  Arab investors taking part in Brazilian football revolution

Arab investors taking part in Brazilian football revolution

Arab investors taking part in Brazilian football revolution
Above, a canopy of national flags of participating countries festoon Porto Seguro in Brazil when it hosted the 2014 FIFA World Cup. The football-crazy country has received backing from Arab investors, ensuring an ‘organizational revolution’ for the sport. (AFP)
Updated 21 July 2023
Eduardo Campos Lima

Arab investors taking part in Brazilian football revolution

Arab investors taking part in Brazilian football revolution
  • A 2021 law allowing the country’s clubs to become corporations has transformed the industry
  • Some 50 clubs could be totally or partially bought within a couple of years, expert tells Arab News
Updated 21 July 2023
Eduardo Campos Lima

SAO PAULO: Arab investors are eyeing opportunities as Brazil’s football industry begins to undergo an organizational revolution with profound consequences for the sport and the business surrounding it.

Earlier this month, the UAE’s Mubadala Capital signed an agreement with a football league formed last year in Brazil comprising 15 clubs, including the ones with the biggest numbers of fans such as Flamengo, Corinthians and Sao Paulo.

The deal establishes that starting in 2025, those clubs will negotiate as a group their commercial and TV rights regarding the Brazilian championship. Mubadala will advise them in the process, and will have the right to buy a share of such rights.

The multimillion-dollar transaction includes two blocs – one comprising seven top-division clubs, and another comprising eight second-division clubs.

Another two leagues – one with 24 clubs and another with four – reached a similar deal with a US fund.

Such transactions will not only inject millions of dollars into the industry, allowing it to invest in infrastructure and training new talents, but will also lead to a more professional approach to management, marketing and business opportunities, experts say.

That transformation is also being catalyzed by a 2021 law that allows Brazilian clubs, which have historically been not-for-profit associations, to become corporations.

Known as the SAF law and conceived to help Brazilian clubs solve long-time financial problems with the support of private investors, it has revolutionized the industry.

“Everything is changing fast now with the SAF law and the leagues. Both elements are important drivers and will lead to an unprecedented level of professionalism, business development and international exposure,” Fernando Ferreira, director of Bridge Sports Capital – which intermediates sales of football clubs’ shares to investors – told Arab News.

Football represents only 0.5 percent of Brazil’s gross domestic product, while in Spain it is 1.8 percent, he said.

“Football still has much to grow in the world as a whole when we compare it to the level of entertainment and professionalism attained by US sports. In Brazil, that’s only the beginning,” he added.

Investors who get into the business now, such as Mubadala, have fantastic opportunities in their hands, Ferreira said, adding that about 50 clubs could be totally or partially bought within a couple of years.

Only a handful of them have already been sold. That is the case with Bahia, a club from the city of Salvador founded 92 years ago.

In May, City Football Group – owned by Abu Dhabi United Group – announced that it bought 90 percent of the club.

The conglomerate already owns Britain’s Manchester City and a number of other clubs worldwide, including Uruguay’s Montevideo City Torque.

“Owning clubs in countries that traditionally export athletes, like Brazil and other Latin American nations, is a strategic way of having a steady provider of talents,” Ferreira said.

Brazil is the major source of international footballers, with 1,000 expats every year. In Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Qatar, there are more than 100 Brazilian players now, said lawyer and sports consultant Pedro Trengrouse.

“The presence of Brazilian athletes has been decisive in leagues all over the globe. That was not only the case for Pele in the US and Zico in Japan, but also for several other players,” Trengrouse told Arab News.

In Arab nations, Brazilian idols can help increase the competitive level and draw larger audiences to stadiums, thus contributing to the sport’s sustainability, Ferreira said.

“But those nations need to keep investing in the formation of local athletes,” he added, noting that some Gulf countries have been doing so, considering Saudi Arabia’s performance in last year’s World Cup, which included a victory over tournament winner Argentina.

