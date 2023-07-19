You are here

Newcastle United star Allan Saint-Maximin joining Saudi Pro League?

Updated 19 July 2023
Maximin was not in the squad who beat Rangers and will not fly to the US for the club’s pre-season tour. (AFP)
Updated 19 July 2023
Arab News

Newcastle United star Allan Saint-Maximin joining Saudi Pro League?

Newcastle United star Allan Saint-Maximin joining Saudi Pro League?
  • Talks with ‘another club,’ says Magpies’ coach Eddie Howe
  • It appears Al-Ahli looking to sign Frenchman for $30m
Updated 19 July 2023
Arab News

GLASGOW: Newcastle United star Allan Saint-Maximin is edging closer to signing for “another club,” according to the Magpies’ head coach Eddie Howe, which is understood to be in Saudi Arabia.

The enigmatic Frenchman was left out of the Newcastle squad that beat Rangers on Tuesday evening and will not fly to the US for the club’s pre-season tour. It is understood that Saudi Pro League side Al-Ahli are in talks with Newcastle about a deal, that could net the Magpies around $30 million.

And Howe hopes the move will further unlock Newcastle’s summer transfer activity, with Premier League Financial Fair Play regulations causing a deal logjam in recent weeks.

“Allan is in discussions regarding a move to another club. Nothing is confirmed, nothing is done, it’s still at the early stages, but that is why he wasn’t here today,” said Howe post-match.

“There’s no immediate plans for him to join us tomorrow (to the US), but we’ll wait and see. These things can change and he could end up with us again, and if that is the case, then we’d love to welcome him back.”

Howe, who is looking to tie down a deal for England international Harvey Barnes as a replacement, continued: “With Financial Fair Play you sort of have to trade otherwise for us this summer we would have been stuck in a position where we couldn’t recruit players the other way. That’s how Financial Fair Play works so we understand that.

“Maxi is a top player, we definitely don’t want to lose him, we wanted to strengthen the group but sometimes these things happen and we have to accept that.

“It’s too early to speak about Maxi in the past tense at Newcastle but certainly my respect and love for him is probably the same as the supporters. The supporters love him, we love him but if he does go it’ll be a really difficult moment for all of us.”

Invited up for the testimonial of Rangers’ and Scotland’s legend Allan McGregor, Newcastle ran out 2-1 winners at their potential Champions League foes.

The club’s only major, first-team signing of the summer to date, Sandro Tonali made his full debut from the off, as the Magpies’ international contingent returned from an extended summer break.

And the Italian, a $70 million signing from AC Milan, had a hand in the opener on the night. A zipped pass into Elliot Anderson set the Geordie free to maraud. Anderson then slid into the path of Miguel Almiron, who rolled in past McGregor.

In an encounter that very much resembled attack versus defense, the Magpies dominated proceedings in the opening 45 and but for some resolute defending should easily have added to their one-goal advantage.

When you do not capitalize, however, things can change very quickly in football and after a raft of changes for both sides, the Gers looked a different unit as the game wore on.

And they grabbed an equalizer when a Karl Darlow error, placing a pass into Bruno Guimaraes under pressure, was jumped on by Sam Lammers, who tucked in past the red-faced, substitute goalkeeper.

Having dominated, it would have been remiss of Newcastle not to have the final say, and sub Alexander Isak turned Johnly Yfeko inside out before digging out a cross on to the head of Harrison Ashby for the winner, with just four minutes to play.

With two wins out of two, the Magpies now head to the US for the Premier League Summer Series, where Aston Villa, Chelsea and Brighton and Hove Albion await them in Philadelphia, Atlanta and New Jersey.

Howe hopes to have the Barnes deal done so he can join the squad in the US.

“It doesn’t change our situation massively,” he said of any deal for Saint-Maximin. “But this has enabled us to recruit Sandro and hopefully a couple more players. But who knows.”

