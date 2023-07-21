3 highlights from HIPA’s ‘World’s Coolest Winter’ photo competition 

DUBAI: Here are three highlight from HIPA’s ‘World’s Coolest Winter’ photo competition.
‘When Winter Hits!’
Shyjith Onden Cheriyath
The Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum International Photography Awards has announced the winners of its second “World’s Coolest Winter” contest, held in collaboration with Canon, Nikei, Huawei and Grand Stores. Indian photographer and art director Cheriyath took home the Grand Prize for his series of images including this impressive shot of a camel in the water.
‘Untitled’
Ashraf Al-Hamdan
For the competition’s main category — “Winter in the UAE” — entrants were asked to “capture and interpret the UAE’s values for tolerance, coexistence, togetherness and humanity.” Syrian photographer Al-Hamdan won Nikon’s second-place prize for this great aerial shot of a yoga center in the desert, which at first looks like a seashell on the beach.
‘Wild Tales of Dubai’
Khaldoon Al-Dway
Another Syrian photographer, Al-Dway, picked up the Huawei third-place prize for his series of shots of the UAE’s wildlife, including this perfectly timed image of a female kingfisher. “Very interesting bird,” Al-Dway wrote on Instagram. “They can eat 10-12 fishes a day. I have witnessed five fishes within two hours. It’s a must to eat at least 60 percent of its body weight each day.”
‘Oppenheimer’ fever grips cinemagoers in Saudi, UAE
Biggest pre-release seller in Kingdom
Most movie buffs find story compelling
Hams Saleh and Jasmine Bager
DAMMAM: Movie fans in the Middle East have been flocking to see director Christopher Nolan’s long-awaited summer blockbuster “Oppenheimer,” which has already broken the 2023 record for advance ticket sales in Saudi Arabia, according to the country’s major cinema chains.
Advanced bookings began last week and, after just six days, the film had become the country’s biggest pre-release seller this year, the Kingdom’s largest operators confirmed.
Cinemagoers in the Kingdom spoke to Arab News after watching the film on July 20 when it was released across the GCC.
Saudi-born high school buddies, Rayan and Hassan, watched the movie at the Muvi cinema in Dhahran Mall.
Rayan, who says he has an insatiable appetite for science and was familiar with the Oppenheimer story well before the movie’s release, dragged his friend Hassan along to watch it.
“If you didn’t have a background in the story of the making of the atomic bombs, you wouldn’t be able to comprehend the early scenes,” Rayan told Arab News. “It was three long hours, but they didn’t utilize the time wisely. They concealed vital parts of the overall story and spent way too long on other parts. Like the trial at the end, it was too dragged out.”
“I was excited when I heard about the film and how it dedicated so much to something very important that everyone will be talking about — because everyone should know and talk about it. But I felt they tried to make the US look good or better in relation to Japan than what reality shows,” he added.
Hassan watched with less knowledge of the story but still enjoyed it. “It was a good movie, honestly, but a bit too long. They showed us how many times they tested the atomic bombs, it was way too many, it was more than four or five times — one or two times was enough. At the beginning, I didn’t understand anything then it started to make sense,” he told Arab News.
Written and directed by Oscar-nominee Nolan, who shot the film specifically for IMAX screens, “Oppenheimer” charts the story of theoretical physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer who was pivotal in developing the first nuclear weapons as part of the Manhattan Project.
“We put a lot of effort into shooting the film in a way that we can get it out on these large-format screens. It really is just a great way of giving people an experience that they can’t possibly get at home,” Nolan told the Associated Press.
“Oppenheimer is truly an unparalleled masterpiece … The awe-inspiring performances along with the mesmerizing visuals and of course powerful storytelling created one of the greatest pieces in cinematic history,” said Fairouz Shalaby.
American-Egyptian fan Yasmeen Abdelfatah said: “In terms of production and acting, it’s absolutely perfect. The story puts you in an existential trance where you are questioning the foundations of morality altogether. Haven’t watched a movie in a long time that had me thinking this much.”
However, not all reviews were positive.
Fuad Maktabi, who is Lebanese and based in Dubai, believes the movie is “overrated.”
“The storyline both feels like it’s going at lightning speed but at the same time develops super slow. There are many different details that are unnecessary to the main plot, which is also quite hazy,” he told Arab News. “They also make you feel anxious the whole time for no reason. It would have been nice for them to play out what the Germans and Russians were actually doing. The only nice part were the sound effects.”
