You are here

  • Home
  • North Korea fires cruise missiles, stays mum on US soldier who crossed into country

North Korea fires cruise missiles, stays mum on US soldier who crossed into country

In this Aug. 29, 2017 file photo by the North Korean government shows what was said to be the test launch of a Hwasong-12 intermediate range missile in Pyongyang, North Korea. (AP)
In this Aug. 29, 2017 file photo by the North Korean government shows what was said to be the test launch of a Hwasong-12 intermediate range missile in Pyongyang, North Korea. (AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/4msb5

Updated 26 sec ago
AP

North Korea fires cruise missiles, stays mum on US soldier who crossed into country

North Korea fires cruise missiles, stays mum on US soldier who crossed into country
  • Marks second launch event this week apparently in protest of the docking of a nuclear-armed US submarine in South Korea
Updated 26 sec ago
AP

SEOUL: North Korea fired several cruise missiles toward its western sea Saturday, South Korea’s military said, marking the second launch event this week apparently in protest of the docking of a nuclear-armed US submarine in South Korea.
While adding to its barrage of missile launches in recent months, North Korea remained publicly silent for a fifth day on the fate of an American soldier who bolted into the North across the heavily armed Korean border this week.
South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said the launches were detected beginning around 4 a.m. but did not immediately report how many missiles were fired or how far they flew. It said the US and South Korean militaries were closely analyzing the launches.
On Wednesday, North Korea fired two short-range ballistic missiles from an area near its capital, Pyongyang. They flew about 550 kilometers (341 miles) before landing in waters east of the Korean Peninsula.
The flight distance of those missiles roughly matched the distance between Pyongyang and the South Korean port city of Busan, where the USS Kentucky on Tuesday made the first visit by a US nuclear-armed submarine to South Korea since the 1980s.
The United States and South Korea have been expanding their combined military exercises and have agreed to increase the regional deployment of US strategic assets like bombers, aircraft carriers and submarines in a show of force against North Korea, which has test fired around 100 missiles since the start of 2022.
The allies have also kicked off new rounds of nuclear contingency planning meetings that are partially aimed at easing fears among the South Korean public about the North’s growing nuclear threat and suppressing voices within the country that it should pursue its own deterrent.
North Korea’s defense minister issued a veiled threat Thursday suggesting the docking of the Kentucky in South Korea could be grounds for a nuclear attack by the North. North Korea has used such rhetoric before, but the comments underscored how much relations are strained now.
South Korea’s Defense Ministry on Friday described the deployment of the Kentucky and the nuclear contingency planning meetings between Washington and Seoul as “defensive response measures” to counter the North Korean threat. The ministry said in a statement it “strongly warns” that any nuclear attack by the North on the allies would face an “immediate, overwhelming and decisive response … that would bring an end to the North Korean regime.”

 

Topics: North Korea

Related

North Korea threatens nuclear retaliation over US displays of military force
World
North Korea threatens nuclear retaliation over US displays of military force
North Korea’s Kim Yo Jong: US should stop ‘foolish act’ that risks security
World
North Korea’s Kim Yo Jong: US should stop ‘foolish act’ that risks security

Russian navy carries out live fire exercise in Black Sea

Russian navy carries out live fire exercise in Black Sea
Updated 22 July 2023
AFP

Russian navy carries out live fire exercise in Black Sea

Russian navy carries out live fire exercise in Black Sea
  • Russia and China’s navies have carried out a joint exercise in the Sea of Japan
Updated 22 July 2023
AFP

MOSCOW: The United Nations warned on Friday of escalating military action in the Black Sea, after Russia said its navy carried out a live fire exercise there having declared that ships traveling to Ukraine would be considered potential military targets.
Moscow’s forces struck the Black Sea port of Odesa for a fourth night in a row, hitting grain silos, officials said.
Speaking to the UN Security Council, which Russia is a member, a senior representative for political affairs Rosemary DiCarlo, said: “Threats to target civilian vessels in the Black Sea are unacceptable.”
After pulling out of a deal facilitating the safe shipment of grain from Ukraine, Russia has been targeting the Western-backed country’s grain supplies and vital infrastructure in its southern ports including Odesa and Mykolaiv.
“The Russians attacked Odesa with Kalibr cruise missiles from the Black Sea,” said regional governor Oleg Kiper.
Moscow targeted local grain silos and “destroyed 100 tons of peas and 20 tons of barley,” Kiper said, adding two people were injured.
United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said the effect of such attacks went well beyond Ukraine.
“We are already seeing the negative effect on global wheat and corn prices which hurts everyone, but especially vulnerable people in the global south,” Guterres said in a statement.
UNESCO, the UN’s agency for science and culture, condemned the attacks on Odesa, saying that a preliminary assessment “revealed damage to several museums inside the World Heritage property.”
Russian President Vladimir Putin this week vowed to exact revenge after a Ukrainian attack damaged a bridge linking annexed Crimea to Russia and killed two people.