Updated 27 min 11 sec ago
Cormac O’Donnell

Prince Khalid’s Skill Challenge Entertainment sets out ambitious agenda for boxing in Saudi Arabia

Prince Khalid’s Skill Challenge Entertainment sets out ambitious agenda for boxing in Saudi Arabia
  • SCEE Director Amer Abdallah talks to Arab News about development of the sport in the Kingdom and major upcoming bouts
Updated 27 min 11 sec ago
Cormac O’Donnell

Amer Abdallah is the director of Boxing at Skill Challenge Entertainment (SCEE), owned by Prince Khalid bin Abdulaziz of Saudi Arabia.

Last week Abdallah sat down with Arab News in Dubai to discuss a number of topics, including the development of boxing in Saudi Arabia, his involvement in getting some of the biggest potential fights staged in the Kingdom, the timelines of those fights, and some updates on the boxers he advises.

For people who don’t know much about boxing in Saudi Arabia, can you describe your intentions for the development of a boxing culture in the Kingdom?

We want to start with the grassroots movement, and that was part of Prince Khalid’s vision, to bring boxing back into the Kingdom and start building it from the bottom. We’re going to start incorporating training camps, not so much just for the fighters, but also for the trainers so that they can teach the fighters.

But you’re only as good as the best guy in the gym, so we also want bring in established fighters, experienced fighters, world champion fighters to host their training camps in the Kingdom, to train in the Kingdom. We can bring these coaches, bring these fighters to see how these champions trained.

The upcoming generation can model after that. They start echoing those movements, and they start seeing things and they start developing themselves.

You know, visionary education is everything; to be able to actually see it, as opposed to just hearing it.

Combat sports have really taken off in the Middle East these past few years. What do you think are the reasons for this?

I think that we all love combat sports, not just in the Middle East. Everybody loves a good fight.

There’s nothing like the best fighter in the world fighting the second-best fighter in the world to see who the best is. There’s nothing like that if it’s good build-up and good marketing.

I mean, look at the numbers that Floyd versus Manny Pacquiao did. It was unbelievable because it was on the basis that is was two of the best guys in the world fighting each other. And the next biggest one was what Floyd versus Conor McGregor, the biggest MMA fighter against the biggest boxer.

To a boxing purist, you knew that wasn’t going be a tough fight for Floyd — but it was entertaining. And who better to sell a fight than Conor? He did phenomenal. He did great in the fight.

Everybody ended up winning in that fight. And that’s really the kind of the premise of what we’re doing now is; you build it up, put eyeballs on it, you build the grassroots, you build your prospects, you build the guys that are already there, and then you bring in the big-league guys and you put it all together.

How do you see female boxing developing in Saudi Arabia?

We’re looking forward to being able to sign a Saudi female and start building her up in the promotion also. To have a female world champion — imagine how beautiful that would be to come out of the region.

Are we any closer to getting an undisputed fight between Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk for all of the heavyweight belts in the Kingdom?

We’re very close and I believe that these guys are going to get their offers very soon.

I believe that both guys want to fight. I definitely know that the promoters want to fight and, you know, the fighters are in the driver’s seat. They make the ultimate decision. I can’t imagine that these guys, putting everything into perspective — the finances, the timing, the legacy — wouldn’t want a fight like that to happen.

 What is the likely timeframe for a possible Fury vs. Usyk fight in Saudi Arabia?

I think January or February. I believe that’s where it will probably end up. Prince Khalid will make that decision with the backing of the Ministry for Sport. 

Congratulations for getting an agreement in place for a fight between Anthony Joshua and Deontay Wilder to take place in Saudi Arabia. There was so much talk about this fight happening over the past few years, but it never did.

Eddie Hearn is very ambitious about it. I know Shelly Finkel is very ambitious about it. Al Haymon’s on board with it. So everybody wants that fight to happen. The fighters want it to happen. The terms are very reasonable and very fair. They’re very generous and the timing makes sense. Now we just get the paperwork in place and that’s when it’s over the line. But, until then, it’s not over the line. Until a press release comes from Skill Challenge Promotions, it’s all just talk.

