Where We Are Going Today: ‘Takara’ a Japanese restaurant in Alkhobar

Updated 21 July 2023
Dhai Al-Mutairi

  • Takara’s appetizers include a variety of soups, salads, and small bites perfect for sharing. Highlights include its miso soup, crispy salad, special salmon salad, signature salad, spicy zaatar edamame, and seafood gyoza
Dhai Al-Mutairi

Takara, a contemporary Japanese cuisine restaurant in Alkhobar, is a favorite among locals and expats in the Eastern Province. Renowned for its fresh and delightful sashimi and nigiri, it has become one of the busiest establishments in the area since its opening in 2020.

Inside, it has dimly lit round tables surrounded by Japanese-inspired designs. Takara offers a modern twist on the Asian nation’s traditional cuisine, with the reinvention of some Western dishes. Noteworthy examples include its tempura and wagyu tacos, as well as its most popular dish, the kunafa shrimp tempura.

For those seeking a more traditional Japanese dining experience, the restaurant provides authentic delicacies such as tuna tataki, salmon sashimi, unagi nigiri, salmon wasabi sauce, crab nigiri, ebi nigiri, and octopus sashimi.

Takara’s appetizers include a variety of soups, salads, and small bites perfect for sharing. Highlights include its miso soup, crispy salad, special salmon salad, signature salad, spicy zaatar edamame, and seafood gyoza.

The restaurant’s main-course offerings include an array of chef specials, Japanese-style fried rice, and Yaki Udon noodles. Whether you prefer seafood, chicken, beef or vegetarian options, Takara has you covered.

Customers frequently rave about the chef’s specials, including the creamy lobster, wagyu on stone, truffle wagyu steak, black Angus beef teppanyaki, and NY salmon.

The eatery’s drinks menu features classic mojitos, blueberry mojitos, strawberry mojitos, sangria, and premium Japanese Asahi beer.

For a delightful conclusion to your dining experience, we recommend indulging in the fried ice cream or chocolate red velvet cake.

While Takara boasts excellent food quality, impeccable presentation, a cozy atmosphere and positive vibes, it is important to note that it leans toward the expensive side.

In addition to the regular menu, Takara offers special dishes for occasions such as Eid, and provides delivery through popular apps including Chefz, HungerStation and Jahez.

Operating hours are Sunday to Wednesday from 3 p.m. to midnight, Thursday and Friday from 1:30 p.m. to 2 a.m., and Saturday from 1:30 p.m. to midnight.

For more information, visit their Instagram page @takara.saudi.

 

Updated 16 July 2023
Rahaf Jambi

Where We Are Going Today: 'Denden' authentic Indonesian cuisine

Photo/Supplied
  • Bala bala, served as an appetizer, features a variety of fresh vegetables accompanied by a handmade sweet and sour sauce
Updated 16 July 2023
Rahaf Jambi

Indonesian cuisine has long been popular in Saudi Arabia, particularly in the western region where Indonesian pilgrims introduced and spread their culture in Makkah and Jeddah.
Denden is a must-visit if you are eager to try authentic Indonesian cuisine. Denden restaurants have been offering exquisite Indonesian food since their inauguration in 1988.
They have focused their efforts on establishing high-quality branches in various locations in Jeddah, Makkah and Riyadh, employing a diverse and experienced workforce. The chain first opened in Riyadh in 1988 and settled primarily in Jeddah in 1997.
The restaurants serve famous dishes such as bala bala, denden, nasi goreng, gado gado, tum yum soup, krupuk, satay, spring rolls and many more.
Bala bala, served as an appetizer, features a variety of fresh vegetables accompanied by a handmade sweet and sour sauce.
One of the most popular delicacies in Saudi Arabia is denden, a fried beef dish similar to jerky. Another highlight is beef with tamarind.
Satay — seasoned, skewered and grilled meat served with a sauce — is Denden’s greatest dish.
While the earliest satay preparations are thought to have come from the island of Java, they are now found practically everywhere in Indonesia.
For dessert options, Denden serves vanilla ice cream with specially baked cookies presented on a hot platter.
Denden boasts a warm and inviting atmosphere designed to accommodate large families, and offers catering services for special events.
To learn more, visit their Instagram page @dendenksa.

 

Updated 14 July 2023
Jasmine Bager

Where We Are Going Today: The Sushi Bar restaurant in Dhahran

Photo/Supplied
  • The sushi at the restaurant is made to order on the premises, allowing you to customize your dining experience
Updated 14 July 2023
Jasmine Bager

The area surrounding Farm 5 supermarket in Dhahran is teeming with fast-food choices. However, if you’re in the mood for a healthier meal that doesn’t involve a burger or a shawarma, look no further than the Sushi Bar.