In Moscow, the defense ministry said that a boat “carried out live firing of anti-ship cruise missiles at the target ship” in the northwestern part of the Black Sea.
“The target ship was destroyed as a result of a missile strike,” the ministry said in a statement.
Ships and fleet aviation had also “worked out actions to isolate the area temporarily closed to navigation, and also carried out a set of measures to detain the offending ship,” the ministry added.
Russia and China’s navies have also carried out a joint exercise in the Sea of Japan.
The Kremlin said Wednesday it would consider cargo ships destined for Ukraine via the Black Sea potential military targets.
Ukraine has also warned that from Friday it may consider vessels heading to Russian ports “as carrying military cargo, with all the associated risks.”
Ukraine has previously said it would be ready to continue with grain exports from its southern ports following Moscow’s exit from the deal.
Kyiv has called on the UN and neighboring countries to secure safe passage for cargoes through joint patrols.

In Kyiv, Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky dismissed the country’s ambassador to the United Kingdom, Vadym Prystaiko, after he criticized the president’s response to a row over British military aid.
Prystaiko’s dismissal came after he criticized Zelensky’s sarcastic response to suggestions from British defense minister Ben Wallace that Ukraine should show more gratitude for arms supplies from its allies.
The row began when Wallace told journalists at a NATO summit in Vilnius this month that Britain is not an Amazon delivery service for weapons to Ukraine and suggested Kyiv could express more “gratitude.”
Zelensky responded at a press conference, saying he did not know how else to make clear Ukraine’s gratitude. “We could wake up in the morning and express our words of gratitude to the minister personally,” he said.
On the battlefield, Ukrainian forces have begun using United States-supplied cluster munitions, the White House said, as Kyiv seeks momentum in its grinding counteroffensive.
Washington provided the weapons to Ukraine for the first time earlier this month as Kyiv attempts to dislodge entrenched Russian forces and retake land lost in the early months of Moscow’s military operation last year.
The weapons, which disperse up to several hundred small explosive charges that can remain unexploded on the ground, are banned by many countries because of the long-term risks they pose to civilians.
Moscow’s forces are entrenched across swathes of southern and eastern Ukraine and over a month into Kyiv’s counteroffensive, large parts of the front appear to be frozen.
Despite the new weaponry, several civilians were killed in north and eastern towns Friday due to Russian strikes, according to local officials.
In the village of Druzhba in the eastern Donetsk region, two children — 10-year-old boy and his 16-year-old sister — were killed in Russian shelling, said regional governor Pavlo Kyrylenko on Telegram.
Two more died when a cultural center was struck in the northern Cherniguiv region, according to the governor Vyacheslav Tchaous.
Putin praised Russian troops in a televised broadcast Friday, adding that Ukrainian troops were suffering “enormous losses” and that their counter-offensive was not producing “any results.”
This week a senior presidential aide in Kyiv told AFP the operation would be “long and difficult.”
 

 

Topics: Russia Black Sea

Related

New US sanctions target Russian access to battlefield supplies for Ukraine war
World
New US sanctions target Russian access to battlefield supplies for Ukraine war
Russia seeks a 20-year prison term for Kremlin foe Navalny in closed trial, ally says
World
Russia seeks a 20-year prison term for Kremlin foe Navalny in closed trial, ally says

Rohingya activists call for more international pressure on Myanmar

Rohingya refugees gather at the Kutupalong Refugee Camp to mark the fifth anniversary of their fleeing from neighbouring Myanmar
Rohingya refugees gather at the Kutupalong Refugee Camp to mark the fifth anniversary of their fleeing from neighbouring Myanmar
Updated 21 July 2023

