You are here

  • Home
  • Stokes hopes England cricket fever endures despite northern snub

Stokes hopes England cricket fever endures despite northern snub

Stokes hopes England cricket fever endures despite northern snub
England's Ben Stokes during a press conference Tuesday on the eve of the Ashes fourth Test against arch-rivals Australia at Old Trafford. (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/rgt9f

Updated 20 sec ago
AFP

Stokes hopes England cricket fever endures despite northern snub

Stokes hopes England cricket fever endures despite northern snub
  • Even if England don’t become just the second team to win an Ashes from 2-0 down, all-rounder Stokes hopes new fans will still retain their enthusiasm
  • In 2027 the most northerly venue for the men’s Ashes will be Trent Bridge, the Nottingham base of Midlands county Nottinghamshire
Updated 20 sec ago
AFP

MANCHESTER: England captain Ben Stokes said he hoped the feelgood factor surrounding his side would endure regardless of the outcome of this season’s Ashes, even though he was “devastated” by the decision not to hold any Tests in the north of the country when Australia next tour in 2027.

Since Stokes and coach Brendon McCullum took charge of the Test side last year, the emphasis has been as much on entertainment as results, although England have won 12 out of 16 matches while becoming renowned for their aggressive ‘Bazball’ style.

They head into Wednesday’s fourth Test against arch-rivals Australia at Old Trafford with renewed hope of regaining the Ashes after a dramatic three-wicket win at Headingley left Stokes’s men 2-1 down with two to play.

Even if England don’t become just the second team, after the Australia side of 1936/37, to win an Ashes from 2-0 down, all-rounder Stokes hopes new fans will still retain their enthusiasm.

“I hope this craze around cricket doesn’t get lost if things don’t go our way in this Ashes,” Stokes told reporters at Old Trafford on Tuesday.

England have recalled James Anderson, their all-time leading Test wicket-taker, on the 40-year-old paceman’s Lancashire home ground.

Yet even though one of the ends is now named after him, Anderson has still to take five wickets in a Test innings at Old Trafford.

“Is he not on there yet?,” said Stokes, standing in front of Old Trafford’s honors board. “I’ve got to say, I’m amazed at that.

“It would be good if he was able to do that, it would be nice to get his name up...He’s been an incredible gift to English cricket.”

But there will be no chance for any such heroics at Old Trafford in 2027, nor at Headingley. Officials recently announced that the two northern strongholds had been left of the list of venues for that season’s men’s Ashes even though they each have a long history of staging Anglo-Australian matches.

Old Trafford and Headingley, the Leeds headquarters of Yorkshire, are also home to some of English cricket’s most passionate fans.

It was no surprise that England revived their hopes in this Ashes in front of the faithful at Headingley, a ground where Ian Botham started to turn the tide of the 1981 series and Stokes himself struck a remarkable century in a stunning one-wicket win in 2019.

But in 2027 the most northerly venue for the men’s Ashes will be Trent Bridge, the Nottingham base of Midlands county Nottinghamshire.

Stokes, who made his name at northeast county Durham, said: “You know the crowds we get in the north — and I say ‘the North’ quite bluntly there — are very good. We get a lot of support...So yeah, I’m a bit devastated that there won’t be any Ashes cricket here in 2027 in the north. It’s a shame.

“I don’t make those calls but, if I was involved, I would have said ‘please keep at least one game in the north’.”

Topics: Ben Stokes England cricket Ashes

Related

Australia win 2nd Ashes Test by 275 runs to take 2-0 lead
Sport
Australia win 2nd Ashes Test by 275 runs to take 2-0 lead

Ravichandran Ashwin routs West Indies as India earns innings win in Dominica Test

Ravichandran Ashwin routs West Indies as India earns innings win in Dominica Test
Updated 15 July 2023
AP

Ravichandran Ashwin routs West Indies as India earns innings win in Dominica Test

Ravichandran Ashwin routs West Indies as India earns innings win in Dominica Test
  • Ashwin took 7-71 in the second innings, his best figures overseas, and 12-131 for the match
  • India extended their unbeaten run in the Caribbean to 14 Tests with a seventh win since 2006
Updated 15 July 2023
AP

ROSEAU, Dominica: Ravichandran Ashwin feasted on West Indies wickets on a generous turning pitch to propel India to victory by an innings and 141 runs inside three days of the first Test on Friday.

