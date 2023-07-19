You are here

SALIC acquires 10.7% of Brazilian poultry giant BRF

SALIC acquires 10.7% of Brazilian poultry giant BRF
This investment is part of SALIC’s plans to widen its footprint globally and locally. (File)
Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News

SALIC acquires 10.7% of Brazilian poultry giant BRF

SALIC acquires 10.7% of Brazilian poultry giant BRF
Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The Kingdom is all set to make a mark in the global food industry space with Saudi Agricultural and Livestock Investment Co., or SALIC, acquiring 180 million shares of BRF, Brazil’s largest poultry producer. 

According to the Saudi Press Agency, the Public Investment Fund-owned company acquired a 10.7 percent stake in BRF for SR1.27 billion ($340 million), demonstrating its commitment to the food security of the Kingdom. 

The SPA report stated that this investment is part of the company’s plans to widen its footprint globally and locally. It also emanates from the Saudi Vision 2030 to support long-term national development to ensure the sustainability of targeted basic food commodities. 

As poultry is one of the essential commodities in the Saudi market, SALIC sought to access the strategic food supply directly using its network of global investments and partnerships. 

However, Saudi Arabia has been planning to raise the percentage of its annual self-sufficiency in poultry, compared to the current rate, estimated at 43 kilograms per capita. 

The food company added that its investment in the BRF will also support its strategic directions to empower the local agri-food sector by bridging gaps along the value chain and benefiting from global expertise to raise the efficiency of local production. 

SALIC stressed that the investment in the poultry sector is an extension of its assets in major international companies to access animal protein sources to achieve food security goals in this sector at the local and global levels. 

The company added that it began a strategic investment and a qualitative partnership in 2016 with the Brazilian company Minerva Foods, one of the largest international companies in red meat, in addition to its acquisition of a 42.4 percent stake in the Saudi company Naqua, the world leader in aquaculture. 

BRF started its business 85 years ago and is the world’s third-largest poultry producer and the second-largest company in selling halal products worldwide. It is also the No. 1 brand of poultry products in Brazil, with an annual production capacity of over five million tons and over 90,000 workers in 130 countries. 

 

Egypt aims for $9bn in digital services exports by 2026  

Egypt aims for $9bn in digital services exports by 2026  
Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News

Egypt aims for $9bn in digital services exports by 2026  

Egypt aims for $9bn in digital services exports by 2026  
Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Egypt is aiming to reach $9 billion in digital services exports by 2026 after closing at $4.9 billion last year, as it continues to push ahead with its national strategy aimed at doubling the revenue of tech-enabled offshoring services. 

In a review meeting held on Tuesday, Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly held discussions with the Minister of Communications and Information Technology Amr Talaat on the developments of the plan, which aims to increase the volume of Egyptian exports of information technology products and services. 

The strategy also looks to enhance Egypt's competitiveness in the fields of research and development and value-added services, while contributing to accelerating the growth of the knowledge economy. 

During the meeting, Talaat shared the initiatives taken to raise the skill levels of graduates and workers in the outsourcing industry.   

He added that the number of workers specialized in exporting these services will reach about 550,000 in 2026.    

These initiatives are designed to increase the supply of skills and cadres specialized in various outsourcing fields, in addition to language programs and personal, administrative, and leadership skills.   

He added that the ministry has also assisted businesses in implementing strategic programs.    

These included in-kind incentives, external marketing initiatives aimed at enhancing Egypt’s global perspective, and internal marketing strategies designed to enhance the reputation of the call center sector in Egypt among graduates.  

Launched in February 2022, the strategy was aimed at increasing the export revenue of tech-enabled offshoring services, with a 19 percent compound annual growth rate, a ministry press release stated at that time.  

It is intended to provide a full suite of incentives to attract investments and boost the country’s competitiveness in R&D and value-added services, the release added. 

At the launch of the strategy last year, Talaat revealed the ministry multiplied its training budget 22 times, helping achieve a 50-fold increase in the number of trainees.  

At 16 percent growth rate, ICT is the highest-growing state sector in Egypt, the minister had noted, adding that the sector contributes to the gross domestic product by 5 percent, but he stressed that they intend to achieve 8 percent within three years.  

The strategy stands on three main pillars: talent development, ecosystem development, and marketing and sales, the release added.  

SAMA urges global financial leaders to focus on structural reforms despite market fluctuations

SAMA urges global financial leaders to focus on structural reforms despite market fluctuations
Updated 32 min 53 sec ago
Arab News

SAMA urges global financial leaders to focus on structural reforms despite market fluctuations

SAMA urges global financial leaders to focus on structural reforms despite market fluctuations
Updated 32 min 53 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi Central Bank, also known as SAMA, urged the monetary authorities worldwide to focus on structural reforms despite the rampant fluctuations in the global economy, including the recent recessionary wave. 

