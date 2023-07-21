You are here

Four held over India naked women video, may face death penalty

Four held over India naked women video, may face death penalty
Clashes between vigilante gangs from rival communities in Manipur have continued intermittently, pitting the majority Meitei, who are mostly Hindus, against the mainly Christian Kuki. Above, a policeman stands guard as members of Meira Paibis block traffic to check vehicles for members from rival tribal Kuki community. (AP)
AFP

Four held over India naked women video, may face death penalty

Four held over India naked women video, may face death penalty
  • Suspects were identified from a video clip of the incident in early May that went viral on social media on Wednesday, causing outrage across the country
AFP

NEW DELHI: Indian police have arrested four men accused of parading two women naked in front of a mob in a northeastern state where months of ethnic violence have left at least 120 dead.
The suspects were identified from a video clip of the incident in early May that went viral on social media on Wednesday, causing outrage across the country.
“Four main accused arrested in the Viral Video Case,” police in Manipur said on Twitter late Thursday.
The video clip showed the women walking naked along a street, being jeered at and harassed by a mob in the state, where the authorities have imposed an Internet shutdown.
Manipur’s state government, led by the ruling Hindu-nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), said police took action when the video surfaced on social media more than two months after the incident.
A “thorough investigation” was under way, the state’s chief minister N. Biren Singh tweeted.
“We will ensure strict action is taken against all the perpetrators, including considering the possibility of capital punishment,” he added.
The incident came at the start of the violence in Manipur, which was sparked by a dispute over access to government jobs and other perks.
Homes and churches were torched, with tens of thousands of people fleeing to government-run camps.
The clashes between vigilante gangs from rival communities have continued intermittently, pitting the majority Meitei, who are mostly Hindus and live in and around Imphal, against the mainly Christian Kuki in the surrounding hills.
In a detailed report to the court in June, civil society group Manipur Tribal Forum said many gruesome acts of violence including rape and beheading had not been investigated by state authorities.
One such incident appeared on Twitter Thursday reportedly showing an aide to a BJP lawmaker in the state holding a victim’s severed head, and disappeared from the platform within hours.
The Kuki community had protested Meitei demands for reserved public job quotas and college admissions as a form of affirmative action, stoking long-held fears that they might also be allowed to acquire land in areas currently reserved for tribal groups.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has faced criticism from opposition lawmakers, said on Thursday in his first public remarks on the violence that the country was “shamed” by the incident.
India’s Supreme Court also warned Modi’s government that, if it does not act, “we will.”

India

Top rice supplier India bans some exports

Top rice supplier India bans some exports
Updated 21 July 2023
AFP

Top rice supplier India bans some exports

Top rice supplier India bans some exports
  • Rice is major world food staple and prices have soared to decade highs due to COVID-19, Ukraine war and El Nino phenomenon
  • Countries expected to be hit by the ban include African nations, Turkiye, Syria & Pakistan, all of them struggling with high inflation
Updated 21 July 2023
AFP

MUMBAI: The world’s biggest rice exporter India has banned some overseas sales of the grain “with immediate effect,” the government said, in a move that could drive international prices even higher.

Rice is a major world food staple and prices on international markets have soared to decade highs as the world grappled with the COVID-19 pandemic, the war in Ukraine and the impact of the El Nino weather phenomenon on production levels.

India would ban exports of non-basmati white rice — which accounts for around a quarter of its total — the consumer affairs and food ministry said.

The move would “ensure adequate availability” and “allay the rise in prices in the domestic market,” it said in a statement late Thursday.

India accounts for more than 40 percent of all global rice shipments, so the decision could “risk exacerbating food insecurity in countries highly dependent on rice imports,” data analytics firm Gro Intelligence said in a note.

Countries expected to be hit by the ban include African nations, Turkiye, Syria, and Pakistan — all of them already struggling with high food-price inflation — the firm added.

Global demand saw Indian exports of non-basmati white rice jump 35 percent year-on-year in the second quarter, the ministry said.

The increase came even after the government banned broken rice shipments and imposed a 20 percent export tax on white rice in September.

India exported 10.3 million tons of non-basmati white rice last year and Rabobank senior analyst Oscar Tjakra said alternative suppliers did not have spare capacity to fill the gap.

“Typically, the major exporters are Thailand, Vietnam, and to some extent Pakistan and the US,” he told AFP. “They won’t have enough supply of rice to replace these.”

Moscow’s cancelation of the Black Sea grain deal that protected Ukrainian exports has already led to wheat prices creeping up, he pointed out.

