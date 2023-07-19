You are here

  • Home
  • Israeli president says his speech to Congress highlights an ‘unbreakable bond’ despite US unease

Israeli president says his speech to Congress highlights an ‘unbreakable bond’ despite US unease

Israeli president says his speech to Congress highlights an ‘unbreakable bond’ despite US unease
Herzog’s speech will mark modern Israel’s celebration of its 75th year. (AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/57zev

Updated 19 July 2023
AP

Israeli president says his speech to Congress highlights an ‘unbreakable bond’ despite US unease

Israeli president says his speech to Congress highlights an ‘unbreakable bond’ despite US unease
  • Herzog’s speech will mark modern Israel’s celebration of its 75th year
  • White House visits are typically standard protocol for Israeli prime ministers, and the delay in Netanyahu receiving one has become an issue in Israel
Updated 19 July 2023
AP

WASHINGTON: Israel’s president speaks to Congress on Wednesday in an appearance aimed at demonstrating what he calls the “unbreakable bond” between Israel and the United States, despite US concerns over Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s judicial overhaul and settlement construction in the occupied West Bank.
Isaac Herzog becomes the second Israeli president, after his father, Chaim Herzog, to address Congress. His speech will mark modern Israel’s celebration of its 75th year.
But the visit by Israel’s figurehead president also is exposing the difficulties that Democrats face in balancing longstanding US support for ally Israel with disapproval of some actions by Netanyahu’s government, a coalition of ultranationalist and ultra-Orthodox parties.
The House on Tuesday passed a Republican-led resolution reaffirming its support for Israel with strong bipartisan approval — an implicit rebuke of a leading Democrat who over the weekend called the country a “racist state” but later apologized.
The resolution, introduced by Rep. August Pfluger, R-Texas, passed with more than 400 lawmakers backing the measure. It did not mention Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Washington, by name but was clearly a response to her recent remarks about Israel. The measure was drafted soon after she criticized Israel and its treatment of Palestinians at a conference on Saturday.
Jayapal, the chair of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, walked back the comments the next day, insisting her comments were aimed at Netanyahu and not at Israel.
“I do not believe the idea of Israel as a nation is racist,” Jayapal said in a statement. “I do, however, believe that Netanyahu’s extreme right-wing government has engaged in discriminatory and outright racist policies and that there are extreme racists driving that policy within the leadership of the current government.”
The GOP-led effort highlighted the divide among House Democrats over Israel, with younger progressives adopting a more critical stance toward the longtime US ally than party leaders.
Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Michigan, the only Palestinian-American in Congress, is boycotting Herzog’s speech Wednesday and criticized the resolution as normalizing violence against those living in the occupied West Bank, given the Netanyahu government’s approval of expanded Jewish settlements there.
“We’re here again reaffirming Congress’ support for apartheid,” Tlaib said during floor debate Tuesday on the Republican measure. “Policing the words of women of color who dare to speak up about truths, about oppression.”
Over at the White House on Tuesday, Herzog sought to assure Biden that Israel remains committed to democracy amid deepening US concerns over Netanyahu’s plans to overhaul his country’s judicial system.
Netanyahu and his allies say the overhaul is needed to rein in the powers of unelected judges. Opponents say the plan will destroy Israel’s fragile system of checks and balances and move the country toward authoritarian rule.
Herzog has appealed for a compromise that has thus far proven elusive. Many American Jewish groups and Democratic lawmakers have expressed concerns about the plan.
Herzog’s visit comes weeks after Israeli forces carried out one of their most intensive operations in the occupied West Bank in two decades, with a two-day air and ground offensive in Jenin, a militant stronghold. Senior members of Netanyahu’s government have been pushing for increased construction and other measures to cement Israel’s control over the occupied West Bank in response to a more than yearlong wave of violence with the Palestinians.
US officials have broadly supported Israel’s right to defend itself from militant attacks but have also urged restraint to minimize harm to civilians and have lobbied against additional settlements that would further diminish the chances of securing a two-state solution between Israel and the Palestinians.
With differences in plain view, Biden sought to stress the importance of the US-Israeli relationship in his brief remarks before reporters Tuesday.
“This is a friendship I believe is just simply unbreakable,” Biden said. “As I confirmed to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu yesterday, America’s commitment to Israel is firm and it is ironclad.”
Ahead of Herzog’s visit, Biden spoke with Netanyahu by phone and invited him to meet in the US this fall, although the president expressed reservations about several of the Netanyahu hard-right coalition’s policies.
Herzog said the Biden-Netanyahu conversation sent an important message to the region.
“I was pleased to hear about your conversation with Prime Minister Netanyahu in which you focused on our ironclad military and security cooperation because there are some enemies of ours that sometimes mistake the fact that we may have some differences as impacting our unbreakable bond,” Herzog said.
The Biden administration declined to say whether Biden would host Netanyahu at the White House — as the Israeli leader has hoped — or in New York on the margins of the UN General Assembly.
White House visits are typically standard protocol for Israeli prime ministers, and the delay in Netanyahu receiving one has become an issue in Israel, with opponents citing it as a reflection of deteriorating relations with the US.