Speaking at the G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors meeting in Gandhinagar, India, on Tuesday, SAMA Gov. Ayman Al-Sayari emphasized that governments should also beef up investment and labor force participation to spur growth in the face of economic uncertainty. 

“We should not let cyclical issues distract us from structural reforms, while also converging efforts on creating an ambitious plan to strengthen investment and increase labor force participation to pursue productivity growth,” said Al-Sayari, in a tweet during the meeting. 

The governor also met up with a key Bank for International Settlements official. The financial institution is considered the bank for the central banks.  

They discussed matters of mutual interest and cooperation among central banks to enhance global financial stability. 

“Current global economic developments highlight the importance of prioritizing price and financial stability,” Al-Sayari tweeted. 

Al-Sayari also met SWIFT CEO Javier Perez-Tasso at the G20 FMCBG meeting and discussed their development plans and the security and stability of the global financial systems. 

Furthermore, he highlighted how the Kingdom’s economic policies reduced the impact of rising global prices on the domestic economy and how economic indicators reflected an upward trend. 

This is driven by “the growth in the non-oil sector, reinforcing the Kingdom’s sober economic outlook,” Al-Sayari said. 

He added: “Despite elevated global inflation, there are prospects of continued improvement.” 

The governor’s optimism was reflected in a LinkedIn blog by Strategy& partner Jorge Camarate, who confirmed that Saudi banks were in a strong position compared to global financial institutions as they had robust capitalization and operated in a buoyant macroeconomic environment. 

“They can now position themselves for continued success by taking proactive measures to enable growth and fund the transformation of the Saudi economy,” added Camarate. 

According to an S&P Global Ratings study, Saudi Arabia’s banking sector has grown rapidly in recent years, mostly due to continuing government assistance. 

The US-based agency highlighted that the Saudi government “has created the infrastructure for banks to divest their mortgage portfolios and improve the structure of their balance sheets” to boost homeownership to 70 percent, a key Vision 2030 objective. 

Saudi Arabia eyes more collaboration with Central Asian countries: investment minister

Saudi Arabia eyes more collaboration with Central Asian countries: investment minister
Updated 19 July 2023
Arab News

Saudi Arabia eyes more collaboration with Central Asian countries: investment minister

Saudi Arabia eyes more collaboration with Central Asian countries: investment minister
Updated 19 July 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has maintained deep ties with Central Asian countries and hopes to strengthen them in the future, said a top government official. 

According to the Saudi Press Agency, Investment Minister Khalid Al-Falih said the reason the Kingdom hosted the first-ever summit of the Gulf Cooperation Council and the five Central Asian countries, or GCC-C5 Summit, in Jeddah was to confirm the position it enjoys in the region. 

The five Central Asian countries participating in the event include Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan. 

The minister stressed that the Kingdom’s position is well-received at the regional, continental and global levels under the leadership of King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. 

He expressed his optimism about the expected results of this summit, especially concerning the development and expansion of economic and investment relations between the participating countries. 

The minister highlighted that such a collaboration would enhance opportunities among these countries to develop trade relations. 

He underlined that the Kingdom’s relations with the Central Asian countries have been deep because of the religious bond that has tied the Muslims in the region for the past 14 centuries. 

Al-Falih also welcomed the strategic development plans laid out by the Central Asian countries, such as Kyrgyzstan’s National Development Strategy 2018-2040 and Kazakhstan’s Strategy 2050. 

They connected well with the vision statements of the GCC, led foremost by the Kingdom’s 2030 blueprint and followed by Oman’s Vision 2040 and Bahrain’s Economic Vision 2030. 

The investment minister stressed that visions and strategies, even if they are not similar in their details, their main goals are the same, especially in the economic and investment fields, adding that bilateral trade between the Kingdom and Central Asian countries has already begun. 

The minister cited various investments by the Kingdom in some Central Asian countries, such as those made by Saudi utility major ACWA Power, a prominent player in the region. 

He added that the Kingdom also invested in major infrastructure projects in Uzbekistan, Azerbaijan, and Kazakhstan. For instance, Dr. Sulaiman Al-Habib Medical Group had signed memorandums of understanding to invest in Uzbekistan’s health sector.  

Al-Falih also mentioned the Fawaz Al-Hokair Group had signed similar agreements to invest in the tourism sector of Kazakhstan. 

Air connectivity among the regions has also increased, with Saudi airlines such as flynas linking the Kingdom with some Central Asian countries. Al Rajhi International Group also has investment plans in the agricultural sector of Uzbekistan. 

Planning minister meets with UN, EU officials 

Saudi Minister of Economy and Planning Faisal Al-Ibrahim met with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on the sidelines of the High-Level Political Forum 2023 in New York, during which the two discussed common issues in the fields of sustainable development and more ways of cooperation between the Kingdom and the organization. 