“Obviously this will add into inflation around the world because rice can be used as a substitute for wheat.”

Rice prices in India rose 14-15 percent in the year to March and the government “clearly viewed these as red lines from a domestic food security and inflation point of view,” ratings agency Crisil’s research director Pushan Sharma said in a note.

India had already curbed exports of wheat and sugar last year to rein in prices.

British Prime Minister Sunak avoids wipeout in key elections

British Prime Minister Sunak avoids wipeout in key elections
Updated 21 July 2023
Reuters

British Prime Minister Sunak avoids wipeout in key elections

British Prime Minister Sunak avoids wipeout in key elections
  • The votes were one of the last electoral tests before a general election expected next year
  • Sunak’s Conservatives are trailing the opposition Labour party by 20 points in national opinion polls
Updated 21 July 2023
Reuters

LONDON: British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s governing Conservatives lost two strategically important parliamentary seats on Friday but unexpectedly retained Boris Johnson’s old constituency in a setback for the main opposition Labour Party.
The votes were one of the last electoral tests before a general election expected next year and had been seen as an indicator of the two main parties’ prospects.
The problems facing the prime minister were highlighted by the opposition Labour party securing its biggest by-election victory since World War Two in a formerly safe Conservative parliamentary seat in Selby and Ainsty.
The Conservatives suffered another crushing loss in another vote but narrowly retained Johnson’s former seat by fewer than 500 votes in a huge relief for Sunak avoided becoming the first British leader to lose three by-elections on a single day in more than half a century ago.
Sunak, a former finance minister and investment banker, has tried to use his technocratic leadership to restore the Conservatives’ credibility after a series of scandals last year forced Boris Johnson to resign, and economic turmoil forced his successor, Liz Truss, who quit after just six weeks.
With stubbornly high inflation, economic stagnation, rising taxes and mortgages rates, industrial unrest, and long waiting times to use the state-run health service, the Conservatives had been braced for the possibility of losing all three contests in Thursday’s by-elections.
Sunak’s Conservatives are trailing the opposition Labour party by 20 points in national opinion polls, which suggests the ruling party will fail to win a fifth consecutive general election.
But Labour’s loss in Uxbridge shows its lead in the polls may not translate into to a clear parliamentary majority.
John Curtice, Britain’s best-known pollster, said based on Labour’s performance in Uxbridge the most likely outcome at the next general election, which must be held by January 2025, is a hung parliament.
“The tide is still a long way out for the Conservatives and they still have an awful long way to go before they look as though they might have a chance of being able to retain power after the next general election,” he told the BBC.
In a surprise result, the Conservatives retained the Uxbridge and South Ruislip seat after Johnson’s shock decision to quit parliament last month after he was found to have made misleading statements over parties held in Downing Street during the coronavirus pandemic.
In his victory speech, the new member of parliament Steve Tuckwell, said his party’s victory was because of local rather national factors, pointing to the issue of London’s Labour mayor extending the ultra-low emission zone to include suburban areas such as Uxbridge.
The other results on Friday exposed the Conservatives vulnerabilities on two fronts: the loss of a rural seat in the north of England, and one in the southwest, a traditional stronghold even though the party won large majorities in both at the last general election in 2019.
Labour won the constituency of Selby and Ainsty in Yorkshire from the Conservatives by 4,000 votes after an ally of Johnson resigned in solidarity with the former prime minister.
In Somerton and Frome in southwest England, the centrist Liberal Democrats managed to overturn a Conservative majority of 19,213 after a third member of parliament quit over allegations of sexual harassment and cocaine use.
Curtice said Labour’s loss in Uxbridge shows the “potential fragility” of the party’s lead in the polls while the Conservatives continue to lose voters in southern areas.
The two main “political party leaders have been left with something to think about in the wake of these results,” he said.
Sunak is expected to reshuffle his senior ministers soon as he picks his team to fight the next general election.
The outgoing defense minister, Ben Wallace, said on Tuesday the changes could come in the next few days or the first week of September.