Deals involving Arab investors and Brazilian clubs and players will keep growing in number in the next few years, said Francisco Clemente Pinto, a partner at KPMG who heads its media and sports division in the Latin American country.

“There’s no doubt that other investors from the Arab world are preparing for their next moves in the Brazilian market, and it’s not only a commercial partnership,” he told Arab News.

Arab countries have been working with Brazilian football managers for decades, and know that the South American nation is an expert in creating new talents. That is something they want to learn, Pinto said.

The next transformation in the Brazilian football industry will involve initial public offerings by a number of clubs, he added, something that will further attract investments and promote the entry of new international actors.

“Clubs that are already operating in the stock markets tend to be better valuated by potential investors, so the ones that have already become corporations have an advantage now in comparison to the others,” Pinto said.

A recently launched KPMG study that he led showed that only two Latin American clubs are currently listed as public companies: Chile’s Colo-Colo and Universidad Catolica.

While Brazil is the main target for investors now, some of its neighbors have also been continually attracting partners, especially countries where clubs have been allowed to become corporations such as Chile, Uruguay and Mexico, said Christian Sujoy, CEO of Global Sport Management Group, a consulting agency with offices in several nations including Argentina and Panama.

Although Argentina is a leading nation in the football world and the third-biggest provider of players for international leagues, partnerships with Argentinian clubs are now out of the question.

“Argentinian legislation doesn’t allow clubs to be companies, so partial or total acquisitions of teams aren’t possible now,” Sujoy said.

Other relevant markets in the region include Ecuador, Colombia and Mexico, Ferreira said.

For Trengrouse, the growing relationship between Arab investors and the Brazilian football industry can strengthen partnerships in other economic segments.

“Mubadala invests not only in Brazilian sports, but also operates Rio de Janeiro’s subway, roads in Sao Paulo state, and is financing a green-fuels industrial plant in Bahia. Football can boost other ventures with huge potential,” he said.

Topics: football Brazil

Updated 21 July 2023
AFP

'It's crazy, amazing': Haiti bring hope with World Cup debut

'It's crazy, amazing': Haiti bring hope with World Cup debut
  • While many teams at the World Cup have had to fight for recognition and resources, the Haitians have had to overcome the additional challenges afflicting the Caribbean nation
  • They sealed their first-ever World Cup place by beating Chile in a playoff in New Zealand in February
Updated 21 July 2023
AFP

BRISBANE, Australia: Haiti’s Women’s World Cup debut on Saturday can have “a very big impact” on a country that “is suffering at the moment,” their captain Nerilia Mondesir said ahead of their match against European champions England.

While many teams at the World Cup have had to fight for recognition and resources, the Haitians have had to overcome the additional challenges afflicting the Caribbean nation.

Haiti is the Western Hemisphere’s poorest country and has for years been mired in a vicious cycle of political, humanitarian, economic and health crises.

Add in brutal gang violence, and the United Nations’ top human rights official earlier this year described Haiti’s multiple problems as a “living nightmare.”

All that means the team’s exploits in reaching the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand go beyond sport, Mondesir said on Friday.

“I think it can have a very big impact,” she told reporters in Brisbane of their World Cup debut.

“The country is suffering at the moment and we’re trying with football to represent the country the best we can and give everything for this shirt.

“And try to help people think of something else other than all the troubles we have in the country.”

Because of the strife in their homeland, Haiti were forced to hold training camps and home games in neighboring Dominican Republic.

They sealed their first-ever World Cup place by beating Chile in a playoff in New Zealand in February.

Haiti are in Group D alongside China, Denmark and Saturday’s opponents England and it would be a shock if a young squad progresses to the knockout rounds.

But in the 19-year-old attacking midfielder Melchie Dumornay they have one of the rising stars of women’s football, and Mondesir is relishing the challenge on the biggest stage of all.

“To be here today, I can’t explain... it’s a lot of emotions,” she said.

“We are very, very happy to be here. We are proud to be here.

“It’s crazy, it’s amazing for us.”