The Saudi minister also met with Austrian Minister of EU Affairs Karoline Edtstadler at the event. 

Al-Ibrahim and Edstadler discussed bilateral relations between the countries and reviewed the latest developments in sustainable development. 

Deputy Minister of Economy and Planning Ammar Nagadi also attended the meetings. 

 

Qatar and Mitsubishi Research Institute sign agreement to study carbon credits

Qatar and Mitsubishi Research Institute sign agreement to study carbon credits
Updated 19 July 2023
ARAB NEWS 

Qatar and Mitsubishi Research Institute sign agreement to study carbon credits

Qatar and Mitsubishi Research Institute sign agreement to study carbon credits
Updated 19 July 2023
ARAB NEWS 

RIYADH: In an effort to explore sustainability options, Qatar’s Ministry of Environment and Climate Change signed an agreement with Japan’s Mitsubishi Research Institute to conduct a study on carbon credits.  

The agreement will analyze the country’s carbon credits plan which pertains to initiatives and strategies aimed at reducing greenhouse gas emissions and promoting sustainable practices to combat climate change.  

The research project will enable Qatar to study possible climate change options, enhance current provisions on sustainability efforts, and achieve the goals of reducing emissions.  

The agreement was signed on the sidelines of Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s reception in Doha on Tuesday.  

The signing of the agreement took place between Ahmed Al-Sada, assistant undersecretary for climate change affairs at the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change, and Takashi Morisaki, president of the board of directors at Mitsubishi Research Institute.  

Through the research project, Qatar aims to enhance what was established by the provisions of the Paris Agreement and the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change.  

The Paris Agreement, also known as the Paris Accords, is an international legally binding treaty on climate change that was adopted by 196 parties during the UN Climate Change Conference in 2015, or COP21. 

Additionally, the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change was adopted in 1992 with the aim of preventing dangerous human interference with the climate system.  

The project’s success will not only benefit Qatar’s environmental goals but also serve as a model for other countries to follow in their pursuit of a low-carbon future.  

Qatar’s carbon credits research project aligns with its National Action Plan for Climate Change and its commitment to reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 25 percent by 2030.  

Additionally, the plan identifies 36 mitigation measures and over 300 adaptation measures.  

Moreover, Fumio’s visit to Qatar was to explore cooperation and partnerships around energy security.  

Japan and Qatar are set to work closely to stabilize the global market for liquified natural gas, the Qatar News Agency reported.  

Both parties agreed to upgrade their countries’ relationship in energy, economy, defense, security, and academic exchange.

Saudi SWCC, Japanese Shinshu University to explore new desalination technologies

Saudi SWCC, Japanese Shinshu University to explore new desalination technologies
Updated 19 July 2023
Arab News

Saudi SWCC, Japanese Shinshu University to explore new desalination technologies

Saudi SWCC, Japanese Shinshu University to explore new desalination technologies
Updated 19 July 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia and Japan have signed a deal to extend cooperation in the area of seawater desalination as both countries aim to explore new technologies to produce water using environmentally friendly renewable energy.   

The Saline Water Conversion Corp., a Saudi governmental institution responsible for seawater desalination and delivery, signed a memorandum of understanding with the Japanese Shinshu University to propel the growth in the sector, the Saudi Press Agency reported. 

As part of the deal, both parties will work together to develop reverse osmosis technologies for seawater and other related processes in order to expel salts from washing processes for osmosis technologies. 

In addition to this, they will also cooperate in developing innovative top-notch technologies such as zero-liquid discharge, micro membranes, and seawater mining technologies. 

Moreover, the two sides will also join forces in using advanced and innovative environmentally friendly green energy for water applications and any other field agreed upon by both parties. 

The signing of the MoU was attended by Minister of Investment Khalid Al-Falih as well as Japan’s Ambassador to the Kingdom Fumio Iwai, along with several officials from both sides. 

SWCC recently announced that it achieved a milestone in water security by increasing its water production capacity to 11.5 million cubic meters a day, making it the world’s largest producer of desalinated water.  

According to its second annual sustainability report released last week, the state-run institution accomplished this feat in line with its goal of reducing carbon emissions by 37 tons by the end of 2025.  

“We are proud of our contribution to the Saudi Green Initiative as we achieved high-performance levels while managing our costs, energy consumption and carbon emissions appropriately,” said SWCC Gov. Abdullah Ibrahim Al-Abdulkarim in the foreword of the sustainability report.  

The report also shed light on the innovative solutions, methods, and approaches the company pursued to achieve its established strategy, especially aspects related to governance structure, communication with stakeholders and environmental, economic and social sustainability.  

SWCC currently runs 30 desalination plants with a production capacity of around 7.5 million cubic meters per day and 139 purification stations with a total of about 4 million m3 per day, supported by a team of over 9,000 employees. 

