Russia-Ukraine Conflict
Russia has still not granted IAEA access to Zaporizhzhia reactor roofs

Russia has still not let the UN nuclear watchdog's team at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine have access to the rooftops of the occupied plant's reactors. (Reuters/File)
Updated 20 July 2023
Reuters

  • IAEA experts have carried out additional inspections and walkdowns at Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant
VIENNA: Russia has still not let the UN nuclear watchdog’s team at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine have access to the rooftops of the occupied plant’s reactors, the agency said on Thursday as it follows up on Ukrainian accusations of foul play.
“International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) experts have carried out additional inspections and walkdowns at Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) over the past week – so far without observing any heavy military equipment, explosives or mines – but they are still awaiting access to the rooftops of the reactor buildings,” the IAEA said in a statement.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict IAEA Zaporizhzhia

Organization of Islamic Cooperation chief slams planned burning of Qur’an in Sweden

Organization of Islamic Cooperation chief slams planned burning of Qur’an in Sweden
Updated 40 min 12 sec ago
Arab News

Organization of Islamic Cooperation chief slams planned burning of Qur’an in Sweden

Organization of Islamic Cooperation chief slams planned burning of Qur’an in Sweden
  • Taha expressed deep disappointment that Swedish authorities continue to grant permission for protests likely to include desecration of religious symbols
  • He urged them not to allow extremist groups and individuals to carry out such provocative and potentially dangerous activities
Updated 40 min 12 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Hissein Brahim Taha, the secretary-general of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, strongly condemned the planned burning of a copy of the Qur’an on Thursday during a protest outside the Iraqi Embassy in Stockholm, describing it as an act of provocation.

Taha is currently consulting with OIC member states about the final communique issued by the organization’s executive committee on July 2, which stated that provocative actions such as the burning of religious texts violate the spirit of the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights and cannot be justified by rights to freedom of expression or opinion. His consultations will consider possible measures to prevent such acts.

He expressed deep disappointment that Swedish authorities continue to grant permission for protests likely to include the desecration of religious symbols such as the Muslim holy book, despite the potentially serious consequences, and highlighted the fact that the UN Human Rights Council recently adopted a resolution on “countering religious hatred constituting incitement to discrimination, hostility or violence.”

He emphasized the importance of adhering to the principles of international law and urged Swedish authorities to stop granting permission for extremist groups and individuals to carry out such provocative and potentially dangerous activities. He also called on the nation’s government to take action to avoid any further escalation of the situation.

The protest in Stockholm, involving two men, went ahead. CNN reported that it did not observe any copies of the Qur’an being burned but that one was kicked and damaged. Earlier in the day, demonstrators angry about the planned Qur’an burning, stormed the gates of the Swedish Embassy in the Iraqi capital, Baghdad, setting fire to part of the building before they dispersed by security forces.
 

Topics: Hissein Brahim Taha Quran burning in Sweden

Spain activates all its gas plants to cope with heatwave

Spain activates all its gas plants to cope with heatwave
Updated 20 July 2023
Reuters

Spain activates all its gas plants to cope with heatwave

Spain activates all its gas plants to cope with heatwave
  • The country has been hammered by a heatwave that has pushed temperatures above 40 degrees Celsius
  • As Spaniards turned to air conditioning to tackle high temperatures, electricity demand went up
Updated 20 July 2023
Reuters

MADRID: Spain had to resort to all available gas plants to cope with growing electricity demand triggered by the scorching temperatures in recent days, industry association Sedigas said on Thursday.
The country, like many others, has been hammered by a heatwave that has pushed temperatures above 40 degrees Celsius (104 Fahrenheit). As Spaniards turned to air conditioning to tackle high temperatures, electricity demand went up.
On Tuesday, when these plants produced around 30 percent of the overall electricity, “the system operator had to resort to all available natural gas production units to be able to meet the demand,” Sedigas said.
These plants, known as combined cycle power plants, play an important role in particular in the early hours of the night, at around 10 p.m., when demand is still high but the contribution of solar plants is minimal.
Between June 1 and July 19, Natural gas plants produced around 22 percent of the country’s electricity, Sedigas said. Last year, these pants produced almost a fourth of the country’s electricity.
El Corte Inglés, one of Spain’s largest department store chains, said earlier this week that sales of air conditioning units had jumped, as had interest in cooling pads for pets.