Topics: Haiti Women’s World Cup Nerilia Mondesir

Messi set for Miami debut but maybe off the bench

Messi set for Miami debut but maybe off the bench
Updated 21 July 2023
AFP

Messi set for Miami debut but maybe off the bench

Messi set for Miami debut but maybe off the bench
  • Messi only started training in earnest this week after spending time with his family on vacation
  • At the pre-match press conference Martino said they would make a decision on how to use Messi after training on Friday
Updated 21 July 2023
AFP

MIAMI: Lionel Messi should make his debut for Inter Miami against Mexican club Cruz Azul on Friday but the seven-times Ballon d’Or winner may be limited to a role off the bench.

The Argentine arrived in South Florida last week to a wave of enthusiasm and was presented to fans at a special stadium event on Sunday.

But since the initial hype, when club owner Jorge Mas described him as “America’s number 10” and promised the move would “change the football landscape” in the USA, there has been a noticable change of tone.

Messi only started training in earnest this week after spending time with his family on vacation and the opening game of the new Leagues Cup — which pits MLS and Liga MX teams together in a tournament format — may come too soon for the World Cup champion to start.

Co-owner David Beckham said on Tuesday that Messi will play “some part of the game” and coach Gerardo “Tata” Martino, Messi’s compatriot and former Barcelona coach, had suggested he might start on the bench.

At the pre-match press conference, moved to the downtown performing arts center in Fort Lauderdale due to the huge media interest, Martino said they would make a decision on how to use Messi after training on Friday.

“It is very difficult for people not to have expectations,” said Martino, “But it may take a while.”

Spanish midfielder Sergio Busquets, a former teammate of Messi’s from their glory days with Barcelona, certainly doesn’t feel ready yet for a full game in what will also be his debut.

“I need time to adapt. It would be practically impossible for me to play 90 minutes tomorrow,” he said.

The fact that fans have paid around $250 for tickets for what has long been billed as Messi’s debut, means that he almost certainly will enter the field at some stage however.

Cruz Azul’s experienced coach, the Brazilian born Ricardo Ferretti, laughed when asked whether his team expected to face Messi.

“If he didn’t play... it would be better. But, they also have to think about something, why are there so many people here? Because of him, right?” said the 69-year-old.

But Ferretti, known as “Tuca” throughout his career as a coach in Mexico, was a little irked that the game between the two teams was being viewed purely as the debut of one player.

“We will not face a single player. He does not win or lose alone. Soccer is a team sport. There are players who stand out and deserve emphasis, I agree with that,” he added.

“There are two institutions here — Cruz Azul is a historic team, one of the greats of Mexican football and Inter Miami is an important team in MLS,” he added.

The Inter Miami players who haven’t been making the headlines in recent days, have had a strange week with over 200 media turning out to film their training session on Tuesday.

But DeAndre Yedlin, the US international who played in the Premier League with Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United, said Messi has quickly fit into the dressing room.

“He’s a great teammate. For the (presentation) event he had on Sunday, (striker Leonardo) Campana was looking for tickets and so he put it in the group chat, I didn’t even know that Messi was in the group chat yet but he popped up straight away and said ‘how many do you need Leo?’

“Straight of the bat like that, they’ve known each other for like two or three days but just to show that generosity is a great first example of how he is,” he said.

Martino said that Messi looks happy in training and has noticed that he seems more relaxed having finally won a World Cup with his country.

“Leo is without a huge backpack that he had, and he took it off seven months ago. I think we are in a great moment,” the coach said.

Busquets, who has been joined by another former Barca teammate in defender Jordi Alba, who signed for the club on Thursday, said it was great to be reunited with Messi.

“I’m very happy to enjoy Leo as a teammate again, we parted ways, but time gives us the opportunity to get back together, he is a great person.

“We are looking forward to playing with the best player in the history of football, I am very happy for everything, hopefully we can take what we did now to Inter Miami.”