Topics: Israel Isaac Herzog

Related

Turkey says Erdogan, Israel’s Herzog to speak after Jerusalem clashes
Middle-East
Turkey says Erdogan, Israel’s Herzog to speak after Jerusalem clashes
Israel strikes wound two Syrian soldiers: state media
Middle-East
Israel strikes wound two Syrian soldiers: state media

UK charity supplies bulletproof vests to Palestinian medics after rise in attacks by Israeli forces

UK charity supplies bulletproof vests to Palestinian medics after rise in attacks by Israeli forces
Updated 19 July 2023
Arab News

UK charity supplies bulletproof vests to Palestinian medics after rise in attacks by Israeli forces

UK charity supplies bulletproof vests to Palestinian medics after rise in attacks by Israeli forces
  • Palestinian Red Crescent has had difficulty with funding and importing body armor into the West Bank
  • Attacks have seen healthcare workers targeted with live ammunition and steel-coated rubber bullets
Updated 19 July 2023
Arab News

LONDON: UK-based charity Medical Aid for Palestinians provided £18,500 ($23,900) worth of bulletproof vests and helmets in the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem after attacks on healthcare workers and ambulances by Israeli forces and settlers, The Guardian reported on Wednesday. 

The Palestine Red Crescent Society reported 193 incidents targeting workers and vehicles in 2023, a 310 percent increase compared to last year. Since March 2022, when the Israel Defense Forces began conducting near-nightly raids on the West Bank towns of Nablus and Jenin, violence in the region has progressively increased. 

Attacks have seen healthcare workers targeted with live ammunition and steel-coated rubber bullets, both before and as they administered treatment, and have obstructed ambulances attempting to access or transfer the injured.

This month’s Israeli operation in Jenin, the largest IDF operation in the West Bank in 20 years, resulted in the killings of 12 Palestinians and one Israeli. Reports cited ambulances being targeted by live fire and prevented from reaching the injured, The Guardian reported.

The IDF denied that its personnel blocked Palestinian medics from performing their duties. 

In a statement, it said: “The IDF allows free access to medical teams throughout (the West Bank). Moreover, during counter-terrorism activities, dialogue is held with Palestinian officials, with the aim of bringing to their attention potential risks, thereby helping to prevent harm to non-combatants, among them medical teams stuck in combat areas that are subject to indiscriminate gunfire from armed terrorists.”

The Palestinian Red Crescent began providing protective gear to staff and volunteers early this year but has had difficulty with funding and importing body armor into the West Bank.

MAP, which generally supplies medications, equipment, and trauma training to Palestinian medical staff and paramedics, will supply an additional 20 sets of bulletproof jackets and helmets. 

Ahmed Jibril, the head of the emergency and ambulance department at the Red Crescent branch in Nablus, told The Guardian: “With the increasing risks faced by our teams, most recently seen in Jenin, these bulletproof vests and helmets will provide a crucial layer of protection, allowing our teams to continue saving lives and providing essential medical services in the face of adversity.”

MAP Director Melanie Ward told The Guardian: “We have taken this unprecedented step in response to an urgent call from Palestinian health workers for protection from the violence they face in the line of duty.

“No health worker should have to risk their life to save others.”
 