Located on Abdullah Ibn Al-Abbas Street, this gem offers a refreshing alternative. As you step inside, the crisp minimalistic design immediately surrounds you, along with the enticing aroma of fresh ginger and soy sauce.

The space is cozy, resembling a salad bar with an array of fresh vegetables to choose from. You have the option to have the staff build your dish or simply select from the menu and find a seat on their long sofa.

The sushi at the restaurant is made to order on the premises, allowing you to customize your dining experience.

Their menu boasts a selection of appetizers, including shrimp balls, spring rolls, salmon teriyaki, Japanese rice, raw rolls, poke bowls, salads and noodles. For those looking to enhance their meal, there is a wide range of add-ons available, such as edamame, avocado and soy wrappers.

One of the main dishes offered is the salmon poke bowl. It is a symphony of flavors, combining crunchy slices of cucumber, bursts of corn, shredded carrots, tangy mango cubes and, of course, succulent salmon, all atop a bed of fluffy rice. While the ingredients may vary slightly depending on the season, you can always ask for an extra drizzle of spicy mayo sauce for an added kick.

The Sushi Bar also understands that not everyone is a fan of raw fish and they offer beef, chicken and vegetarian options to cater to a wider range of palates.

For special occasions, the restaurant offers a distinctive catering package — the “sushi cake.” This tiered foam structure, shaped like a wedding cake, can be adorned with your choice of sushi, creating a visually stunning centerpiece.

While most people opt for takeout, the place does provide a few seating options. They also offer delivery services through popular applications such as Jahez, Hunger Station, The Chefz, and To_You.

Recently, they have expanded their reach by introducing a delivery-only option in Riyadh.

Visit their Instagram page @thesushibar.sa for more information.

 

Updated 14 July 2023
AP

Updated 14 July 2023
AP

The World Health Organization's cancer agency has deemed the sweetener aspartame — found in diet soda and countless other foods — as a “possible” cause of cancer, while a separate expert group looking at the same evidence said it still considers the sugar substitute safe in limited quantities.

The differing results of the coordinated reviews were released early Friday. One came from the International Agency for Research on Cancer, a special branch of the WHO. The other report was from an expert panel selected by WHO and another UN group, the Food and Agriculture Organization.
The Lyon, France-based cancer agency periodically reviews potential cancer hazards, but doesn't determine how likely they are to cause cancer in their evaluations which range from “possibly” carcinogenic to “probably” to cancer-causing.
Aspartame joins a category with more than 300 other possible cancer-causing agents, including things like aloe vera extract, Asian-style pickled vegetables and carpentry work.
The guidance on use of the sweetener, though, isn’t changing.
“We’re not advising consumers to stop consuming (aspartame) altogether,” said WHO’s nutrition director Dr. Francesco Branca. “We’re just advising a bit of moderation.”
Here's a look at the announcement:
What is aspartame?
Aspartame is a low-calorie artificial sweetener that is about 200 times sweeter than sugar. It is a white, odorless powder and the world’s most widely used artificial sweetener.
Aspartame is authorized as a food additive in Europe and the US and is used in numerous foods, drinks such as Diet Coke, desserts, chewing gum, medications including cough drops and foods intended to help with weight loss. It's in tabletop sweeteners sold as Equal, Sugar Twin and NutraSweet.
Aspartame was approved in 1974 by the US Food and Drug Administration with an acceptable daily intake of 50 milligrams per kilogram of body weight. According to the FDA, a person weighing 132 pounds (60 kilograms) would need to consume about 75 aspartame packets to reach that level.
UN.experts evaluated the safety of aspartame in 1981 and set the safe daily limit slightly lower, at 40 milligrams of aspartame per kilogram.
David Spiegelhalter, an emeritus statistics professor at Cambridge University, said the guidance means that “average people are safe to drink up to 14 cans of diet drink a day … and even this ‘acceptable daily limit’ has a large built-in safety factor.”
What did the two groups say?
WHO's cancer agency, IARC, convened its expert group in June to assess the potential of aspartame to cause cancer. It based its conclusion that aspartame is “possibly carcinogenic” on studies in humans and animals that found “limited” evidence that the compound may be linked to liver cancer.
In a separate evaluation, experts assembled by WHO and the food agency updated their risk assessment, including reviewing the acceptable daily intake. They concluded there was “no convincing evidence” at the currently consumed levels that aspartame is dangerous; their guidelines regarding acceptable levels of consumption were unchanged.
The move comes weeks after the WHO said that non-sugar sweeteners don't help with weight loss and could lead to increased risk of diabetes, heart disease and early death in adults.
Should I be concerned about getting too much?
Not as long as you don’t exceed the guidelines. The FDA said scientific evidence continues to support the agency's conclusion that aspartame is “safe for the general population,” when used within limits.
Almost any substance can be dangerous in excessive amounts, said David Klurfeld, a nutrition expert at the Indiana University School of Public Health-Bloomington.
“The dose makes the poison,” said Klurfeld, who previously served on an IARC panel. “Even essential nutrients like vitamin A, iron and water will kill you within hours if too much is consumed.”
So what should consumers do?
WHO’s Branca said it was acceptable for people to consume a “pretty large” amount of aspartame without suffering any ill effects. “High consumers" might want to cut back, he said.
Dr. Peter Lurie, executive director of the Center for Science in the Public Interest, which previously nominated aspartame for IARC review, said there’s an easy choice for consumers.
“At least when it comes to beverages, our message is your best choice is to drink water or an unsweetened beverage,” he said.
Most people, though, probably don’t pay much attention to IARC evaluations. The agency has previously classified processed meat like hot dogs and bacon as cancer-causing, noting in particular its link to colon cancer. That move surprised even others in the scientific community — the U.K.’s biggest cancer charity reassured Britons that eating a bacon sandwich every so often wouldn’t do them much harm.
What does this mean for the food and beverage industry?
Food and beverage producers say there’s no reason to avoid products with aspartame.
“There is a broad consensus in the scientific and regulatory community that aspartame is safe," the American Beverage Association said in a statement.
WHO's Branca said the agency advises food manufacturers in general to “use ingredients that do not require the addition of too much sugar.” After the latest assessments of aspartame, Branca said