Topics: Spain heatwave

Russia seeks a 20-year prison term for Kremlin foe Navalny in closed trial, ally says

Russia seeks a 20-year prison term for Kremlin foe Navalny in closed trial, ally says
Updated 20 July 2023
AP

Russia seeks a 20-year prison term for Kremlin foe Navalny in closed trial, ally says

Russia seeks a 20-year prison term for Kremlin foe Navalny in closed trial, ally says
  • Navalny bashed Russian authorities as being governed by “bargaining, power, bribery, deception, treachery ... and not law”
  • Navalny said: “Anyone in Russia knows that a person who seeks justice in a court of law is completely vulnerable”
Updated 20 July 2023
AP

TALLINN: Russian prosecutors have asked a court to sentence imprisoned opposition leader Alexei Navalny to 20 years in prison on extremism charges, his ally Ivan Zhdanov said Thursday.
According to Zhdanov, the trial against Navalny, which has been held behind closed doors in the prison where the politician is serving another lengthy sentence, is scheduled to conclude with a verdict on Aug. 4. If the court finds Navalny guilty, it will be his fifth criminal conviction, all of which have been widely seen as a deliberate strategy by the Kremlin to silence its ardent opponent.
In his closing statement released Thursday by his team, Navalny bashed Russian authorities as being governed by “bargaining, power, bribery, deception, treachery ... and not law.” Navalny said: “Anyone in Russia knows that a person who seeks justice in a court of law is completely vulnerable. The case of that person is hopeless.”
Navalny, 47, is President Vladimir Putin’s fiercest foe who exposed official corruption and organized major anti-Kremlin protests. He was arrested in January 2021 upon returning to Moscow after recuperating in Germany from nerve agent poisoning that he blamed on the Kremlin.
The authorities sentenced him to 2 1/2 years in prison for parole violations and then to another nine years on charges of fraud and contempt of court.
The politician is currently serving his sentence in a maximum-security prison east of Moscow. He has spent months in a tiny one-person cell, also called a “punishment cell,” for purported disciplinary violations such as an alleged failure to properly button his prison clothes, properly introduce himself to a guard or to wash his face at a specified time.
Navalny’s allies have accused prison authorities of failing to provide him with proper medical assistance and voiced concern about his health.
The new charges relate to the activities of Navalny’s anti-corruption foundation and statements by his top associates. His allies said the charges retroactively criminalize all the foundation’s activities since its creation in 2011.
Navalny has rejected all the charges against him as politically motivated and has accused the Kremlin of seeking to keep him behind bars for life.
One of his associates — Daniel Kholodny — was relocated from a different prison to face trial alongside him. The prosecution has asked to sentence Kholodny to 10 years in prison.
The trial against the two began a month ago and went along swiftly by Russian standards, where people often spend months, if not years, awaiting for their verdict. It was unusually shielded from public attention and Navalny’s lawyers haven’t offered any comments on the proceedings.
Navalny, in his sardonic social media posts, occasionally offered a glimpse of what was going on with his case. In one such post, the politician revealed that a song by a popular Russian rapper praising him was listed as evidence in the case files, and claimed that he made the judge and bailiffs laugh out loud as the song was read out during a court hearing. In another, he said that the case files linked him to US mogul Warren Buffet.
Another insight into the trial came from three other prominent imprisoned dissidents: Vladimir Kara-Murza, Ilya Yashin and Alexei Gorinov — they all have revealed in recent weeks that they testified in the trial in Navalny’s favor.
In social media statements from behind bars, the three described Navalny as in good spirits and cheerful. Kara-Murza said the trial was “Kafkaesque.” Gorinov said he exchanged jokes with Navalny about similar treatment they both face while in prison. Yashin recalled how Navalny himself was asking him questions during Yashin’s testimony at the hearing, challenging the accusations levelled against him.
In his closing statement, Navalny once again described the trial against him as unjust and referred to the recent short-lived armed rebellion by the fighters of Russia’s private military company Wagner, after which their chief and the leader of the mutiny, Yevgeny Prigozhin, walked free, even though a number of Russian soldiers were killed by his troops.
“Those who were declared traitors to their Motherland and betrayers, in the morning killed several Russian army officers as the entire Russia watched in astonishment, and by lunch agreed on something with someone and went home,” Navalny said.
“Thus, law and justice in Russia were once again put in their place. And that place is not prestigious. One sure can’t find them in court,” the politician said.

