UAE, Egypt to boost cooperation in higher education, scientific research

UAE, Egypt to boost cooperation in higher education, scientific research
The UAE attache of education and technology sciences in Egypt and Egyptian minister of higher education and scientific research. (WAM)
Updated 28 sec ago
Arab News

UAE, Egypt to boost cooperation in higher education, scientific research

UAE, Egypt to boost cooperation in higher education, scientific research
  Cairo meeting highlights bilateral ties, outlines plans to expand partnership
Updated 28 sec ago
Arab News

CAIRO: Sheikh Ammar bin Nasser Al-Mualla, UAE attache of education and technology sciences in Egypt, met with Mohamed Ayman Ashour, Egyptian minister of higher education and scientific research, to discuss ways to strengthen bilateral cooperation in higher education and scientific research.

During the meeting in Cairo, Ashour emphasized the breadth of UAE-Egypt ties at all levels, particularly in the domains of scientific, cultural, and educational cooperation, Emirates News Agency reported. 

Ashour also called for full support for Emirati students studying in Egyptian universities.

Al-Mualla lauded UAE-Egypt relations and highlighted Egypt’s leadership role in education, as well the UAE’s desire to expand its cooperation with Egypt in higher education.

Topics: UAE Egypt

Israeli army open fire killing Palestinian man in clashes at West Bank shrine

Israeli army open fire killing Palestinian man in clashes at West Bank shrine
Updated 20 July 2023
AP

Israeli army open fire killing Palestinian man in clashes at West Bank shrine

Israeli army open fire killing Palestinian man in clashes at West Bank shrine
  Israeli military said that during the visit, suspects opened fire, threw explosives, rocks and burning tires at troops, who returned fire
It was the latest in a cycle of violence that has gripped the region
  • It was the latest in a cycle of violence that has gripped the region
Updated 20 July 2023
AP

JERUSALEM: Israeli troops shot and killed a Palestinian man near a shrine in the occupied West Bank on Thursday, Palestinian health officials said, in the latest bloodshed in a cycle of violence that has gripped the region.
The months of fighting with rising fatalities have shown no signs of abating and has become the worst violence between Israel and the Palestinians in the West Bank in nearly two decades.
Thursday’s shooting took place as Israeli forces escorted Israeli worshippers, including the Israeli police chief and the head of the local Jewish settler council, to a site known as the biblical Joseph’s Tomb in the Palestinian city of Nablus.
The shrine has long been a flashpoint for clashes between Palestinians and Israeli troops. Nablus has also become a central point of violence in the current escalation.
The Israeli military said that during the visit, suspects opened fire and threw explosives, rocks and burning tires at troops, who returned fire.
Palestinian news agency Wafa identified the man killed by Israeli fire as 19-year-old Badr Al-Masri. It reported that three others were treated for wounds.
Fighting between Israel and the Palestinians in the West Bank intensified early last year when Israel launched near-nightly raids into Palestinian areas in the West Bank in response to a spate of Palestinian attacks against Israelis.
The violence has spiked this year, with more than 150 Palestinians killed by Israeli fire since the start of 2023 in the West Bank and east Jerusalem, according to a tally by The Associated Press.
Israeli says most of those killed have been militants, but stone-throwing youths protesting army raids and others not involved in the confrontations have also been killed.
At least 26 people have been killed in Palestinian attacks against Israelis during that time.
Israel says its almost-nightly raids raids across the West Bank are essential to dismantle militant networks and thwart future attacks. The Palestinians see the violence as a natural response to 56 years of occupation, including stepped-up settlement construction by Israel’s government and increased violence by Jewish settlers.
Israel captured the West Bank in the 1967 Mideast war, along with the Gaza Strip and east Jerusalem. Palestinians seek those territories for their hoped-for independent state.