The movie stars Cillian Murphy as Oppenheimer and Golden Globe winner Emily Blunt as his wife, the biologist and botanist Katherine “Kitty” Oppenheimer.
Oscar winner Matt Damon portrays Gen. Leslie Groves, director of the Manhattan Project, and Robert Downey Jr. plays Lewis Strauss, a founding commissioner of the US Atomic Energy Commission, alongside Florence Pugh as Jean Tatlock, and Josh Hartnett as pioneering American nuclear scientist Ernest Lawrence.
Middle Eastern fans — including those who have not watched the movie — have been sharing their thoughts about the film on Twitter.
“To me Cillian Murphy was an okay actor, but after the movie ‘Oppenheimer’ my perspective about him changed 180 degrees. I swear he is a great actor,” one user wrote, while another said: “Deserves a clap? Yes, strongly.”
Other fans are worried they will not enjoy the movie. “I feel like after the strong hype ‘Oppenheimer’ is getting, I won’t like it,” a user said.
Some shared glimpses with their followers of their experiences at the movies. One user wrote: “These were the rituals of preparation for ‘Oppenheimer.’” This was accompanied by pictures from the car ride, the movie poster, the popcorn and a short clip from the film.
Meanwhile, the film has scored rave reviews from critics in Hollywood, despite some criticism over its three-hour runtime.
Associated Press film writer Lindsey Bahr wrote on Twitter: “Christopher Nolan’s ‘Oppenheimer’ is truly a spectacular achievement in its truthful, concise adaptation, inventive storytelling and nuanced performances from Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt, Robert Downey Jr., Matt Damon and the many, many others involved.”
US journalist and filmmaker Bilge Ebiri tweeted: “‘Oppenheimer’ is ... incredible. The word that keeps coming to mind is ‘fearsome.’ A relentlessly paced, insanely detailed, intricate historical drama that builds and builds and builds until Nolan brings the hammer down in the most astonishing, shattering way.”
Former critic Kenneth Turan, writing for the Los Angeles Times, hailed “Oppenheimer” as “arguably Nolan’s most impressive work yet in the way it combines his acknowledged visual mastery with one of the deepest character dives in recent American cinema.”
Saudi actor Mohamed El-Shehri discusses his hits ‘Million Dollar Land,’ ‘Valley Road’
‘Every move I’ve made is to get closer to the world stage,’ says Mohamed El-Shehri
William Mullally
DUBAI: A lot can happen when you refuse to give up on yourself. Not long ago, Saudi actor Mohamed El-Shehri struggled to get even his closest friends to believe in him. A year on from his breakout turn in MBC’s Ramadan smash hit “Sikat Safar” (Road Trip), the rising star has now become the man the region’s biggest producers call to save the day. And after garnering acclaim in some of 2023’s most heralded Saudi projects, there’s no telling where his faith in himself will take him next.
“My aim has never been just to rise to the top of Saudi Arabia. The moment I knew I needed to change my life was the day I visited the set of ‘La Casa de Papel’ (Netflix’s ‘Money Heist’) — a local hit that took over the globe. That’s the path I envision for myself. Every move I’ve made is an attempt to get closer to the world stage,” El-Shehri tells Arab News.
Some things, of course, only seem fated in retrospect. El-Shehri, for example, only found out about “Million Dollar Land,” the hit MBC adaptation of the globally popular reality TV show, the night before filming began. He was finishing up at the gym in Riyadh, not sure where his next opportunity would come from, when his agent messaged saying an urgent meeting had popped up. El-Shehri initially refused, agreeing to do it in his car after they wouldn’t take no for an answer.
“They pitched me this idea, a series about 100 people locked into a 40-day survival challenge in the deserts of NEOM, and my mood switched entirely. I loved the idea. The producer Hussein Jaber said, ‘You’re the one we want for this. And if you’re in, we need you today. The opening helicopter scene is set to film at 6 a.m. in NEOM tomorrow,’” El-Shehri explains.
He dropped everything and rushed across the country, hopping on a plane and managing to grab two hours of sleep before he was in the helicopter on the way to set. There, it was unlike anything he’d experienced before, a crew of 180 people from across the world. He was the host and lead star, every person on set greeted him by name as he walked past, but he barely knew where he was.
“They called ‘Action,’ and I delivered the lines I had been given, not knowing yet what I was even talking about. I had to ignore every insecurity I was feeling, telling myself that the audience is looking to me for confidence. The second we cut, I looked behind me and saw the 100 contestants from 15 countries for the first time, and just asked myself, ‘How is this real?’”