Ashwin took 7-71 in the second innings, his best figures overseas, and 12-131 for the match.

West Indies were all out for 130 in less than 51 overs after scoring 150 in the first innings.

New India opener Yashasvi Jaiswal outscored the West Indies on his own with 171. He and captain Rohit Sharma drained the home side with their opening stand of 229. Then Jaiswal rubbed it in by leading a partnership of 110 with Virat Kohli.

Rohit was impressed by Jaiswal.

“His temperament was tested but at no point did it look like he was panicking,” Rohit said. “I just had to remind him, ‘You belong here.’ My job was to just keep telling him he’s done all the hard yards and to enjoy his time in the middle.”

India declared their first innings at 421-5 about an hour after lunch for a lead of 271.

Offering spin-friendly Windsor Park to two of the world’s best spinners came to bite the West Indies hard.

Ashwin, the No. 1-ranked test bowler with a point to prove after being omitted from the World Test Championship final, and Ravindra Jadeja, the No. 1-ranked test allrounder, padded already impressive statistics with 17 of the 20 West Indies wickets.

“When you have the kind of experience they have on these pitches, it is always a luxury,” Rohit said. “Ashwin and Jadeja were magnificent, especially Ashwin.”

Beside 5-60 from the first innings, Ashwin’s dozen wickets in the match gave him an eighth 10-wicket haul in a Test, tying Anil Kumble’s India record. They are tied for fifth on the all-time list.

Jadeja took 2-38 on Friday for a match haul of five wickets.

In West Indies’ second turn at bat, the top order’s priority was merely surviving but both openers were gone by tea, both on 7.

Tagenarine Chanderpaul was leg before to Jadeja, and cost West Indies a review, and captain Kraigg Brathwaite was caught at first slip trying to defend Ashwin.

The batters through lunch, Jermaine Blackwood and Raymon Reifer, were out within five balls of each other also trying to defend the spin; Blackwood was trapped by Ashwin and Reifer was lbw to Jadeja.

When Joshua Da Silva was plum in front to pacer Mohammed Siraj, West Indies was 58-5 in the 30th over.

Alick Athanaze, on debut, top-scored in both innings, 47 and 28, the only scores over 20. “You could see that he belongs,” Brathwaite said. Athanaze was dropped on 1 by Jaiswal at short leg but Jaiswal snaffled up the next chance.

Ashwin took the last five wickets, the 23rd time he’s taken the match-winning wicket, eclipsing Shane Warne’s 22 occasions.

West Indies have gone the distance only twice in their last 10 Tests going back 16 months.

Meanwhile, India extended their unbeaten run in the Caribbean to 14 Tests with a seventh win since 2006. The second Test in Port of Spain, the 100th between the teams, starts on Thursday.

The highest score by an India man on debut was 187 by Shikhar Dhawan in 2013, and Jaiswal looked set to beat it on Friday morning when he resumed on 143.

The opener hit slow left-armer Jomel Warrican back over his head for his first Test six and wriggled to 171 when he nicked pacer Alzarri Joseph behind and was out caught at 350-3. Jaiswal didn’t look happy, though he had the highest score by an India debutant outside India, and faced more balls than any of India’s previous debut centurions.

His mammoth innings spanning three days and nearly 8 1/2 hours came from 387 balls and included 16 boundaries.

Ajinkya Rahane came in and didn’t last, patting back a bouncer from Kemar Roach on 3.

Kohli racked up his 57th fifty and third slowest, and he and Jadeja took India to lunch on 400-4 with a lead of 250.

Kohli looked good for his 29th Test hundred and only his second in the Caribbean while riding his luck.

He gave a half-chance at leg slip before he scored, and was dropped twice on Friday on 40 and 72. Kohli’s luck ran out when off-spinner Rahkeem Cornwall returned to bowl for the first time in more than 24 hours. He left the field on Thursday morning due to an apparent chest infection but started Friday in the field.

In Cornwall’s second over of the day, Kohli turned him down the leg side and steered the ball straight to slip fielder Athanaze. Kohli’s hard-fought 76 from 182 balls included five boundaries.