Topics: Palestine Israel Israeli attacks on Palestine

Related

About 250 guests attended the ‘Come Dine for Palestine’ event hosted by Medical Aid for Palestine. (Supplied/Sana Memon)
World
UK charity gala raises £15,000 for Palestinian medical aid
Israeli military measures put Palestinian medics on alert
Middle-East
Israeli military measures put Palestinian medics on alert

At least 34 killed in road crash in Algeria - civil defense

At least 34 killed in road crash in Algeria - civil defense
Updated 19 July 2023
Reuters

At least 34 killed in road crash in Algeria - civil defense

At least 34 killed in road crash in Algeria - civil defense
Updated 19 July 2023
Reuters

ALGIERS: At least 34 people died and 12 were injured when a bus and a car collided in Algeria early on Wednesday, Algeria's fire service said.
The incident occurred around 4 a.m. (0300 GMT) in the city of Tamanrasset, about 1,500 km (930 miles) south of the capital Algiers, according to a statement from the fire service.
The 34 people burned to death because the collision was followed by a fire, the statement said.
Fatal road accidents are common in Algeria. Official sources say 907 people died in road accidents in 2022.

Topics: Algeria

Related

Algerian leader begins state visit to China
Middle-East
Algerian leader begins state visit to China
French Algerian singer Lolo Zouai announces collab track with Kito
Lifestyle
French Algerian singer Lolo Zouai announces collab track with Kito

Israel strikes wound two Syrian soldiers: state media

Israel strikes wound two Syrian soldiers: state media
Updated 19 July 2023
AFP

Israel strikes wound two Syrian soldiers: state media

Israel strikes wound two Syrian soldiers: state media
  • Israel, which has vowed to stop Iranian entrenchment next door, has carried out hundreds of strikes on targets in government-controlled parts of neighboring Syria in recent years, but it rarely acknowledges them
Updated 19 July 2023
AFP

DAMASCUS: Israel carried out air strikes near Syria’s capital of Damascus, wounding two Syrian soldiers, Syrian state news agency SANA said early Wednesday.
“At around 00:25 at dawn, the Israeli enemy carried out an air assault with missile bursts from the north of the occupied Syrian Golan, targeting certain positions in the vicinity of Damascus,” SANA said, citing a military source.
“The aggression wounded two soldiers and caused material damage,” the agency said, adding that most of the missiles had been intercepted by Syrian air defense systems.
The strikes targeted military positions near the airport in the town of Dimas as well as the Beirut-Damascus highway west of the capital, where elite members of the Syrian army are stationed, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights war monitor.
The NGO, which has a vast network of sources in the war-torn country, said the strikes also targeted warehouses belonging to the pro-Iranian Hezbollah militant group.
The incident was the 20th Israeli raid so far this year, the Observatory said.
Earlier this month, Israel carried out air strikes near the government-held city of Homs, SANA said.
During more than a decade of war in Syria, Israel has launched hundreds of air strikes on its territory, primarily targeting Iran-backed forces and Lebanese Hezbollah fighters as well as Syrian army positions.
While Israel rarely comments on the strikes it carries out on Syria, it has repeatedly said it will not allow its archfoe Iran to expand its footprint there.

 

Topics: Israel

Related

UN agency slashes cash aid to Syrian refugees in Jordan, raising the alarm on its funding crunch
Middle-East
UN agency slashes cash aid to Syrian refugees in Jordan, raising the alarm on its funding crunch
Syria struggles to contain wildfires as temperatures rise
Middle-East
Syria struggles to contain wildfires as temperatures rise

Tunisia receives four T-6C training aircraft from US

Tunisia receives four T-6C training aircraft from US
Updated 19 July 2023
Reuters

Tunisia receives four T-6C training aircraft from US

Tunisia receives four T-6C training aircraft from US
  • The US Ambassador in Tunisia, Joey R. Hood, said his country was committed to supporting the defense ministry’s efforts to enhance the air force’s ability to meet security challenges and humanitarian needs
Updated 19 July 2023
Reuters

TUNIS: The Tunisian defense ministry said on Tuesday it had received four T-6C training aircraft from the United States, as part of cooperation to renew its fleet of training aircraft for the air force.
Last month, four Tunisian soldiers died after a military aircraft crashed into the sea, an accident that President Kais Saied attributed to an aging military fleet.
The US Ambassador in Tunisia, Joey R. Hood, said his country was committed to supporting the defense ministry’s efforts to enhance the air force’s ability to meet security challenges and humanitarian needs.
Imed Memich, the defense minister, said the new aircraft would provide the air force with advanced training capabilities.