Topics: Israel-Palestine Occupied West Bank

Israel MPs prepare divisive bill for final votes amid protests

Israel MPs prepare divisive bill for final votes amid protests
Updated 20 July 2023
AFP

Israel MPs prepare divisive bill for final votes amid protests

Israel MPs prepare divisive bill for final votes amid protests
  • Protests intensify ahead of final votes on the judicial reforms bill
  • Legislation sparks one of the biggest protest movements in Israel’s history
Updated 20 July 2023
AFP

JERUSALEM: An Israeli parliamentary committee has adopted a key clause of the hard-right government’s controversial judicial reforms, a statement said Thursday, as protests intensified ahead of final votes on the bill.
Parliament’s law committee approved the proposal, which would limit the “reasonability” clause that allows the judiciary to strike down government decisions, in a marathon debate that ended late on Wednesday.
After the panel’s endorsement, “with nine Knesset members supporting and seven opposing” according to a statement from parliament, the bill is due for second and third readings on Monday.
If approved next week by the full parliament, it would be the first major component of the government’s proposed legal overhaul to become law.
Opponents of the government’s reforms, unveiled in January shortly after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu returned to power, view them as a threat to Israeli democracy.
Protesters have kept up pressure on the government with a months-long wave of demonstrations.
On Thursday morning, demonstrators gathered outside government offices in northern port city of Haifa, organizers said, as hundreds were marching from Tel Aviv to the seat of parliament in Jerusalem.
The judicial reforms have split the nation and sparked one of the biggest protest movements in Israel’s history, with weekly demonstrations often drawing tens of thousands.
Other proposals include giving the government a greater say in the appointment of judges.
The reform package has also drawn international criticism, including from Israel’s close ally the United States.
The government, which includes Netanyahu’s extreme-right and ultra-Orthodox Jewish allies, argues that the changes are necessary to ensure a better balance of power.
Some critics of Netanyahu, who is fighting corruption charges in court, have argued he was seeking to undermine a judicial system he has accused of targeting him unfairly for political reasons.

Topics: Israel

Iraq expels Sweden envoy as Qur'an stomped on in Stockholm

Iraq expels Sweden envoy as Qur’an stomped on in Stockholm
Updated 2 min 12 sec ago
AFP

Iraq expels Sweden envoy as Qur’an stomped on in Stockholm

Iraq expels Sweden envoy as Qur’an stomped on in Stockholm
  Iraqi refugee Salwan Momika stomps, kicks the Qur'an but leaves protest without burning it
Updated 2 min 12 sec ago
AFP

BAGHDAD: Iraq on Thursday expelled Sweden’s ambassador after a man stomped on a copy of the Qur’an at a Stockholm demonstration just hours after the Swedish embassy in Baghdad was torched over the planned protest.

Sweden-based Iraqi refugee Salwan Momika, 37, stomped and kicked the Qur’an but left the protest without burning it, just weeks after he set fire to pages of the book outside Stockholm’s main mosque.

Sweden and other European countries have previously seen protests where far-right and other activists, citing free speech protections, damage or destroy religious symbols or books, commonly sparking protests and heightening diplomatic tensions.

Around the time of Thursday’s protest in Stockholm, Iraqi Prime Minister Mohamed Shia Al-Sudani “instructed the Swedish ambassador in Baghdad to leave Iraqi territory,” according to a statement by his office.

It said the decision was “prompted by the Swedish government’s repeated permission for the burning of the holy Qur’an, insulting Islamic sanctities and the burning of the Iraqi flag.”

Overnight protesters had breached and set fires within the compound of the Swedish embassy in Baghdad and clashed with riot police, prompting an emergency meeting with the prime minister.

The Iraqi government strongly condemned the embassy attack but also issued a warning to Sweden if it allowed the second Qur’an burning protest to go forward.

Baghdad had informed Stockholm “that any recurrence of the incident involving the burning of the Holy Qur’an on Swedish soil would necessitate severing diplomatic relations,” according to a statement from Sudani’s office.

Swedish police had granted a permit for the protest in line with Swedish legislation on the rights to freedom of assembly and speech.

“The constitution states that a lot is needed to deny a person a permit for a public gathering so the day before yesterday we granted a permit for a private individual to protest,” Ola Osterling with the Stockholm police said.

Iraqi authorities said Thursday they had suspended the license of Swedish telecom equipment maker Ericsson after Stockholm allowed Momika’s protest to go ahead.

