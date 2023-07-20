UNITED NATIONS: United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres slammed Russian attacks on military infrastructure overnight near the Black Sea port cities of Mykolaiv and Odesa in southern Ukraine.
“These attacks are... having an impact well beyond Ukraine. We are already seeing the negative effect on global wheat and corn prices which hurts everyone, but especially vulnerable people in the global south,” Guterres said in a statement from his spokesman, Stephane Dujarric.
UN chief condemns Russian attacks on Ukraine Black Sea ports