Britain UK

Thailand’s Move Forward makes way for Pheu Thai to form next government

Thailand’s Move Forward makes way for Pheu Thai to form next government
Updated 21 July 2023
Reuters

Thailand’s Move Forward makes way for Pheu Thai to form next government

Thailand’s Move Forward makes way for Pheu Thai to form next government
  • The eight-party alliance had backed Move Forward’s 42-year-old leader Pita Limjaroenrat for the premiership
  • But he failed to win the support of the bicameral parliament on July 13 and his re-nomination six days later was blocked by lawmakers
Updated 21 July 2023
Reuters

BANGKOK: Thailand’s election-winning Move Forward party will let alliance partner, the Pheu Thai party, lead the formation of a government after its prime ministerial candidate failed to get parliament’s backing, a senior official said on Friday.
Party secretary Chaithawat Tulathon told a press conference that Move Forward would back any candidate Pheu Thai would put forward for prime minister in a parliamentary vote scheduled for on July 27.
The eight-party alliance had backed Move Forward’s 42-year-old leader Pita Limjaroenrat for the premiership but he failed to win the support of the bicameral parliament on July 13 and his re-nomination six days later was blocked by lawmakers.
Move Forward and Pheu Thai have 151 and 141 seats in 500-member lower house, respectively, but the alliance needs the backing of more than half of the combined chambers, including an upper house Senate appointed by the military, which blocked Pita’s bid.
The liberal Move Forward won the May elections, crushing its conservative opponents in a clear public rejection of nearly nine years of military-backed governments.
Its progressive policies like ending business monopolies and amending the country’s controversial royal insults law challenged the country’s powerful royalist military and old money elites.

Thailand

UN chief says the world is in a new era marked by the highest major power competition in decades

UN chief says the world is in a new era marked by the highest major power competition in decades
Updated 21 July 2023
AP

UN chief says the world is in a new era marked by the highest major power competition in decades

UN chief says the world is in a new era marked by the highest major power competition in decades
  • Guterres presented his grim view of the world in a policy paper outlining his “New Agenda for Peace” to diplomats
  • Says it is the UN’s attempt to address the new threats, and "the time to act is now"
Updated 21 July 2023
AP

UNITED NATIONS: Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told the world’s nations Thursday that the post-Cold War period is over and the world is moving toward a new multipolar era already marked by the highest level of geopolitical tensions and major power competition in decades.

He warned that these divisions are undermining the cornerstone of the United Nations – having all countries work together to solve global challenges.
The UN chief ticked off a host of challenges — more complex and deadly conflicts, re-emerging concerns about possible nuclear war, growing inequalities within and between countries, widespread terrorism, the climate emergency, mounting distrust in public institutions, and human rights under attack globally “including a pernicious pushback against women’s rights.”
The secretary-general said Russia’s February 2022 invasion of Ukraine has made it even more difficult to address these challenges. And without naming Russia he clearly criticized it, saying if every country fulfilled its obligations under the UN Charter — which include respecting the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all nations – “the right to peace would be guaranteed.”
Guterres presented his grim view of the world in a policy paper outlining his “New Agenda for Peace” to diplomats from the UN’s 193 member states. It is the UN’s attempt to address the new threats, he said.
The UN chief stressed the critical importance of preserving multilateralism, saying: “In our fractured, troubled world, it is incumbent upon states to preserve our universal institution, in which they have a stake.”
“The time to act is not when the divisions and fractures have engulfed us,” he said. “The time to act is now.”

“In our fractured, troubled world, it is incumbent upon states to preserve our universal institution, in which they have a stake," UN chief Antonio Guterres says. (AP)

The original Agenda for Peace was presented by then UN secretary-general Boutros Boutros-Ghali in 1992 following the break-up of the Soviet Union and the end of its Cold War with the United States. It welcomed the end of “hostility and distrust” between the superpowers and outlined how the UN could step up its work on preventive diplomacy, peacekeeping and peacebuilding.
Richard Gowan, UN director for the International Crisis Group, said this vision “of an activist, interventionist UN” has been its underlying policy for the past three decades. But he said Guterres’ “New Agenda for Peace” stresses that “the driving force for a new multilateralism must be diplomacy.”
In an analysis of the new agenda, Gowan said it focuses on what member nations need to do, and on multilateral cooperation in an increasingly fragmented and unequal world “in which Guterres believes that the UN must adapt to facilitating international cooperation, not aim to lead it.”
One of the key areas this proposed new approach is evident is in the secretary-general’s views on the UN’s far-flung peacekeeping operations, especially following the Security Council’s vote on June 30 to immediately end its more than 15,000-strong mission in Mali as demanded by the country’s military junta which has brought in mercenaries from Russia’s Wagner Group to help fight an Islamist insurgency.
Guterres told diplomats that while peacekeepers have saved millions of lives, “longstanding unresolved conflicts, driven by complex domestic, geopolitical and transnational factors, and a persistent mismatch between mandates and resources, have exposed its limitations.” Put bluntly, he said, “peacekeeping operations cannot succeed when there is no peace to keep.”
His proposed peace agenda urges nations to move toward “nimble, adaptable” peacekeeping models with exit strategies, and to support “peace enforcement action by regional and sub-regional organizations,” mandated by the Security Council, paid for by UN member states, and backed by political efforts to promote peace.
“There is no continent in greater need of this new generation of peace enforcement missions than Africa,” Guterres said.
The “New Agenda for Peace” is one of several policy papers the secretary-general is urging all countries to consider before the Summit of the Future he has called in September 2024, where the UN hopes a new vision for the coming years reflecting the world today that preserves multilateralism will be adopted.
After Guterres’ presentation, many countries voiced initial reactions to the proposed agenda with generally strong support from the European Union and others. But Egypt said some proposals are too ambitious and Russia warned against interference in internal affairs and objecting to the agenda’s emphasis on human rights and calling its approach to climate controversial.