Updated 13 July 2023
Dr. Walid Alesefir

Updated 13 July 2023
Dr. Walid Alesefir

RIYADH: Dr. Walid Alesefir, consultant neurologist and headache specialist at Al-Habib Hospital in Riyadh talks us through migraine care and rates in the Gulf — as well as the surprising fact that in the Gulf, women are twice as likely to suffer from migraines. 

The World Health Organization recognizes migraines as the world’s second leading cause of disability. Despite affecting more than one billion people globally and up to one-third of the population in Arab countries, there is a persistent stigma around this serious and often debilitating condition. The severity of symptoms is often dismissed with the perception that it’s “just a headache,” leading to its underdiagnosis and undertreatment and both health and economic impact. 

Migraine attacks can last for hours to days, and the pain can be so severe that it interferes with your daily activities. Some common triggers include stress, lack of sleep, menstruation, caffeine and alcohol consumption. With the rapid urbanization of the Middle East and Africa region, these stressors are increasingly present in many people’s lives. Once triggered, symptoms could range from pulsating headaches, nausea, and vomiting to sound and photosensitivity. Migraine attacks can also affect the brain, spinal cord, and nerves throughout the body, potentially causing intense pain and nausea. These symptoms can range anywhere from 4 to 72 hours.The unpredictability means that migraine can strike at any time, causing significant disruptions to people’s lives. 

Despite its crippling effects, migraine remain overlooked, underdiagnosed, and undertreated. In fact, only 40% of those with migraine or tension-type headaches are professionally diagnosed. Misconceptions around migraine being “just” a headache often lead to patients invalidating their own symptoms. Poor treatment outcomes also contribute to this; more than two-thirds of people living with migraine have either never consulted a physician or have stopped doing so due to low expectations of treatment. Many people living with migraines are unsatisfied with the current standard of care.  

Untreated migraine impact mental health and the economy 

Beyond the pain, living with migraines has repercussions on mental health. People who get migraine are two to four times more likely to suffer from depression, experience feelings of isolation and helplessness against the pain. The underdiagnosis of migraine may result in misunderstandings, stigmatization, and a lack of support from family, friends, and the broader society. The unpredictable nature of migraine and the lack of understanding or validation from others can further contribute to emotional burden and feelings of isolation. 

Likewise, people who live with migraines have to carry the burden of direct costs of doctor visits, hospitalizations, and medical treatments. These costs may have a disproportionate effect to underprivileged communities in the Middle East and Africa region who have to balance other everyday priorities on top of their migraine attacks. To contextualize, these patients also miss an average of 4.5 working days a month – adding to the economic costs of living with migraine.

Migraine attacks don’t just impact the sufferer, however. The loss of work productivity and absenteeism among patients with undiagnosed migraine can have a significant economic impact on both employers and society as a whole. Migraine account for a greater global economic burden than all other neurological conditions combined. Globally, migraines impact women three to four times more than men, and attacks are often more severe for women. In the Gulf, women are twice as likely to suffer from migraines.

