authorities should not ignore realities on the ground this time round.
“People are still angry over Amini’s death and they are frustrated because of their daily struggle to bring food to their tables,” the former official said, asking not to be identified.
“These wrong decisions may have painful consequences for the establishment. People cannot take more pressure. If it continues, we will witness street protests again.”
Social media was flooded with angry comments from Iranians criticizing the return of the morality police, who had largely vanished from streets since Amini died in their custody.
Rights advocates said the state had stepped up its repression to “keep people off the streets” ahead of Amini’s death anniversary.
“The Islamic Republic feels threatened. By redeploying the morality police, the regime is fueling the people’s revolution,” said Atena Daemi, a prominent human rights activist in Iran.
“People are very angry due to repression, rights violations and worsening economic problems. All these will result in revival of street protests.”
Iran’s former President, pro-reform cleric Mohammad Khatami, denounced such measures as “self-destructive” that “would make the society even more inflamed than before,” Iranian media reported.
Iran has been hit by the double hammer blows of continuing US sanctions over its nuclear program and mismanagement that offers scant comfort to the middle and lower-income Iranians who are shouldering much of the burden of the economic woes, from over 50 percent inflation to rising utility, food and housing prices.
The mood bodes ill for a parliamentary election scheduled for next February, when Iran’s rulers hope for a high turnout to show their legitimacy even if the outcome will not change any major policy.