 

 

Topics: Tunsia

Related

Tunisia’s olive oil industry at a crossroads as heatwaves reduce global output
Middle-East
Tunisia’s olive oil industry at a crossroads as heatwaves reduce global output
Libya border guards rescue migrants in desert near Tunisia
Middle-East
Libya border guards rescue migrants in desert near Tunisia

UN agency slashes cash aid to Syrian refugees in Jordan, raising the alarm on its funding crunch

UN agency slashes cash aid to Syrian refugees in Jordan, raising the alarm on its funding crunch
Updated 19 July 2023
AP

UN agency slashes cash aid to Syrian refugees in Jordan, raising the alarm on its funding crunch

UN agency slashes cash aid to Syrian refugees in Jordan, raising the alarm on its funding crunch
  • Jordan is a country of 11 million people and hosts some 1.3 million refugees from Syria, most of them living in camps across the kingdom
Updated 19 July 2023
AP

BEIRUT: The United Nations food agency said Tuesday it will reduce monthly cash aid for 120,000 Syrian refugees living in camps in Jordan because of what it described as an “unprecedented funding crisis.”
Jordan is a country of 11 million people and hosts some 1.3 million refugees from Syria, most of them living in camps across the kingdom. Nearly half of the refugees in the two largest camps in Jordan — Zaatari and Azraq — rely on the cash aid.
Jordanian officials have warned that the kingdom cannot fill the gap left by international donors.
The announcement by the World Food Program comes after the agency said last week it would gradually cut off 50,000 refugees in Jordan from its assistance altogether. The program had initially covered 465,000 refugees.
After the complete cutoff, almost 30 percent of refugees still left in the program will get reduced cash amounts. The monthly cash allowance would be reduced from $32 to $21, WFP said.
UN agencies and international humanitarian organizations for years have struggled to reach budgetary requirements for their assistance in Syria and for Syrian refugees in neighboring countries due to donor fatigue, the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic and Ukraine’s war with Russia.
Though Syrian President Bashar Assad’s government was able to reclaim large swaths of territory with the help of allies Russia and Iran, the crisis in the war-torn country remains in a stalemate.
“As funding dries up, our hands are tied,” said Alberto Correia Mendes, the WFP representative for Jordan.
The agency said that even with the current cuts, it still faces a funding shortfall of some $41 million and may have to impose additional measures.
Funding cuts have also impacted millions of Syrian refugees in Lebanon and Turkiye, where anti-refugee rhetoric and calls for mass deportations have surged in light of economic and political turmoil.
Syria’s uprising turned civil war, now in its 13th year, has killed nearly half a million people and displaced half of its prewar population of 23 million.
Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi spoke up about the kingdom’s inability to fill in funding gaps at this year’s annual donor conference on Syria in Brussels last June. Last week, he warned again that “refugees will suffer”.
“This is not on Jordan. It is on those who are cutting support,” he said. “Providing dignified lives to refugees is a global responsibility. It is not ours alone as host country.”
Dominik Bartsch, the UN refugee agency’s representative to Jordan, said the aid rollback has forced agencies to look only to the most vulnerable families, leaving many in need without assistance.
“There is an imminent risk that the situation is sliding back into a humanitarian crisis with serious consequences for refugees and host communities,” Bartsch said.
In a visit to Damascus on July 4 where he met Assad, Safadi called on investment into Syria’s battered infrastructure to speed up voluntary refugee returns. Jordan has also spearheaded regional talks with Damascus to reach a solution to end the conflict.
Western countries still sanction Syria, including for alleged war crimes and involvement in the drug trade, and have not endorsed restoring ties with Assad or funding reconstruction, as Arab countries have.

Topics: UN agency Syrian refugees Jordan

Related

Fewer than 1 percent of Syrian refugees in Jordan want to return home: UNHCR study
Middle-East
Fewer than 1 percent of Syrian refugees in Jordan want to return home: UNHCR study
Syrian refugees fearful as Lebanon steps up deportations
Middle-East
Syrian refugees fearful as Lebanon steps up deportations

Latest updates

China rolls over $600m loan to Pakistan
China rolls over $600m loan to Pakistan
UN official praises Saudi Vision 2030 goals
UN official praises Saudi Vision 2030 goals
Saudi crown prince welcomes participants in summit of GCC, Central Asian countries
Saudi crown prince welcomes participants in summit of GCC, Central Asian countries
Saudi Arabia issues 34 new mining licenses in May  
Saudi Arabia issues 34 new mining licenses in May  
OIC chief urges ICCIA to support SMEs
OIC chief urges ICCIA to support SMEs

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.