Rohingya activists call for more international pressure on Myanmar

Rohingya refugees gather at the Kutupalong Refugee Camp to mark the fifth anniversary of their fleeing from neighbouring Myanmar
  • Rohingya Muslims, other Myanmar minorities have endured decades of persecution
  • Latest UN resolution calls on Myanmar to create conducive conditions for repatriation
Updated 21 July 2023
SHEHAB SUMON

DHAKA: Rohingya activists in Bangladesh are calling on the international community to increase pressure on Myanmar following a renewed call at the UN for safe and sustainable repatriation of the persecuted minority to their homeland.
Rohingya Muslims and other minorities in Myanmar have endured decades of systematic discrimination and persecution, including the 2017 military crackdown that killed thousands and displaced hundreds of thousands from Rakhine State.
Earlier this month, the UN Human Rights Council adopted a resolution on the human rights situation of the Rohingya and other Myanmar minorities, making it among the latest to call on the government in Naypyidaw to create “conducive conditions for the voluntary, safe, dignified and sustainable” repatriation.
“To ensure sustainable repatriation, there should be much more pressure from different sides by the international community on the Myanmar government,” Mohammed Rezuwan Khan, a Rohingya rights activist in Cox’s Bazar, told Arab News this week.
“All of us Rohingya are eager to return to our homeland. But there should be a conducive situation over there in Rakhine. In the current situation, if we return, the Myanmar government will persecute us again.”
Khan is among more than a million Rohingya languishing in refugee camps in Bangladesh, which for years has hosted and provided them with humanitarian support despite not being a signatory to the 1951 UN Refugee Convention.
The developing country spends an estimated $1.2 billion annually to support the Rohingya, as international aid for the community has been dropping since 2020. The UN World Food Programme cut food rations for the group earlier this year, as its pleas for donations had not been met.
The Rohingya community in Cox’s Bazar is suffering as it seeks certainty about their future, Khan said.
“If we are forced to live here for a longer period, it will create a lost generation of Rohingya,” he said, alluding to the lack of educational and work opportunities for the community.
Rohingya in Myanmar also feel “they are not safe enough,” Khan said, while those in Bangladesh similarly feel unsafe due to rising crime in the camps.
“A sense of insecurity prevails here among us all the time,” Khan said.
“I don’t know when I would be killed by whom; that’s why we don’t want to continue living here. We appeal to the international community to ensure a sustainable solution to this Rohingya crisis.”
An increasing number of Rohingya risk perilous boat journeys to leave Bangladesh for countries such as Malaysia and Indonesia. In 2022, over 3,500 attempted dangerous sea crossings, according to the UNHCR.
Despite various plans for the Rohingya to return to Myanmar over the years, no practical progress has been made. The latest attempt took place in May, involving refugee community leaders and Bangladeshi officials visiting Rakhine State to assess the possibility of repatriation.
Mohammad Jubaer, chairman of the Arakan Rohingya Society for Peace and Human Rights in Cox’s Bazar, highlighted the importance of accountability.
“The international community should ensure some accountability issues like dignity, security, etc. In the place where we will be living in Myanmar, it should be a safe zone maintained by the international community. Otherwise, the Myanmar authorities will again forcefully send us to Bangladesh like before,” Jubaer told Arab News.
“It’s not only the issue of persecution of Rohingya. All other ethnic minority groups in Myanmar should be protected,” he said.
“The international community should exert more pressure on Myanmar to ensure this.”
Developed countries and intergovernmental organizations bear “ethical responsibilities” when it comes to the Rohingya issue, said Mohammed Nur Khan, a Bangladeshi rights activist and migration expert.
“Since they are in an advanced position in terms of political and financial situation, so, ethically, the responsibilities go more on them. Firstly, they can open the door of discussions at the UN platform. It’s very much crucial,” Khan told Arab News.
“Secondly, they can compel the Myanmar junta to create a favorable environment by exercising different approaches like imposing economic sanctions and others. The international community should engage regional platforms like ASEAN more actively,” he said.
Khan said the latest UN resolution may spark more efforts from the Myanmar government to improve the situation in Rakhine State, but he is unsure it can create a thoroughly conducive environment for the Rohingya.
The UN resolution comes following high-profile visits to refugee camps in Bangladesh, including OIC Secretary-General Hissein Brahim Taha and Chief Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court Karim Khan.
“But it should be done, even if it takes time. Without ensuring this, it wouldn’t be the right decision for us to repatriate the Rohingya. I don’t think the current situation in Rakhine is favorable for ensuring a secure living environment for anyone.”