Aside from the massive heavyweight fights you have been working on, what other stars in other weight divisions are you hoping to have fight in Saudi Arabia?

Boxing is in a great state. You’ve got a very popular and in-popping 135 lb division, you got a very popular 140 lb division. Super-middleweights are exciting. The heavyweights are exciting. We have cruiserweights now that are becoming exciting for the first time in a long time. There’s a lot of great fights out there to be made, and we’re looking at all of that.

We’re looking at everything and we’re looking at bringing a lot of key guys to the Kingdom and we’re already in talks with many of them. There’s going to be some very exciting stuff that comes from Saudi.

When do you see Badou Jack fighting next?

Most guys at his age want to fight once or twice a year, but Badou wants to fight three or four times a year. He wants to stay active. The more active you see him, the better he is.

He’s 39, but he’s a young 39. He doesn’t have much wear and tear, and he takes great care of himself in between camps. He was pushing to do something in the summer and I told him that he has to step back, and maybe sometime in the fall. So we’re looking at sometime in the fall or early winter to get him back out again.

Muhsin Cason is an upcoming cruiserweight prospect. Known as “@themuslimboxer” on social media channels, he has created a huge online following. Can we see him fighting in Saudi Arabia again?

We’d love to have him. He had a great performance on Badou Jack’s last card, which was the Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury “The Truth” event where he earned a first-round knockout.

He’s got a ton of talent. He’s more than likely going to be fighting on an upcoming card in August; a big stage for him. The sky’s the limit for him now.

He’s a prospect that has a lot of potential, a lot of talent. And now he’s grown this massive social media presence as “The Muslim Boxer,” which has really catapulted his fame; his presence not just in boxing, but in the social media realm also.

Very talented, very well-spoken, good-looking kid, can really fight and has a huge Muslim following. He’s going to be the one to keep your eyes on.

What can we expect in the upcoming months from Skill Challenge Entertainment?

My goal is to run shows from Skill Challenge in October, November, December, January, and those are getting put in place now.

Pakistan takes 3 wickets in opening session of 4th day against Sri Lanka in 1st test

Pakistan takes 3 wickets in opening session of 4th day against Sri Lanka in 1st test
Updated 19 July 2023
AP

Pakistan takes 3 wickets in opening session of 4th day against Sri Lanka in 1st test

Pakistan takes 3 wickets in opening session of 4th day against Sri Lanka in 1st test
  • Sri Lanka, who scored 312 runs in its the first innings to trail by 149 runs, are still behind by 55 runs
  • Rain, bad light that has continuously affected the game delayed fourth morning’s play by 15 minutes
Updated 19 July 2023
AP

GALLE: Pakistan made early inroads in a bid to win the first cricket test against Sri Lanka as the visitors claimed three wickets in the morning session of the fourth day Wednesday.

Sri Lanka went to lunch at 94 for three. The hosts, who scored 312 runs in its first innings to trail by 149 runs, are still behind by 55 runs.

Rain and bad light that has continuously affected the game delayed the fourth morning’s play by 15 minutes. Captain Dimuth Karunaratne and Nishan Madushka extended their opening-wicket stand to 42 runs before Abrar Ahmed provided the breakthrough.

Karunaratne (20) played a loose clip straight to mid-wicket off the leg-spinner to give Pakistan the early advantage.

Kusal Mendis added 37 runs with Madushka for the second wicket before being trapped leg before wicket by left-arm spinner Noman Ali. He made 18 and burned a review for his team as well despite the ball hitting the middle stump.

The hosts sustained the biggest blow in the morning when they lost their most experienced campaigner Angelo Mathews, superbly caught by skipper Babar Azam at first slip to give Noman Ali a second wicket. Mathews made seven.

Madushka was unbeaten on 47 at lunch with Dinesh Chandimal on one.

Pakistan scored 461 in its first innings thanks to Saud Shakeel’s unbeaten double century. The left-handed batsman became the first Pakistani cricketer to score a double hundred in Sri Lanka.