Media and Telecommunications Authority president Ali Al-Mouayad “has suspended the operating license of the Swedish company Ericsson on Iraqi territory,” said a statement carried by state news agency INA, calling it a response to “the authorization given by the Swedish state to burn the Qur'an and the Iraqi flag.”

On June 28, Salwan Momika also burnt pages of the Qur’an, outside a Stockholm mosque, sparking a wave of indignation and anger across the Muslim world.

Hundreds massed at the Baghdad embassy, as they had done in response to the previous Stockholm protest, scaled the walls and torched parts of it.

Rock-throwing protesters then clashed with Iraqi riot police who used electric batons and water cannon to disperse them.

One protester, Hassan Ahmed, told AFP that “we mobilized today to denounce the burning of the Qur’an, which is all about love and faith.”

Some raised the Qur’an in the air, others held up portraits of Sadr and of his late father, Mohamed Al-Sadr, a revered cleric in the majority Shiite country.

Calm has returned by morning, when police blocked the road leading to the embassy, and the full extent of the fire damage was not yet clear.

Sweden’s foreign ministry told AFP that all of its employees in Baghdad were “safe” during the unrest.

Swedish Foreign Minister Tobias Billstrom later said Iraq’s charge d’affaires would be summoned.

“What has happened is completely unacceptable and the government condemns these attacks in the strongest terms,” he said in a statement.

“Iraqi authorities have an unequivocal obligation to protect diplomatic missions and personnel under the Vienna Convention.”

Sudani “strongly condemned burning the Swedish embassy in Baghdad, viewing it as a serious security breach requiring immediate action,” the Iraqi government statement said.

“Those accountable for security must be held responsible,” it added, as an Iraqi security source said about 20 protesters had been taken into custody.

Iraq also said it “reaffirms its commitment to ensuring the security and protection of all diplomatic missions, vowing to confront any attacks targeted at them.”

Momika staged his previous Qur’an burning in front of Stockholm’s largest mosque during Eid Al-Adha, a holiday celebrated by Muslims around the world.

That incident prompted followers of Sadr to briefly storm the Swedish embassy in Baghdad the following day.

The powerful cleric has repeatedly mobilized thousands of demonstrators.

In the summer of 2022, during a dispute over the appointment of a new prime minister, Sadr supporters invaded Baghdad’s parliament building and staged a sit-in that lasted several weeks.

Topics: Sweden Qur'an burning Islamophobia Muqtada Al-Sadr Iraq

Arab League, US State Department begin discussions on pressing Mideast concerns

Arab League, US State Department begin discussions on pressing Mideast concerns
Updated 20 July 2023
Arab News

Arab League, US State Department begin discussions on pressing Mideast concerns

Arab League, US State Department begin discussions on pressing Mideast concerns
  The first of its kind on the level of the US state secretary and the league's secretary-general, the dialogue will "explore further the level of cooperation" and to "deepen the relationship", says GCC chief
Updated 20 July 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Arab League Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul Gheit met with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Washington on Wednesday to begin discussions on pressing concerns prevailing over the Middle East.
In statement posted on its website, the US State Department said the “strategic dialogue” is an “opportunity for us to work even more closely together on the many issues that are affecting the lives of people in all of the countries represented by the Arab League as well as the United States.”
Aboul Gheit said the wide-ranging dialogue will “explore further the level of cooperation” and to “deepen the relationship.”
The statement did not mention specifics, but some news reports have quoted political analysts as saying the US will follow up on its earlier statement for the Arab League to press the Assad regime to address crucial issues, now that Syria has been readmitted to the 22-member group.
The United Nations has been asking Syria to expand access by international aid groups to its opposition-controlled northwest territories, where over 4 millions of displaced people are in danger of starvation. Last week, the UN Security Council failed to reach an agreement to keep open the Bab Al-Hawa border crossing that allows aid agencies to enter from Turkey.
Syria's membership from the league was suspended in 2011 amid a deadly crackdown by the Assad regime on dissent at the height of the so-called “Arab Spring” uprisings. According to the UN, the ensuing armed conflict has killed an estimated 306,887 civilians and displaced more than 12 million Syrians from their homes, including 5.4 million living as refugees in neighboring countries as of 2022.