India waited six more overs to declare at 421-5, after Ishan Kishan scored his first run on his Test debut about an hour after lunch. Jadeja was 37 not out.

The wickets were shared around and Roach was unlucky to have only one. Warrican did most of the heavy lifting, 45 overs for 1-106. Cornwall’s absence allowed Athanaze to take his maiden wicket.

Topics: Dominica Test Cricket West Indies cricket Ravichandran Ashwin

Related

How Saudi duo made cricket grade against all odds
Cricket
How Saudi duo made cricket grade against all odds
Special Pakistan offers to share batting, bowling expertise amid rise in cricket popularity in Saudi Arabia video
Sport
Pakistan offers to share batting, bowling expertise amid rise in cricket popularity in Saudi Arabia

Bangladesh asks Afghanistan to bat first in T20 series-opener

Bangladesh asks Afghanistan to bat first in T20 series-opener
Updated 14 July 2023
AP

Bangladesh asks Afghanistan to bat first in T20 series-opener

Bangladesh asks Afghanistan to bat first in T20 series-opener
  • Despite previous worries over rain, the match started on schedule
  • Bangladesh beat T20 world champion England 3-0 and Ireland 2-1 in this format
Updated 14 July 2023
AP

SYLHET, Bangladesh: Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan won the toss and asked Afghanistan to bat first in the two-match Twenty20 series-opener on Friday.
Despite previous worries over rain, the match started on schedule.
Bangladesh beat T20 world champion England 3-0 and Ireland 2-1 in this format but comes into the game after losing 2-1 in a three-match ODI series against Afghanistan. Bangladesh avoided being swept by winning the final ODI in Chattogram.
The hosts made two changes from its last T20 game against Ireland, which they lost by seven wickets, with left-arm pacer Mustafizur Rahman and allrounder Mehidy Hasan replacing fast bowler Hasan Mahmud and legspinner Rishad Ahmed.
Afghanistan is in confident mood, following its T20 series win over Pakistan and its first ODI series win against Bangladesh.
The visitors brought back Hazratullah Zazai from its previous T20 game against Pakistan, replacing Sediqullah Atal.

Lineups:
Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Hazratullah Zazai, Ibrahim Zadran, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Karim Janat, Rashid Khan (captain), Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fareed Ahmad, Azmatullah Omarzai, Fazalhaq Farooqi.
Bangladesh: Litton Das, Rony Talukdar, Najmul Hossain, Shakib Al Hasan (captain), Towhid Hridoy, Shamim Hossain, Mehidy Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Nasum Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman.

Topics: Bangladesh Afghanistan Cricket Twenty20

Related

Top cricket stars retained by franchises for DP World ILT20 season 2
Sport
Top cricket stars retained by franchises for DP World ILT20 season 2

Bazball breathes life into England’s Ashes campaign

Bazball breathes life into England’s Ashes campaign
Updated 13 July 2023

Bazball breathes life into England’s Ashes campaign

Bazball breathes life into England’s Ashes campaign
  • Women’s team also on course for success after victory in third of three T20 matches against Australia
Updated 13 July 2023
Jon Pike

In the space of a weekend, both the England men’s and women’s cricket teams have resurrected their respective bids to win back the Ashes from Australia.

Last Saturday, at Lords, the women’s team won the third of three T20 matches to add to its victory in the second match. The hybrid series consists of one Test, three T20s and three One Day Internationals. It will be decided on a points basis. England now has four points to the six gained by Australia. A further six points are available via the three ODIs played between July 12 and 18.

Before the T20 match at Lords, a commemoration took place in the Harris Garden behind the pavilion. It marked the 25th anniversary of a ceremony that took place in 1998 to create the first women’s Ashes trophy. The day before a One Day International, the England and Australian teams gathered in the garden, along with other guests. There, a miniature bat signed by the players of each team, along with a copy of the Women’s Cricket Association’s constitution, was burned in a wok acquired from the kitchen. Later, the ashes were placed into a hollow wooden cricket ball, commissioned by the president of the WCA. The ball forms part of a larger trophy, which dwarfs that of the urn competed for by the men.