Topics: Lionel Messi Inter Miami Florida Leagues Cup

Women's World Cup hosts begin with wins and record crowds

Women's World Cup hosts begin with wins and record crowds
Updated 20 July 2023
Reuters

Women's World Cup hosts begin with wins and record crowds

Women's World Cup hosts begin with wins and record crowds
Updated 20 July 2023
Reuters

SYDNEY/AUCKLAND: Co-hosts Australia and New Zealand opened the ninth Women’s World Cup with wins and record crowds on Thursday, after a shooting near the Norwegian team hotel in Auckland that left three dead and six injured.

Police said the shooter was among those killed and the danger from the incident was over, while New Zealand Prime Minister Chris Hipkins said there was no risk to national security. 

After an opening ceremony celebrating traditional Maori culture including the famous Haka war dance, a stunning goal from Hannah Wilkinson at Eden Park was the difference in the 1-0 victory over Norway.

The crowd of 42,137 bested the host nation’s previous record for an international soccer match.

Authorities deployed extra police and security outside the stadium following the shooting in New Zealand’s largest city.

“Seeing the heavier police presence, I feel a lot safer now knowing that they’re watching out,” said Isabella Beeortegui, a 22-year-old student attending the opening ceremony.

“I’m so excited. The energy is crazy. Everyone looks like they’re super stoked to be here.”

Australia’s Matildas began their campaign with a scrappy 1-0 win against Ireland in front of a crowd of 75,784 fans at Stadium Australia in Sydney — a record attendance for a women’s soccer match in the country.

They were dealt a blow before kickoff, however, when talismanic striker Sam Kerr, arguably the face of the tournament, was ruled out of the first two games with a
calf injury.

Women were banned from official facilities in England, the home of the game, until 1970, and female players faced similar discrimination in many other countries.

But the sport has achieved greater prominence in recent years, with large increases in female players and spectators globally.

Tracey Taylor, a professor of sports management at RMIT University in Melbourne, said many members of grassroots football clubs expected the tournament to have a transformative effect for participation in women’s sport in Australia.

“They say it’s such a game changer for them in positioning the sport, not only globally, but also within the local community and raising awareness,” she said.

Still, conditions for female footballers still remain well behind those for men in many countries.

The Matildas released a video this week criticizing the “disrespect” for the women’s game that forced teams to play on artificial pitches in the 2015 tournament and prize money that still lags the men’s World Cup.

Several participating nations, including tournament heavyweights England and Spain, have been in dispute with their administrators over working conditions and pay in recent months.

Players like Kerr are household names in sport-mad Australia, with tickets for matches involving the home nation selling out months in advance.

“I’m sure that the whole of Australia will be behind the team tonight,” Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said in a radio interview with state broadcaster ABC on Thursday.

“I think that Australians are really realizing just how big this event is.”

Topics: 2023 Women’s World Cup

Al-Ittihad releases new-look kit for 2023-2024 season

Al-Ittihad releases new-look kit for 2023-2024 season
Updated 20 July 2023
SALEH FAREED

Al-Ittihad releases new-look kit for 2023-2024 season

Al-Ittihad releases new-look kit for 2023-2024 season
  • Kit design stays loyal to Al-Ittihad’s traditional yellow and black colors
Updated 20 July 2023
SALEH FAREED

JEDDAH: Saudi champions Al-Ittihad have released their new home kit for the 2023 to 2024 season, recalling thicker stripes than the previous edition.

As part of the kit launch, Nike and Al-Ittihad invited a selection of players from the male and female squads to model the shirts in Jeddah’s historic Al-Balad district.

After last season’s shirt was based on the standard Nike Striped Division IV teamwear shirt, the Nike Al-Ittihad 2023 to 2024 home shirt has a customized look. It is mainly black with two thick vertical yellow stripes outlined by a white pinstripe on each side.

In a tweet, the club posted pictures of the players in the new strip and said: “The basic kit for the first football team ... from historical Jeddah ... we appear with our new identity and its historical character.”