Topics: Russia Alexei Navalny

UN chief condemns Russian attacks on Ukraine Black Sea ports

UN chief condemns Russian attacks on Ukraine Black Sea ports
Updated 20 July 2023
AFP

UN chief condemns Russian attacks on Ukraine Black Sea ports

UN chief condemns Russian attacks on Ukraine Black Sea ports
  • "These attacks are... having an impact well beyond Ukraine," Guterres said in a statement
Updated 20 July 2023
AFP

UNITED NATIONS: United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres slammed Russian attacks on military infrastructure overnight near the Black Sea port cities of Mykolaiv and Odesa in southern Ukraine.
“These attacks are... having an impact well beyond Ukraine. We are already seeing the negative effect on global wheat and corn prices which hurts everyone, but especially vulnerable people in the global south,” Guterres said in a statement from his spokesman, Stephane Dujarric.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres

Afghanistan assures Pakistan on regional security, stability as Islamabad envoy visits Kabul

Afghanistan assures Pakistan on regional security, stability as Islamabad envoy visits Kabul
Updated 20 July 2023

Afghanistan assures Pakistan on regional security, stability as Islamabad envoy visits Kabul

Afghanistan assures Pakistan on regional security, stability as Islamabad envoy visits Kabul
  • Envoy Durrani was appointed in May amid growing concerns of stability in Afghanistan
  • Kabul meeting coincided with a string of attacks in northwest Pakistan
Updated 20 July 2023
PARWIZ KAROKHAIL

KABUL: Afghan Foreign Minister Mawlawi Amir Khan Muttaqi has said his government will work for regional security and stability as he met Pakistan’s special envoy for Afghanistan Asif Durrani during the latter’s visit to Kabul, which comes amid rising cross-border attacks.

Muttaqi held talks on Wednesday with Durrani, a veteran diplomat appointed to his current post in May at a time of growing concerns in Islamabad over Afghanistan’s stability under Taliban rule.

The two neighbors also have strained relations due to growing violence at the border and a sharp rise in militant attacks by the Pakistani Taliban — the outlawed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan — which Islamabad says has been emboldened by the Afghan Taliban takeover in 2021.

During the meeting, Muttaqi told Durrani that “Afghans will never harm anyone; we will allow none to use our soil against another country; & our efforts will always be directed at working for regional security and stability,” the spokesman for the Taliban’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Abdul Qahar Balkhi, said in a statement issued on Wednesday evening.

“We hope with your appointment, the political and economic relations between the two countries will develop further, & this requires joint work,” the statement said, adding that “ensured security in Afghanistan” offers an opportunity to strengthen the economy and increase trade between the two countries.

The meeting in Kabul coincided with a string of attacks in northwest Pakistan, including the killing of two police officers in the city of Peshawar on Thursday that was claimed by the TTP.

Cross-border fire and shootouts have occurred along the Afghan-Pakistan border for years, but Pakistan has witnessed a surge in militant attacks since November, when the TTP ended a months-long ceasefire with the government.

Though the TTP openly pledged allegiance to the Afghan Taliban after the fall of Kabul in 2021, they were not accepted by the latter and remained a separate militant group.

Topics: Afghanistan Pakistan Amir Khan Muttaqi Asif Durrani