Topics: Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Pakistan cricket Cricket

IOC chief Thomas Bach says key to Russian decision for Paris Olympics is athletes’ respectful conduct

IOC chief Thomas Bach says key to Russian decision for Paris Olympics is athletes’ respectful conduct
Updated 19 July 2023
AP

IOC chief Thomas Bach says key to Russian decision for Paris Olympics is athletes’ respectful conduct

IOC chief Thomas Bach says key to Russian decision for Paris Olympics is athletes’ respectful conduct
  • Bach: It’s too soon to draw final conclusions. We have the responsibility not to punish athletes for the acts of their government
  • Bach clarified the IOC’s interest is mainly in ensuring athletes behave well in competitions, not how the war progresses
Updated 19 July 2023
AP

GENEVA: The key factor in weighing the IOC’s ultimate decision on letting Russians participate at the 2024 Paris Games is how well athletes behave in international competitions, the Olympic body’s president Thomas Bach said Tuesday.

“It’s too soon to draw final conclusions,” Bach said, adding “we have the responsibility not to punish athletes for the acts of their government.”

The International Olympic Committee has pushed sports governing bodies this year to approve some athletes from Russia and its military ally Belarus competing as neutrals for international competitions including Paris qualifying events.

Bach has previously said the IOC can take its own final decision “at the appropriate time, at its full discretion” which could include barring Russians and Belarusians as their countries’ war on Ukraine continues.

On Tuesday, Bach clarified the IOC’s interest is mainly in ensuring athletes behave well in competitions, not how the war progresses.

“Right now it is more to monitor the situation on the field of play, whether the rules are respected, the conditions are respected, by everybody,” Bach told reporters in an online briefing ahead of next week’s one-year countdown to the Paris opening ceremony.

Soccer and track and field have taken the toughest positions against Russia, excluding teams and athletes within days of the invasion of Ukraine starting in February 2022. Russia was removed from trying to qualify for the men’s and women’s World Cup in soccer.

The IOC shared that view when war started days after the closing ceremony of the Beijing Winter Games, citing Russia’s breach of the traditional Olympic Truce pledge agreed at the United Nations and security concerns for athletes.

Tennis and cycling continued to let Russians and Belarusians compete as neutrals — but not in team events — without their national identity, and the IOC and Bach have pointed to their success.

Ukrainian tennis players, including Wimbledon semifinalist Elina Svitolina, have refused to shake hands with opponents from Russia and Belarus leading to crowds at Roland Garros and Wimbledon booing what they saw — not seemingly always accurately –- as a breach of protocol.

“We can see that this is working pretty well,” Bach said Tuesday. “They are respectful and they make it clear they went to compete against the best athletes of the world.”

Governing bodies of individual Olympic sports have the final say which athletes compete and their umbrella group, known as ASOIF, said in May that finding a common position has been difficult in trying to define neutrality and what exactly is a team sport.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport was involved in helping to define neutrality, which the IOC has advised should include no active support for the war and no contacts since February 2022 with military or state security agencies.

In Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelensky and past Olympic champions have urged the IOC to exclude Russia entirely. Zelensky invited Bach in January to visit the destroyed city Bakhmut “to see with his own eyes that neutrality does not exist.”

Another Olympic Truce text — the ancient tradition in Greece that paused wars and ensured safe passage to the games — is being prepared ahead of Paris. It should apply for several days ahead of the July 26-Aug. 11 Summer Games and for a few days beyond the Aug. 28-Sept. 8 Paralympic Games.

Bach said the host French government “is initiating this Truce resolution. We are waiting for this to happen and then are looking forward to having a result on which again all member states of the United Nations can agree.”

Russia has also faced investigations and calls to be excluded from each of the past four Olympics since 2016 because of scandals tied to a state-backed doping program that tainted the 2014 Sochi Winter Games. Russia eventually sent teams to each Olympics though under a neutral identity starting in 2018.

Topics: Paris Olympics IOC