Soon his every question was answered, and the experience became life-changing for El-Shehri, not only because he was able to learn so much about human nature by watching each of the contestants band together to overcome the grueling experience, but because he learned so much about himself. For the first time, he was at the center of a world-class production, and he flourished.
“But also, it’s important to remember that the effort from every person who worked on the show was truly amazing. And the quality at every level was clear once it premiered. It was number one on all of MBC for the whole month, and for the first time I was getting flooded with messages not just from Saudis, but from people in every country in the region,” says El-Shehri.
El-Shehri is always keen to see exactly how people respond to each of his projects, poring over online comments and looking for ways to get better. Ultimately, the person he models himself after is Tom Cruise, he tells us. And to be Tom Cruise, you can’t just worry about what wins awards, you have to learn how to dedicate your career to the people.
El-Shehri is currently starring in the groundbreaking Saudi film “Valley Road,” now in cinemas across the Kingdom, and he has been reveling in the opportunity to watch how people react to his work in real time. He recently bought a ticket to a screening, put on a hat and a mask, and sat near a group of teenagers to see how people watched his work after years of only being able to gauge his success from internet comments.
“I was one seat away from a group of teenaged kids, and I expected them to be scrolling through Snapchat, but they were so engaged. To my surprise, when I popped up on screen, one yelled, ‘That’s Mohammed El-Shehri from “Sikat Safar,”’ and they cheered. At the end, he took a picture of the screen and wrote his review to post to his friends, but I couldn’t quite make out what he was writing,” says El-Shehri.
“When the film ended, I walked out normally, but soon enough people started to recognize me. I was swarmed immediately, and the kid who had been sitting next to me came up asking for a picture. I said, ‘Sure, but I want to see what you wrote in that post!’ He showed me, and it was honestly so nice, a really warm recommendation. I just wanted to see his honest feedback,” El-Shehri continues.
On the way home, he thought back to the first day that he heard about “Valley Road” from his friend, the director Khalid Fahad. It was before he’d filmed “Sikat Safar” — before he’d found his voice as an actor, and things were very different.
“I’ll never forget when he first told me about the role, he told me that he didn’t have faith in me. But that never deterred me. I could have told him off, but instead I auditioned, and I earned that role, and if this film ends up on a major global streaming platform next, it could be the role that introduces me to the world,” says El-Shehri.
That isn’t to say that, even now, there aren’t bumps in the road. While “Sikat Safar” for instance was the number one show on MBC during its Ramadan debut in 2022, the 2023 sequel season was removed from the prime slot just two days before Ramadan was set to begin. El-Shehri and the rest of the cast and crew were crushed, not sure if the audience would still watch when it finally premiered 20 days into the month.
“We were so proud of that season. When we had first gotten got the new scripts, they were terrible, so we threw them out and wrote 25 episodes together in eight days. When the delay came, I thought it was the end, but the fans waited, they campaigned, and when it released, it was a huge hit, just as before.”
That wasn’t even the moment that touched him most. Only a few weeks ago, he saw that someone on TikTok had posted a video about him, and when he clicked the hashtag of his name, he discovered hundreds of videos all dedicated to him, totaling more than 630 million views. After years of dreaming, he thought, Saudi was now really behind him. Next, he promised himself, the world.
Inside London’s largest ever exhibition of Arab art
Highlights from Christie’s ‘Modern and Contemporary Work of the Arab World’ show
Updated 21 July 2023
Rawaa Talass
DUBAI: This summer, London-based auction house Christie’s is showcasing what is billed as the largest display of Arab art to date in the British capital. Running until August 23, the “Modern and Contemporary Work of the Arab World” show is divided into two sections: “Kawkaba,” exhibiting 100 modern pieces from the UAE’s Barjeel Art Foundation, and “Emirati Art Reimagined,” highlighting the work of the late Emirati artist Hassan Sharif and the Gulf country’s contemporary talents.
The exhibition features a variety of artistic mediums, offering insight into what creativity looked like in the region over a span of eight decades from 1939 to 2023. “It’s an educational project: If we have one visitor who comes and just discovers one tiny artwork that they like and remembers the artist’s name, I think I will be happy personally,” Dr. Ridha Moumni, the Tunisia-born deputy chairman of Christie’s Middle East and North Africa, told Arab News.