The significance of including the WCA constitution, drawn up in 1930, is that it contained a clause dictating that “no member of any affiliated club shall take part in any cricket challenge cup or prize competition.”

England’s captain in the first women’s Test series between the two countries in 1934 in Australia reinforced this, declaring: “We are not here for any Ashes but merely to play cricket.” Given that England won a three-match series 2-0, she may have had regrets over her stance.

First World War

At least women were allowed to play cricket during that era. In the 20 years before the First World War, almost 150 women’s clubs existed in Britain. During the war, a number of clubs disbanded and soccer became the sport of attraction. Matches between women’s teams in the stadiums of football league teams frequently attracted crowds of 50,000, all played for charity. Incredibly, in December 1921, the Football Association banned women’s football, fearing that its success would damage the popularity of the postwar men’s game. No clubs were allowed to let women’s teams play at their grounds. Worse still, the FA deemed the sport “quite unsuitable for females.” The ban was not lifted until 1969. Conversely, the growth of women’s cricket during the inter-war years was remarkable. Affiliation of schools, colleges, universities and clubs to the WCA grew from 46 in 1927 to 210 in 1938.

The association continued to exist until 1998, when it merged with the England and Wales Cricket Board. Thus, the restrictive clause that prevented women from taking part in a cricket challenge cup or prize competition was eliminated. One of those present at the recent ceremony was Clare Connor, a former captain of the England women’s team and, in 2021, the first female president of the MCC. As part of the 1998 women’s team, she was at the original ceremony. Connor commented: “It’s incredible to think how the women’s game has evolved and developed since our historic Ashes gathering ... nearly 25 years ago. Looking back, it was a really significant moment.”

While the women’s match was taking place at Lords, the men’s teams were doing battle in the third Test at Headingly, Leeds. Australia won the first two Tests, both of which could have gone either way. England’s approach since the appointment of a new captain and coach in May 2021 has been bold and expansive. It has been termed “Bazball,” much to the irritation of the coach, Brendon McCullum. The recent losses, after a run of 10 wins in 12 matches, has generated criticism of the approach as being too bold, too fearless and wasteful. Defeat at Leeds would have led critics to cry for it to be abandoned. As it was, England’s approach was more circumspect than before in chasing down 251 to win in nerve-wracking fashion. To regain the Ashes, it has to win the remaining two Tests.

Another example of “Bazball” was witnessed in Zimbabwe, where the final stage of qualification for the International Cricket Council’s men’s ODI World Cup was hosted.

Going into the 10-team tournament, Sri Lanka and the West Indies were favorites. Although Sri Lanka finished in first place, the latter disappointed hugely, finishing in fifth place. This opened the way for Scotland, the Netherlands or Zimbabwe to finish in second place. Scotland defeated Zimbabwe to set up a winner-takes-all match against the Netherlands. The Scots set a daunting target of 278, which looked a tall order at 163 for 5 after 31 overs. However, all-rounder Bas de Leede, who had claimed five Scottish wickets, hammered 123 in 22 overs. This propelled his team to victory with seven overs to spare by virtue of a slightly superior net-run rate over Scotland, the teams finishing on equal points.

Achieving a place in the finals in India, starting in October, is a remarkable triumph for the Netherlands, an ICC associate member, even more so as seven frontline players were unavailable for the tournament. They are contracted to play county cricket in England. It will be a challenge to find a balance in the Dutch World Cup squad between those who got it there and those who were absent.

In any case, its preparation for the tournament is hampered by a lack of scheduled cricket for the team prior to October, unfamiliarity with Indian conditions and limited resources. However, qualification will attract much-needed extra revenue to boost player’s wages and coaching resources. The financial gap between full and associate members is widening. Thus, expansion of the 2027 finals to 14 teams — ten full members will qualify on rankings — should provide welcome additional opportunities for associate members.