Underdiagnosis can strain healthcare resources, as these patients may visit multiple healthcare providers seeking relief and answers. This can lead to increased healthcare utilization, longer wait times, and decreased accessibility for those in need of care. 

Awareness is key to proper migraine care 

Addressing the underdiagnosis of migraine is crucial to minimize these individual and societal impacts. Education and awareness campaigns, improved access to healthcare services, and better training for healthcare professionals can contribute to early detection, appropriate treatment, and improved management of migraine. 

There have been efforts to raise awareness about migraine in the region. For instance, in the UAE where the migraine is the second-highest cause of disability, RAK hospital hosted migraine patient panels in order to destigmatize and share resources about migraine pain management and treatment.

However, there remains a significant amount of work ahead. By enhancing public awareness and bolstering the capabilities of our healthcare system, we have the potential to enhance the detection rates of migraine and alleviate the associated effects on individuals and society. It is crucial for individuals, healthcare providers, policymakers, and society as a whole to join forces in a unified endeavor to minimize the underdiagnosis of migraine and enhance the overall well-being of those afflicted by this incapacitating condition. 

Updated 13 July 2023
Sulafa Alkhunaizi

  • Yasmeen Al-Dossary’s trip to the coastal city of Goa in India deepened her understanding of yoga and its mind-body connection
  • Since launching six years ago, the YAS Studio community has grown to become a melting pot of women who empower one another
Updated 13 July 2023
Sulafa Alkhunaizi

RIYADH: Yasmeen Al-Dossary, a yogi, entrepreneur and wellness expert, learned the fundamentals of yoga during an invigorating trip to India, and founded YAS Studio in Alkhobar with the knowledge she brought back.

In 2018, Al-Dossary was on the hunt for wellness spaces in Alkhobar but was out of luck. She took it upon herself to change the narrative and create more opportunities for wellness exploration by launching her own, YAS Studio.

She said she was “inspired to fill the void and share the empowering benefits of yoga and fitness with my community.”

She strives to create a supportive and nurturing environment in her studio. “As the CEO and lead yoga instructor at YAS Studio, my role extends beyond business — I am a mentor and guide on the path to holistic health,” she told Arab News.

In 2019, Al-Dossary’s trip to the coastal city of Goa in India deepened her understanding of yoga and its mind-body connection. “My yoga journey took root in India, where I was fortunate to immerse myself in its birthplace,” she added.

“It’s a beautiful city with a stunning ocean view, lush greenery, and an incredibly peaceful ambiance. This picturesque setting made it the perfect place for yoga and meditation, allowing me to connect more deeply with nature and my inner self,” she recalled.

Her time at Sampoorna Yoga, a yoga training center in Goa, introduced her to a community of yogis, whose varied backgrounds and shared passion for yoga “fostered a sense of unity.”

She explained: “I attended a highly professional and well-organized yoga school, where the depth and breadth of teachings significantly enhanced my understanding of yoga and its philosophy.

“The experience was truly immersive, starting our days early with yoga practices as the sun rose, something that profoundly instilled a sense of discipline and dedication in me.”

From her experience in India emerged a new perspective on her own career path and it “guided (her) vision for YAS Studio.”

At her studio, she strives to share what she learned with the Saudi community by providing a variety of yoga classes and activities to promote wellness. The studio offers Hatha yoga for foundational strength and flexibility, Ashtanga yoga “for a more dynamic sequence,” Yin yoga for deep, meditative stretches, and restorative yoga to balance and soothe the mind and body.

Al-Dossary described yoga as a practice that “fosters mindfulness, strength, and inner peace” and says that its versatility contributes to accommodating practitioners of all levels and interests.

She noted that wellness is a combination of maintaining one’s physical, mental, emotional, and spiritual health. It is about “creating balance in all aspects of life, whether it’s through exercise, nutrition, mindfulness practices, or connections with others.”

She emphasized that the road to wellness will differ from one person to another, and so it is “crucial to honor that individuality and be patient with oneself throughout the process.”

Since launching six years ago, the YAS Studio community has grown to become a melting pot of women who empower one another. It is more than just a yoga studio, it is a “sanctuary designed to cultivate holistic wellness in a supportive and nurturing environment.”

Speaking about the community’s response, Al-Dossary said: “The feedback has been overwhelmingly positive. Our customers appreciate the supportive and inclusive atmosphere at YAS Studio. Many have noted significant improvements in their physical and mental health.”