Topics: Bangladesh Rohingyas Myanmar

Related

ICC chief prosecutor vows to speed up efforts to bring justice to Rohingya
World
ICC chief prosecutor vows to speed up efforts to bring justice to Rohingya
Special Bangladesh to support ICC prosecutor probing Myanmar’s crimes against Rohingya 
World
Bangladesh to support ICC prosecutor probing Myanmar’s crimes against Rohingya 

Biden chooses female admiral to lead US Navy -official

Biden chooses female admiral to lead US Navy -official
Updated 21 July 2023
Reuters

Biden chooses female admiral to lead US Navy -official

Biden chooses female admiral to lead US Navy -official
  • Franchetti, who is currently the vice chief of operations for the Navy, was among the candidates believed to be in the running for the position
  • In a statement, Biden noted Franchetti's 38 years of experience
Updated 21 July 2023
Reuters

WASHINGTON: President Joe Biden on Friday nominated Admiral Lisa Franchetti to lead the Navy, a move that would break a gender barrier in the US military by making her the first woman to command the Navy and to become a member of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.
The decision by Biden is a surprise. Pentagon officials had widely expected the nomination to go to Admiral Samuel Paparo, who leads the Navy in the Pacific and who has experience grappling with the growing challenge from China.
Still, Franchetti, who is currently the vice chief of operations for the Navy, was among the candidates believed to be in the running for the position.
In a statement, Biden noted Franchetti’s 38 years of experience.
“Throughout her career, Admiral Franchetti has demonstrated extensive expertise in both the operational and policy arenas,” Biden said in a statement, noting that she was just the second woman ever to achieve the rank of four-star admiral in the US Navy.
Franchetti is not the first woman to lead a branch of the US military. Last year, Biden picked Admiral Linda Fagan to lead the US Coast Guard.
But the coast guard is not formally part of the Department of Defense (DoD), and instead falls under the Department of Homeland Security. Franchetti would become the first woman to lead a military service at DoD as its chief.

Topics: US navy US President Joe Biden Admiral Lisa Franchetti

Related

Two rockets target US army base in eastern Syria: CENTCOM
Middle-East
Two rockets target US army base in eastern Syria: CENTCOM
US army investigating plane crash in Taliban-held area
World
US army investigating plane crash in Taliban-held area

New war with Azerbaijan ‘very likely’: Armenia PM to AFP

New war with Azerbaijan ‘very likely’: Armenia PM to AFP
Updated 21 July 2023
AFP

New war with Azerbaijan ‘very likely’: Armenia PM to AFP

New war with Azerbaijan ‘very likely’: Armenia PM to AFP
  • Talks under the mediation of the European Union, United States, and Russia have brought about little progress
  • Tensions escalated earlier in July when Azerbaijan temporarily shut the Lachin corridor
Updated 21 July 2023
AFP

YEREVAN: Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan warned Friday of the risk of a new war with Azerbaijan, accusing Baku of “genocide” in the breakaway Armenian-populated region of Nagorno-Karabakh.
Baku and Yerevan have fought two wars over the mountainous enclave and the signature of a peace treaty remains a distant prospect.
Talks under the mediation of the European Union, United States, and Russia have brought about little progress.
“So long as a peace treaty has not been signed and such a treaty has not been ratified by the parliaments of the two countries, of course, a (new) war (with Azerbaijan) is very likely,” Pashinyan told AFP.
Tensions escalated earlier in July when Azerbaijan temporarily shut the Lachin corridor, the sole road linking Nagorno-Karabakh with Armenia.
The closure sparked concerns over a humanitarian crisis in the region, which experiences shortages of food, medicines, and energy.
“We’re talking not about a preparation of genocide, but an ongoing process of genocide,” Pashinyan told AFP in an interview, referring to the Karabakh crisis.
The growing diplomatic engagement of the European Union and United States in the Caucasus has irked traditional regional power broker Russia.
As the latest round of peace talks on July 15 in Brussels failed to bring about a breakthrough, Pashinyan said that both the West and Russia needed to increase pressure on Baku to lift its blockade of Nagorno-Karabakh.
“If, according to the logic of some circles in the West, Russia is not meeting all of our expectations because it is not fulfilling its obligations, similarly Russia also tells us (the same) about the West,” he said.
Nagorno-Karabakh has been at the center of a decades-long dispute between the two countries, which have fought two wars over the mountainous territory — in the 1990s and in 2020.
In autumn 2020, a Russian-brokered cease-fire deal saw Armenia cede swathes of territories it had controlled for decades, while Moscow deployed peacekeepers to the Lachin Corridor to ensure free passage between Armenia and Karabakh.