“We’re trying to establish a bridge that brings all these collections to London, making them available to a general public that is not familiar with Arab art,” he added. “As Arabs, we are very proud when we have the opportunity to showcase our art, which means showcasing our culture and history. It’s an honor and privilege. And to highlight the art of the region in our headquarters is symbolic.”
“Kawkaba” contains an equal amount of works by female and male artists — a decision taken by Sultan Sooud Al-Qassemi, the Emirati art collector and founder of the Barjeel Art Foundation and a firm supporter of equality in the arts.
“I was told that it’s not possible to have an equal display of male and female artists in the region, because there were logistical, realistic, and factual reasons that would stop me from doing that. Male artists got more scholarships and opportunities. So, how can you have a gender-balanced display when men had more opportunities to learn professional art production than women?” he told Arab News. “But what we learned is that women were actually being more creative. They started doing art using henna on paper, ceramics, glasswork, and batik. I think they were doing this partially to counterbalance the lack of opportunities that they had. So the list grows if you only look for it. The lazy answer would be, ‘There aren’t any female artists.’ But if you apply yourself, you’ll find there are so many more that we didn’t know about in the Arab world.”
In Arabic, the term ‘Kawkaba’ means ‘constellation,’ alluding to a group of star artists. But a larger meaning exists behind it. “This is a constellation of artists, but they’re also part of a greater galaxy of artists that exist out there,” Al-Qassemi explained.
Here, Al-Qassemi and Ridha discuss some of the show’s highlights.
‘Untitled’
Muazzez Rawda
Born in Baghdad in 1906, Rawda was just 20 years old when she moved to Lebanon. She established herself in Beirut, making it her home for 60 years. Rawda reportedly opened the first kindergarten in Baghdad and was the first woman to obtain a driving license in Lebanon. She began pursuing art late in life. “What I admire about her is that she started creating art in the Fifties, when she was 50 years old. She is someone who entered the art world very late and started doing sculptures,” noted Al-Qassemi. One of them is this rare 1960s abstract, made of marble.
‘Awaiting the Return’
Maysoun Jazairi
This Syrian artist was very active between the late-Sixties and Nineties. She was influenced heavily by the region’s political turbulence, including the 1967 War and the 1973 Arab–Israeli War. As seen in the angular “Awaiting the Return,” women are at the heart of her works. “She reflected very much on the role of women as defenders of the homeland. She depicts women with weapons, for example,” said Al-Qassemi. “This work is from 1970 and is a reflection of all the people who were exiled, waiting to go back home. This is really a story that was perpetuated since the 1940s in the Arab world. A person on Twitter reshared my tweet of Jazairi’s work and said, ‘As if Jazairi painted it in the Syria of 2021. Fifty years later, there are still people who are exiled from their homes.’”
‘Untitled’
Joyce Mansour
Mansour was an Egyptian Jew and surrealist poet who was born in 1920s England. “For us at Barjeel, Joyce represents the emphasis both on women and religious minorities of the region,” said Al-Qassemi. Mansour also entered the arts late in life, creating ‘objets méchants’ (nasty objects) made of screws and nails. “She created this amalgamation that she felt reflected the reality of life that she wrote about as a poet. For her, this is an extension of her poetry,” explained Al-Qassemi. “She’s created a physical manifestation of her poetry that, for some people, is unsettling.”
‘Curtain Shop’
Farah Al-Qasimi
“I think the fact that she’s coming from different backgrounds — studying at Yale, being a photographer and a musician, doing video performance, living between the US and the UAE — shaped the very sensitive and relevant eye that she has,” Ridha said of the Emirati photographer and video artist. In her imagery, she captures highly patterned and bright interior scenes that reflect Emirati culture today. The concealed face, often hidden with objects, is a common element in her work.
‘Four Rectangles’
Hassan Sharif
Sharif, who died in 2016, was a figurehead of the Emirati art scene in the Eighties. This colorful 1985 painting is a rare work by the conceptual artist, who was influenced by the notions of form, time, and mathematical systems. “He works in an almost industrial way to build his canvas. I like the way he uses and mixes his colors. He’s a real colorist,” observed Ridha. “I have a feeling he had a very cheeky mind — in a good way. There’s something of his personality in his canvas. It’s called ‘Four Rectangles,’ but there are three canvases aligned in one rectangle.” Featuring ‘Four Rectangles’ in a UK show feels like a full-circle moment, since Sharif created it after he returned from England, where he was inspired by British constructivist art.