Antonio Guterres United Nations Russia invasion in Ukraine multipolar world

New US sanctions target Russian access to battlefield supplies for Ukraine war

New US sanctions target Russian access to battlefield supplies for Ukraine war
Updated 21 July 2023
Reuters

New US sanctions target Russian access to battlefield supplies for Ukraine war

New US sanctions target Russian access to battlefield supplies for Ukraine war
  • Sanctions target nearly 120 individuals and entities
  • New measures aim to cut Russia’s metal/mining revenue
Updated 21 July 2023
Reuters

WASHINGTON: The United States on Thursday imposed Russia-related sanctions against nearly 120 people and entities aimed at blocking Moscow’s access to electronics and other goods that aid its war against Ukraine, the Treasury and State departments announced.

The new measures also are designed to “reduce Russia’s revenue from the metals and mining sector, undermine its future energy capabilities and degrade Russia’s access to the international financial system,” Treasury said in a statement.
“Today’s actions represent another step in our efforts to constrain Russia’s military capabilities, its access to battlefield supplies, and its economic bottom line,” Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo said in the statement.
Russia’s embassy in Washington called the latest sanctions part of the “endless attacks” by US President Joe Biden’s administration “in the context of the hybrid war unleashed by the West against our country.”
The White House’s “destructive actions” confirmed Russia’s policy of boosting its “defense capability and financial and technological sovereignty” and leave no alternative “to speeding up the process of decoupling the dollar from worldwide economic relations,” an embassy statement said.
The United States and other Western allies have provided Ukraine with tens of billions of dollars in weaponry and military hardware to defend itself following Russia’s February 2022 invasion. Western allies deny Moscow’s claims that they want to destroy Russia, which they accuse of an unprovoked, imperial land grab in Ukraine.
The State Department said those targeted included a Russian and a North Korean national — Yong Hyok Rim — linked to Yevgeny Prigozhin, the leader of the Wagner mercenary organization, for helping to supply munitions to Russia.
Two other private Russian military companies were targeted, including Okhrana, owned by Kremlin-controlled energy company Gazprom.

Six Russian deputy ministers, a deputy director of the FSB security service and the Smolensk region governor were targeted, the State Department said.
The sanctions freeze any US properties, or interests in US property, owned by those targeted and generally bar transactions with them by US nationals or people in the United States.
The measures “further hold Russia accountable for its illegal invasion of Ukraine and degrade its capability to support its war efforts,” US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement.
The measures stem from commitments to aid Ukraine by G7 leaders and are intended to disrupt Moscow’s attempts to evade sanctions by obtaining foreign-made electronics, technology and other goods through third parties and shipment points outside of Russia, the US Treasury said.
Many of the entities targeted have transferred electronic components to Russia that have been found in Russian weapons systems used against Ukraine, it said. The entities included companies based in the Kyrgyz Republic, the UAE and Serbia, the Treasury said.
They included LLC RM Design and Development, a firm based in the Krygyz Republic that Treasury called “a prolific shipper” to Russian recipients of goods with civilian and military uses.
Sanctions were impose on three other Kryrgyz Republic-based firms, and the Russian owner of one. The measures targeted nearly a dozen Russian entities that import foreign-made dual-use technologies, and nearly 30 Russian weapons producers and institutes involved in defense research, the Treasury said.
It said sanctions were placed on five Russian financial institutions as part of an effort to “degrade” Russia’s access to the international financial system.

Russia invasion in Ukraine us sanctions on russia Wally Adeyemo