Among the other pressing regional concerns expected to be discussed in the Arab League-US dialogue are the Sudan conflict, the increasing Israeli land-aggression against Palestinians, Yemen's peace initiative and more.

 

Topics: Arab League Syria

Shock in Lebanon as stray dog found carrying newborn baby in trash bag

Shock in Lebanon as stray dog found carrying newborn baby in trash bag
Updated 20 July 2023
NAJIA HOUSSARI

Shock in Lebanon as stray dog found carrying newborn baby in trash bag

Shock in Lebanon as stray dog found carrying newborn baby in trash bag
  • The girl, who was said to be just a few hours old and covered in bruises, was in a serious but stable condition in hospital on Wednesday
  • She was found by a passerby who heard her cries, managed to take the bag from the dog and found the child inside
Updated 20 July 2023
NAJIA HOUSSARI

BEIRUT: A stray dog was found carrying a newborn baby girl in a trash bag through the streets of Tripoli, in Lebanon on Wednesday, sparking shock across the impoverished nation.

A passerby saw the dog carrying the bag and heard a baby’s cries. He managed to take the bag from the dog and found the child inside. The infant, who had bruises all over her body, was taken to the Islamic Charity Hospital, then transferred to the Tripoli Governmental Hospital after security services and judicial authorities were informed.

The baby is believed to be only a few hours old, Arab News has learned.

But it is not known exactly when she was abandoned. Her condition was described as serious but stable - the hospital declined to provide any further information.

Ghassan Rifi, a journalist in Tripoli, said he had never seen an incident as disturbing as this in the city during his career.

“Usually, when someone wants to give up their kids, they place them in front of an orphanage or a police station,’ he said.

“However, this baby was dumped in an area that is considered very dangerous at night, as a lot of stray dogs can be found. The municipality had previously tried to poison these dogs but animal welfare organizations refused and called for their protection.”

The area in which the baby was found, said Rifi, is not residential but is close to Al-Tal neighborhood. As the story spread on social media, so too did speculation about who might have abandoned the baby.

“Is it possible that whoever dumped her wanted to get rid of her by letting the dogs eat her in this area infested with stray dogs, and that she was saved by that man who happened to be there by chance?” Rifi said.

Authorities are investigating. When the girl recovers, if no one offers to adopt her she will be placed in an orphanage after the public prosecutor is informed.

Abdulrahman Darwish, a representative in Tripoli of the Union of Relief and Development Associations, said that he does not believe the incident had anything to do with the Syrian refugee community in Lebanon.

“Over nine years, we haven’t witnessed any incident like this in the Syrian refugee camps,” he said. “I also don’t think that what happened is the result of the dire economic situation, as everyone is suffering from the crisis but no one has ever dumped their newborn on a street full of stray dogs.”

Five years ago, a newborn was abandoned at a public park in Tripoli during the summer, Darwish said.

“When the baby was found, witnesses gave investigators the description of a woman who was holding a baby at the park,” he added.

“It appeared that she was a prostitute and the baby was the result of an illegal relationship. She was arrested several times and whenever she was out of jail, she would resume her trade. She was forced to take care of her kid.”

The discovery of the baby came just days after reports of the physical abuse of children at a daycare center in Mount Lebanon prompted anger across the country. The incident came to light after a cleaner at the facility filmed examples of the abuse and passed the videos to parents of the children. Arrest warrants were issued for the owner of the business and an employee.

In another shocking incident, 6-year-old Lynn Taleb died less than two weeks ago after being raped. According to a security source, the ongoing and complex investigation has led to the arrest of the child’s grandfather and mother.

According to a report published by UN Interim Force in Lebanon: “One in two children (in the country) is at risk of physical, psychological or sexual violence.

“Due to family destitution, children face the risk of serious violations, including early marriage, child labor and family violence.”

It also pointed out that “about 1.8 million children in Lebanon (over 80 percent of children) are now experiencing multidimensional poverty — up from about 900,000 in 2019 — and risk being forced into abuses, such as child labor or child marriage, to help their families make ends meet.”

Topics: Lebanon Newborns Tripoli Stray dog