‘La Mariée’
Safia Farhat
A pioneering artist in post-independence Tunisia, Farhat was a ceramicist, teacher, weaver, publisher, and activist. “She is a symbol for Tunisia,” Ridha said. “She was influenced by the politics of Habib Bourguiba (Tunisia’s first president); to empower women and give them a new status for their rights.” In ‘La Mariée’, a bride is dressed in vibrant traditional clothing that is full of symbols. “Farhat participated in decolonizing painting,” Ridha explained. “‘La Mariée’ was a way to rediscover Tunisian heritage and identity and to create a new iconographic language at a time when art was part of nation-building.”
Saudi libraries chiefs launch e-book borrowing scheme in Riyadh mall
Menawel (meaning, the handler) self-library device will be made available in Panorama Mall
Project aims to encourage reading in the Kingdom while improving access to information resources
Updated 20 July 2023
Hebshi Alshammari
RIYADH: Saudi libraries chiefs have opened a new chapter in their mission to promote reading with the launch of an e-book borrowing initiative in a Riyadh shopping center.
As part of an agreement signed between the Saudi Libraries Commission and specialist company Aswaq Almustaqbal, the Menawel (meaning, the handler) self-library device will be made available to the Panorama Mall.
The project aims to encourage reading in the Kingdom while improving access to information resources in public places, such as shopping centers.
The book borrowing and return scheme was launched by the commission in early June and named after the handler, a position held in Baghdad’s House of Wisdom during the Islamic Golden Age. Also known as the Grand Library, the Abbasid public academy and intellectual center played a major role in spreading science and knowledge.
Mohammed Al-Ruwaili, a member of the Abdulrahman Al-Sudairy Cultural Center, said: “The project aims to promote reading and knowledge as a basis for sustainable development.
“It plays a new role that adds to the learning values and roles of public libraries and improves them by adapting digital technology, e-networks. This will make access to reading educational materials easy.
“Those in charge of the project have hit a modern goal and will pursue it in the airport lounges and major malls in different regions of the Kingdom,” he added.
He noted that the service would probably be most used by young people.
Ibraheem Al-Sinan, head of the editorial team at Raff Publishing house, said: “We, as publishers, believe that libraries are the most important potential for literature and culture, which build the largest readership base in any society.
“If the libraries’ role ceased to reach people, an important chain of knowledge, literary, and cultural communication would be interrupted between the institutions that make content, and the reader.
“Many of the initiatives launched by the organizations under the Ministry of Culture follow a clear strategy intended to support and cooperate with all other bodies and aim to form a network of effective infrastructure that fully serves the cultural sectors,” he added.
KARACHI: Pakistani actress Ainy Jaffri Rahman has called for a separation between art and politics, weeks after announcing that she would be starring in an upcoming Indian film called Coke.
Pakistan banned the screening of Indian movies after ties with New Delhi reached a new low in 2019 over the disputed Kashmir region. Before this, Pakistani artists were banned from working in India in 2016 after militants that India claimed were from Pakistan attacked an Indian Army brigade headquarters near the town of Uri in the part of Kashmir administered by India. Pakistan denies state complicity.
India and Pakistan, both nuclear-armed neighbors, have fought two out of three wars over Kashmir. Both claim the region in full but control it in part.
“I humbly believe art should have no politics or boundaries but alas the political situation, as we all well know, is extremely complicated,” Rahman, 34, told Arab News this week, speaking about Coke, an Indian film entirely shot in Stoke-on-Trent, England and which will be released on a streaming platform.
“There are collaborations happening every day [so] if you’re shooting on neutral soil, there isn’t usually an issue.”
Rahman said cultural exchanges were “extremely necessary” for a nation’s personal growth as well as in its ambitions to become a global player.
“There’s so much to offer both ways and it’s such a shame that there are these horrible bans,” she said, adding that Pakistan would be a “global force to be reckoned with” if art were allowed to flow freely.
Speaking about Coke, which is directed by Sarim Momin, Rehman said that the film would revolve around the themes of human greed, the fight for survival, family, and loyalty.
“I have a complicated nuanced character [in the film],” said Rahman, declining to reveal more about the film.
“After so many years in the business, you start looking for something different – something out of your comfort zone, something uncomfortable that will help you push boundaries. This role provides me with that, so I’m very excited about it.”
Rahman added that many Indian producers and casting directors had offered her work over the last decade but the projects never worked out for her for several reasons.
“[But] a casting agent reached out for Coke, and this time, the timing was right,” she said, “so everything just clicked into place.”