Topics: Jon Pike Cricket Column Cricket

Related

Special Bowled over: Women cricketers prove why they deserve better pay, equal rights
Sport
Bowled over: Women cricketers prove why they deserve better pay, equal rights
Poised for leap before pandemic, women’s cricket limps into future
Sport
Poised for leap before pandemic, women’s cricket limps into future

Pakistan offers to share batting, bowling expertise amid rise in cricket popularity in Saudi Arabia

Pakistan offers to share batting, bowling expertise amid rise in cricket popularity in Saudi Arabia
Updated 12 July 2023

Pakistan offers to share batting, bowling expertise amid rise in cricket popularity in Saudi Arabia

Pakistan offers to share batting, bowling expertise amid rise in cricket popularity in Saudi Arabia
  • Cricket matches have been organized in Saudi Arabia since the 1960s when the game was introduced by expatriates
  • Game’s real boom in the Kingdom began only recently with the establishment of Saudi Arabian Cricket Federation in 2020
Updated 12 July 2023
Shahjahan Khurram

ISLAMABAD: Ehsan ur Rehman Mazari, who heads the ministry for inter-provincial coordination which oversees the Pakistan Cricket Board, said on Tuesday Pakistan would share its batting and bowling expertise with Saudi Arabia and help strengthen the Kingdom’s national squad amid a rise in popularity of the game in the Middle Eastern country. 

Cricket matches have been organized in Saudi Arabia since the 1960s, when the game was introduced by expatriates from Pakistan and India, after which local clubs began to form. The Kingdom became an affiliate member of the International Cricket Council in 2003 and was promoted to associate membership in 2016.

But the game’s real boom in the Kingdom came only in 2020 with the establishment of the Saudi Arabian Cricket Federation, which has since lined up a series of programs to promote the sport at home and prepare national teams to compete with the world’s best in the future.

“I’ve heard that cricket is coming up big time in Saudi Arabia and we will definitely, if they need our help, since it’s a brotherly country, we will definitely help them in coaching, in bowling coaching, batting coaching, whatever they want,” Mazari told Arab News in an interview in Islamabad.

In March, the Saudi national cricket team won the Asian Cricket Council’s Men’s Challenger Cup 2023 in Bangkok after trouncing Bahrain in the final.

 

 

Pakistani legendary fast bowler and former captain, Wasim Akram, also visited Riyadh in February to discuss the future of cricket in the kingdom with SACF Chairman Prince Saud bin Mishal and help the Kingdom launch a cricket league.

“It [cricket] is coming up big time in Saudi Arabia and more youngsters are going into cricket so we will definitely help our brotherly country,” Mazari added.

Pakistan has a rich cricketing history and has won almost all major ICC trophies in the sport. Some of the best cricketers in history have emerged from Pakistan, including the all-rounder and former prime minister Imran Khan, who led the country to the 1992 World Cup victory, legendary fast bowler Wasim Akram, Shahid Afridi, one of the greatest ODI all-rounders of all time, and Babar Azam, Pakistan’s current all-format captain and the only cricketer to feature in the top five rankings across all formats.

Many top Afghan players were trained by Pakistani coaches, and the creation of the Afghanistan Cricket Federation in 1995 was also supported by Pakistan.

Topics: cricktet Pakistan

Related

Top cricket stars retained by franchises for DP World ILT20 season 2
Sport
Top cricket stars retained by franchises for DP World ILT20 season 2

How Saudi duo made cricket grade against all odds

How Saudi duo made cricket grade against all odds
Updated 10 July 2023
Shaghuf Altaf

How Saudi duo made cricket grade against all odds

How Saudi duo made cricket grade against all odds
  • Abdullah Al-Bumujdad and Raza Mohammed Alfardan, both originally from India, have caught the eye of SACF
Updated 10 July 2023
Shaghuf Altaf

Cricket continues to capture the hearts and minds of people all over the world.

From the rolling hills of England to the bustling streets of the Indian subcontinent, cricket has become a beloved pastime for millions. In Saudi Arabia, cricket has been played for decades within the expat community and has attracted a passionate following, which in recent years has grown significantly.

The Saudi Arabian Cricket Federation is currently conducting trials across the country to discover local talent and enhance the quality of the Saudi national cricket team.

In these trials two Saudi citizens, Abdullah Al-Bumujdad and Raza Mohammed Alfardan, have been fighting tooth and nail for a spot in the national team. These two young men have overcome enormous obstacles to pursue their dream of playing for their country.