Topics: Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh Armenia

Related

Azerbaijan says Russia not fulfilling Karabakh cease-fire deal obligations
World
Azerbaijan says Russia not fulfilling Karabakh cease-fire deal obligations
EU tries to push Azerbaijan-Armenia peace as Russia offers more talks
World
EU tries to push Azerbaijan-Armenia peace as Russia offers more talks

Ten Pakistani victims of Greek shipwreck laid to rest after bodies repatriated

Ten Pakistani victims of Greek shipwreck laid to rest after bodies repatriated
Updated 21 July 2023

Ten Pakistani victims of Greek shipwreck laid to rest after bodies repatriated

Ten Pakistani victims of Greek shipwreck laid to rest after bodies repatriated
  • Authorities estimate more than 350 Pakistanis were aboard ill-fated vessel
  • 200 families have provided DNA samples to help identify lost loved ones
Updated 21 July 2023
Aamir Saeed

ISLAMABAD: Ten Pakistani victims of a migrant shipwreck off the coast of Greece in June have been laid to rest after their bodies were repatriated, an official told Arab News on Friday, with several families still awaiting the remains of their loved ones.
The trawler carrying migrants from Libya to Italy sank off the coast of Greece on June 14. There were 104 survivors out of a total of at least 750 illegal migrants on the overcrowded boat, most of them from Pakistan, Syria and Egypt.
Pakistan has estimated over 350 of its nationals were on the fishing vessel while about 200 families have given DNA samples to the Pakistan Embassy in Greece to help identify the bodies of family members being kept at morgues there.
So far, 15 of the victims have been identified as Pakistani nationals.
Asr Ejaz, a spokesperson for the Overseas Pakistanis Foundation that works for the welfare of about 9 million overseas Pakistanis and their families, said the remains of 10 were repatriated on Thursday and buried in their hometowns.
“Three other bodies will be repatriated on July 23 and two others on July 25,” Ejaz told Arab News. “The welfare department of the overseas foundation has been looking into the repatriation of the (rest of the) bodies from Greece.”
He said his organization was in touch with the Pakistani Embassy in Greece to facilitate the process.
“We are doing this to sympathize with the bereaved families.”
Pakistanis have increasingly been making perilous sea journeys to Europe in recent months to escape skyrocketing inflation, joblessness and other economic hardships. From the district of Gujrat alone, at least 90 people left home on April 15, flying from Islamabad airport to Karachi and onward to Dubai, Egypt and finally Libya, from where they boarded the doomed vessel in June.
Many of the Pakistani migrants were also from Azad Kashmir, each paying about $7,000 to traffickers to make the ill-fated voyage.
Following the tragedy, Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif vowed stern action against smugglers involved in the incident. Authorities have since been cracking down on people smugglers and have arrested more than a dozen suspects in raids primarily in Punjab.

Topics: Greece shipwreck Pakistani migrant victims

Related

Pakistan arrests four suspects for involvement in Greece shipwreck tragedy
Pakistan
Pakistan arrests four suspects for involvement in Greece shipwreck tragedy
Special Bodies of 15 Pakistanis killed in Greece shipwreck to be repatriated this week — foreign office
Pakistan
Bodies of 15 Pakistanis killed in Greece shipwreck to be repatriated this week — foreign office

Latest updates

Saudi minister highlights employment initiatives during G20 labor and employment meeting in India
Saudi minister highlights employment initiatives during G20 labor and employment meeting in India
HungerStation makes history as first Saudi brand to win Cannes Lions Grand Prix 2023
HungerStation makes history as first Saudi brand to win Cannes Lions Grand Prix 2023
Iran says will not accept new Swedish envoy in Qur’an row
Iran says will not accept new Swedish envoy in Qur’an row
Saudi Arabia to host climate week in October: energy ministry
Saudi Arabia to host climate week in October: energy ministry
Messi makes magical start to Miami career with late winner on debut
Messi makes magical start to Miami career with late winner on debut

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.