The kit design has stayed loyal to Al-Ittihad’s traditional yellow and black colors.

Topics: football Al-ittihad Saudi Pro League

New Saudi Pro League Director of Football Michael Emenalo attracted by 'audacity' of Kingdom's project

New Saudi Pro League Director of Football Michael Emenalo attracted by 'audacity' of Kingdom's project
Updated 20 July 2023
Arab News

New Saudi Pro League Director of Football Michael Emenalo attracted by 'audacity' of Kingdom's project

New Saudi Pro League Director of Football Michael Emenalo attracted by 'audacity' of Kingdom's project
  • Former Chelsea technical director says Saudi throwing net wide for ‘opportunity to compete’
Updated 20 July 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi Pro League’s new director of football, Michael Emenalo, is excited at leading the SPL’s Player Acquisition Center of Excellence which aims to drive competitiveness, foster young talent alongside the best international players, and improve the governance of all clubs for long-term success.

Under Emenalo, the former Chelsea technical director, the new center will provide a centralized approach to transfers and ensure checks and balances in dealings on the international market, while providing management expertise.

Emenalo, best known for a successful 10-year stint at Stamford Bridge which saw the London club’s scouting, recruitment, development and loan systems transformed, said: “This is a role that I’ve spent the last 45 years of my life preparing for. It was not a difficult role or offer to accept. I am intrigued by the audacity of the project, and the ambition.

“Having also been in that situation where we had to develop things and take it to a level that was unexpected, and challenge the status quo, I think this project fits the bill of what I was looking for, in terms of expressing my creative content which I’ve built up over a number of years.”

 

 

Emenalo insists Saudi is looking for the “opportunity to compete” and said: “What Saudi football is doing, is no different from what the Premier League have done. There was a time when it was all about Italy. There was a time when it was all about Spain. What we’re looking for in the industry is an opportunity to compete, and to compete on an even scale and to improve upon whatever exists in the industry.

“I think the Saudi League offers a new opportunity first and foremost for the entire industry, and I think it will create avenues for good competition and for more development of young talent.

“The world can’t have enough of good footballers, the world can’t have enough of good football, the world can’t have enough competition between rival clubs, between countries, between rival leagues. That’s the attraction and that’s the ambition behind this wonderful project.”

Emenalo added: “The strategic plan is to take the league and the performances on the pitch to a different level. That’s where I come in. For that to happen there are some basic essentials; good structural organizational hygiene, good recruitment, sensible budget planning, good training and performance on match days. And this is what I hope to help the clubs achieve.

“I think eventually that’s what we’re going to do and if we look at some of the players … there are no limitations. There are no exclusions. The idea is to make this league one of the best in the world, and to do that, you want the best players.

“Right now, we’re throwing out our nets as wide and as far as they can go, to make sure that we bring the best talent in the league.”

He said dialogue is important for the SPL and potential players as the league evolves. “I can understand the sensibilities to something that is so new and so audacious in its ambition. I can understand that it creates some doubt in some people’s mind.

“Footballers are not completely ignorant of what the industry is about. They recognize when something is happening and you have to have conversations with them. So (it is) not just the agent, you have to have conversations with the players and explain to them what the league is about.

“If a lot of them are making this decision, it’s not necessarily because of the economic side of the opportunity. It is also because they recognize that this is going to be something that defines their legacy. They have an opportunity to contribute to something special, and that’s what every footballer is looking for.

“They’re looking for a great competition and an opportunity to do something exceptional and special. And I think the league offers them that. This is why there is a spectacular interest from all around the world, and from players to join our league.”

Emenalo hailed the “knowledge” and thinking that has gone into the creation of the center and the new SPL strategy. “I’ve been working with people behind the scenes for some time. I’ve been auditing the project myself, to understand it. This project has been in the making a while. It is not a spur of the moment decision, it is well thought out. I’m impressed with the knowledge and the input that’s gone into this, and I think it’s a boost for our industry as a whole.”

Topics: football Saudi Pro League Saudi Arabia