Al-Bumujdad was born in Mumbai, India and played amateur cricket there for 17 years before permanently moving to Saudi Arabia. As a full-time Human Resources professional, his passion for the game endures; and with the increased support of cricket by the SACF, he believes there could be a chance for him to represent his country.

“There are not many Saudi citizens playing cricket as the sport is dominated by expats. I want to set an example for the upcoming generation of young Saudis and contribute towards growing the game” he said.

Having started off with gully cricket, Al-Bumujdad amplified his skills by advancing from a plastic ball, to a tape ball, and today professional hard ball cricket. The Eastern Province Cricket Association is the regional body under which he participates and trains.

Another Saudi citizen, who can be found playing under the same cricketing body, is 30-year-old Alfardan. With more than 350,000 followers on his social media platforms, Alfardan is a prominent promoter of Saudi cricket. He has been on a similar path to Al-Bumujdad’s, with his cricketing journey starting in Hyderabad, India.

“I have always had a passion for the game and that is reflected in the way I play. When I was younger, we would play cricket wherever and whenever it was possible to do so” he said.

Alfardan refers to himself as an “all-rounder” who continues to work on his craft every day. In 2009, he was selected as an Indian Premier League net bowler, an indication of the talent he possessed. Today, the dream to represent his country is an attainable reality.

Both individuals express great appreciation for the work being put in by SACF. Under the leadership of Prince Saud Bin Mishal Al-Saud, Saudi cricket has taken off with various tournaments and other related events being held around the country. The federation has provided an umbrella for all regional cricketing bodies to come under and has formalized the sport in Saudi Arabia.

“There are tournaments held which bring in teams from all parts of Saudi. Talent is hunted through these tournaments with scouts being present with a watchful eye on who is performing,” Alfardan said.

Furthermore, Saudi Arabia has a strong cricket community that has existed for decades and supports local players. With bare minimum resources, the community manages to offer coaches, training nets, and dietitians for local cricketers.

“I am grateful for the support of the cricket community in Saudi Arabia. Despite the lack of resources, local players like myself have been able to practice and train with the help of this community. It is heartening to see how passionate people are about the sport, and how they come together to support one another. Their support gives us the motivation to keep working hard and to strive towards our goals” Al-Bumujdad said.

Despite that, Saudi cricket still has a significant way to go if it hopes to catch up with the bigger cricketing nations. The vast majority of cricket games being played in Saudi Arabia are on dirt outfields and cement pitches. Consequently, players who are used to playing on dirt and cement surfaces may struggle to adapt to the different conditions encountered on grassy fields and turf pitches at the international level, which is the case with several associate cricketing members.

In addition, associate cricketing members such as Saudi Arabia are likely to receive fewer funds under the new ICC revenue model, which could impact their ability to develop local cricket infrastructure. However, it is worth noting that Saudi Arabia has already invested heavily in other sports without relying on outside bodies for support. This suggests that the country has the potential to develop a competitive cricket team if it is willing to invest in the sport independently.

As Saudi Arabia continues to develop its cricket infrastructure, players like Al-Bumujdad and Alfardan will play a big role in helping lead the way.

They are the future of Saudi cricket, and they are determined to make their mark on it. With their talent, dedication, and hard work, these Saudi cricketers have already managed to have an impact on the sport within the Kingdom.

Topics: Cricket Saudi Arabia

Related

Analysis How the Saudi Arabian Cricket Federation could have a major impact on the global game
Sport
How the Saudi Arabian Cricket Federation could have a major impact on the global game
How Saudi cricket is building bridges between cultures
Saudi Sport
How Saudi cricket is building bridges between cultures

follow us

Latest updates

Stokes hopes England cricket fever endures despite northern snub
Stokes hopes England cricket fever endures despite northern snub
Israel strikes wound two Syrian soldiers: state media
Israel strikes wound two Syrian soldiers: state media
Tunisia receives four T-6C training aircraft from US
Tunisia receives four T-6C training aircraft from US
Lionel Messi takes to the practice field for first time since signing with Inter Miami
Lionel Messi takes to the practice field for first time since signing with Inter Miami
UN agency slashes cash aid to Syrian refugees in Jordan, raising the alarm on its funding crunch
UN agency slashes cash aid to Syrian refugees in Jordan, raising the alarm on its funding crunch

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.